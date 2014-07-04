The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/3/14: Only God Can Judge Me

Pre-show notes:
– Happy Independence Day, every(domestic)body!
The Best and Worst recap of NXT season 2 ended on Wednesday. The season 3 recap begins on Wednesday, and I'm pretty sure you don't want to miss that.
Click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 3, 2014.
Maybe that’s why I don’t like Xavier Woods. He’s a walking, talking Spencer’s Gifts.
POWER RANGERS, AM I RIGHT GUYS? OVER 9000? HOW ABOUT SOME BACON? BACON IN EVERYTHING?
Also, I love CJ Parker’s new theme. It sounds like a Marked Men song.
And apparently Tyson Kidd’s shirt is a 2Pac thing? Aubrey Sitterson asked him about it on twitter.
Yep C J just improved 100%.
I’ve liked where they seemed to be going with CJ Parker for a while (since his heel turn) after initially hating his guts when he was just a random happy hippie. His new music is really good too. Not “good by wrestling entrance theme standards” but actually something I could conceivably listen too in day-to-day life.
I agree @Eve-L. It’s not gonna have anyone singing along with it, but when I said it sounded like a Marked Men song, I meant it as a compliment. They’re a great band!
Everything about CJ Parker has improved substantially since he had his heel turn, and I’m loving it. Never thought I’d see the day.
Well, @Foil1212, obviously you have good taste in music, your avatar is the Dead Milkmen logo, one of my favourite bands ever!
I checked out the band that does CJ Parker’s new theme, L.A. Drugz, and despite what the name would suggest, they seem pretty cool.
@Eve-L Yeah! The Dead Milkmen are my favorite band of all time! It’s always cool to find someone else who likes them!
A Spencer’s Gifts gimmick? I’m down with that if he hits someone with a plasma ball thingy and then rolls them up in dorm posters
Is it weird to anyone else that there aren’t really any… contenders, to the Women’s championship? Like, I’m not complaining the faces are losing or anything (They should be losing, Charlotte’s the champ) but shouldn’t there probably be one face diva that is actually taken seriously as opposed to the three kind of jobber-y loveable goofs they’ve got?
well, they’re doing Bayley vs. Summer Rae for the #1 Contender next week. That’s something.
NXT’s a great place for the women, but there’s still so few of them that they have to beat each other in rounds. It’s 50/50 booking due to lack of roster than bad booking.
You know what WWE really needs is female jobbers. Real ones, that serve the Slater roles, not ones like Banks who is obviously an enforcer. Everyone’s important (even Bliss has pinned Banks) so who’s to say who’s better other than the Champ?
That’s kind of what I meant. I know I SHOULD be able to take Bayley seriously, but I feel like she’s got the Sami Zayn problem of losing TOO much but still being treated as being in the title hunt. Don’t get me wrong, I think Bayley’s great, but having more people around to lose every once in a while would help her a lot I think
Agreed. Once Bailey beats Summer, that’s enough? There’s Banks to take another loss and they could bring down Alicia, but after that they lose all their regular heel divas besides the Champ. Charlotte certainly has no one else to beat other than her stablemates, a rematch with Natalya, and maybe Alexa islf they think she’s ready(
Count the awkward pauses in Sasha’s promo. Cringe-worthy at times. I felt bad for my girl.
@Justin. Yeah, I was super bummed out about that spot. She was raving on Twitter not too long ago about an acting class she just took, and it didn’t seem any different than her backstage stuff months ago.
And I’ve been saying something’s peculiar about Sasha’s eyes for a while now, too. It’s like her entire Ocular OS has missed it’s last ten upgrades. Click “upgrade,” Sasha!
Like Brandon said, she searches depths and skies during promos. I think she has it in her to be a capable giver of interviews but she has some way to go in getting there. Team with AJ in the Silent (I can’t hear the bumps) Sisters?
This was a great episode! I’m so in love with Becky Lynch, but I also think she’d be a pretty kick-ass bad-guy hunter face. Like a vampire hunter hunts vampires. Bayley acting very un-Bayley like was also agreeable. It was pretty shocking and it happened in an almost unpronounced manner. Sort of like it just happened and now we’re moving on. Something about that felt real and human and not pro-wrestling character.
CJ Parker’s theme is like an old Pony’s song. They were sort of a garage rock revival band from the mid-aughts, and I liked them all right.
