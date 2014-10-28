The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/27/14: Hulk Hogan, We Komen For YOU

Pre-show notes:
That video with Ryback explaining his face turn is just the best justification for someone turning face after returning that isn’t just “Hi, guys, you miss me? I’m the good guy now.”
It makes me so happy I can barely explain it. Simply saying why you’re doing what you’re doing and having a real reason goes so far.
That video ruled. I’d love to see it end up on one of the main shows — it got me so much more into Ryback’s return — but accept that this type of nuanced character development is probably just there for nerds like us.
And I dunno, sure its a work, but the emotion in Ryback felt REAL. As in he loved the fact that all of a sudden after a short injury people are still cheering from him like crazy.
And maybe you guys could help me out. What happened with 2012 Ryback. I remember him feuding with someone, can’t remember who…….
I was gonna comment on Ryback, so I’ll just do it here.
Worst: Why the hell is this a “WWE.com Exclusive” and not PART OF RAW!?!? I hardly ever watch any of the backstage stuff, and if Brandon hadn’t posted this, I never would have seen this. I’m sure there are THOUSANDS of Raw watchers who will not see this promo, which perfectly explains why old Ryback is back, acknowledging his flaws and his past, and basically making him seem like the coolest, nicest, REALIST guy on the show. Isn’t that what you’re going for with your “reality” era? Realism? It was here in spades. But no, let’s make room on the show for endless “Moments Ago” segments recapping something we just saw five minutes ago.
This promo was so good, and the fact that it basically didn’t happen because it wasn’t actually on the show makes me so mad.
I see this as a continuation of that awesome video he did where he is massively drugged up and obviously not completely with it. He thanked everyone while he was at his most vulnerable and just came in like a house of fire. The fans appreciated what he said and returned the favor. He thanked them back like a god damned human being.
Fuck it, I’m all in for Ryback – WWE Champion, Destroyer of Worlds.
Ryback vs Lesnar please.
why don’t they put something like that on actual TV?
Now, have Curtis Axel decide he doesn’t want to be apart from his long-time buddy, and turn face with him, and boom, face RybAxel.
Add me to the chorus of people mystified why that video wasn’t shown on TV. Genuine fucking emotion tops fake Bella-brand emotion every day of the week. Like Brandon said, I’m now 100% behind The Ryback.
I’m only ok with the Uso twin magic move IF Miz and Mizdow attempt the same thing on Smackdown/next week’s Raw
Damn, I didn’t even think of that. That’s gotta be it, seeing how WWE seems to be itching to milk that sweet Mizdow heat.
I had the same thought, but couldn’t decide if I wanted them to do so successfully or not.
I died of laughter when i got to the part with the Childish Gambino lyrics!
I’m a ghost and you know this.
Where did I miss that?
@Huells Half Brother, the end of Randy’s rant is from CG’s Heartbeat.
I guess after that Ryback promo, Curtis Axel’s best chance is a Tyson Kidd-NXT stint.
I would actually enjoy that.
I’m all for Curtis Axel getting a Tyson Kidd-NXT stint. FUN FACT: Kidd and Axel had the very first main event on Full Sail NXT.
I’m pro-that, because I feel like that he still might have legitimate upside (it’s shocking how long it was before he actually became a pro) even though the demotion to stardom would mean that he’d have to be a heel.
But if Axel could somehow tap into the scrappy babyface AWA version of his father when Curt was actually at his best as a wrestler fighting beasts like Hansen and Tsuruta and trying to conquer Bockwinkel (and when he also wasn’t on a horrific amount of coke), that’d be really fantastic. Of course, we just had a fatal fourway NXT title match where the biggest guy was Sami friggin’ Zayn, so he’s not going to seem particularly scrappy at Full Sail, is he?
I do not want that at all. Don’t turn NXT into Heat.
