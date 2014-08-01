The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/31/14: Why Are You Putting That In Your Mouth

Pre-show notes:
I hadn’t seen a Becky Lynch match since her debut. Now that she isn’t Micheal Flatleying around like a god damned idiot leprechaun I can stop facepalming long enough to to appreciate they fact that she’s a good wrestler and that was a damn solid match.
MOJO JOJO! Amazing…make *them* a tag team, NXT.
Oh god, imagine if they went all in with that and had conversations with Randy Orton…
That was the first time ever I liked something about Mojo.
And then they pair him up with the most boring person I’ve ever seen….
In fitting news, guess who I was listening to throughout this entire article? [www.youtube.com]
I hope the Ascension never lose again.
The sad thing is that the week Ascension busts out ANNI-YAH-LATIONNNNN was the show with fewer “Yah” chants than normal.
Is Natalya the saddest person on WWE programming today? She’s hardly on Raw or Smackdown and when she is, she has to take pins or watch her partner win throwaway tags that further stories she has no part in. Then on NXT and Total Divas, her husband hates her and the only people who like her are sleazeballs like Fandango and Adam Rose.
Is it also wrong that I find her misfortune hilarious?
You’re completely correct. She’s a weird charisma vacuum. I sort of want to watch her or cheer but it’s just that charisma vacuum trying to steal what little of it that I have.
I just cannot wait for the VERY SPECIAL episode of NXT, with the call your domestic dispute hotline at the bottom of the screen at the end of the show.
The Ascension are a master class on how you don’t have to be remotely good at wrestling to be good at “wrestling”. There is absolutely no way their match against Team Lucha or the Vaudevillains (those are the only actual contenders, right?) is going to wrap up without getting “this is awesome” chants, even though Ascension will do literally nothing but shoulder blocks, corner stomping, and mean mugging.
Credit to The Ascension, those shoulderblocks look pretty good. Though seeing Cena and Sheamus’ sorry excuses for one may be making them look better than they are.
Am I wrong for thinking Adam Rose is way to skinny for that “Choo-Choo” spot. It’s a great joke, but it feels like it should pay off with something a bit more devastating.
I think the read on Charlotte’s finisher is that she takes out the legs to the point where they’re set up for that move, which yeah, kinda dumb, but to me that’s just WWE finisher magic where once you name a move it has powers.
Charlotte’s finisher is WORSE THAN MOJO’S FINISHER. You could name it “Instant Death” or whatever but it would still be complete SHIT because it just is. She runs and flips on her back while her opponent takes a rest on the map. A toddler would kick out of that move. She should definitely use the Figure Four unless it’s against Natalya.
This was a good NXT as usual. Not the best, but still good. I made three worthwhile observations here.
1. I hate everything about Bull Dempsey & Mojo’s match. Mojo has buff arms and a fat jiggly stomach. Work out, ya bastard. Bull Dempsey is just White Rusev, and I already don’t like that “fat and mean” gimmick.
2. Adrian Neville actually can have personality and be funny. I love that NXT believes in giving its superstars personalities.
3. Charlotte has a fantastic rack.
Agreed on Charlotte. Either she has the worlds greatest sports bra or her boobs will never ever sag.
Wait, Rusev isn’t white?
He’s at least got a tan.
I think Bull Dempsey looks like mini Brodus
At this point, I’m rooting for The Ascension to make it the full year as champs. Granted, it won’t really be worth a darn since they spent almost the entire time smacking around jobbers.
Also, Charlotte should really start using that swank modified figure four Shawn Michaels used to use. Would make all that leg work actually have a point, instead of spend all match brutalizing the leg just to use her kinda garbage, cutter move.
POOR NATTIE
+1
I really hope they keep Live Action Cyril Figgis as the backstage interviewer forever.
I’m still convinced they dropped Lynch’s Irish gimmick so that Devitt can have it (be forced to have it).
oh no
@Brandon Aye Boyo
NoooooOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tyson Kidd speaking about Adam Rose was great. All I wanted was for Tyson to one hit KO Rose.
I can’t wait to see Dempsey and Mojo’s new finish – The bullshit
+1
+1
When Charlotte says she’s “genetically superior” all I can think of is Brucie from GTA IV.
“Are ya JUICING yet?!”
