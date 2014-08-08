The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/7/14: Putting A Woman On A Pedestal

Pre-show notes:
– This week’s episode can be found here. When you’re done, watch every episode in season 1 of Total Divas.
– Speaking of horrible women’s wrestling, be sure to check out our retro recap of NXT season 3. They just had a sexy bull-riding competition. You should probably read about it.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 7, 2014.
I am so excited for The Real Live Cowboy Wesley Blake and his tag team partner going on to win the entire tournament and beat the Ascension at Takeover 2
I read “Troy and Abed in the taaaaag tournament!” literally two seconds after hearing “Troy and Abed in the Mooorning!” come out of my TV speakers and it’s wrinkling my brain. Get up off my mind grapes, B.
I thought this was a great show. End of CassAmore vs. Jobbers was FANTASTIC. CJ/ Xavier was better than could be expected. I can’t think of anything positive to say about the Women’s match except Eva Marie is very hot and who doesn’t love Bayley. The main was a tad short for my liking but great otherwise. The topper was Breeze’s announcement. Next week please!
Did Enzo say they showers in meteors?
O_o
Yes. Because they’re stars. So they take meteor showers.
@Cami DUDE HAVE YOU NEVER SEEN THE GREATEST PROMO IN THE HISTORY OF NXT???
I think Jobber Tag Team is shocking the world next week.
I think Sami Zayn did think about the germs on the lollipop. He gave a “do I have to?” look to Renee, and she said “do it” so he did.
Like at school when a girl you fancy makes you kiss another boy as a test of your love for her. That’s totally a thing, right? Not just me?
@Mr Chopper : I heard from a friend’s friend of my friend that such things happen ;)
The thought of Renee making Sami Zayn do silly thing like that to prove his love to her is kind of funny and intriguing.
I loved Bayley’s reaction to the “Thank you Bayley” chants. She was like “c’mon guys Eva’s not that bad”. She’s nice even to the most inhuman being in the company.
Yes, that reaction was spot on to Bayley’s character. As far as the Bo Dallas heat comparisons, I think NXT crowds of yesteryear just loved to hate him, but appreciated him. The other week when it came to Eva Marie, we could have rattled off 10 NXT Divas to see in that match before All Red Nothing.
I don’t even think there are ten NXT divas, so that’s how bad Eva Marie is
@Panther Joe – Trust me, old NXT crowds did not appreciate Bo. That heat was real. It eventually became a fun thing to do instead of sincere heel heat, and that sorta morphed itself into the Bo character we know and love now. But they HATED that dude.
Brie Bella could have wrestled Bayley in Total Divas Brie Mode (not the fake RAW version) and it would have been something we’d rather see than Eva Marie.
Good to see Renee doing what she does best while Devin is in the shop getting rebooted .
Speaking of robots ,hello Eva Marie.
From what I’d heard I thought the crowd would’ve been far worse to Eva .
Chyeahhh, Devin gettin’ that new sexy OS.
The editors definitely drowned out a lot of our booing during the match. I can totally understand that move.
I thought Charlotte was gonna stab Bayley in that video. She’s terrifying.
You’ve got a Real Live Cowboy and you’ve got A MAN WHO’S LITERALLY YOUR FRIEND, pal, they’re gonna win it. (I was going to make an Ace Attorney reference but he was called Bruce Goodman not Buddy Goodman I was mixing up two different dead people.)
I had to stop reading for a moment to recover from that Edgar the Bug reference. Spot-on.
1. Enzo and Cass being BFFs immediately made me go ‘oh no, this is leading to a break-up storyline in the near future, isn’t it?’
2. ‘To say she has the athletic ability of a bucket is an insult to the strength, speed and coordination of buckets’ – bravo, Brandon. Well done, sir.
Rich Brennan trying to dance to Adam Rose’s theme was downright hysterical. I’m relieved I wasn’t drinking anything at the time.
So I woke up super-early this morning, glanced at portions of this report (thanks for getting it up super-early, Brandon), went back to sleep…and suddenly had a dream about tabloids picking up the story about Eva Marie getting flustered and angry after the crowd ripped her to shreds during the match. Life imitating art expanding into real life!
In complete seriousness, I’m going to be always be irrationally angry at Eva Marie and the whole ‘Total Divas’ empire for as long as I can, because the hell with her and the hell with that stupid show. She shouldn’t be employed with WWE and that show shouldn’t be on the air. Both are garbage and do not help the women’s division one bit. (There. That always feels good.)
Cheers to Bayley for the win though! I love Bayley. You should too!
The rest of the show was really fun. Did Rich Brennan improve dramatically or is he being fed lines? Isn’t it delightful that we have good enough talent for a respectable tag team tournament? (Though if Mojo/Bull goes over the Vaudevillains next week, NO WORDS.) I’ll even totally accept the Parker/Woods stuff because the match was passable and they’ve had a progressing storyline.
What about William Regal? Get rid of Alex Riley, completely. He must be working for free, that’s why he hasn’t been future endeavored already.
You, me, everyone else who is smart and large chunks of the entire universe have a different idea of what makes a good color commentator than WWE does. They probably seriously think Alex Riley is doing a good job instead of being one of the most annoying people on the planet. He’s awful, but we’re not going to be able to stop him.
What a dumb company with dumb people. (Good developmental show though!)
The dumb thing is that being an annoying person (with friends?) is sometimes all you need to keep your job. Some people transcend it like Vickie or Bo Dallas, but some are just annoying (Alex Riley, X-Pac).
Yeah, the team of Brennan – Regal – Albert seems perfectly cromulent.
I might be the only one here, but I hope they actually do something with JJ Dillen other than making them a jobber tag team. Both guys are solid enough in the ring (Tye Dillenger’s superkick on Enzo being a surprising highlight after how burnt out I am on superkicks after watching like five months of the Usos as tag champs) and it’s not like NXT has a super deep tag division anyway, considering Zayn/Rose is temporary, Kidd/Gabriel are bound to break up as Tyson destroys every personal relationship he has, the Ascension and Calisto supposedly headed to the main roster, and Bull Mojo are only paired to eventually feud. That leaves CassAmore, the Vaudevillains, the Mechanics, the Legionnaires, and JJ Dillen, right? Surely they can do something with them?
Is anyone else worried that the Vaudevillains are going to lose to Bull Mojo in the opening round? Or will NXT pull the trigger on the latter team’s break-up that quickly?
I’m super afraid that they’re running that Bull Mojo story to the end and they’re just gonna plow through the tournament and then maybe even win the titles. I don’t know, I just think they still REALLY like both of those guys (particularly Mojo) for some reason and they want them to do something, but realize they both suck too much to be left alone in individual storylines, so they just lumped them together in a “I hate you but we’re a tag team now so we are enemends!” story.
One more thing… if they’re gonna go big with KENTA and Devitt from the start, then I think the perfect way to give them enough space and time to work is releasing Mojo and Bull.
Was anyone else hoping that Sami Zayn’s partner would have been Cesaro? “I saw you were in a bind, let me help you out.” ala Rocky 3.
That would have been awesome.
The Cesaro/Zayn running on the beach montage is reason enough to create this tag team.
OH YEAH, this is the best idea. Damn, just thinking about this made me all giddy.
The problem with every nxt to raw transition so far has been that we see the evolution, like bo Dallas, and they only see the end point. The raw writers are unable to chart that progress week to week. (It may have to do with a boss that changes his mind alot)
Why does WWE insist on making Eva Marie a wrestler? If they refuse to release her because of Total Divas, surely they could throw her in some minor backstage role so we barely have to see her on WWE TV, while still maintaining whatever supposed relevance she has to Total Divas.
Hell, they made Jojo a backstage interviewer, and Devin Taylor has been subtly trying to imitate human emotion to try to fit in with the rest of human society while interviewing.
She should be a valet. You want Cesaro to be a heel? Don’t put him with Heyman who we love…put him with Eva Marie. “He speaks 5 languages…she speaks none”
I’m SO down for Charlotte vs Bayley. I don’t know when was the last time I was so emotionally invested in a feud, probably since D-Bry vs Jern.
It’s so well… set! I don’t know, I guess the overall awfulness of most main roster storylines and the lack of character development and progression with most wrestlers just make it seem super special when there’s a feud where you just know whose side you’re on, and you don’t even hate the other guy (girl in this case), but she’s just a good enough heel that you can easily get immersed into the story and go “HEY, BACK OFF, CHARLOTTE! HOW DARE YOU BE MEAN TO BAYLEY >:( “
When Brennan said “tope con hilo” I almost choked. I couldn’t believe he didn’t just scream “LOOK AT THIS”
GOB: BEES?
TYLER: No. Breeze.
GOB: I’m sorry, are you saying bees?
TYLER: BREEZE! It’s BREEZE!
+Chicken Dance
“What I’m getting at is that Eva Marie is LITERALLY a pile of cat vomit, and the first person to touch Bo Dallas heat since Bo Dallas figured it out”
So we’re all going to love her in a year?
I wish they would have signed a couple of tag teams. The tag tournament is a cool idea, but some of these teams are thrown together just to fill out a bracket, which kind of sucks. Here’s hoping that a few of these teams start gaining ground and we can have more than 2 teams.
One of the things I love about reading B&W of NXT is that you can see how much Brandon and Danielle are BFFs. Because the way Brandon talks about Bayley is the way Danielle talks about like, Dasher Hatfield or Jervis Cottonbelly.
I love how Bayley was trying so hard to figure a reason on why beating Eva Marie was a big step forward. Love me some Bayley tho.
This commentary team was good, but over Regal?!?! Come on Brandon
On Earth-2, popular heel manager Eva Marie had actually studied ballroom dancing, and helped Fandango to an IC Champ run. She wears those long gloves and fancy dresses and distracts referees / slaps opponents and vapes from a super-long filter.
So judging by her new theme music, Eva Marie is actually Terry McGinnis??
Meh. I’m softening on Eva Marie. I will not complain about her about being in the position that she was in. The “E” put her there on TV in all her greenness and not-goodness. She isn’t Jackie Gayda, so we should have a bit of perspective… just a bit.
I’m not saying that she’s anything GOOD as a wrestler, mind you, but she isn’t absolutely hopeless. She’s not Cameron.
You could probably transition her into a bodyguard type who just throws clotheslines – she might be acceptable at that.
*looking for the silver lining*
I’m with you. She gets heat by just being her, and if history has taught us anything, it usually leads to something better (usually) (sometimes) (?). Plus, her entrance was kind of cool for a villain (even if it was awkward. Who’s she pointing at?).
Wait, how come Bull/Mojo are taking on the Vaudevillains in an “opening round” match? What was their match against The Mechanics meant to be? A qualifier? How come nobody else had to have one of those?
Brandon I wonder how many people remember the first main event of full sail nxt was Tyson Kidd and Michael McGillicutty putting on a great match