How is it that Ryback, freaking Ryback, the bald-headed, 300-pound guy with the massive, chiseled (perhaps PED-enhanced) physique is the most relatable guy on the roster? There was the believably bitter resentful Titantron promo on John Cena, the supportive hug for Vickie, and now this absolutely incredible face-turn promo. The guy is… human. He just might be my favorite wrestler now.
Yeah, Ryback being just some guy is awesome, and I really, really, really hope this time around he gets to do it.
He’s the anti-Cena. He’s TOTALLY self-aware. It’s great!
We just need his YouTube antics back.
When he went to a drive thru, screamed FEED ME MORE! and then asked for just a large coffee, all while bumping his own theme music, it showed that this guy actually has a lot more personality and self-awareness than he was allowed to show by “creative.”
Let the BIG GUY loose.
*battens down hatches for GAMERGATOR DEFENSE SQUAD*
Corey Graves should an ETHICS IN WRESTLING JOURNALISM character where he beats up people from behind and yells at all the Divas only ever yelling IT IS ABOUT ETHICS into the mic.
“IT’S NOT SEXIST! WE HAVE WOMEN INVOLVED!”
*Moppy and Summer Rae’s Head on a Stick show solidarity*
Seth Rollins’ favorite hashtag is #NotYourTheShield.
Come for the wrestling. Stay for the Childish Gambino lyrics.
I hope Axel turns face too, i want nothing more then a face version of RybAxel.
Worst: I didn’t think of that title line.
It’s interesting that with the next ppv, the WWE champion won’t be there and both the pseudo WWE champ (Cena) and the biggest actual champion who shows up will, I assume, not be taking part in singles matches.
Can’t wait to see where this goes with Orton. The past month or so really has transformed him one of the best performers today.
Maybe we’ll get lucky and Vince will panic like he did when he was doing that at Survivor Series ’12. Lesnar/Cena/Orton triple threat while Team Rollins faces Team Ziggler.
@Spitty The title is great, but even better is the subhead comparing Hogan’s appearance to Adam Rose and the Rosebuds. That’s the most Brandon has cracked me up in months (though a lot of that is due to the fact that I’m old and don’t get like 80 percent of his references). But holy shite, that Adam Rose line: So inappropriate. So hilarious.
Signed up just to vent about that last match. Absolutely right that Rollins was selling the cage while Cena was better than ever. How in the world do we not cheer the taped up villain over the no worries, no problems “hero”? The funny thing was Cole trying to sell the fact that both men went through hell the night before.
Too many of these Authority in-fighting segments take place in the ring, which doens’t work so well for me.
The Authority work better when they seem smart, and I don’t feel like HHH is coming off as that by siding with Seth and pissing off Randy.
I approve of the notion that Henry and Show are so big and powerful than if they decided they want to go get the tag belts, they can. If you’re going to have two big painfully slow oxes on the show, they have to be super strong.
Henry and Show are both pretty good actors, and this could be interesting. I like having something so petty be the breaking point. While I doubt it will happen, what’s going on with Henry has the potential to be pretty interesting and complex. A heel turn brought about by seth doubt and failure can go some interesting places.
The Roman interview reminded me of what I really dislike about him. He’s so forced on the mic, like he’s playing this version of himself that’s 20 degrees to the left of who he is and it really doesn’t work. His insults are so PG, his catch phrases so the product of a committee meeting from 6 years ago, it just feels off and wrong. Either they need to make him much much broader and have him play a real character and not a slightly different version of himself, or they need to just let him actually be himself. He’s middled, and it’s weird.
Both with him and Seth there was say too much literally stating of the directions the storylines we’re going. A spot where you need to show more than tell. We’ll know he’s coming for Seth when he shows back up and comes for Seth. Don’t tell me how he’s going to be booked, that’s not exciting.
The only thing to note here is how much better Paige is than what she’s been given to work with. I love her on the mic, I love her performance as a crazy person (but how excited can you get about a good version of really trite material). She’s doing a really great job. This storyline is complete directionless crap. If the story here is Paige and Alicia, couldn’t we roll Emma or somebody out there and not keep using your champ as a prop?
