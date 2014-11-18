The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/17/14: Grumpy Cat’s Worst Raw Ever

– Some jerk on Twitter who missed the tens of thousands of words about wrestling I write on this blog every week said “all I ever do” is shill my outside projects, so here’s me doing that. If you want to know about the wrestling promotion I ring announce for and kinda-sorta help run, visit Inspire Pro Wrestling. I also made a horror movie that’s being released in stores in a couple of months, so read about that here. Now, 5,000 words about the wrestling show you watched. Thanks for putting up with me.
So all the Cena Authority stuff lasted nearly as long as an episode of NXT .
I’m getting the feeling that after Survivor Series Rowen will get the funny monster spot vacated by Khali and end up teaming with Hornswoggle at some point.
Some major shit is gonna have to go down this Sunday to make tune in for a RAW with Larry the God Damned Cable Guy.
We all know it will never happen, but this would be a pretty good time to turn Cena heel.
1) With the network being free this month, they should have a ton of viewers for the Survivor Series. What better way to gain subscribers and increase your RAW ratings than by pulling a Bash at the Beach in front of a huge viewing audience?
2) This would give a reason for him never coming out to help his teammates while they’ve been beaten up all month. Imagine at the start of the PPV the authority “takes out” Cena, he gets taken away by ambulance, and so on. Now his team is without him for the fight. Then at their most dire moment the ambulance returns with Cena all fired up, ready to help Dolph Ziggler, the last man standing on his team. Nope! Ziggs gets AA’d and Cena lets a shocked Rollins pin him.
3) All of a sudden Cena is the new Authority poster boy, with a title shot against Brock at the Royal Rumble. Rollins gets pissed at being pushed aside again, and it lays the groundwork for what we’ve all been wanting: a Shield reunion.
Although how would Orton factor into this scenario. We all know when he comes back he is going full bore against the Authoritah/Rollins.
Unfortunately, I have to agree with The Blue Tiger.
It would be amazing if they used this free month as a “jumping on” point for new viewers. Not up on the convoluted and frequently baffling storylines of the WWE? Doesn’t matter, we’re starting fresh and Cena’s the top heel. Everything you knew to be true is up in the air, we’re all learning the new landscape so there’s no reason to feel left behind.
John Cena is already wrestling Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble so your third bullet point is mute.
Honestly, I will never believe Cena turning heel until it’s actually happened and even then, I’d still bet a small amount of money that they’d just quickly retcon it.
@JohnnyDrama. That would be exactly something the WWE would do. Turn Cena heel, thereby shocking the world, and creating a gigantic buzz. Then two weeks later, Cena would turn back face, and be like “You fell for my plan. I only pretended to be evil so I could one up the Authority!”
Corporate Kane is the Jerry Gergich of The Authority.
His wife is really hot?
If the bunny does still end up being Darren Young, I’m f’n out of this game. How low would that be, particularly if they have different people playing it and then just have him take over at the end.
That only ever even made sense when they were feuding with Slater Gator, anyway. Like, a bunch of different weirdos actually were playing the bunny, until Darren and Rose come up with a slick idea that only would have needed to run a few weeks. Completely stupid if it’s supposed to be DY feuding with Rose just because he’s feuding with Rose, hump or no hump.
The only acceptable black wrestler to be the bunny is now, of course, Norman Smiley.
At this point, I really hope the Bunny just stays the Bunny forever and is never revealed. And eventually starts feuding with other, non-Rose related people in his own right. Like he eventually starts tag teaming with Big Show. Or he feuds with Tyson Kidd over which is the better house pet.
I know the WWE isn’t big on logic but you can tell the guy in the bunny suit is white, his wrists and forearms are clearly visible. I can’t imagine they’d just throw Darren Young in there just because “gay”.
They can only redeem this by either:
a) Having Leo Kruger in the suit and doing the reveal on Smackdown where they can BTTF2 that sh*t;
b) Reveal it’s El Torito on Hornswoggle’s shoulders.
Cena’s going to need someone to keep him busy until Brock so my bet’s are on Sheamus showing up, kicking Cena in the face and pulling the swerve on all of them. About time he finally played the Triple H protege part. And got a fresh lick of paint. Then some sort of ‘remember when you jumped through a table for me?’ 5 year anniversary Tables match next month.
No one’s turning, nothing of relevance will happen and we’ll all be wondering why we bother because that’s been WWE 2014.
