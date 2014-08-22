The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/21/14: Ow, My Leg!

Hey kitty cats! Brandon let me take over the NXT report while he’s away. For once I get the good show! Follow along on Hulu here, and on the WWE Network here. You know, unless you’re Canadian. Thanks, WWE!
– Brandon is in Chicago for the Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival, showing the movie he made with Goldust and Jill Thompson and making me all mushy-faced with pride. Go if you can, and if you can’t, find a way to see the film. It really is fantastic.
– Comment, tweet, Facebook, and share this report with as many people as you can. Watching NXT makes you wild and young. Don’t you want to be both of those things?
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here.
This week on NXT: God, who even cares what happens, I get to write about NXT!
The best part of the episode for me was Breeze walking out on the match and Tyson Kidd celebrating a DQ victory like he’d just won the WWE Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania, or Owen Hart picking up a Slammy. Top quality chickenshit heel stuff.
Tyson Kidd is money right now I don’t care what anyone says or thinks.
I think they need to change his ring announcement to underline the factiness of the stats.
“Making his way to the ring, (FACT) weighing in at 205 lbs (FACT), from Calgary, Alberta, Canada (FACT), Tyson Kidd! (FACT)”
Agreed I’ve been a fan of Tyson Kidd for the last four years. WWE should reward him a United States Championship, he needs it more than Sheamus and I thought the same thing two years ago when Santino Marella was US champ. I remember when everyone on here loved Tyson Kidd two years ago and they turned on him from out of nowhere this year which pisses me off.
This week in My Girlfriend Loves Tyler Breeze: She watches his whole segment without saying anything, waits a beat, then says “Would you have a threesome with me and Tyler Breeze?”
At least you were still included.
Did you reply yes?
Just never lock eyes, dude. You’ll be good.
Just don’t cross swords
Hey, you should feel flattered.
She could’ve asked you to just watch as they do it.
I wonder if he takes selfies during sex?
It’s not gay if he’s only part man (but all model).
this whole thread <3
HHH: Wow Sin cara and Kalisto are burning the house down. Right Vince?
Vince: No words. Please.
Great show (duh). Tyson Kidd could be better than pizza, and I fucking love pizza. Surely Regal is the GM, SURELY?
In other news, the 49ers challenged Ric Flair to the Ice Bucket challenge. Please don’t do it Ric, it’ll kill you.
AmoreCassidy/Vaudevillian: Pretty short tag team match which ended with an impressive Samoan Drop/Swanton Bomb combination from the Vaudevillians. I’m happy with either team advancing on to the tag title tournament at Takeover 2. The Legionnaires shaving some of Enzo’s beard and Enzo/Cass challenging them to a hair match at Takeover 2, shits about to get interesting.
Triple H getting up pumped up for next week, I’ve seen the spoilers and know who the General Manager is but I would keep that a secret.
Kidd/Breeze aka my favorite heels on NXT: I agree with Danielle on Tyson Kidd’s ring attire. I know it’s inspired by TMNT which I like but the attire just doesn’t do it for me as I much prefer Kidd’s red/silver, blue/grey trunks, blue and red/brown tights. I was loving this match until Breeze pulled off a Fandango and took a countout loss. Kidd’s kicks were so amazing in this match, I wish he could do them every week. Kidd mocking Breeze after the match was hilarious.
Charlotte/Lynch: I’m glad Becky got rid of the Irish dancing even though I’m Irish myself I wasn’t a fan of the Irish dancing. Short match to build Charlotte up for Takeover 2 for her title defense against Bailey.
Mojo/Cutler: Squash match for Mojo and he cut an intense promo after the match which leads me to wonder if Mojo is turning heel.
CaraKalisto/ZaynRose: This was a good tag team match which again I’m happy with either outcome. I’d love to see a Zayn/Hunico/ Zayn/Kalisto match some day. MY CLIENTS SIN CARA AND KALISTO CONQUERED ADAM ROSE’S UNDEFEATED STREAK ON NXT!
I’m afraid to say on behalf of the Slater fans Heath Slater’s winning streak has come to an end as he and Titus lost to Hornswoggle and El Torrito on Superstars.
NXT is hands down the best show the WWE has to offer. SmackDown tries to redeem itself but I still don’t care to watch and Raw is just an extra of bull ish sometimes, but NXT is always good. Great article.