So the Authority wants to have a Survivor Series match, but also doesn’t want anybody to dare participate in the match? Are we to believe that what they want is Cena 1 on 5 or something?
I couldn’t tell if this segment took a dive when the crowd was far more united behind Cena than I would have expected. It felt like what Seth was doing hinged on Cena getting booed. If that’s the case, maybe not the best plan to have somebody close to the real life booking, who is going to draw tons of heat after the PPV finish, out there.
Mizdown/Usos wasn’t the start of a double turn right? I assume/hope this is the setup for a Miz/Mizdow failed attempt at Twin Magic in the future. Long way to go for a joke, but OK.
Kinda impressive how Ryback was able to turn simply by showing up to beat up the right guy. That was actually showing and not telling and it worked great. Just put the guy in the right context and let the folks figure it out. That video explaining his turn is so good. Agree that I’m 100% behind him.
Bray’s promo was the stupid diner scene from Heat. We know you’re the same, that’s the whole damn plot. The last thing you need to do is show up and tell us. I often defend the WWE being obvious because they have to cater to their less nuanced fans, but even they can pick up the parallels between Dean and Bray. I want Bray to tell me WHY he’s doing what he’s doing, not cut a promo that sounds way too much like what he did with Jericho.
I didn’t love, but don’t mind Seth just literally saying “I’m moving on” with regards to Dean, because it’s a great heel move to take a non-legit win and act like that’s final. However, I just wanted Dean to drop something to indicate he didn’t feel the same way. The way I rationalize the end to HIAC was that it means Seth/Dean picks back up at Mania, and to some extent the message we got here wasn’t that. Just hint at it, give me hope please
Naomi’s ring gear. Jesus. They keep making it worse and it was bad to start.
I really don’t get why you have Seth and Cena run in and don’t just instantly transition to their match. You can even cut to commercial, but to have Seth’s entrance again, weird. Let spontaneous happen.
I spent the whole match waiting for Randy to run in and RKO everybody. Nothing felt important because it was all building to that moment. I get you want to tease what Randy’s going to do, but him siding with Team Cena seems somewhat predictable, so why not just do it now. I’d far prefer that to the giant cluster**** and Cena AAing poor Heath Slater. Are we supposed to read that as just putting over the importance of Survivor Series? If so, doesn’t that conflict with the idea that nobody wants to be on team Cena? I thought it would have been way more effective just to have the heels run out and beat down Cena (and THEN Randy RKO’s hafl the roster, or more realistically a small set of obvious faces runs out and gets beat down, selling “don’t **** with the Authority
I disagree with Brandon, in that this was frustrating because it didn’t feel like a meaningful step away from the bull**** we got last month. Nothing they did felt like it justified the HIAC finish. Typically these post PPV RAWs make me excited for the build to the next match, and there’s very little of that here.
I could have done with some indication of Dean having to back off too. He should have tried to attack Rollins again, but be stopped by Bray before he could do anything. Then, Dean sees that he can’t get back at Rollins until he finishes Bray.
The thing about AJ is that, while I think she’s a good wrestler, it’s not her top quality. She’s an incredible talker and a very good actress. So of course WWE has her exercise none of that. AJ’s not a mid-card performer (if that is even a thing in the Divas division), she’s the top, but they aren’t treating her like that, even with the title and her wins. AJ’s feuds (Paige) don’t work because they have no story. Eve/Kaitlyn and AJ/Kaitlyn went on months too, but they were treated like they matter, with promo segments, backstage segments, in-ring confrontations, the works. Where is that effort now? (you can look, but you can’t touch)
I really want Ryback to be pushed now. That promo made me 360 so hard on his character. He always is sooo good. The Vickie hugs, how he smiled when Heyman thanked him, how genuine he sounded on the mic. Ryback might have became one of the most golden characters in the company. Can we turn Sheamus heel and let Ryback murder him for the US Title?
Funny thing is, I think Sheamus would be 500% on board with that.
Sheamus seems like one of those guys that prefers to work heel, and his stiff style fits a bit more with a heel character.
