The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/24/14: Mexican With The Americans

To everyone who complained about the Rumble crowd, saying they had no right to hijack the show and spoiled it for the rest: their loud protest led to Daniel Bryan standing triumphant at the end of ‘Mania instead of Batista.
Meanwhile what’s been the legacy of the much lauded post-Mania RAW crowd? Assholes in the audience trying to put themselves over by shouting random names, booing, Mexican waving etc during matches regardless of quality, such as during the Summer Rae/Charlotte match.
a generally positive crowd having a negative reaction to a match they didn’t like is not necessarily indicative of an us vs. them thing
I’m not sure the two crowds you mention are really that different, and I’m not sure either are good comparisons to this NXT crowd. I think it’s lousy to fire off a boring chant in a developmental environment, but if anything deserved it, that did (in part because we’ve seen much better versions of that same ground-submission heavy match done well).
I kinda dig Charlotte’s old school heel gimmick of constantly keeping her opponents grounded and in submission holds. Her adding in the part where she kept slamming Summer’s head into the mat while holding the head scissors was pretty sweet. That said, the match was kinda boring, and as much as I dislike audiences doing the wave and chanting “boring” they weren’t exactly wrong.
Yep the crowd did take it too far considering it’s developmental and apparently they take it further in a later taping where they destroy Eva Marie .
The crowd heckling Eva Marie? Now I’m really excited for this next batch of shows.
Heckling is being nice. Apparently, they straight up OBLITERATED her.
Didn’t help that she faced All That is Good in the World Bayley.
And I just realized I spoiled part of the taping. I’m sorry, guys…
I’m thinking Summer Rae never comes back to NXT, which is a damn shame. Good thing they have plenty of Divas (five?) to replace her with. Zoinks.
I just wrote the name off as clever and assumed that the Vaudevillians was English’s face turn. Don’t see how that gimmick really works as heels. The crowd, after having been killed by Charlotte/Summer seemed kinda confused by that as well.
Alex Riley sometimes makes NXT really hard to watch. Not only is he bad, but he makes Renee so much worse.
There’s a guy in the crowd wearing a shirt of The Ghost Inside, a band featuring one of my old friends from Des Moines.
That braggy, self-serving comment is pretty much the best thing I can say about this week’s NXT.
Angry faces for NXT playing Rusev’s music at the end of the match when Neville won by disqualification :(
Knowing that the Rusev/Neville match would have to end in shenanigans took away from the enjoyment of what was otherwise a pretty good match. Why couldn’t it have been a title match since it was going to end in a DQ anyways? At least making it a title match would have cranked up the tension before the inevitable ending.
The Breeze match was hilarious. Are they protecting his hand by having him just do short matches like this? Maybe I’m the last one here to think so, but I think Mojo is salvageable if he had a different finisher.
The Charlotte/Summer match was disappointing. I wouldn’t say it’s was that bad, but it certainly wasn’t good. It’s hard to say the ending was rushed when the match was so deliberate and slow, but the ending felt rushed. It was like they realized “oh crap, we have to end this now, so here’s a nonsensical setup into finisher.” The match didn’t have very good flow and did sorta feel like a Cameronesque catfight more than an actual match.
“Why couldn’t it have been a title match since it was going to end in a DQ anyways? ”
‘Cause you’ve got a #1 contender out there mostly. Which is why you’ve got a super good excuse to just let Rusev go over in a non-title match. I think the storyline gap between NXT and WWE should allow for an undefeated monster on RAW to go over the NXT champ without hurting anybody.
@Dids
Nope. In singles, the champ loses title matches only. We’ve already dealt with distraction finish last week, and this week we got a RAW divas match and a no good reason DQ. No way does NXT add non-title losses to the list of main roster bullshit as well.
The WWE is so racist.
I mean, just because Aiden English and Simon Gotch are both old timey white guys, they have to be a tag team?
So, Neville runs out to save Sami a few weeks ago.
He’s getting Accoladed by Rusev…what’s Sami doing, practicing his skanking?
Or maybe modeling for his first action figure!!! I’m excited like a little kid.
Sometimes, I think being disappointed by a match you think should be really good is worse than getting a match you know is going to be bad. I was really looking forward to Summer Rae and Charlotte and it was just so dull and middling.
Also, I’m surprised there was no Worst for Alex Riley going full xenophobe with his “I don’t cheer for foreigners” line, I believe during KaliCara/Vaudevillains match.
I honestly feel sometimes that Alex Riley is a massive trolling experiment by the WWE. And then you realize the WWE in no way, shape or form is that forward-thinking. I guess they have a completely different opinion about what makes good commentary than…most people I guess. It’s apparently crazy just to have people occasionally offer good commentary on the action. Instead it’s lots of loud noises and “witty” banter. Unbearable. (Renee’s not much better at this point. She needs to be pulled aside and told to not take Riley’s bait AND to tone down the “women be crazy” stuff during those matches.)