Becky Lynch is gorgeous. Really great in the ring too, with some stiff-looking offense. I hope she stays around. Can Charlotte please get a new finisher though? It doesn’t work with someone her height.
The crowd counting “Yah!” after the Ascension’s finisher will never get old. It’s just the funniest damn thing.
What is Jojo doing in the back? If she’s not going to be on Total Divas (I have no idea about this because I don’t watch.), then cut her. There’s too much female talent now to be wasting everyone’s time with clueless models. Meanwhile, Rich Brennan in one attempt is better than Jojo and Devin Taylor combined. (I’m willing to let him learn because he seems to be trying hard and well…he’s not Alex Riley.)
I liked the Bayley promo, even if it was a tad flat. I just like Bayley period.
Perfectly okay show this week, still better than main programming.
I’d rather cut Eva than Jojo. At least Jojo, for whatever reason, stuck around NXT after being kicked off Total Divas. She’s trying, that’s worth giving another shot.
I missed Devin just for the spectacle of her weird nonpersonness (and you know, being pretty), but I thought Jojo was pretty good in the interview.
Wish they’d have more Albert in the booth. Much better than any of the various Cole 2.0s.
After licking that candy, Nattie has been wandering barefoot in airports and telling people all about the little Oompah band.
Tyson: “I demand to know what was in that lollipop, man!”
Adam: “A tootsie roll?”
When Becky Lynch came out with the new theme and mannerisms, I immediately yelled to my roommate “hey, we can like Becky Lynch now.”
Totally agree about the ending of the Charlotte match making no sense after working over the leg all match.
I think with all the budget cuts Bull Dempsey is a dead cert to go as Vince isn’t really a fan of fat guys .
Bayley is one of the top talents on the show and has never been in the opening credits but Alexa Bliss is .
Becky vs Charlotte was sooooooo good. Also, i’ve finally warmed up to the Ascension now that they don’t give two fucks about their opponents.
Has anyone come up with the nickname for Mojo and Bull? If not, can I submit “Excita-Bull”?
Redbull.
Tyson Kidd is right. Why the fuck is JoJo asking Natalya about Adam Rose? Unless Jojo is trying to recruit people to the Rosebuds that made no sense.
You know what, if Jojo is going to be doing backstage interviews now, I want her to just ask everyone about Adam Rose.
Better question: Why is Natalya not asking about how or where she’s been? She just disappeared from Total Divas and not even a “Good to see you again?” or anything?
Dammit Nattie!
@LUNI_TUNZ JOJO: So, Maxx Anderson (Or whatever they call one of the next Ascension jobbers.) What do you feel about Adam Rose’s bus?
MA: Oh, excuse me?
JOJO: Do you believe the bus was better with or without the tootsie roll jacuzzi in the back of it?
MA: I’ve only just got here? Who’s Adam Rose?
JOJO: Who’s Adam Rose?
MA: Yes.
JOJO: I hope the Ascension murders you.
VIKTOR (OR KONNOR): YAH YAHYAHYAH.
THANK YOU BASED WHOEVER TOLD BECKY LYNCH SHE CAN STOP BEING A LEPRECHAUN!
Phew, I was so worried after her debut. I could barely watch that match to the end because all the “DIDDLY DIDDLY DIDDLY” was embarrassing to watch.
Also, they really need to start up that Charlotte vs Bayley and build it up properly until the next special event. I know they already had a singles match right after Take Over, but they really need to build this like an epic dream match that never happened. The storyline from before needs to be brought up again via video packages and more promos, and have Bayley rack up some victories to look STRONK before facing Charlotte at NXT Autumn Navigation or whatever they’ll call the next special thing. I just know this has the potential to be another great women’s match, possibly the best.
I agree. I can buy Bayley as a legitimate contender to the title. Like I can believe she could win.
Verbally abusive husband Tyson Kidd was backstage wearing a Mike Tyson hoodie. FACT.
Stable idea: Mojo Jojo needs to team up with Dallas, Ryder and a returning Chris Hero: Mojo Jojo Bo Bro Ohno.
Does anyone else feel like WWE is slowly painting themselves into a proverbial corner with NXT?
Brandon’s pointed this out in this article, and in the past, but the reason a lot of NXT gimmicks don’t go over well on RAW (Emma, Adam Rose, etc.) is not only because the people who watch RAW are quite literally the lowest common denominator wrestling fan, but that the NXT crowd has had the benefit of watching them grow as performers and learn and tweak their gimmicks. And sometimes it seems like the NXT shows run on a concurrent(ish) yet independent timeline from WWE (i.e. stuff that happens on WWE doesn’t affect NXT and vice-versa).