Or beter yet, have Ryback feud with Rusev for the US title
You might wanna do what I’ve done, Brandon, and canonize “John Cena is a God” into your personal viewing. Going in like that, everything makes sense about him. His inability to fully understand human emotions, the desperate Superman-like storytelling where they try to convince you that he has struggles, everything. He’s invulnerable, whatever. As a reviewer, you can’t skip matches like I can (I haven’t seen his Extreme Rules, Payback, or Battleground matches), but it might help keep you more sane.
Like a godlike alien from a Star Trek episode? Hey, maybe his parents are going to take him back to his home dimension at Mania?
The god thing works better than the Superman thing IMO. Superman actually DOES have emotions–that’s the only thing “human” about him. John Cena isn’t allowed to display emotions so if we’re going this angle, it has to be that he’s just a “god of wrestling”.
I only mentioned Superman from a booking perspective instead of a character perspective, in that they have to convince you he can lose even though you know better. Cena’s totally more Dr. Manhattan than Superman.
Definative opinion on Hogan FYI: [www.youtube.com]
So Orton either turns on team Authority at SS, or he joins Team Cena a raw before SS. Right?
I personally liked the (worked assumedly) shot at Hogan with HHH saying John was too smart to be the old guy coming back to do one more shill, complete with quasi Hogan-cup-the ear-thing.
Yes!! I was totally into it. My husband missed the hand gesture and thought I was insane.
Troll HHH is the greatest thing in the WWE, because of little nuances like that. It’s up there with “you’re not even real cops!” or saying that once he beat Daniel Bryan, he was going to inaugurate the “reality era.”
Can Curtis Axel come back and still be Ryback’s best friend though?
Yeah! I want the Big Guy and the Medium Guy back as friends!
Good lord, with three hours of RAW to kill, why not show that Ryback promo? That would’ve made him one of the biggest faces in the company. Is this another case where the backstage exclusives aren’t scripted so, no surprise, we can actually see which of the talent has natural charisma?
Also, Ryback is comin’ FULL FORCE a la Jeff Farmer.
That Heath Slater tweet is the best!
Shell Shock as a finisher is the worst!
Yes to both, but especially the first part.
He really deserves an answer and an apology.
@mikeybot …I like to believe Slater ran out there thinking, “I gotta save my friend Cena!!!”.
So this was the ultimate betrayal. Cena prolly saw Nikki checking out Slater in the back and was jealous!
Where did he deliver a JTG FInishing Move to Childish Gambino?
Random observations that you totally care about:
* I hope Ryback is allowed to be a face with the personality he exhibits on Twitter and in random chicken-wing eating contests. It’d be nice if he was allowed to keep Axel as his talentless Mizdow, too.
* If Ryback isn’t allowed to keep his personality, perhaps they could inject it into Reigns. Then you’d really have something.
* Given that Zigler went from winning the title at post-WM 29 RAW till, about now, before being treated like a serious performer again, I figure we have about another year of Cesaro getting shite upon. It just sucks. Between Cesaro, Ryback and BNB when he returns, you could have some really awesome/amusing faces in this company that fans want to cheer for. But there can only be Cena.
* Since the volume of comments is down about two-thirds from its peak, I gotta hand it to this week’s winners. That’s some good stuff there, Son of Mecca Mummy in particular.
It’s the funniest and saddest thing about the WWE as it currently is: Even if you’re a face, who you actually are as a sincere person can almost never just be your personality. Ambrose has all of the charisma in the world and is naturally hilarious just being himself, so he has to become a prop comic. Bryan is wonderfully sarcastic and great off-the-cuff, so he has to yell everything with four-word sentences. Reigns just seems like a real-life really good dude, so he has to be EdgeRock. Even Batista, who had maybe the finest single moment in the Stone Crusher video when he was telling Connor that he wanted him to ask DB if he could take it easy on him has to be the weird entitled douche before he actually turned heel. It’s so stupid.
