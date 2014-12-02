The Best and Worst Of WWE Raw 12/1/14: Meet A New Day, Same As The Old Day

Pre-show notes:
– In case you missed it, we’ve added a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw to our schedule. It’s just like the WCW Monday Nitro column, only with evil clowns instead of Himalayan ice mummies.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. Stuff like this helps the column keep going during these terrible times when the shows are hard to get through and nobody wants to read about them. Do your part so I don’t get put on Warming Glow and made to write The Best And Worst Of Chrisley Knows Best.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 1, 2014
A Best from me for Dean Ambrose utilizing a chair to destroy a chair in a bit of paradoxical fun.
Hey Maggle- , Seth isn’t the “self proclaimed” future, there was a great bit the other week where HHH said “You’re the future” and then he yelled “I’m the future” like a complete toolbox.
Tyson and Cesaro are awesome, and an excuse for Cesaro’s cat-meme shirt to enter WWE continuity. (Tyson called them “Swinging Cats” on twitter after). Both dudes are doing super great work, and there’s probably more room for them to advance in the tag division than as singles right now. Let’s run with it.
I really enjoy the tag team turmoil format. Yeah, it’s not really fair, but that’s part of what I like about it. I hate that it ended with the boring ass Usos (although good that they’re actually doing some individual character stuff with them, and better if it’s leading to a split/heel turn, but lolWWEmorality it’s so totally not).
CM Punk just kinda exposed your concussion procedure for being awful, a football player just shot himself after complaining about concussion issues, and last night we had Cena working a concussion bit and having a match later that night, and Show legit dropping the damn stairs on Rowan’s head and him showing up later. I know you have to disregard concussions somewhat when you’re pretending to drop people on their heads, but this felt a bit much.
HEY WWE UNIVERSE. WHEN YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO PUT ALICIA FOX ON MY TV, YOU DO IT.
This was the RAW that made me give up and go to be early and watch the rest DVRed this morning. Between this and what I’ve read of the Vince podcast it’s so hard to have much hope for the future. The old man’s version of what’s entertaining is so far departed from mine.
“Swinging Cats”! Spectacular.
I read the name “The Uppercats” somewhere and it’s my insta-fave.
“Swinging Cats” and “The Uppercats”! Excellent.
I can’t believe Nattie didn’t win.
Poor Nattie.
Jesus that whole section on Rowan and Tom Phillips was good. Well done on turning a turd of a show into a some gold Brandon, you’re an alchemist.
Also last night was somehow the first time I’ve ever realised that Mick Foley named his daughter after Christmas, and I don’t think I’ve ever felt as dumb.
I thought the Phillips (congrats on getting a grown up haircut buddy) Rowan thing was a bit too much. If you want to do the whole savant thing with Rowan, do it slow and not just some massive “Oh shit Sheamus got hurt and now we need a new guy let’s build a character in 16 minutes” info dump.
I should have made it clearer, I thought Brandon’s paragraph about what Rowan should be getting asked about was good. The actual segment was pretty dumb, I think at this point all the NXT commentators are just competing to see who can make up the weirdest facts about the wrestlers.
It was the only part I really liked. Just thinking of Tom Philips, investigative reporter, going through weeks of research to find out all of this about Rowan makes me smile. And his next gimmick can be The Sommelier with finishing move, The Corkscrew.
doubtful if she’s with that clown.
New Day feels so over the top babyface that a heel turn must be coming. I hope it does because Big e, Kofi and Woods somehow got less of a reaction than they would have got if the three of teamed a month ago with no vignettes. it just died
I’m so worried about what the WWE will do with New Day that I was relieved that rather than being a Big Thing they just showed up and had a match.
I see a New Day heel turn coming too. I like Big E, Kofi and Xavier so hopefully it works out for them.
The only possible way to make New Day work is if they slowly get more and more frustrated by losing and it starts to affect their attitude. Or they resort to cheating but still act like the super happy guys. Like a stable full of Bo Dallas’s
I suggested it last night:
Cesaro and Kidd: Swiss N’ Boots.
