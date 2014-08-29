The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/28/14: Be Hair Or Be Square

– If you’re a WWE Network subscriber, you can watch this week’s episode here. If not, [a hacky joke about how much the network costs].
Thank you to Danielle Matheson for covering last week's episode while I was in a car headed to Chicago.
Be sure you're reading our retro recap of NXT season 3.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 28, 2014.
Dead on about Eva Marie. I don’t understand how, for all intents and purposes, she becomes the best diva in the company. I’m assuming JoJo is the Epic Diva.
Cameron has a Legendary card. I don’t even know anymore.
A lot of those i know who play Supercard relied in one point an Eve Marie. I guess that’s WWE telling us everybody goes through Eve Marie, common or uncommon.
I knew Rich Brennan was the real deal when he called that tope con hilo a few weeks back. I want him to call everyone’s attacks forever.
My Rare Pro AJ eats Eva Marie for lunch! Ok, not really…
And yeah, that crowd was BLECH. During the Bayley/Sasha match, the crowd was pulling a “Let’s Go Bayley” and something that rhymes with “Tina Tucks” UGH…I head-desked.
Angelo Dawkins looked more to me like post game Russell Westbrook. Just started watching NXT but I was pulling for him.
[cdn1.sbnation.com]
I was thinking more along the lines of Mark from the original Persona
[platoscavern2.talkspot.com]
Lol I ran into JOHN CENA and jhon cena a while ago. What’s your username Brandon? Just curious.
Sixthreeone here for what it matters. What’s everyone else’s? My super rare Batista is saving me Alot. But I rely too heavily on my rare vinny mac for charisma wins
I’m MFSSSSS. Yeah, my tablet wasn’t showing any of the letters being put into the name field as I tapped them, and when I hit the back arrow it instead decided that I was saying “that looks good!”. So that’s the name I got stuck with. Ultimately, I guess it’s distinctive.
Super Rare Dolph is the star of my show, with a maximum Pro Uncommon Natalya holding down the Divas fort (meaning she was made from two max-level uncommons) and yep, Super Rare Vince as the leader of my faction. That’s how I like to view it; these five people are just in a stable fighting for dominance of the company against other factions.
I disagree that there’s no strategy to it, though yes, it is highest number wins. There’s strategy in who you keep in your deck, how things are structured for solo winners and tag teams and such. There’s strategy in when you play your support and which support you pack. Sometimes you don’t see “speed wins this match” and play your highest speed person, because you need to save them for tag teams. Sometimes you think “I could really use a Support card to shore up Dolph’s low toughness, but I’m betting he can’t beat whoever they’re playing in this Toughness match even WITH a +9. I’ll (probably) throw this match and save my resource for a match I can win later in the card”. And then King of the Ring brings the issues of stamina and when to spend your buffs.
Also, to Brandon: how are you getting stomped by people with bought cards? All modes put you into a bracket based on the strength of your deck. You shouldn’t be able to play against people who are wildly more powerful than you. There’s a range within each bracket, of course, but buying cards doesn’t let you win in this game; it just moves you to a higher bracket against other people with the same power level of cards. It’s a really good design for a Free to Play game.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to feed The Rocks a banquet of jabronis. I’m trying to turn them Pro.
I’m curious as to how many of you are still playing the game. I’ve only recently quit due to a high degree of bullshittery.
Brandon, that En Vogue reference had me cackling like an insane hyena. You win the internet today.
Yes. That’s one of the most spot on references I’ve ever ledmao at.
Two things:
1. Neville did a Red Arrow off of Sami Zayn’s back. If that’s not the spot of the year, I don’t know what is. He shouldn’t have been able to do that from that low to the ground.
2. Fuck the NXT crowd last night. Jesus Christ they let me down and I usually stick up for those guys.
Is that what he did? Damnit. When I was watching it I saw up to Adrian stepping on to Sami’s back then the feed jumped immediately to the crowd chanting “this is awesome” and Breeze staggering back to the ring. Rewound it like three times all with the exact same 15 second time-gap.
A corkscrew plancha actually, but DAMN. Neville is amazing some nights and I’m actually really excited for that Takeover match now!
It was a corkscrew moonsault, and holy crap was it amazing.
I thought it was awesome that Neville and Zane did no dives, and Neville only went for the Red Arrow off the top. They wanted to prove a point but didn’t want to take high risks.
Damn, Brandon, you knew about that obscure BANK$ theme song, too? Now you’re in my Man Crush Monday contention, friendo.
The crowd started a “Goldberg” chant because Neville got all toughguy and yelled “WHO’S NEXT?!?” at Regal.