Justin Gabriel’s ring gear is like, a motocross dude or a snowboarder who shuns the baggier snowboarding affair, right? I can’t really tell. In any case, it fits the theme along with Tyson Kidd’s weird tights that look like how my 8-year old self would draw shields and pendants of crystal on armor. I hope they start acting like gruff veterans who just power move the hell out of you unless you’re huge and then they finally resort to high-flying stuff.
I disagree. That elbow drop of Big Cass looks vicious. He gets a lot of height, he pumps his arm once to the inside of his body and then back out while hes in the air, and he brings all that weight down on the guys chest. He gets a lot of momentum from that short bounce off the rope.
Thank you! On paper his moves might sound bad, but watching a big guy like that move is awesome. I thought the big elbow drop looked great.
Brandon did you get a chance to check out Renee doing commentary on Superstars? Was she like NXT Renee, or more like Raw (great) Renee?
Eden is apparently on the main roster full time ,so does that mean Byron shares ring announcing with random Diva’s.
Devin just had to follow Renee .
Bull Dempsey will most likely be in the next round of releases .
Wouldn’t it be awful if Emma got punished be being sent back to NXT for 6 months.
Tom Philips is pretty damn good both back stage and on commentary .
You mean wouldn’t it be GREAT if Emma came home to NXT, where she has the most pop and can wrestle with a better class of Diva?
“Wouldn’t it be awful if Emma got punished be being sent back to NXT for 6 months.”
I don’t really see that as punishment. If anything that has to be better for her. Getting to wrestle for eight minutes in front of people that dig her.
Lol that’s what I meant.
I’m now thinking that, given the budget cuts, WWE figured Emma was expendable because Stephanie McMahon kind of has her “adorably bad dancing” gimmick anyway. And frankly, Steph has greater range as a bad dancer…
Absolutely, and no Santino.
Was I the only person who immediately thought of Conchita Wurst when they saw Justin Gabriel?
(Reference for non-Eurovision viewers [m.youtube.com])
Normally I think Byron was pretty damn good but last night it really felt like Papa Shango put an A-Ry curse on him because he was deeadful. What saved it was Regal having none of it and shutting down his lame heelness at almost every turn. The best part was during the women’s tag.
Byron: “First you’re saying how good Charlotte looks and now you’re complimenting Bayley’s effort. Pick a side William!”
Regal: “Why?”
dreadful*
God I love Regal. Did anyone else catch the grimaces he would make on camera whenever someone mentioned Renee?
Tyson Kidd doesn’t like sending documents over the net?
Fax.
+1
Another solid episode. Funny how a positive atmosphere like NXT will allow to give certain performers another chance, like say CJ Parker. I don’t much like him, but you know what? Let’s let him try this.
Tyson needs to get masked or go away or DO SOMETHING THAT DOESN’T INVOLVE TALKING. Saying words makes you less good! Stop talking.
And Devin Taylor…I try not to be a terrible person when it comes to women, but she really doesn’t offer much except “Hey, I was a Hawaiian bikini model. Look at me!” It just doesn’t work with the message of NXT. She was terrible and then sorta got better but now she can’t look at things correctly in interviews any longer. Anyone else just want wrestlers to cut promos while there’s a greenscreen logo behind them?
I’m more surprised Kidd and Gabriel managed to work together without somebody’s tricep exploding.
Everything about Bull Dempsey’s video was great. If it was about anyone other than Bull Dempsey.
All CJ Parker needs now is new ring gear. I’m thinking well-worn khaki pants and bare feet.
Hey Brandon! I got some good news. Corey Graves got a second concussion and there could be a chance that he’s not coming back into the ring. BUT I’M AFRAID I GOT SOME BAD NEWS!!! They are planning on having him do a different role for him so there could be a chance that Alex Riley and Corey Graves are going to be commentating together.
I was so indifferent to Charlotte earlier but she’s won me over. She just has it. She’s attractive, blond, athletic, has a great figure and she’s the daughter of a legend, just everything I imagine WWE wants in a Diva. Even her ring gear looks great. They need to sort out her finisher though, the set up is just so awkward.
Charlotte is so damn much fun to watch. Her fighting style is flashy yet brutal. You can really see her dad’s influence there.
These Tyson Kidd interviews are fantastic. I think I saw a beaver gnawing his calf…
Was it Gabriell and Kidd that teamed together as “High Visibility” (not sure it was an official name but they team had fluorecent yellow gear, and at least one commentator referred to them as that.) Or was that with Evan Bourne?
Becky Lynch is great, andt looks like a prettier version of Ygritte from GoT
I love Sami, but that theme and that gear…woof.
When Tyler showed his finger, I laughed loud. He’s magic!