The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/3/14: Actually, Renee, It’s About Ethics In Wrestling Journalism

As a fun note, this month is the fourth anniversary of the Best and Worst of Raw column. I started writing it back at AOL FanHouse in November of 2010, and it's been going strong ever since. You know, not counting that gap between when the Sporting News took over FanHouse and fired everybody and the random Tuesday at With Leather when I didn't have a Kate Upton gallery to share and tried to get away with a page full of wrestling jokes. Thanks for giving me the most fun job in the world.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 3, 2014.
“One quick complaint, though: Team Authority vs. Team Cena got announced for Survivor Series way too early”
Disagree with this. When something is an eventuality I don’t think you do any favors by dancing around it. Just go all in, build towards it and make it IMPORTANT and and if that means you use a Sheamus/Rusev match as a Network teaser so be it. Better than that only letting anything meaningful happen on PPVs.
Last week it really didn’t make any sense as to why The Authority was punishing Ziggler for siding with Cena. Now they actually have incentive for their team to win, and for Cena’s team to be weak. Putting HHH in this spot really made everything with Randy and Seth feel important and natural. (and Trips acted his ass off).
I’m starting to think we’re getting a 3 or 4 way tag at Survivor Series. That seems interesting. If you’ve got such a small, comedy heavy tag division at this point, just lean right into it and go full clownshoes.
The Buffalo crowd annoyed me all night. One of hte louder CM Punk chants we’ve heard in a while, and some blatant disrespect for the GAWD TYSON KIDD and what was overall a pretty good match.
Super happy to see Emma back. Happy to hear Cole call it the “Emmamite Sandwich” and not the “Emma Sandwich” like Brennan does oin NXT. The match was pretty fun, I’d love to see these two get more time.
Overall really enjoyed RAW. Everything made sense. Things felt fresh and different, and we got to see some pretty killer wrestling. If all the panic about the Network is inspiring them to do this thing where they actually try- that’s pretty awesome.
The announcement of the teams thing is more about how the announcement of the match turned every other feud on the show into “hurry up and be done so we can put everybody on the teams.” That was the issue, not how quickly they should get to the point. Totally agree with you on that.
Also, that move was totally called the Emma Sandwich on NXT for the longest time. I assume Brennan’s going with tradition.
Man, Emma sandwich just sounds creepy, but maybe that’s just my projecting.
I don’t mind rushing through the other feuds because I’d far prefer that to seeing the same match on RAW 7 times and then again on the PPV. (also with Sheamus it makes sense to me that MR. I LOVE TO FIGHT just goes and fights the guy who wants to fight him).
Survivor Series seems to require a really awkward build with the whole “Tradition Survivor Series Match”. I mean, WWE doesn’t currently have a bunch of 5-man teams running around, and they have no interest in rebranding the show.
And really? “Emma Sandwich”? “Emmamite Sandwich” at least makes some sense as a name… I guess?
How does Emmamite Sandwich make sense? I don’t seem to be getting the pun.
@Kaztrator A “vegemite sandwich” is an Australian thing. (Vegemite being a weird vegetable paste)
Congratulations on the anniversary! This column has quickly become one of the most important wrestling related things to me. I started to get interested in wrestling again when Punk became champ, but I never would have actually started watching again if it weren’t for the Best and Worst. I also may never have started watching indie and puro if not for you and Danielle talking about the other wrestling you watch besides WWE/TNA. Basically all of my wrestling fandom can be traced back to either this column or watching some Stone Cold tapes back in middle school.
So thanks for writing the column and being a cool dude when I met you at Wizard World. Hopefully there are many more years of snarky wrestling criticism. Now let’s all go back to making dick jokes.
РУСЕВ УДРЯ РУСЕВ МАЧКА
THEN
NOW
FOREVER
Also, I’m very excited that step one of my Rusev/The Rock Mania 31 match has taken place. Now, for Rocky to cost him the belt at the Royal Rumble!