Yup. Seemed pretty obvious to me. Same with Brandon’s complaint about Regal – he was going to make the match with Kidd, but Neville (the champ) said he wanted to face all four guys so Regal granted his wish. Not so awful.
Takeover II: The Redeadening?
Also, I just realised during reading that, that Ric Flair called his daughter Charlotte. It damn near blew my mind.
Well, if it’s any consolation to your blown mind her real name is Ashley. I get tying her to her father’s legacy but talk about on the nose. ( And no that wasn’t a joke about their noses. Unless you think it’s funny.)
Yeah, so, I thought about looking that up, but it was Ric Flair, so I bought it. Unnecessary blown mind. Egg on my face.
They probably should’ve gone the whole hog and called her Charlotte N. Carolina.
As if they would allow a Diva to have a last name.
-I love love LOVE Kidd wearing the Iron Mike Tyson hoodie because “I’m a lame douchebag and it has my name on it! Hur-hur!!” Great subtle touch.
Marcus Louis reminds me of a baby Kurrgan the Interrogator.
Now we know where Tyson Kidd got the Tyson from.
The one thing a certain section of the NXT crowd chanted was a rivalling “No she’s not!” to the slightly racist “Sasha’s ratchet!” chant. Granted it’s not the best comeback chant but it’s time that offensive chant stops!
You don’t know the half of it, brother. It was funny, possibly once, when they yelled it and Charlotte did the “earmuffs” on Sasha, bc that’s never not funny. But it’s definitely on my shit list of things live wrestling fans need to stop doing.
what exactly does Ratchet mean? I looked it up on urbandictionary and there were like 30 different meanings? Is it because Sasha appears to be mulatto?
The R-word is almost exclusively used to demean black girls who don’t have nice stuff, but purport their success through fake items of value, like jewelry.
Basically, it’s a new way of calling someone “ghetto”.
And I’m going to be all disappointed when Vince neuters Rich Brennen and we eventually go back to “Ooooooh! Zayn with a hard slam!”
I find Marcus Louis so, so funny. His facial expressions, his voice, everything about him just makes me laugh.
A few more things. Rich Brennan is indeed really good! Doesn’t quite make up for Alex Riley though.
Bayley vs. Sasha was a bit underwhelming for me, but it might only be because I love them both so much and know how good they are. Maybe it’s just because the match needed to be longer.
Sami, because his eyes are so deep set, and because of the lighting probably, looked downright evil at the end. It was cool. I never wanted him to even hint at a heel turn but now I’d be kind of curious to see it.
Marcus Louis reminds me a bit of Rene Dupree and Sylvan Grenier. Rich Brennan’s improving on commentary each week even calling the moves but I have a feeling Mr McMahon will make him stop calling the moves now he is on Smackdown.
I find him and the other French dude especially hilarious because their accents mark them as direct descendents of the French guy from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
I forgot to mention that Sylvester Lefort looks like Tyler Reks as well.
Have you seen his NXT Presentation Skills video?
[rutube.ru]
@Sub Zero Isn’t Tom Phillips the one who moved up to Smackdown? I doubt they’ll move Rich so soon.
I legit could not stop laughing during it. Give that man a title he deserves it.
Oh yes it was Tom Phillips who moved up to Smackdown. Thanks for correcting me, it’s so easy to get the two mixed up.
Bahahaha I saw three seconds of the presentation video and I was already laughing at the red suspenders. Red suspenders aren’t even that funny, but red suspenders on Marcus Louis are fucking gold. I love that guy.
I had friends from France when I lived in British Columbia. They actually did speak with that exact accent when they spoke English. Also, at first, they couldn’t understand anything I would tell them in French because I’m from Quebec and they could not comprehend my accent. Hahaha. They were good people.
Not only did Rich Brennan call it the Michinoku Driver, but it sounded like it was added in during post. Which, if true, means either:
1.) Brennan was like, “Oh shit, I forgot I really wanted to call that move, here, let me re-record it” or
2.) Triple H was like, “Who was that chinese food guy we used to have back in the Attitude Era I spearheaded? He had a move like that.” To which Brennan would respond, “Uh, the Michinoku Driver, sir.” Triple H then laughs, pats Brennan on the shoulder and walks away.
I don’t really have that much of a problem with The Ascension being a bit cutesy right now because they’ve already been bad-ass, heart-eating monsters for the majority of their quest to find themselves as Occult Egyptophiles, and it makes sense considered they’re essentially bored and antsy with the competition. There’s no need to actively shake people down to their core when just being there is enough.