Rusev’s gonna be eliminated by count out or disqualification, isn’t he?
Absolutely. They’ll do the Undertaker vs. Yokozuna 1993 move where they both eliminate each other via count out due to a brawl to the back.
“wouldn’t it be better if he fought guys he could truck?”
I honestly don’t know the answer to that question and I think you don’t either. When he came back as a face, you did a WORST two weeks later about how he’s back to squashing people every week and how that wasn’t a great way to build up his character. Now, he’s fighting people in actual matches and you’re worsting it because it’s not a squash.
I’m not calling you out for contradicting yourself or anything like that, because I’m as confused as you are. It’s great to see him “truck” people once or twice, but then it gets old. And when he has to do some chain wrestling, Ryback simply doesn’t deliver. So what do you do?
I guess they they could always have him brawl it out with guys like Harper, Sheamus and Henry, but it’s not like those are going to be showstoppers.
The answer is for Ryback to improve. He definitely has since 2012, but there’s still a lot more to work on. If he doesn’t keep honing his skills, he’ll fail.
It was a good match. Cesaro obviously glued it together, but Ryback looked good on his own.
Ryback doesn’t need MEATHOOK-SHELLSHOCK-PIN squashes, he needs five-six minute types of matches against “wily veteran” types (which the company largely doesn’t employ anymore) like Stevie Richards, Val Venis, and Lance Storm. Matches where his opponent tries to outsmart him until Ryback figures out their tell and then annihilates them.
They’ve made Ryback into the most complex character on the roster, which is kind of mind-blowing, really. Having him sharpen his “in-ring IQ” in those types of matches would be fun to see and help him build upon his micwork with how he actually wrestles.
I explained it in the rest of that section. That’s what that entire part is about. Why’d you cut out 1/3 of one sentence?
I like/prefer/think victories a wrestlers has to work for makes both parties look better. It’s more fun to watch, too. But Ryback has proven that every time you put him in long, competitive matches it kills his heat. So if you’re trying to get a guy who has only gotten over with spectacular squashes over enough to be in a main-event storyline in only four weeks, you should not be doing the thing proven to make crowds apathetic towards him.
Yeah I’d be excited about Luke Harper Intercontinental Champion and maybe this is me playing Devil’s Advocate a bit but how much you want to bet he either A.) gets folded back into the Wyatt family after Survivor Series and never defends it or B.) Just Sheamus’ it up and only defends it on PPV with next to no build to the matches. It was the thing I liked best about Dolph’s reign was the constant title matches. The belt wasn’t something that they put on a guy to make him “seem” important for the first time in a long time. My only possible complaint here.
I and a friend have been discussing the Team Cena paradox for the last couple weeks…it has to be a swerve, ya? I mean, as you beautifully lay it out, absolutely no one on his team should have a good relationship with him. If this leads to his team abandoning him and the A New Day Preachers saving him, I think i will wet myself.
Too bad Kane isn’t randomly on Cena’s team. He’d have the memory to jump-start the beatdown of their “beloved” captain: [www.dailymotion.com]
Kane has long had the best, often only, functional memory in WWE. I’m pretty sure he’s advising the authority on segments like the start of the show where they played footage of Cena insulting Ryback.
So what if Rowan starts following Cena? I would love to see Rowan start dressing like Cena, jorts and all.
The new Dave Sullivan
Yes. And starts wearing a Cena mask in promos that’s just a cardboard cut out tied on with string.
yes! Or even the Fruity pebbles box with Cena’s image on it!
Dude, if Rowan turned into some monster killer like Michael Myers but with a Cena mask, I’m all in.
So Bray Wyatt now has an in on both sides of the fight right? He has someone on the inside no matter who wins and takes control. I still like to think that he is controlling Harper and Rowan and he has planned for all outcomes. Eventually he takes down the machine regardless of who the machine is. Will this happen…nope, but I can dream.
So, at the end of the night, what was the point of Grumpy Cat tonight? I know there’s a lifetime movie coming up and all, but they never mentioned that once. And she was in two forgettable backstage segments which amounted to 2-3 people talking to a sleepy house Cat.
I thought they were having grumpy cat to promote that awful lifetime movie as well…but seeing them not say a word about it made me think someone backstage got a new cat and thought it would be a wonderful idea to have the cat guest host. That person needs to be fired and/or executed.
