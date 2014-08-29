The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/28/14: Be Hair Or Be Square

Pre-show notes:

– If you’re a WWE Network subscriber, you can watch this week’s episode here. If not, [a hacky joke about how much the network costs].

– Thank you to Danielle Matheson for covering last week’s episode while I was in a car headed to Chicago. I covered TNA Hardcore Justice in return and everybody got mad at me. NEVER AGAIN.

– Be sure you’re reading our retro recap of NXT season 3. Reviewing old episodes of NXT is a thankless job, especially the ones about Naomi dressed as the Hamburger Helper hand. That’s not a weird reference, she is shoot dressed up like the Hamburger Helper hand.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 28, 2014.