Objectively, I can see how this was a very good episode of RAW, but I didn’t enjoy it much. I see Ziggler vs Rollins, I know either Ziggler’s losing or a DQ happens, and somehow they did both. I can’t cheer for HHH acknowledging internet complaints like Ziggler’s glass ceiling when WWE will do nothing to fix it. Ziggler can’t beat Rollins, ever. Rollins is the real life golden boy, he’s the chosen one (and he’s great, I agree), but I don’t like that he’ll be unbeatable by anyone other than Cena or Reigns for the longest time because of it. So, I wasn’t into the match.
Same with Rollins vs Orton. How did they have a competitive match when Rollins went through a full match an hour earlier? I don’t care that Rollins won, with a backslide no less, that’s fine (Orton’s kinda weak to them), but it should have been a 5 minute ass-beating by Orton into the surprise backslide. I don’t know, I feel like WWE’s forcing Rollins into this big role and he’s doing great, but it doesn’t work for me. I’m becoming disinterested in this guy as the “big bad” because they won’t pay Lesnar or whatever.
Damn, I wish Dean was still up on the card. I feel like Orton’s usurped his position. Why isn’t Dean still trying to kill Rollins? That story feels dropped for little reason.
I don’t know, this Survivor Series build is boring me. Sorry for being negative, guys.
Dean showed up to a big pop, got daps from the Big Boss and closed the last PPV. (and Main Evented Smackdown) I’m far happier he’s getting his own thing rather than being one of 10 dudes in the SS Main Event. I wouldn’t worry about his status one bit.
Oh, I’m not worried about Dean. I’d just rather he was still in the starring role. I want more Dean vs Seth now.
I can easily buy Rollins being good enough to beat Orton after a full match because:
1) Rollins is clearly the “best” wrestler not named Lesnar or Cena right now.
2) Rollins is young and full of life while Orton is on the downside of his career and has a lot of wear and tear on that body. And really, Orton has needed help of the authority for a while now.
3) Orton knew he was going to attack the authority, so he was a little distracted?
4) Rollins won on a desperation rollup.
Seth is the Behind the Candelabra version of Trips. Big nose. Weird voice. Confusing bi/gay jokes. Really enjoys leather. Thinks that he’s the smartest man in the room. Gets to wrestle like a face and behave like a heel. Always goes over.
As for why Ambrose isn’t continuing his bloodhunt for his former friend? Simple. He wants to destroy the guy that cost him a chance at exacting justice.
@Marc-Vell that makes sense, but the one issue there is why he showed restraint in rushing Bray when he never did with Seth. The Dean I know doesn’t just let a fat man sit in a chair without trying to break that chair with that fat man.
@Dids Because Ambrose spent a year with Rollins, he knows his strenghts and weaknesses. And while he sees Rollins as just a backstabbing punk with delusions of grandeur, he’s aware that Bray Wyatt is insane, possibly even more insane than he himself. So until he figured out more, he’s not rushing headlong into the unknown.
Not completely related question: would Randy Orton not be the most logical recruit for the Wyatt family? He’s meant to be legit mentally unstable (not just it’s-on-my-hoody-unstable) already so he should be prime fodder for joining a cult, he already listens to “demons” or whatever, and he’s already a bad guy so there’s no need to feud with him beforehand to convert him to do evil things.
He would be, but I think he’s too independent. His size, family and accomplishments kinda make him too notable for cult assimilation.
The mental image of Orton in the Wyatt coveralls has me laughing a lot more than I should be.
@Marc-Vell Wrestling in pants would be enough to push Randy over the edge (again).
The Rusev/Sheamus match was really good, too. I actually skipped it on the presumption that it’d be a schmoz and they’d do the actual title change at Survivor Series, then had to go back and watch it after Twitter blew up.
Just curious – when was the first B&W of Raw column on Uproxx? I started reading this column right around the Summer of Punk in ’11, which I guess had to have near the beginning.
