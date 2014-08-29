The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/28/14: Be Hair Or Be Square

#Sasha Banks #Pro Wrestling #WWE NXT #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.29.14 94 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– If you’re a WWE Network subscriber, you can watch this week’s episode here. If not, [a hacky joke about how much the network costs].

– Thank you to Danielle Matheson for covering last week’s episode while I was in a car headed to Chicago. I covered TNA Hardcore Justice in return and everybody got mad at me. NEVER AGAIN.

– Be sure you’re reading our retro recap of NXT season 3. Reviewing old episodes of NXT is a thankless job, especially the ones about Naomi dressed as the Hamburger Helper hand. That’s not a weird reference, she is shoot dressed up like the Hamburger Helper hand.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 28, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sasha Banks#Pro Wrestling#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSADRIAN NEVILLEANGELO DAWKINSBAYLEYBEST AND WORST OF NXTBULL DEMPSEYCHARLOTTEDEVIN TAYLORMARCUS LOUISNXTPRO WRESTLINGSAMI ZAYNSASHA BANKSSYLVESTER LEFORTTHE ASCENSIONTYLER BREEZETYSON KIDDWILLIAM REGALWWEWWE NETWORKWWE NXTWWE SUPERCARD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP