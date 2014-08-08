The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/7/14: Putting A Woman On A Pedestal

Pre-show notes:

– This week’s episode can be found here. When you’re done, watch every episode in season 1 of Total Divas.

– Speaking of horrible women’s wrestling, be sure to check out our retro recap of NXT season 3. They just had a sexy bull-riding competition. You should probably read about it.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– Your comments, likes and shares are appreciated. When Devitt shows up with Becky Lynch’s old Riverdancing gimmick we’ll need all the internal support we can get.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 7, 2014.