Sasha vs Bailey will be one of the most heralded rivalries when they talk about NXT 10 years from now. I feel like I’m watching amazing, old-school wrestling tapes (until the “Sasha’s ratchet” crowd starts up).
Charlotte most certainly does NOT look old. I agree with the Ric Flair looking like a grandpa in his prime, though.
I don’t think it would be wise to turn Zayn heel, but it would be effin radical to see him drop the fun-time, respectful ska fan thing and just become a straight murderer who pulls ridiculous move after ridiculous move, even after it’s clear you’re dead. But let him keep the ska theme song, because the juxtaposition of it all would be glorious.
Marcus and Sylvester, by the way, are the best. Love those dudes, but Marcus sometimes grosses me out by how much spit I can hear swishing away every time he speaks. The more he goes on, the more spit accumulates that they should just cave in to his likely request for a nearby spittoon.
“Charlotte most certainly does NOT look old. I agree with the Ric Flair looking like a grandpa in his prime, though.”
Those commenters are 14 at the most. Every adult looks like a mummy to them.
Charlotte is hot as fuck. Goes without saying.
I have a friend who thinks Charlotte looks like a dude from the neck up, which is funny considering his wife has a Jay Leno chin.
I can’t imagine them turning Zayn heel (and quite frankly, I’m not sure it would even be possible given how loved he is by the nXt crowd.) but I HATE the silly dancing nice guy persona. Make him a killer. I love what he does IN the ring but anything outside it (or in it with a mic in his face) makes me cringe.
And Charlotte DOES look like a dude from the neck up. Your friend’s ugly Wife is irrelevant.
Yep. The “Zayn with a Michinoku Driver!” was added in post. Originally, he called it “a slam” and my face and palm were about to meet…but then recording stage Rich was able to redeem himself.
Didn’t Taka beat HHH in RAW?
Almost (with help from the APA), but HHH eventually retained.
NXT Takeover II: The Quickening is starting to shape up pretty nicely. If that main event doesn’t steal a march on almost every other WWE match this year I’ll be surprised – it’s got that feel about it, where these four guys could just do ridiculous stuff for 20 minutes at an absurd pace because that’s the type of guys they are.
I love Brennan – he’s a massive step up on Phillips and…that other guy they used to have. He’s no Mad Ox, who remains my favourite NXT commentator to date, but he’s damned good.
Also, I’m pretty sure the Sixth Doctor jobber was actually Chad Kroeger from Nickelback. Look, see:
[cdn1.coresites.mpora.com]
They contested every match on the Takeover 2 card last night in Jacksonville, and all of them were pretty great (save Mojo v. Bull), which was shit on pretty hard. Mojo even got the “na na na na, goodbye” treatment.
There was even a 4 person superplex by all involved in the Fatal Four Way that I pray finds a way into the Tookover 2: The Retakening match. The only thing that sucked was that Tyson Kidd won the match, who’s quickly becoming the 25 year old dude still hanging out at high school parties.
They did a Fatal 4 way match twice last weekend and Sami Zayn won both.
@Panther Joe That description of Kidd is perfect.
Tyson Kidd may seem old compared to the other 3 but I’ve grown so used to Tyson Kidd being on NXT the last 3 years I just love seeing him on NXT, his matches are usually awesome and if given time the match of the night. I loved his feuds with Yoshi Tatsu and Michael McGillicutty.
thanks for the heads up on SuperCard. I already play one of those types of games where it’s boring but addictive at the same time (Marvel Avengers Alliance on Facebook). I don’t need two of those games in my life right now.
William Regal’s great and all but I can’t be the only person who was desperately hoping that the new general manager would just be Bo Dallas?
hahaha shit now that’s all I want
oh my God I love you so much for giving me that thought
Ascension/Team Jobbers Not much else to say about it other than I love the Ascension’s aggression and the entertaining SHA! chants for Konnor. I noticed Rick Viktor sounds like a dark Curtis Axel and Konnor sounds a bit like Jinder Mahal.
William Regal as the NXT GM?! In the immortal words of Daniel Bryan YES YES YES! Although I will miss Mr Regal on commentary but they could solve this by having him do both like the last 5 months in NXT Redemption. Tyson Kidd may suffer from a high pitched voice like Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins but he’s improving and getting more comfortable on the mic each week since my boy Kidd need all the improvement he can get. Fatal 4 Way match at Takeover 2 has me pumped, the people who were at a NXT house show last weekend said on Twitter that it was the best Fatal 4 Way match in WWE history.