*extra hour
It’s good their giving up on Jojo’s wrestling and finding other things for her to do, instead of forcing us to watch her wrestle like dog turds, Ala Eva Marie.
Also, NXT has to be the best thing to have happened to Tyson Kidd.
Am I the only one who just doesn’t get the love for Enzo/Cass? Enzo says the same every week (to the point the crowd can literally recite it with him). Just because he looks a little funky doesn’t mean he’s automatically charismatic. Cass’ personality is even worse…I think a 7 foot banana tree would be more interesting.
Their wrestling dynamic is decent. I mean, I like the big guy/little guy teams (a la Power and Glory), and the Cass diving save last week was cool, but overall, I don’t get why they keep making bests.
Vaudevillains all day though :)
I do wish Cass would say something else, that’s for sure. I also wish he actually got some damn offense in. The “Enzo infinitely in peril/Cass makes the save, Enzo takes loss after Cass is taken out” stuff gets kind of old. I also really don’t like his new theme, mostly because you can’t hear the lyrics because of the NXT sound mix AND Enzo just starts talking anyway.
And by the first Cass reference I mean Enzo. Though Cass for a while didn’t get any offense in during singles matches and he’s freaking tall!
I’m not a fan either.
Enzo has charisma for days, man. His intro is meant to be a singalong (like the New Age Outlaws used to do), but he’s just so full of purpose and intention and meaning. He is his character. He really shines in segments where he has more to do, like Tyler Breeze does. Plus his entrance music is secretly amazing.
You just don’t understand, man. Big Cass and Enzo, they take meteor showers. Because they’re stars. #SkyWalkerSmackTalker
If Brandon likes them, then it’s a rule that every other writer has to love them.
Enzo’s like Black Thought (at least up through Tipping Point) – every verse is about how dope he is, but gotdamn if his technique and wordplay don’t make up for the lack of topic diversity.
Also, I’ll take Enzo’s rhyme games over JERN’s “some of y’all like me, some of you don’t and that’s okay, Jack.” promo.
Sin Cara looking really unenthused about the Lucha chant while Calisto just goes all in on it is fantastic.
Sin Cara is Kalisto’s father who doesn’t “get” his son but will support him.
Slider- I want this to be canon so badly.
I just read it as Sin Cara being super blown up. It looked like he was trying to join in on the Lucha chant and then did the “Me after running an 800 in high school track” hands-on-hips maneuver.
I totally imagine Sin Cara’s thought bubble being all: “Man, I’m too old for this shit. Kids these days… well, at least he’s having fun, and this WWE gig might just help me pay the alimony to his mom.”
Glad to see you give some love to KC Metro Pro. It’s one of the best things in this otherwise dump of a town.
Well put at the end there. Also: I really want just one whole Vaudevillians match where it has that black and white grainy look, and instead of actual announcing, they put up those silent film dialogue cards occasionally to make comments on the match. That would be amazing.
Oh yeah, they should do that, or at least make a video package for them done that way. Great idea.
*Aiden English takes a move, close up of him selling it*
Dialogue card: “Oh, the humanity!” Aiden cried.
I feel like letting Danielle review NXT is especially cruel. Despair isn’t as painful without hope, y’know?
Anyone else notice right after the Triple H announcement Byron Saxton said “Call your friends, call your loved ones, because once again, history will be made, September 11th?”
He’s so oblivious to what he said I can’t help but smile.
I laughed my ass off…because I’m soulless.
I don’t know why you’d want Regal to be GM, Danielle. Doesn’t that mean he’d probably not be on commentary anymore? I need to hear the crew call him Mr Regal, and have him explain what is happening to a person’s body as a submission move is being used on them.
On NXT Redemption William Regal was a GM and a commentator so I believe they could do it in Full Sail NXT too.
Yeah, and then have him come down from his commentary position to the ring and beat the shit out of the guys if the match is really bad like Inoki.
I actually liked Jo Jo’s ring announcing compared to some they’ve had ,however she’s not Eden.
Never been a fan of Mojo .It could be his move set isn’t that good or that he looks like a serial killer I just don’t know.
Would he be allowed to stick his arse in guys faces considering Naomi already does if he gets called up?
Pretty confused about Tyson Kidd is he a heel or a face what with the micky taking at the end .
Every time they show a close up of Charlotte I have to put shades on as her smile is blinding.
It’s nearly like when Ross from Friends had his done.
With the right opponent she can have outstanding matches .She just needs to get a new finisher .