Hogan is the guy who made the WWF into the national dominating force, but they never get there without Bruno Sammartino, who might have been the most sincere superstar wrestler ever. Like, just watch this promo:
[www.youtube.com]
He’s incredible, just being the exact person he was. Why can’t we have that anymore?
I’ve heard Austin and the Rock talk about it, but I figure it’s probably true of most big-name wrestlers that their character reflects the actual person, but with the volume cranked up. Related to the fact that WWE too seldom lets performers be themselves is my theory of Vince’s brain: It’s only my half-assed guess, but I assume Vince compares everyone who comes along to someone from the past. So, Damien Sandow = Lanny Poffo = jobber. Or Roman Reigns = the Rock’s cousin = the Rock, ready or not.
You’d think after watching Daniel Bryan become a fan favorite from outta nowhere(TM), the WWE would be more willing to seriously consider fan response when it comes to character development. Instead, it’s 80 percent clinging to Cena as he nears the end of his prime (and quite possibly a physical breakdown) and 20 percent finding the next Stone Cold/Rock/Lesnar, all based on a guy’s “look.”
EL TORITO IS THE THIRD MAN.
Wooooooo!
I really want there to be a 30-on-30 Survivor Series match now, if for no other reason than that I want to see how many guys would be pinned with a clothesline.
In that scenario, I’d want JBL on the match and have him nail 59 Clotheslines From Hell.
I’m sure Shaemus will end up on Team Cena, but I really hope he asks Mizdow. Watching Miz kind of lose his mind trying to contain his jealousy for a few weeks seems like a good way to kickstart their inevitable feud. Mizdow gets some shine by being around the big boys, probably gets a win over Kane like Ziggler did, then you go places. I wouldn’t even mind seeing a Mizdow-Bray feud down the way: comedy vs evil. It’s what the Jericho feud should have been.
Feels like the Authority needs one more guy. Wish Cesaro wasn’t in the doghouse.
Cesaro needs to be in the Authority simply because of how well he rocks a suit. (also because he kinda asked to be once post breaking with Heyman).
I wouldn’t be shocked if he ended up with them actually, dog house or not, he’s got the tools to make interesting things happen in a big multi-man match like that.
I hated original Face Ryback so much, yet ironically loved his heel stuff.
So, when he came out last night and was all “Feed Me More”, I rolled my eyes so hard they almost fell out of my head.
But that promo, he sounds like a living breathing human and not WRESTLING CHARACTER. I… I think I can get behind this Ryback.
Of course we’ll never se any of this on Raw.
I was expecting someone from NXT ,I just wasn’t expecting the original NXT
Ryback did get old back then fast. But Ryback seems to have gotten a lot better at basically everything since then.
The breast cancer survivors served to emphasize how great Sandow is at his job.
Never stop being awesome Heath.
I literally marked out for 2012 Ryback’s return FEED ME MORE, meathook clothesline and all. Best face turn explanation I’ve ever heard for sure. I spotted Curtis Axel’s secret return in the main event too.
The back of Show’s head was dirty because of The Dust Brothers face paint wasn’t it?
With Ryback turning face, what happens to Curtis Axel?
Won’t someone please think of the children…I mean Curtis Axel?!?!?!
Why do they waste so many good promos on Youtube? That Ryback one is great and there’s a good one with the Dust Bros after HIAC too. You get more character development in a 2 minute video than you do in weeks on the actual show. Its not like there isn’t enough time on the show.
I assume part of this is because they’re trying to drive you to their youtube channel. It’s not really “waste”. The question is more “why don’t they do character development on RAW”.
@Dids Yeah, waste perhaps wasn’t the best word choice. They still serve a purpose but it just seems inefficient to put good material where less people will see it.
They need more time for recaps of stuff that happened 20 minutes ago.
That’s the thing though: If they aired ONE great YouTube video during a 3-hour RAW, wouldn’t that bring more views to their YouTube channel?