That’s not just “watching TV”, that’s “Worker & Parasite!” Eastern Europe’s favorite cat and mouse team!
Hoch Hech!
[www.youtube.com]
Look at that Parasite! He’s Workin’, Maggle!
I was just taking a break from reading the column to comment about this. Kudos to you for noticing it, too…
people usually miss my “stuff photoshopped onto the TVs” jokes entirely, glad you dug it
… What the hell was that?
@Brandon Love it. Although, I didn’t watch the RAW and I thought they actually had him watching that, and now I’m just a little bit disappointed. Like I just learned the tooth fairy isn’t real but I still appreciate the quarters under my pillow.
Needs more Poochev.
Congrats on your anniversary Brandon! I always look forward to your musings. Keep up the good work.–E
EVOLUTION
God damn it, WWE took another one of Big E.’s names.
I think you forgot the pre show. So they really want 4:15 from you.
I actually feel bad for Kane there. That probably hurt like a bitch. I HATE FALLING DOWN!
Ryback already squashed Heath Slater (dressed as a scarecrow) on last week’s Halloween Smackdown lol. So someone else will be jobbing to him next week.
I flipped back from MNF just in time to see Kane eat it, and I’m glad I did.
Whenever John Cena doesn’t turn up to RAW, Brock Lesnar should show up with Heyman and ask: “Where’s Cena? I THOUGHT HE WAS ALWAYS HERE EVERY SINGLE WEEK JACK.”
Brock hasn’t done any of the fun shenanigans he did in his Triple H feud. He should take a page out of the Edge playbook and go to Johnny Fabulous Cena Sr’s house and slap that guy around!
@Matt Steele
Orton did that too….Actually, Orton has attacked Cena sr. alot. To the point where when i see him on a WWE show, i assume Orton will just deck him again.
Erick Rowan was just clearly channeling Torgo from Manos: The Hands of Fate – [i.imgur.com]
I literally just watched the MST3K on that on Saturday. Good. Lord.
erick rowan comes to play now that the master is away.
@Torgo
The Authority continues to be the smartest group ever and backs up everything they say. “We’re going to build the strongest team ever” So they go and start selecting literally the strongest guys on the roster : Henry, Rusev, Cesaro (maybe/hopefully).
Cena’s gonna say something about picking a strong team too and then he’ll grab all the faux strong guys: Ryback, Sheamus, Big Show
Unbelievable how Raw continues to work like this..
Rusev winning the US title on the Network was as obvious as Mark Henry turning on The Big Show.
Also thanks to WWE for changing their mind at the last minute on the UK release of the Network.
At this rate we’ll get the Canadian version instead of the full version.
Although I did watch the match via ehem other means and they really want to keep Sheamus strong by doing the Stone Cold passing out in pain instead of tapping out .
You’re lying if you didn’t think there was a notable chance that Rusev would have been “losing” and DQ’d himself with the flag or whatever.
There was no doubt in my mind that Rusev was going over Sheamus, they wouldn’t put that match on the WWE network after Raw if there wasn’t a title change. The whole idea was to promote the WWE network and to show that “anything” can happen on the Network so it’s worth buying. So Rusev had to go over Sheamus in order to prove that point.
This is WWE. Fucking up chances is kinda their thing. Especially title changes.
Swagger passed out twice to it too (I think, definitely at least once) and I think someone else passed out to it between Henry and Show matches.
I’m kinda waiting for Nikki to do more with her heel turn than this. I want Brie in an 18 seconds shirt with a coffee in one hand and Nikki’s phone in the other taking all of her calls and writing down messages while Nikki’s wrestling a match. You’ve only got, what, 22 days left? Might as well make them work and be awesome.