If with all the crap WWE does an adorable permafrown kitten is your breaking point…
Yeah, I think it was really just a weird excuse for the roster to get to meet Grumpy Cat, instead of receiving a dental plan.
We now know that Grumpy Cat’s and Khali make the same amount per show. That’s why Khali is gone (ok. ok. he was terrible wrestler too.)
Cena is the anti-HHH in terms of he just has two promos “I’m the best and I work hard” and the “you stand there while I belittle and emasculate you while never doing anything about it”
the only difference is Hunter’s promos took any real heat away from the feuds by forcing the opponent to always start the promo with “I respect you”
If your dream sequence of Punk and DB appearing hapoened may I add a finish.
New Team Cena stands at the top of the ramp about to step towards the ring. HHH says fuck it, its 5 on 4 and Im the fifth.
Glass breaks Austin enters. Everyone in the arena passes our from the blood rushing erections.
I mean how popular do you have to be to guest host Raw? Brandon has a popular sports blog and a movie coming out starring a WWE wrestler. I feel like he is more than qualified to do hosting duties.
Brandon isn’t part of the right crowd.
But does he have a catchphrase?
That’s the thing holding Brandon back.
I think readers decided “the match itself was fine” was my catchphrase. I have a few in development.
No best or worst for Cesaro just coming out and faking out Team Cena?
You know that faked me out. I was so happy for those few minutes when I thought Cesaro joined Team Cena.
I was actually kind of relieved it was just a joke. I’d rather see Cesaro lose otherwise good matches than have him be pals with Cena. hahaha
I jumped off the couch I was so excited. Not necessarily for Cesaro friend of Cena but for the Cesaro face run I’ve been dying for ever since he started using the big swing.
Do you think Cena lent his black preacher voice to Big E?
He actually toned it down from that insane promo he cut on Rusev for Payback/MITB.
Brie in AJ gear. It definitely got me. She looked amazing, and I’m not normally a fan of hers.
I about jumped out of my seat when Cesaro’s music hit and yelled “YEAH!” Then I got sad. It’s cool to see him being buddy buddy with Trips, though.
But no, seriously, that was great. God, I want Nikki to dress up as Kaitlyn so bad right now…
Girls dressed in “normal” clothes >>>>> WWE undies.
I want to see Nikki cosplay as AJ. For umm… research.
I still find The Ultimate Kaitlyn and Reneedust hotter than anything else. Why do I have a thing for women dressed as male wrestlers?
My Research Methods professor would be writing “Citation Needed” in big red ink on Page 2 of this report.
brother I have been watching nothing but Dungeon of Doom Nitros for the last month, it isn’t a stretch to say we independently associated the buttfucking monster with wrestling’s only other buttfucking monster
There’ve only been two buttfucking monsters in pro wrestling? It seems like there should be more. But(t) Rikishi sorta fucked WITH his butt, and Norman Smiley only did the dance, so maybe that’s right.
Can you mention Kevin Sullivan’s accent in your next write up? That’s my favorite part of the Dungeon of Doom. The dark and evil “Taskmaster” saying things like, “You don’ undah-staaaand, Hulk Hoag-in. The dahk-ness of the Dungeon of Doom…” etc etc. Cracks me up every time.
Disappointed that Ziggler doesn’t have title anymore since he actually defended it and was having great matches while defending it. It also means that Ziggler is now in holding pattern city since he will never get near the current title picture.
Let’s wait and see about this. Being disappointed that Dolph lost the IC Title is actually encouraging, because it means he did his job of making it something worth having.
I would be totally down for a Ziggler, Luke Harper feud that lasted a couple months. Assuming that feud doesn’t consist of 100 non-title matches spread across Raw, Smackdown and Main Event.
I liked the Cesaro / Ryback match. I liked that Luke Harper is the IC champ. I liked that Grumpy Cat turned out to be the best celebrity guest host in a long time (she was definitely the least annoying and she didn’t humiliate Heath Slater.). I liked HHH being the best HHH HHH can be. I liked the crowd going apeshit for Mizdow and the fact that the Dusts won a non-title match. That seems like more than it was. It was kind of a boring RAW.
Brandon, you just don’t get it. Team Cena really is the most Cena team possible. They adhere to his most commonly repeated tenet.
Some of those people like him, some of those people don’t.