If Orton becomes an angry, explosive face just because he speeds up his promos and goes off on heels, I’ll be okay with it. Otherwise, he needs to be the Orton that hits huge RKOs and celebrates by doing jumping toe touches and reveling in his own ludicrous awesomeness. Bland/vanilla face Orton is dogshit but tweener/angry Orton or athletic goofball Orton are things I can get behind.
B Bryant Blair and Jumpin’ Jim Brunzell are still one of my favorite tag teams. When the USO used “twin magic” I was screaming at the TV that they were really using Beeeee Power!
Beeeee Power being a thing I just made up 25 years after the fact.
Not sure how Usos turned into USO there, but you get the idea.
Maybe my enjoyment of the whole episode was tainted by the awful treatment of Cesaro, but I thought it was the most frustrating RAW I’d seen in a while. Even some of the things I liked I found things to nitpick.
And I’m a fan of Ambrose and Wyatt but I hated their bit.
It’s gotta be because of the Cesaro thing.
You saw in that promo when Cena went all Cena-ish on Steph that Trips totally did the Hulk’s ear cupping thing when he talked about being old and ridiculous though, right? RIGHT? I’m not making this up.
This was a good Raw, but it reminded me of why I hated HIAC so much, even if everyone loved it.
Last night more or less proved my theory that Cesaro was gettin buried. The being beat over the head with a microphone after he gives an interview saying stuff….. yeah, that’s not a coincidence.
And for everyone being all geeked about Ambrose and Wyatt…… they still haven’t provided an explanation for why it happened. Wyatt’s promo was a standard wyatt promo where he said nothing by saying everything. Ambrose is nuts, so is wyatt, lets see what happens when two nutjobs fight. I see it as they were just winging it last night, and still haven’t figured out why they had Wyatt interrupt the main event to take out Ambrose so Rollins can win.
The main event was good wrestling, but yeah, from a storyline, it made absolutely no sense. Almost feel bad about Rollins.
I’m glad my traditional Survivor Series match wish came true, now I just hope they extend it to the entire card. I’ve been trying to come up with matches that could work, and this is the best I can do:
– Team Cena vs. Team Authority
– Team Sheamus vs. Team Mizdow (Put Sheamus & the Usos here. Anything to keep them off of team Cena)
– Ambrose vs. Wyatt (not sure how you could work this into a SS match seeing as how Ambrose has no friends. Wyatt could at least bring back Harper, Rowan, and then have the Ascension call up).
– The “comedy” match of Team Rosebud vs. Team Slater-Gator
– Divas match
– NXT match
That’s six matches. Not sure where guys like Rusev, Cesaro, Ryback, etc. fit in, but it could work.
Fun fact: The only tag match that Rusev has worked since his promotion to the main roster was the 11-on-3 no contest against the Shield after they made their official face turn.
When they re-ran it on SD (and had the Shield proceed to beat the shit out of everyone that that could before the match), he was replaced by Sandow. They just kind of forgot about his entire gimmick during his second week on the roster and sent him out there because they needed an eleventh guy to mirror the fantastic inverted 11-on-3 elimination match from last September.
I missed the beginning of Raw last night. It warms my heart to see just how fucking well Rollins ate that RKO.
I wish people would watch the way Rollins eats the mat and then his arm flaps behind his back as if his body just convulsed before death. The RKO is a brutal and sudden finisher, it should put you out. Even if you kick out of it, you should still be woozy and dizzy, because when you weren’t expecting it he just yanked you by the neck and drove you face first into the mat.
YOU KNOW SOMETHING DUDE, DOGSHITAMANIA IS RUNNING WILD, WHATCHA GONNA DO WHEN THE DOG SHITS ON YOU??
[media.giphy.com]
Additional Best for my girl Nikki being too crafty for ass attacks, with a big additional Worst for Brie’s flannel shirt. At this rate, the next PPV she’ll be sporting a fake beard.
Special bonus Best for breast cancer lady in pencil skirt with Robert Crumb legs.
Cesaro who?
The Hulu plus version didn’t have the Big Guys return :( they didn’t think that was worth seeing or what ????