Also, does it kinda feel like AJ’s the prop in this? Win or lose, then what? Does she just sit and wait until Mania against Steph if she loses? Does she just go to the next Diva in the conga line if she wins? Seriously, she seems so unimportant now, basically on the show because WWE can’t have two champions not on RAW. Bless her heart on commentary, but sheesh…
Rusev being champion was heartwarming. Dude should’ve won it months ago. I hope there’s a huge ceremony for our new Russian National Championship belt. I’m also fantasy booking LITERAL VLADIMIR PUTIN to record a message to Rusev congratulating him on his win for Russia. DO IT.
Nikki should bang Daniel Bryan using twin magic.
I continue to think they’re missing a ton of opportunities by not setting up Nikki as a member of The Authority. Having Brie do their bidding as well would be perfect.
Also, if Total Divas is teasing a split with her and Cena it’s totally time for my plan to put her and Seth together as a couple. They are perfect for each other.
Now I’m imagining Nikki dropping her phone off of a balcony and Seth Rollins jumping off to retrieve it, and it’s hilarious.
I think the problem is that they don’t build up anyone else who matters other than The Bellas. Win or lose, who does AJ feud with that even gets half the attention that Bella drama gets? Steph, sure, but how does that get stretched for 6 months? Also, let the girl fucking cut a promo. What, are they scared she’ll embarrass Nikki or something (likely, but come on, do it anyway)?
Rusev looked legit happy at winning the US title and Lana look legit proud. I’m really happy for Rusev.
My guess would be Brie “accidentally” ensuring that Nikki wins by DQ so she doesn’t get the belt, and the Bellas continuing their Feud. WWE has no set standard for determining #1 contenders, and I’m pretty sure AJ would be able to have a decent if uninspiring feud with say Layla or Emma while we wait for The Genetically Superior Champion to be done i NXT.
And yes I picked those two on purpose. As they are not a part of TD it would be conceivable they could win, both are OK in the ring, and both were victim to AJs as her expendable tag-partners so they would have gripe.
Stephanie dropping Nikki for Charlotte would be Best for Business. (AJ’s best putting over new talent anyway, she seems to like them more)
AJ/Emma is a thing I want so bad right now. Just to give the poor girl some confidence or SOMETHING.
And regarding Rusev being happy…just look at this: [www.youtube.com]
Why am I supposed to boo him again? Lana?
I don’t see Steph dropping Nikki, certainly not any time soon.
All I’m thinking is that that Takeover III is on Dec. 11th and TLC is on Dec. 14th. If Charlotte loses her title at Takeover III to be promoted to main roster, I gotta imagine she’d get the title quickly, to immediately make her important. In that case, who’s Steph gonna make her golden girl, reality show star Nikki Bella or the 16 time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair’s daughter?
Impressive that it only took a one minute video package to reignite my hatred of Xavier Woods. Why can’t he just go away?
If you ask me last Summer if I wanted the Usos to turn heel I’d disagree but fast forward to now I couldn’t agree more on Usos heel turn. Damien Mizdow may be the best thing ever but Miz is doing very well on the stick as Johnny Cage.
Shame on you Buffalo. The Workhorse Tyson Kidd was wrestling right in front of you but you have the audacity to shit on him with JBL chants instead. At least Tyson winning made my heart feel better despite Sheamus heeling on him post-match.
Kayfabe wise I find it weird that Ziggler would trust Cena after getting showered with pile of shit by him but then again Triple H did the same thing to him so there’s that.
In mid 2000s Randy Orton was my favorite new-breed character so it feels great seeing him killing it lately. Before The Shield broke up I thought Rollins would end up becoming entrenched to the midcard with no foreseeable way out ala Kofi Kingston but thankfully he proved me wrong and now he’s one of my favorites to watch.
Sheamus/Rusev put on a good match like I expected. Now that Rusev is United States Champion I’m hoping he rechristens it as the Russian Championship via Vladimir Putin.
So i’m not the only one that Thinks Miz looks like Johnny Cage now? And yeah, i hope Rusev does rename it the Russian Championship and that he adds the Russian flag to the belt.
Hell, maybe even add Putin’s face in the belt.
Putin’s face better spin.
RO-WEN, ROWENREICH.