I think Chocolate Pussy sounds better.
@Jeans Ambrose
You and Jimmy Uso.
Between The New Day, Raw as a whole, and Vince on Stone Cold’s podcast, I’ve never felt more down on WWE than I do now.
Agreed. I have had the itch to take a break for a while. Last night sealed it.
And, of course, by break, I mean waiting until this article comes out each week and cherry picking the bests on my DVR.
Big E, Kofi, and Xavier finally get a meeting with Vince, they say “We wanna be three guys in matching uniforms, and we’re super heroes, but we’re best friends. Just being awesome, having fun, and being super smarkish on the internet”
Vince listens, nods “Well it’s good guys. but i just don’t think you’re being ambitious enough. I like the matching uniforms and having fun. But let’s do something more identifiable to our audience. All three of you are Preachers who yell about having fun.”
Silence from the Big E, Kofi, and Xavier so Vince adds,
“Or Big E can be Dolph’s mute bodyguard, Kofi can be Jamaican again, and Xavier can go back to feuding with Brodus Clay?”
Xavier asks “isn’t Brodus not on the roster?”
Vince smiles “Is that right? well you can guys can decide on those two choices I gave you. Don’t piss anybody off”
Big E should have sold out and taken that mute bodyguard position. At least then he’d be teaming with a popular guy with some momentum. (plus duh, Team Rocket)
This is a wild ass guess, but the details with Big E’s sweat towel, the odds vs evens, etc feel so specific that I can’t imagine it came from Vince and suspect that there’s a good chance a lot of these are more E/Kofi/X’s ideas moreso than the WWE.
Maybe it’s just them trying to make the best of a bad thing dunno.
But overall on a RAW full of things to be upset about, and as somebody who is usually bothered by the WWE’s approach to race, the whole thing bothered me a lot less than I expected.
I miss Team Rocket.
Holy Spirit Squad? I prefer 3BM.
+1
I really want this random Cesaro / Kidd pairing to become more than a one-off. They are both so great.
Mizdow is the one thing I can count on to make me smile on a regular basis while watching RAW.
Tom Phillips looked like he took a tip from the wrestl — I mean “sports entertainers” and poured water on his head before going on TV.
I didn’t think I could hate Fandango and Rosa more but there you have it.
Also, why am I sort of believing that Jimmy Uso might actually be stupidly jealous in real life too?
Agreed on everything this week except I kinda liked that New Day lost their first matchup on RAW. Granted, these are pre-existing characters, not new debut characters — but I feel like WWE has a bad habit of debuting new guys (NXT, repackage or otherwise) and sending them on these ridiculous win streaks. Suddenly, the win streaks are part of the story (Bo Dallas, Adam Rose, Rusev…) and they become hard to write around. The “debut vignette” is one of the worst things about modern WWE. The Shield is a success story that never had a single vignette, meanwhile Fandango had months worth (plus a Wrestlemania debut win, and a bunch of unnecessary crap for his entrances) and is still jobbing on his second uninteresting dancer gimmick paired with the dullest Diva on the roster. I do hate the New Day gimmick and it truly shows how out of touch WWE really is, but at least they got to keep their identities for when they decide to mysteriously disband without any mention of it on TV.
Hmm, lose AJ, but in return banish the Total Divas and their lower back tattoo belt to E! and get the NXT Women’s division on main roster….
…
Goodnight sweet princess. Enjoy your husband’s millions and attending Marvel movie premiers!
Screw that, i don’t want to lose Naomi, Nattie or Nikki.
I’ve been consistently impressed since Wrestlemania that Brandon’s able to squeeze an entire column out of these Raws. I swear more effort goes into The Best and Worst of Raw than Monday Night Raw itself most weeks.