Tyson Kidd’s a face and heel like Alica Fox was two years ago. A few weeks ago on Main Event he teamed up with Zack Ryder against Slater Gator.
Tyson Kidd is one of those cases where his ceiling is “chickenshit main event heel on NXT”. I think he’s doing great now, but I just don’t see him ever getting back on the main shows because of how garbage they treat anyone who isn’t a main event guy.
I know Becky is basically the best option when it comes to Charlotte training up for the next Takeover, but there really needs to be a better option for face jobber. Bayley’s too awesome for the role and Becky’s legit good in the ring. But Alexa still isn’t remotely ready and well…apparently neither is anyone else. What I’m saying is I want Becky to just start kicking ass and not taking bad finishers. (Seriously, Charlotte – change your damn finisher. Though it was interesting how the commentary didn’t call it “Bow Down To The Queen” but simply just a cutter.)
As much as I roll my eyes as “endless loser Sami Zayn” as a trend, I did like how Rose didn’t immediately just punk him like every other “opposites attract” tag team in wrestling. It was simply a “That’s okay, bro. It happens.” and everyone moved on. Very refreshing.
I’m sure Mojo hit someone with his ass. I’m okay not finding out much else. Thank you fast-forward.
Solid episode. Still infinitely more watchable than the main shows. Then, now, forever.
Loved that detail you mentioned about the tag match, and also the finish where Sami Zayn almost gets to break up the pin. It’s very well timed, and the camera angle they chose was great because Sami Zayn popping up from nowhere actually got my hopes up for a second aaand… damn! He was so close!
Tommy Lee Jones in Blown Away is the character they’re saving for Devitt (I hope and dream).
Renee Young is the worst on commentary. THE.WORST. Her and the other announcer bickering was like nails on a chalkboard through a megaphone held next to your ear.
If the Vaudevillains lose to Team Luchabore (sorry, guys in masks doing flips doesn’t turn me up to 11) I’m going to blow my stack. AND I think whoever wins the Tourney is going over The Ascension, otherwise why play up that the Ascension is getting complacent and toying with opponents?
Also, Tyson Kidd is forever doomed to be a jobber on the main roster at best but boy is he ever tearing up his heel persona right now. I like him almost as much as Breeze.
Other than his in ring ability, I am the only man alive that hates Sami Zayn. The nice guy persona, the gay dancing. I really hate him…but not as much as I hate D-Bry.
While all the matches were great from a storytelling perspective, most of them were too short, and the actual wrestling this time around seemed a bit sub-par to me (aside from Zayne and Rose vs Team Lucha, those guys were fantastic).
Now granted, my criticisms are only comparing it to NXT’s incredibly high standards of quality. Even a mediocre episode of NXT is still miles ahead of an above-average Raw.
In other unpopular opinions, I liked Jojo. She wasn’t as good as Eden, but she brought her own flair and personality into it. I’ll take Ring Announcer Jojo over that guy who slurs everything on the main shows any day.
Tony Chimel?
Haven’t actually heard from him in a minute.
I’m assuming he means Justin Roberts, who I find perfectly solid. The slurring can be a little much (notably Johhhhn CEEEEEEEEEEEEEEENNAA!) but I think he’s got a solid voice and rarely botches. He’s the least of WWE’s problems.
I want to see the Vaudevillains win the Tag Team Championship when Simon Gotch makes Viktor slip on a banana peel.
Renee’s started doing this broad New Yoik accent whenever Enzo is around and I love it so much.
Hard to believe that the JBL era is coming to an end. So many amazing moments. Including those four episodes where he showed up. Best GM ever.
Bring back Rich Brennan for more awesome confused dancing!
Uh, for his commentary too, I guess… but mainly for dancing!
First of all, I gave the end of this a standing ovation, because it was the perfect thing to say about something we all love and, unfortunately, are extremely frustrated by (most of the time). And thank you for saying that about Tyson Kidd’s tights! I’ve been saying that for so long now; it really looks like what my 7-year old self drew fantasy armor like. All crystal glass and chain or whatever.
I really think that Becky Lynch should adopt a vampire hunter gimmick. Perhaps not actually vampires, but something very similar in spirit. What I mean is that she should believe certain wrestlers are secretly evil beasts that she must vanquish. Very delusional but highly motivated and dangerous. Yes, she’s crazy to an extent, and that’s the unfortunate trend these days, but she’s not wacky doing random things because blah. She’s in control, as well as being great at stalking her prey.