“Fisting Ahmed Johnson” season premier tonight at 9:30 after an all new Storage Wars.
He’re the segment I think we missed: When Eric Rowan showed up and tried to give Renee a stuffed kitty as a present. Renee gave Eric a little peck on the cheek, and he turned face and decided to fight for truth and justice.
I thought this RAW was full of good ideas that were executed terribly. You just can’t sell the “will they or won’t they” of this, we know a 5 on 5 match is happening, we know who is on your roster. There was no drama here beyond that created by simply ignoring the already existing storytelling.
You will find no bigger Luke Harper fan than I am, and I’m overjoyed he’s Important and what not. However, after Ziggler kicked out of his 24th devastating move, I was so ready to eye-roll his kickout from the discus that was too surprised and confused to actually enjoy the win.
The discus is his established finisher. The sitout powerbomb, big boot/superkick, everything else is irrelevant.
Yes and? Didn’t stop a stupid Uso from kicking out of it in their last PPV match.
I like how they’re using Cena and Ryback’s beef from a year and a half ago as part of the storyline but expecting us to forget that Rusev and Henry were engaged in the most personal feud on the show like two months ago.
Again, everyone on Team Authority is a mercenary who is only there because they’re money-grubbing, power-loving assholes. If Henry’s a heel, his only motivation is what he thinks is good for him (which is the Authority staying in power), and whatever he has against Rusev is irrelevant.
If anything, Henry would be glad to have Rusev on the team, because he thinks that Rusev is a hell of a wrestler– Rusev beat HIM, multiple times, after all. Henry might also think that Lana and Rusev are total shitheads, but that has no bearing on his value to Team Authority.
Then why would Team Authority want Henry? He was beaten pretty decisively by Rusev weeks ago and is just now back in heel alignment. Yeah, there’s Hall of Pain Mark Henry, but it’s been some time since we’ve seen that guy around. Meanwhile, Rusev is thinking “wait, we’re recruiting scrubs I’ve squashed? Was Heath Shuler busy? What the hell did I get myself into?”
And as for Henry, other than honor among thieves, does Henry get any benefit from the Authority being in power? He’s not interacted with them much if at all until now.
Part A: Henry is pretty much evergreen as a heel threat, or has been established in such in kayfabe. He’s a gigantic monster, there’s always a place for a gigantic monster or two on a goon squad like this, and with the roster being as thin as it is, he’s that monster, and Henry was a buyrate popping-level heel not even a year and a half ago, he doesn’t really lack cred. He’s valuable.
Part B: We saw them make deals with Rusev and all of their attempts to dissuade the Team Cena guys. There’s no reason to think that they didn’t make a deal with Henry off-camera. It’s wrestling.
A thought on Dean/Bray:
Dean being smart and realistic, and working to change Bray from crazy magic cult leader to big angry hoss who can still kill you is great. I think a more humanized Bray that’s more about his physicality than his aura is the way to go at this point. Angry and confused Bray at the top of the ramp is my favoritest Bray in a long time.
It’s a shame how the promotion for this has been like 80% Main Event, 5% Dean/Bray 5% Tag, 5% Divas. Are there even 5 matches on the card at this point? Would have been so much nicer if Bray and Dean go more time to explore the space.
There’s the main, the tag title fourway, AJ-Nikki, and Ambrose-Wyatt on the main card and Fandango’s first match back on TV on the preshow. It’s not good, no. They’re obviously going to do their thing where they announce matches between Friday and the preshow (and any NXT match on Thursday), and then maybe just throw in some other filler, like when they ran Rhodes Bros.-Rybaxel at Payback this year because they were four warm bodies.
I like your swerve idea, but those guys you listed all have issues with Cena too, save maybe Bryan. Punk is literally the only person to ever get over on Cena, and Cena represents literally everything that is safe and boring about professional wrestling. Dean Ambrose was part of that bad guy mercenary group that beat up Cena. Orton is, well, Orton. Cena might actually not have any friends in the company at all, in kayfabe.
They do, but I could buy them having direct issues with The Authority that trump their issues with him. They’ve done nothing bad to Rowan, Ryback sold out both sides in the same night, Ziggler’s such a bad guy he had “heel” on his clothes. Show’s got a legit issue, but he’s also rolled over for the Authority so many times I can’t support him.
Haven’t you complained in the past about WWE doing racist stuff? So why is BIG E being a black preacher voice a best? Stay consistent bro!
