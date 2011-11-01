The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/31: Muppets, The Rock and Mortal Kombat

Pre-show notes:

– Comments on these reports have been down lately, due in part to our new comments section requiring registration and due in another part to me writing 600,000,000 words about wrestling and not getting it up until four in the afternoon, but go ahead and leave us a comment if you aren’t a total jerk. Leave us one even if you are. I’d appreciate it. I like talking to you about the wrestling.

– AJ picture in the intro is not necessary because she’s actually on the show this week, and oh man you guys is she ever on the show.

– All animated gifs are via the Punchsport Pagoda at Something Awful.

– WARNING: I like the Muppets a lot, so if you’re one of those “meh, the Muppets” types, I don’t understand you and we should make that clear now. For more information on me and Muppets, please consult the 50 Greatest Muppets list I helped write at Progressive Boink a few years ago. This happened on an Internet before slideshows, so you should be able to enjoy it without trauma. When you’re done with that, read the second half of it.

And now, the Best and Worst of Muppet Raw.