Hopefully, Cena doesn’t have a full team going into Survivor Series… then Orton comes down and they destroy everybody!
A Cena/Orton faction would be the most dominant stable ever created! The entire roster could rally against them.
In case you forgot what happened last time this happened:
John Cena & Randy Orton battle the entire Raw ros…: [youtu.be]
in my wishes and dreams, Cena gets injured or whatever kayfabe or not or just written off and gets replaced by Orton! that’d be much, much, MUCH better.
Seth Rollins curbstomping somebody onto a foreign object is WWE’s version of the casting couch.
+1
His curbstomps launches Hollywood careers.
Cue the Miz hassling Rollins to curbstomp him so he can keep being an A-lister. Obviously, this leads to him and Sandow devising more and more outlandish Wil E. coyote style schemes to get him to do it…disguising Miz as Ambrose, as the ringsteps…obviously always resulting in Sandow getting curbstomped.
A few thoughts about Raw:
1) Ziggler totally has to turn heel at Survivor Series. Dude wants to be famous more than anything and is getting offered the world? It makes no sense for him to not take the offer. Bonus points would go to the WWE if Ziggler and Orton stab Cena in the back at Survivor Series. Maybe give Orton Cena’s spot against Bork?
2) Rollins helping Mercury to the back is the greatest thing. He wrestles for about 45 minutes, gets assaulted out of nowhere and then helps his friend and co-worker to the back? He’s the real face of the company!
3) Rusev winning the US title was awesome. I mentioned this last night, but, the WWE really needs to work an angle where someone (John Cena) doesn’t tap out and they’re hurt for a month or two.Meanwhile, whomever beats him (Rusev?) just mocks Cena for being hurt and tells Cena he has to work his way up for a rematch, because he doesn’t want to fight an injured Cena and possibly cripple him. Then after the storyline ends, it becomes perfectly acceptable for anyone to tap out because if you don’t, your career could be over, etc.
4) I hope to Verne Gagne that Woods is just doing a parody of what the WWE Universe wants and he’ll return to Raw with a different gimmick. Otherwise, woof.
I guess we shouldn’t worry about Woods gimmicks being to dumb, offensive or anything, since they only last for a week or so….
Ziggler teaming with the Authority to help his career makes the most sense in the world for Ziggler’s character but with no Heavyweight Championship to dangle in front of him how can they help his career? At best they can offer him a shot at Rollins after Cena has taken the belt back from Lesnar in 2015 or whenever Lesnar decides to show back up.
Ziggler becoming heel with The Authority makes no sense to me. He already loses all the time, so the answer is turn him heel so he can lose more? I’ve been watching and hoping for years that this guy would finally matter and start winning, why turn that away?
If anything, Ziggler would be a bigger star if he basically rejected the Authority at every turn. That’s gonna make him one of the top faces.
Xavier Woods took a James Brown gimmick because he heard the last guy to play James Brown ended up a Marvel superhero and future multimillionaire.
…Robert Downey Jr?
[www.comicbookresources.com]
Few more thoughts:
Brandon is dead on wrt The Usos. They seem super inauthentic. Their whole existance is nicely summarized by Cole’s vanilla ass yelling USO CRAZY at the same suicide dive half the roster does better (LUKE HARPER)
I, like Brandon didn’t want to stay up late watching Rusev/Sheamus and tried to watch it during commercials on the ap, seeing as how I’m the guy in the Pacific Time Zone who watches RAW when it airs. Couldn’t fit it, which is fine, but I did spoil myself on the result and the result of the Main Event. Between than and the WWE/Lana instagramming the result, I really felt the pain of being a west coast viewer. I really wish the WWE was more sensitive about that sort of thing and held off until shows had aired everywhere.
I’m trying and I’m counting 4 matches they can do at this PPV. SS Match, Tag Fatal-4 Way, Divas Title, Bray-Ambrose.
That’s almost the whole roster. How the hell are they gonna fill three hours of this at one of the biggest PPVs of the year?