Is WWE going to have to accept that their “developmental” show has become just as important as Raw and The Raw Recap Show (aka Smackdown)?
No. The problem is that people STOP evolving once they hit Raw. The main roster never gives them a chance. What’s Rose’s longest match time on Raw? 2 minutes? If the guy never wrestles and his promos aren’t exactly The Rock or Chris Jericho, why would fans buy into him? Why would he get over? Emma’s barely even been on TV and when she was she was with Santino. Compare to the Wyatts or The Shield who prove NXT works. Why? They’re allowed to wrestle and develop as characters and do cool shit. It’s evident that the NXT talent that gets over are the ones that Vince/Kevin Dunn like. If they don’t like them, Twisted Tea commercial!
I’d also point out Bo’s transition from NXT to the main roster as a successful one. He’s still the same guy, he just continued to do funny, interesting shit every week instead of just stagnating with meaningless 2 minute bouts and zero character progression. Even though his matches are also kinda short and he didn’t have an actual feud yet, Bo made his matches and promos meaningful simply because he seems to actually pay attention to and gel with his opponent, pretty much like most people at NXT and unlike most guys from NXT who debuted on the main roster. Emma has been reduced to “dumb wrestler’s dumb girlfriend”, Paige is just “pale girl who screams a lot” (even though since her feud with AJ restarted, they seem to be fixing that), and Adam Rose’s gimmick hasn’t moved one bit since NXT and like SonicRulez said, his matches are all the same 2 minute toilet breaks while all he seems to do in his promos is shill Ice Tea and say a catchphrase or whatever.
I know they can’t give equal time and attention to every guy on the show, but with the characters NXT has created it seems so easy to at least come up with something different every now and then, and “every now and then” not meaning “every few months”.
You had me at ‘Mojo Jojo’.
Woulda been better if she stuck the lollipop in her nostril and mouthed “nose candy” to the camera.
Also, if Tyler Breeze doesn’t win that Oscar, we riot
Why such the strong hate for Jojo? She’s working hard, man!
I think I may have been the only person who laughed at the announce team exchange on Lynch’s ring entrance. “I think we have a new Lita!” “She’s certainly got an edge.” *Renee then giggles for the next few minutes as she seems to have been the only other one who noticed it*
Could somebody have tucked in the hanger strap on Nattie’s dress? It drove me crazy! Am I the only one?
FACT: That was kind of gross, Nattie’s husband’s wife.
I can’t remember what made Renee namedrop Electric Daisy Carnival…Uh, was it about how Adam Rose looked serious fighting Tyson? Why was that even relevant?
Doesn’t matter; still trying to figure out if that lollipop actually came from Adam’s mouth or not…He grabbed it from in his pants (I think), but was that the original lollipop that he had in his mouth in the beginning?
I don’t know, man. I liked Jojo and Mojo’s time backstage. Mojo made me smile with that reference, and you made me smile harder.
I was very disappointed at the end of Charlotte’s match with Becky Lynch. I was hoping for an end-of-the-match promo, but backstage with Rich Brennan was just enough payoff to make me believe again. I really REALLY hope NXT ties the history between Bayley and Charlotte and the past weeks with the BFF breakup. It may not happen, but heck NXT is great with continuity (one example being the Summer-Sasha backstage mirror bit was déjà vu, and you verified that in the review). Even Daniel Bryan’s Wrestlemania XXX video package kinda surprised me that they went YEARS back, so I would hope that they would give Bayley and Charlotte something of that depth (or close to it).
I was hoping that they had dropped Angelo’s “OH,” but part of me was hoping he still had it so that the one person in the audience could “OH” and I hear it in the taping. That made me chuckle when I heard him the last time Angelo Dawkins was shown.
I originally didn’t like that Conor O’Brian was slowly saying “total annihilation”…that is until the fifth syllable, and then I popped hard. Amazing
Tyler Breeze, my goodness. That was the best thing ever. I originally thought they were going to loudly boo Adrian Neville (which made me dread what he was going to do), but then I realized that they love him too, and he didn’t do anything that was unjustifiable (like slap him for doing his job as a lumberjack).