This week’s NXT was okay, though the stench of RAW seems to be increasingly prevalent. Why is Rusev back on the show again? Summer is back on the show because there’s a logical storyline behind it. He has no reason to be back. And I hate, hate, hate, hate, HATE his gimmick and really wish someone who still thinks the Berlin Wall is current commentary would not be in control of this company.
I actually wasn’t too down on Charlotte/Summer, especially with all the insane hyperbole on social media about how this “exposed” Charlotte. Um, she’s only wrestled for a year. This is what was to be expected between two developmental talent with not a lot of matches between them. And it’s STILL better than what women’s matches used to be several years ago. I actually liked Charlotte doing an actual transition to her finisher instead of “Okay, you just lie prone in that position for two seconds I’m going to flip on you now.”
And jobbin’ Mojo will always put a smile on my face.
Believe it or not, Jim Ross has actually stated that he thinks that Alex Riley is a very good commentator.
Ist Cena das Essen oder der Jaeger?
Livestock complacency?
False prosperity?
Wait, no, better question: Can we please discuss the EXACT similarities between Armored Titan and Helm Konrad?
All I know is that Kallistos’ finisher was crazy dope, and it will look more impactful the bigger the guy he does it to because he’ll go higher and higher.
I think it is a mistake to shove him with another lucha wrestler, it takes away part of what makes him special. Put him with somebody humongous so we can have their tag team finisher be the Fastball Special
Renee bragging about there being three tag teams in NXT was both sad and funny .
Apparently non bearded dude in the Ascention match is Bayley’s other half.
Aaron Solo, yes.
They should have someone on NXT’s finisher be the Music Playing Distraction Roll Up. Play it up like they know someone in the production team and whenever they’re in danger of losing the match, someone’s music plays and they get the roll up.
Then the eventual payoff can be someone’s music playing and their opponent doesn’t bother to look cause they aren’t going to fall for it and that’s the one time it actually is someone running out.
In regards to Neville, Lana said that stars fade and that Rusev is a hero.
Doesn’t she remember what Babe Ruth said to Benny Rodriguez in his dream?
“Remember kid, there’s heroes and there’s legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die… “
Lana didn’t watch such a quintessential American movie like The Sandlot cause she was too busy watching “Worker and Parasite”.
Rich Brennan is so shit at his job that Alex Riley has to correct him. A commentary booth of Brennan, Young and Riley is just suicidal.
I want a segment with Kidd and Dempsey, where they address statements and determine whether they are FACT or BULL.
+1
The Vaudevillains may be my favorite thing in WWE right now.
The look on the crowd’s face (and NXT usually has the best crowd in wrestling) after the Summer Rae / Charlotte match said it all. What? That was a finisher? That’s it? Well okay…I guess. Really a let down after the great matches the women have had there.
NXT 7/24/14
“Didja hear that? ‘I hate you, Charlotte.'”
Rich Brennan letting Alex Riley get ahead of him like that? Heck, if you told me that Alex Riley was trying to become better as a commentator, I’d believe you because of this episode!
“Summer seemingly…sweet as a peach on the outside but with a black heart!”
Scratch that, I’d believe you because of the Championship match solely.
And typing of that, I…um…disliked the crowd’s reaction during that match, but I understood. At first, I was looking forward to the match, but I was slightly unhappy that it wasn’t the main event because I know those two are great. Aaaaaand then the match happened, and I’m glad that they were not the main event. (How long did Charlotte hold Summer in the “Figure Four Headlock? All throughout the break?!) You giving your side, typing that it was a RAW match, was a great comparison. My opinion on the match was that it probably would have been the result of Randy Orton vs. Batista should it had solely been just those two; that’s an prevailing thought I had during that match mainly due to the “WE WANT BAYLEY” chant. (I still have the same dissatisfaction that they’ve ignored their in-depth history.) The positive sides of the match was a) Charlotte forcibly putting her opponent in a position for her finisher (about time), and b) seeing exactly what would’ve happened had WWE persevered in keeping Daniel Bryan away from the world title picture.
*Adrian Neville’s match ends in DQ*
*Referee Rudy Charles rings the bell*
“Well, he did that. Actually, I don’t think he did anything wrong or cringe-worthy in this taping.”
*calls to ring the bell again*
“Maybe I can somehow praise him to Brandon for not being stup-”
*calls to ring the bell again*
“OH WOULD YOU QUIT DOING THAT?! YOU’VE BEEN ON RAW, SO YOU SHOULD KNOW THAT A BELL DOESN’T CONTROL HIM!!!”