Bailey/Sasha Banks Bank never fails to make her entrance like a badass. I love the cheesestring like things in Bailey’s entrance. I’ll never get tired of seeing these two go at it, they add different twists to it each time. Charlotte cut the best promo of her career and I almost cracked up when she wooed the Full Sail fans. Bailey’s not going to hug Charlotte? Now we know it’s getting personal. I’m very much looking forward to their NXT Women’s title match at Takeover 2.
Bull Dempsey/Percy Watson’s doppelganger Did Percy leave his glasses backstage and Angelo Dawkins happened to pick them up? Basic Squash except Dawkins got a bit more offense than last time.
La Resistance 2.0 accepts Enzo Amore & Big Cass’s challenge at Takeover 2. If history is any indication Enzo will win this match and shave Sylvester’s hair off since mostly faces win hair matches which is a good sign for all the Enzo fans including people on here and myself.
Samville/Tybrezze Great match. Breeze’s lethal Superkick was amazing. Zayn busted out a Michinoku Driver and Kidd brought back the Moss Covered Three Handled Family! I love those moves so much! The last time Kidd did that was against Watson on NXT 12/28/11. I’m surprised Alex Riley didn’t see Kidd doing it in 2011 although it was always on NXT and Supestars. Kidd beat the NXT Champ! MY CLIENT TYSON KIDD CONQUERED ADRIAN NEVILLE’S WINNING STREAK ON NXT! Tyson Kidd is the one in 17-2 (This is the first time Neville has been pinned this year.) Zayn’s Helluva Kick to Kidd almost made me jump! Zayn looking at the NXT title, I’d love to my boy Zayn become NXT champ but at the same time I’d love to see him on the main roster but he might be better off being protected from the dreaded Mr McMahon and Kevin Dunn hate zone.
“Tyson Kidd is the one in 17-2” made me shoot Coke (Cola!) and cigarette smoke out my nose.
Tyson Kidd is the Brock Lesnar and R Truth of NXT ending streaks, I might have to start calling him the NXT streak ender if he keeps it up.
I also forgot to mention William Regal pulled off a Teddy Long backstage by pitting Adrian Neville and Sami Zayn vs Tyson Kidd and Tyler Breeze in a tag team match PLAYA! Was I seeing things or was Layla doing backstage interviewing?
One more thing I forgot to mention is the tag team match has 3 Canadians and 1 Englishman in it.
COMMONWEALTH FTW!
Just found out that it was Veronica Lane who interviewed William Regal backstage. I swear she looks like Layla’s twins sister.
Brandon, I share your love for all things Bayley, and all things NXT FINAL BOSS REGAL, but I’m pretty sure I’m not emotionally ready for Bayley getting Regal Stretched and crying.
God, I needed this after Monday’s abomination. Tbh, an hour of Bull Dempsey washing his singlet would have been better than Raw.
A best to Rich Brennan for interrupting Alex Riley and doing it again when Riley tried to yell at him for it. He’s steadily winning me over.
Charlotte is an otherworldly Valkyrie goddess and I refuse to hear anything to the contrary.
(I also recently learned that she is exactly 5 days older than I am, and I am honored to celebrate the anniversary of my birth so near to such transcendence.)
Why did Triple H ditch JBL? Dude’s been GM for over half a year and he’s only shown up for work two times!
Because he’s been GM for six-months and only shown up for work twice?
Oh, and it should be NXT Takenover II: Liam Neeson’s Rerevenge.
I kinda chuckled when the crowd did the “SASHA’S RATCHET” chant, to which a single guy responded with “No, she’s not!”. That resulted in a full on “YES SHE IS!” vs “NO SHE’S NOT!” battle.
Also, they chanted “Cena Sucks!” after “Let’s go Bayley!” chants at one point, which made me smile simply due to it’s randomness. Cena is truly like a disease, whether ya’ll like him or ya’ll don’t, or even if he’s not on your show at all, you can’t stop chanting his name.
Have they increased the number of tapings yet? I don’t care how hardcore you are, sitting in a small arena for four hours watching taped wrestling has to fray some nerves after too long. And that might be why the crowd sometimes gets a little stupid. (Though I did like “Let’s Go Jobbers!” because I’m easy to please. The random Goldberg chants though? Please stop.)
I’m on the side of somewhat appreciating the Ascension, but it’s time to do something with them. Having them be goofy jerks who want to murder the universe is well…that’s certainly a clashing tone. Pick one. I just fear they’ll do nothing on the main shows since tag teams continue to be ignored.
Is Sasha’s gear new? It’s certainly striking! I wish she’d win a match or three, but Bayley just planting her with the Belly-To-Bayley seems like a proper ending to that feud. Yikes.