Zayne/Neville. DOOOOOOOOOOO IT.
There are JUST enough warm bodies laying around that they can do the Rusev-Sheamus return match. I feel like that Vince’s stip guarantees that HHH will actually wrestle. They want the “strongest team ever”, right? Well, hey, time to feed that ego! Christian/Henry/HHH/Kane/Rollins-Cena/Ryback/Show/Ziggler/??? (Orton gets a break in filming for a SURPRISE return for the night.)
A Divas SS match is obvious. Maybe they’ll tie it together with Alicia and Paige as team captains, or maybe they’ll take eight or ten names and pull them out of a hat for the teams.
And you know what? I actually think that we might get an NXT match on a PPV for their December show. There hasn’t yet been a PPV/live show synch-up as good as this one. Maybe Breeze/Kidd/Vaudevillains-Neville/Zayn/Lucha Dragons. (If we’re just dreaming, let’s throw Cesaro and Regal on each team for the hell of it.)
I’m less of an NXT/FCW geek than a lot of people here, but Rollins was using “the kick than won Del Rio a championship” before Del Rio was, right? Somewhat embarrassingly called Avada Kedavra? I’m glad to see he’s using it again. Superkicks are overused, yeah (especially as long as the Usos are on the roster), but that one looks cool just because it’s different.
I definitely saw him use the buckle bomb / kick that won combo a couple of times in NXT when he was a face.
yeah I just like calling it that
I’m starting to think there is something to Brandon’s crackpot theories about Cena being the evil controlling force behind the WWE. It makes sense, if sense is what you’re looking for.
I have actively avoided Bella matches forever, but seeing as how this was not another Paige/A.J. rehash, I watched it. Holy crap, when did Nikki Bella transform into a hoss and become this good? I was legit surprised how her in-ring skills have improved. How? Is this from regular Cena injections? Brie continues to be the worst. The only part I really didn’t like was Nikki running from the Tiny One post match. She should never run from someone so tiny, even if they are furious.
The tag team division is a wasteland and the Dust Brothers are being wasted in it.
Sheamus lost twice in one night. This has to be a work to get him on Team Cena.
Loved watching Randy Orton come to life this week. He’s been on the Authority leash for so long, it;s like he was neutered. Trips was on fire this week. He sold that whole angle beautifully, from talking Randy down, to his reluctance to dish out the pain to his old Evolution buddy. Masterful.
I dunno who’s going to be on Team Authority besides Seth. Kane is a liability at this point. Orton is gone. They have to get someone who makes a splash. Outside of Rusev, I don;t know who that would be. It’s not Mark Henry, that’s for sure.
On the plus side Xavier Woods’s Tie/Shirt combo is on point.
Man, if you’re a young black wrestler coming into the WWE, just pretend you can’t dance. Worst case you get Big E’s career, who’s still better off than Woods or R-truth or Brodus.
I disagree with Brandon about The Authority and Dolph Ziggler.
They can’t throw the “Glass ceiling” in Ziggler’s face and blame it on Cena who’s holding Ziggler when the Authority themselves are in charge and have punished Ziggler countless times most importantly they’re the ones giving Cena the title shots, putting him in #1 contenders matches and ensuring that he stays on top of the card. For a guy they hate in Cena they make damn sure he’s around in the main event. If Ziggler joins the Authority he’s playing second fiddle to Seth Rollins since Rollins is the chosen one in their eyes, Ziggler has to make sure that Rollins is successful as possible instead of worrying about his own career. Just replace Cena with Rollins with the exception being that Cena doesn’t expect Ziggler to take on his battles.
With that being said I can see why Orton is pissed, he makes a deal with the Authority in order to win the title off Bryan, still gets disrespected by the Authority, loses a few times simply because the Authority doesn’t stay out of his way, gets blamed for said losses, has to prove himself multiple times, when he beats a guy like John Cena that’s still considered not good enough and he has to defend the title again against Cena. Then Rollins turns and he’s pushed aside and expected to be Rollins’ lackey for the most part and still gets disrespected by the young punk who thinks he’s hot shit and the Authority doesn’t take his side after Rollins attacks him. Only for them to come crawling back when they’re in desperation mode. If I’m Orton I would lose my shit too after I lost by a fluke backslide.