Which is rather sad because it had the loudest reaction of the night.
Bray should be driving the point home that while Seth Rollins is the one that blew up the shield, it was really Bray Wyatt that lit his fuse. It was the Wyatt family that proved the Shield could be beaten if you distracted Ambrose. Bray was the one that showed for the whole world that Ambrose is not reliable and Reigns’ ego gets him into fights he can’t win.
Bray sowed the seeds of discontent, the authority reeped the benefits. Then we can bring it all back to how Bray has been secretly pulling the strings on the while company. He brainwashed Kane. He made Daniel Bryan a killer. He splintered the shield. He manipulated Cena. Okay that last one didn’t work out
Couple of thoughts about Raw:
1) That Ryback promo on backstage pass is the kind of stuff that should be replayed on Smackdown. Smackdown should be the show where guys like Ryback, Ziggler, Cesaro, Miz, etc let their characters develop by cutting promos. Forget blood, If there’s one thing about the Attitude era that I miss, is having midcarders having a voice. Some of those guys end up being pretty, pretty good, too. Things like that promo would make wrestling and midcarders seem more important if it was aired on Raw or Smackdown. Hell, it’d make Smackdown relevant again.
2) I kind of wish they go really dark with Nikki and Brie. Really make Brie do some wrestling related crazy stuff.
3) I can’t wait to see the revival of the Cesaro section signs during the Road to Wrestlemania
4) I know the endgame is going to be terrible, but, I am definitely going to enjoy the Wyatt/Ambrose journey to the fire works factory.
One last point, and it’s important:
Lets hope the WWE learned their lesson with how they handled Ryback’s first push as a face.
We all love Ryback now, but, we’re all going to turn on him if he becomes 2012 Ryback again. Dude needs to have competitive matches, not squashes.
I think they were starting to do that with Ryback organically, but then Vince panicked.
He had no main event outside of CM Punk when Cena got injured, due to the fact he has focused on building Cena to the exclusion of EVERYBODY ELSE for a decade. He pulled the trigger on Ryback before he was ready, and then fed him to Cena.
Just let him grow organically this time, build him…… and have him be the one who ends Rusev’s dominance. If you wanna do the patriot angle, do it how Ryback exemplifies second chances, and how everyone should give this country a second chance CUZ ‘MURIKA! Have Rusev be the Russian Federation Champ (after taking the belt from Sheamus), and have THE BIG GUY be the one to bring the belt back home and rechristen it the US title, and this time it means something.
“Imagine a world where John Cena’s Survivor Series team enters play as “John Cena, Dolph Ziggler and who knows” and suddenly HERE’S ROMAN REIGNS, and HERE’S DANIEL BRYAN.”
And then imagine Roman’s return being completely overshadowed by Bryan’s because… Man… If I could only have one of those two guys back in the ring…
boring white guy vs boring white guy?
That backstage promo is a prime example of why I saw so much upside with Ryback. For all the Goldberg chants hurled at him, the guy displayed more personality, more nuance in ninety seconds than Goldberg did in his entire career.
RE: Big Show’s dirty Big Head. If you’re wrestling a guy in blackface, you’re gonna get some of that on you. I’m speaking from experience.
The Ryback promo was great, with the added bonus that he said he was “coming back full force,” which triggered my Pavlovian response to watch the legendary Jumpin’ Jeff Farmer promo.
applause for that Cesaro writeup, as well as the points on the Rollins/Cena match
**I find it appropriate that 2k15 Cena is side eyeing this entire review with a scowl, also note he is more lifelike than his human counterpart
my favorite part of the entire write-up is the wwe 2k15 ad on the side of the page that makes it look like john cena is disapprovingly glaring at the entire B&W. watch out brandon, dean ambrose might beat you into a coma with a microphone next week after this.
Not sure if anyone has pointed this out, but you realize they’ve reintroduced Ryback so he can take Cesaro’s place because Cesaro is getting buried for his comments about Cena / Orton, yeah?