As for Charlotte, I have a feeling that the average WWE fan has no idea what an attractive, built woman looks like. Totally uncalled for, jerks.
Jojo’s not good. Not completely awful, but her voice just goes into odd convulsions and it’s not the most comfortable thing to listen to. She’s clearly not going to wrestle, so I’m not exactly sure what to do with her. She’s still young though. Would it be terrible if they cut her loose and just let her move on her career somewhere else? Wrestling can’t be her goal….or at least I hope not!
I want a feud between the random people they have interviewing people behind the scenes. Was that Veronica Lane (?) in one segment? Devin then comes back to be confused again. I know these are all probably taped over the course of weeks, but be consistent!
Those Goldberg chants weren’t so random, Neville just flat out said “who’s next?” so he kinda provoked them.
Also, I don’t think Regal wanted to give Tyson the title shot, but Tyson came out and interrupted him anyway because, well, he’s an asshat. You know, like a heel, or something. That drew the rest of the guys from the locker room and the rest is history. Being a face in this case, kayfabe Regal probably intended just to give the title shot to Zayn alone. And come on, it’s not like Regal was either intimidated into making the match or the wrestler literally came out alone and made it, Neville just asked for it and Regal approved, so it’s still quite different than how most main roster matches are made.
I’m pretty sure the NXT Universe doesn’t actually know what “Ratchet” means because her character is nowhere close to it.
Now Naomi and Cameron’s old FCW gimmick. That was ratchet.
Can Regal be like 90’s Vince McMahon and be commentator AND Authority Figure?
It was sad, because you could tell Bailey really wanted that hug, but Charlotte is an ass.
Also, Supercard is the greatest WWE game of ALL TIME.
Jo Jo’s hit and miss and she’s unfortunately like Devin Taylor is following someone who’s killer at their job.
Thought Bull was trying to kill Angelo Dawkins with that juggling act he did with him at the end.
We really need some more Diva’s in the division especially as Charlotte is about to get a pay rise.
All hail Regal.
Also after Mondays RAW thank the lord for the chocolaty goodness of NXT.
I lost it at the En Vogue and Childish Gambino references.
I’ll lose my shit too if Steen appears at Takeoverererer. However, my fantasy booking is for him to appear after Sami wins the match and the title. Steen comes down to the ring. “Hi buddy, remember me?” And then… PACKAGE MOTHERF’ING PILEDRIVER!
2Take 2Over: The Takeroverering
The segment with Regal was kinda odd, but Breeze saying that everyone deserves a title shot before you Tyson, including your wife, was just awesome. As well as his emphasis on that UGGO.
Breeze and Banks are my two favorite things about NXT right now.
Tyler Breeze with the line of the night. He’s definitely one of the best heel on NXT along with Tyson Kidd.
You literally got one (1) negative comment on your Hard Justice review and “everyone got mad at me” “NEVER AGAIN”.
How thin-skinned are you?
He caught a lil shit on twitter too, but I didn’t see nearly enough said (in public anyway) that would’ve warranted that response.
You’re not going to WORST the fact that Adrian Neville voluntarily pitched a Fatal 4 Way where he has 25% chance of winning? What kind of idiot would do something like that?
Because that’s not how math works, unless you’re Michael Cole. (Don’t be Michael Cole.) Neville could actually stand better odds of winning a crazy multi-man match. Also, they’re not even really odds, unless we’re deciding match outcomes by flipping coins.
Even if you’re talking about betting odds, the logic doesn’t apply. If Triple H defends his title against three sickly orphans in wheelchairs as opposed to, I don’t know, Shawn Michaels, his odds of retaining don’t decrease to 25% from 50%. If anything they’d be better, right?
Adrian Neville doesn’t even have to get pinned to lose the title. In fact, if Tyson can convince Tyler to lie down for him in exchange for some cash and a title shot, the match is over. That’s it. A Fatal 4 Way match is a clusterf–k and a champion should always hate being put in one. Volunteering yourself into a crazy match where you don’t even have to lose to LOSE is absurd.
I love how Matt striker would get never ending shit for calling a Michinoku Driver but on NXT it’s all cool. (I don’t love it and also Fuck Matt Striker but still this is becoming a breeding ground for hyperbolic hypocrisy)
The show’s just not as good as everyone says it is. Sorry.
What’s with Bull Dempsey’s anti-religious diatribe? “When I get through with you…you’re gonna need a priest. And the last thing you hear will be “bull, bull, bull.” When did Richard Dawkins start writing for NXT?