Finally, someone who agrees wih me on Ziggler. Authority Ziggler would just be the guy who loses to all of Rollins opponents, why would anyone who liked Ziggler want that?
@Johnny Slider I’m with you. Ziggler has shown that he would do anything to get ahead, in theory a move to side with the Authority makes sense but when you look closer it doesn’t. There’s zero the authority can offer him right now, unless tag team matches with Kane and playing 3rd fiddle to Rollins and Orton counts as something.
FOUR YEARS?! Awesome, Brandon!
I remember getting into the B&W right around ‘mania 28, and it’s been a great ride since (well, at least within WL/WS — the product, as we know, can sometimes be rip-out-your-eyeballs-bad.)
Thanks bubba, you are the real
“Kane’s just wondering why that keep calling Billy Gunn ‘Dolph’ ” Facepalm
Also, I’m going to Smackdown! tonight and I’m really, really hoping Luke Harper makes his re-debut. Probably not, but, whatever.
It is wild seeing all those tour buses outside the arena. Picking up my tickets this afternoon I absolutely wanted to go knock on a few doors and see what reaction I would get. I didn’t, because I’m not a complete dolt, but dammit if I didn’t want to..
Always good to see Nattie “The Human Shield” Neidhart in action.
“What else is my wife’s body good for?” – Tyson “I’m really tired, Honey” Kidd
I think I’ve figured something out: John Cena really is the Big Bad, and The Usos are his minions. Maybe the Cosmic Key wasn’t the tag titles, but the evil they possess and the ability to hide it in plain sight from the goobers in the audience. Maybe Galaxy Express (my name for Goldust and Stardust) wants to be the most bad-ass, evil team in the WWE, but they can’t until they attain the Cosmic Key. Little do they know that the Key isn’t with the Usos, but rather in the firm grasp of the Keymaster, a leader of pawns and troglodytes, collectively known as the C-Nation…
I’m into it.
Just wanted to let you know that references like “Grima Wormtongue” go completely over my head, yet I don’t care and I still think you’re great.
Lana’s heels.
Lana’s face!
Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!
@Brandon Congrats on four years! I just wanted to say thank you. I don’t think the WWE is aware of how valuable you are when it comes to making fans like me stay interested. If it wasn’t for this site, I wouldn’t have the Network, I wouldn’t have a Daniel Bryan t-shirt, and…uh…and I wouldn’t be looked down upon by my friends, co-workers and girlfriend for constantly defending the art of pro wrestling.
As the Doctor would say to The Last Centurion, “good on you mate.”
(Nerdiest comment I’ve ever written, and I wouldn’t have it any other way)
I’m kinda mad that you called me Rory, but aside from that, thank you tremendously.
Haha, fair enough
I’ve sene a lot of Best & Worsts, and this one has to be the best one I’ve ever read. It’s pretty amazing how deep and insightful your conjectures are.
Thank you, I really appreciate that. I get down on myself and feel like I write the same thing over and over, so I’m happy people can still find stuff to get into and enjoy.
I’m always pointing out when you say something I don’t like, and yet I stay quiet every time I enjoy your articles, which is 99% of the time. Sorry for not giving you enough praise, because you definitely deserve it. You’re the best Raw reviewer on the interwebs.