The Vaudevillians continue to be so amazing, and I actually like The Legionnaires. They have a unique yet subtle potential. They’re super ineffectual and yet they have high-morale. I think their original, imperial French attire was better, though.
Mojo Rawley should ass-drop someone through the ring and then get really distraught about it and become super haunted by it, crawling into a quivering ball of fear every now and then.
Great idea for Becky Lynch, but I can’t see that not turning into some kind of a lesbian stalker gimmick as soon as she hits the main roster.
Man I hadn’t even thought of that, good call. I still would like to see it, but that is most definitely a strong possibility on the main roster. Maybe she also attacks male wrestlers? They wouldn’t have to fight back or wrestle her, but her frequent attacks would put a pretty big spotlight on her. Then again, they could just retcon that and boom, lesbian stalker.
The last lesbian stalker went pretty well though.
She doesn’t have to attack male wrestlers, the damn creative team/Vince/Kevin Dun/whoever the hell is in charge of RAW/Smackdown needs to lay off ruining everything good that comes out of NXT. There, problem solved.
Way to get the crowd on Mojo Rawley’s side by having him squash a guy you’re pumping up as a war hero.
Not that this episode was bad, it was pretty great, I just found that to be counterproductive.
Additional point: I wouldn’t be surprised if Adam Rose and Sami Zayn continue to team up even though they lost. Don’t have a 100% definitive reason for that, but I just think that’ll happen if for no other reason than to setup Zayn/Breeze for the title eventually somehow.
It really really sucks that Hunico doesn’t get to be like this on Raw. He’s pretty good and had been for a while even before he permanently became Sin Cara.
I just had a terrible vision of Corey Graves as the NXT GM
Oh my god, when it was announced that he’ll be retiring from the ring due to concussions the dirtsheets also said that WWE may be planning to keep him around in a sort of a managerial role… holy crap, man, you just scared the shit outta me.
Another scary thing is Tyson Kidd might not be on NXT by now if Corey Graves didn’t suffer a concussion.
A year late but better late than never so I gotta get this off my chest. I apologize to anyone who may have been offended by my comment above. I was so excited at the time to see one of my personal favourites Tyson Kidd on NXT I ended up saying this from outta the blue without thinking twice.
I don’t wish any ill towards Corey Graves and hope the guy is ok. I respected him as a wrestler (and person) and I’m loving his commentary work.
Correction: I don’t know Corey Graves personally but I respect anyone who lives their dream by becoming a pro wrestler and put their bodies on the line for us fans. All of them have my respect.
If Santino isn’t the GM ill be surprised. We can’t have nice things.
I’ve got no patience whatsoever so I checked the spoilers to see who the next GM will be. I’m pretty damn stoked.
I enjoyed a lot out of this episode. Becky still has a long way to go but I liked this version of her a lot more than Irish dancing cliche. When she first appeared with that it just seemed really awkward, I think if you’re going to have thing or stance to pump the crowd with it should be something that you don’t use more than necessary so that it seems important a la Orton’s “release the doves” thing OR it’s something you can easily work into a lot of different things so that it’s a surprise for the crowd, kind of like Solider Ant’s salute. Salute during a hurricana? Don’t mind if I do. (I’ve been watching a lot of old Chikara videos to get ready for King of Trios, sue me.)
The Vaudevillains are in a tricky spot, but it might be just because WWE has trained me to assume things I like are going to get ruined. They’re very easy to like and mark out for even as heels, which is cool. However, they are going to run the risk of being booked so that they are over by virtue of that entrance and characters alone and if we never get to see longer matches we’ll forget that they are in fact two really great wrestlers.
I was actually not bored out of my mind by a Mojo match for once and I think it was because it seemed a lot more genuine. The always happy hype Mojo really had only one way to develop and that was to have a couple of crushing failures under his belt so he could return and get serious. Style wise it still needs work but it’s improved. EXCEPT FOR THE FINISH which is still terribly boring for a 300lb guy running around like a mad man. I think he needs to debut a new finisher during that Bull Dempsey match if they want him to win. I will accept the butt based knock down only if the other guy is running full tilt so he can use it as a run counter, but him just jogging up to them doesn’t sell it for me.
Rose is an example of what I don’t want to happen to Gotch and English. He had a really fun entrance and short showcase matches, but we never got more than that. The character needs to develop. I think that “secret heel if you interrupt his parties” thing might be a place to start.