Because it’s in no way, shape or form racist (yet)?
I don’t get how this is racist. Is it a stereotype? Yes. Is it an ugly one? No. It’s not like Kofi, Woods and E steal and eat watermelons in these vignettes or something like that. If this is racist then almost every character in WWE history is racist. Also who knows that this new day thing is all about.
Last year’s RAW before Survior Series- Ended with 7 guys clearing out 8
This year- Ended with 5 guys clearing out 8
Thoughts on Raw:
1) It’s nice to see the WWE are going to give Cesaro his annual quarterly push on the Road to Wrestlemania. I loved jhim oking about joining Cena at the end.
2) Wyatt is totally hedging his bets with having a Family Member on both sides. I would think Rowan is going to be the guy to help beat up Cena near the end.It would give Cena something to do in December’s PPV.
3) The Authority has gotta skunk Team Cena, right? They are superior to Team Cena’s guys in every way (except Cena). They also have more to lose. I’d almost prefer that because having Rusev get double counted out with, lets say Ryback is going to be lame. Just like it would be lame if Rusev were to get pinned.
Survivor Series is going to be disappointing, isn’t it
Has any PPV been disappointing in a long time? I guess YMMV depending on how much the ending to Dean/Seth was, but I think overall even when the RAWs have been awful the PPVs have been very consistently solid.
TLC is almost certainly going to have Cena-Rollins as its main. Brock’s not going to be there and they’re going to want to have that on PPV before they officially decide what they want to do with resigning Lesnar and what that means for the title.
Only downside with the skunking Team Cena route is that you know damn well that Cena will be the last man standing for his team. That makes it 5 (or more) on 1, which is just the right odds for Cena to overcome and win. That’s a lot of guys he can AA onto one another for the win.
Apart of me feels like this could be the end of The Authority, getting rid of heel authority figures is a bitch as it is and now would be the perfect time to do it. At the same time, there’s multiple directions they could go and it all seems plausible. Rowan could turn on Cena, the entire Cena team could just walk out on him, someone the Authority could easily turn face. The New Day could interfere and wreck shop, Cena could OVERCOME the odds again.
Orton has to factor into this somehow as well, he’s going to want his revenge and what better way than to interfere and eliminate Seth Rollins. Hell even Reigns could return.
It’s either that hypothetical Team Cena of Bryan, Punk, Orton, Reigns (and Ambrose) or New Day destroying both teams in the main event that’ll make me happy.
“Bray, I’m not a comic book villain. Did you seriously think I’d speak to you via the Titantron while you stood alone in the ring? I recorded this thirty-five minutes ago.”
Maybe I’m biased due to owning a cat at home but Grumpy Cat has officially joined my favorite Raw guest host cast along with Bob Barker, The Muppets, Hugh Jackman and Arnold Schwarzenegger. I’m kinda disappointed it didn’t get to have a segment with Tyson Kidd but at least they got to meet backstage and it had a very adorable segment with Miz and Mizdow.
As much as I loved Ziggler as IC Champ, I’m happy to see Luke Harper win a title for the first time in WWE.
It felt like I went through a portal to Outworld when Stardust won but I couldn’t be happier.
While Team Cena vs Team Authority is taking place at Survivor Series We should do a little Survivor Series match of our own Sunday night. Team STROUD vs Team BIRCH anyone?
My question is why on earth would Cena pick Rowan in the first place? Even getting past their earlier beef because he’s had them with everyone on his team, how did Rowan, just released from Wyatt’s hold and immediately sent to stalking cats and Renee Youngs, show up on Cena’s radar in the first place? He’s not just a little suspicious?
I read that way more as Rowan just showing up to fill a void moreso than Cena actively recruiting him, but kayfabe if Cena’s desperate and a monster hoss wants to help, you say yes, right?
Is it too much to hope that eventually the Miz will find himself playing shadow to Mizdow and just wonder how he got there?
Brandon, you’re bit of fantasy booking at the end of the report is so goddamn good. Which is why I’m confident that nothing even remotely resembling it will be happening at Survivor Series.
Maybe they’ll let me book in real life one of these days.
If you waited until last night to type “Lana topless picture” (or video, even better) into Google, you have been missing out for way too long.
also, her Vine account.
My OCD needs Rowan and Show to switch places in that team picture