I enjoyed the drama between Randy and Seth a lot. Randy is a guy who was hand picked to be the golden boy, but could never get the job done. Always feeling as though the Authority didn’t back him 100%, he constantly squandered matches because his focus was always on impressing HHH, as opposed to doing what he’s done successfully throughout his career… Putting people away with RKOs and reckless abandon. But now there’s a hot shot kid who’s the new favorite, and he’s getting a lot of help Randy never received. Eager to prove Seth is no better in a solo contest, Randy begs for a match. Once he’s given the opportunity, he sqaunders it once again because his mindset is on the Authority, as opposed to the task at hand. He snaps because he KNOWS he’s better than his match results, but his brain is so mixed up due to his mental instability that he can’t even begin to process which voices belong to him, and which belong to HHH. He desperately wants to prove his dominance, but he’s realizing the only way to do that is to rid himself of the Authority. Randy is realizing that he’s been manipulated into fearing the Authority, and it’s actually the Authority that should fear him. It’s why HHH has been so reluctant to put him out to pasture. Having Randy feed from his hand doesn’t pay off in big moments, but it keeps the Viper at bay. HHH knows what it means to have Randy Orton as an enemy, and he knows that amount of viciousness, on the same side of the fence as John Cena, will tear his empire to the ground.
By the way, Brandon, I love your articles. You bring a lot of joy to a lot of wrestling fans, and I hope that you can feel that joy, and that it goes with you on a daily basis. It may just be a nerdy blog to some, but bringing a smile to even one person, is a tremendous gift, and it’s one you give on a daily basis. You have created a wonderful place for fans and nerds to come together to feel loved and accepted. You have a tremendous talent, and a tremendous heart. Thank you for sharing it with us for the last 4 years, and I look forward to you sharing it for years to come.
Thank you. That’s incredibly kind of you to say.
Man, I really want to love Ambrose, but his schtick is starting to lose me, and he is sooooooooo boring in the ring. I thought he was going to have more of a down and dirty, Roddy Piper style, but he’s just bland. That match with Cesaro on Raw was boring as hell. His matches with Rollins are great, but I’m starting to realize that’s because Rollins is SO GOOD.
Also, that bounce between the top two ropes back into the ring thing is really lame.
“Why are so many guys pulling double duty tonight?”
I said the same thing twice last night. Like you said Brandon I get that their main roster isn’t deep right now but they cant keep having Seth Rollins do this. He puts on a ridiculous hell in a cell match and then the next night has a 25 minute match with Cena. Then one week later they have him wrestle 2 matches in about a 2 hour span. He’s gonna be on the shelf by the rumble if they keep him going at this pace.
Dirtsheet’s ™ say the RAW script had already had Rusev and Sheamus in singles matches to build them up for their PPV match, but when the match was moved back to The Network exclusive post show for promotion, rather than move some other matches in, to advance other storylines and give Rusev and Sheamus rest for their big match, they went ahead with what was written and had them work double duty.
This company, man, near billion dollar worth and it makes itself look like amateur hour.
I imagine the same is true for Seth. He’s got great cardio and they needed Randy out now, so instead of waiting on it, they have Seth work double.
Having half the roster in Europe on tour during a US RAW is one reason. And as the Sheamus and Rusev matches was part of other story lines (Tyson Kidd making good on his promises, and the Authority approaching a victorious Rusev, respectively) they chose to keep the matches rather than rewrite 50 % of the show. It’s not like Sheamus and Rusevs matches was that tiresome that they couldn’t handle a second match of the night!
Every time I see that Kane gif, I just hear in my head “DOWN GOES FRAZIER!!!”
And here’s to another 4 years! Without WIth Spandex, and before that the B/W reports on With Leather, life just wouldn’t be worth living!
Always good to see the big man on Raw.
-Ziggler being loyal to Cena is no different than Santana, JYD, Macho being Hulk’s buddies.
– Hopefully we get a NXT match at SS. I’d like to see Zayn on team Cena. Need a fresh face in this match. Keep Show and Henry away from this match.
Did Ziggler just drop a “Jabroni?”
…the fluck?
Also
“Or, you know, he’ll continue being Erick Rowan until next November, when he approaches Eden backstage, slowly lifts the sheep mask and asks WHAZZAAAAAAAAP??”
I laughed way too hard imagining that