I didn’t even watch the main event because as much as I love watching Ziggler, Harper, and Rollins wrestle I just gave absolutely zero fucks because I knew nothing was going to happen. Also I skipped the first thirty minutes by accident and felt like I missed absolutely nothing. On the positive side Scott Hall’s daughter just followed me on tumblr so fuck yeah to that.
Is Razor Ramona cute?
…. did people start their big AJ backlash after she got married?
Is this like a ‘I hate the girl I can’t have’ kind of thing?
Normally, we’d just roll our eyes at the booking and remember that she carried the Divas championship through some dark times and was the most prominent female character on the roster, hanging in a John Cena weigh-class of importance. That she loves wrestling and did a lot of hard work to get here. Now it’s just OH FIRE THE BAD WIFE LADY AND GIVE US MORE BELLAS.
It’s really awkward.
I still like her, but her character is stale. That’s not an indictment on her, but on creative. On the other end of the spectrum, Nikki Bella after years of being 1-dimensional is finally starting to have some kind of character development. That’s what’s going on in my mind anyway.
I don’t like superstars that just phone it in.
See 2013 CM Punk.
cyber, We want AJ to be great again and it’s hard to deal with her being given mediocre material she can’t (nobody could) elevate (this coming from one of her biggest supporters here).
Nippopotamus, sadly agree on AJ being made 1D, disagree on Nikki having any development. She’s the same high school movie bitchy cheerleader she’s always been. But that’s the divas in general. Naomi got her most time in months and her character was “wife”. None of them have characters, really, and any that do are swept away (I miss schoolyard bully Alicia Fox). Easily among the biggest problems in the divas division (others include: everything else).
what these guys said. Has nothing to do with her being married. That would be super weird. Lots of people are married. I try to form my opinions based on what actually happens on the shows whenever possible.
Is it that part of the issue is specifically that AJ was “carrying the Divas division through dark times” and now that things are a bit better she stands out a lot less in contrast to folks like Nikki, Paige and the women in NXT. I wasn’t watching during AJ’s heyday, and both in and out of the ring she’s been one of the least interesting Divas (of those who get screen time) since I started watching again.
That’s not all her fault- the stuff with Paige was horribly written, and this Bellas stuff isn’t any better, but the end result is that she’s been involved in crap angles for a long time (and hasn’t done much compelling in ring at all).
I think all of us WANT to like AJ. We want it to go back to 2013 and 2012 where AJ was great. the problem is that isn’t now.
Ever since she came back, she’s generic babyface now. There’s really no reason to like/hate her, she’s just there, milking off her name. Yes, Creative has saddled her with some awful stuff. But you can also just see it in her eyes: she isn’t really into any of this right now.
at least look like you are trying.
@Johnny Slider Well you are wrong, Nikki Bella has developed a great deal. If you are ignoring that, then you are being intentionally obtuse or just a blind hater. No offense.
Fact is, Nikki is the best part of this feud and she didn’t resort to using misogynistic language like AJ did. It’s like AJ forgot she’s the face.
Yeah, AJ basically turning into “badass” WWE Babyface made me sour on her. I hated the “talent isn’t sexually transmitted” promo. Didn’t sound like someone throwing a “pipebomb” or a burn or whatever. It sounded like someone being butthurt that they lost in 20 seconds. Good when you’re a super vegan heel who secretly hates his girlfriend and blames her for kissing you on the apron at the biggest show in the world, not so good when you’re supposed to be the hero and you lost because someone touched your belt.
Rowan being a genius, wine expert, guitar playing wrestler was really my only Best from the show. And I REALLY hope that WWE isn’t going with a Miz mentoring thing ala Bill Cosby, because, you know, current events.
Outside of Stan Kroenke which was personal to Vince, WWE has never had a reference that timely.
@therick711 frick, you’re right. It’d be 2 years from now.
There was Ambrose’s surprise ice bucket challenge on Rollins from the RAW with their street fight/Ambrose eating the cinder blocks.
Blissy is soooooooooo much better than Rosa Mendez.
That bucket Ricardo used is more effective in wrestling matches than Rosa is. Damn straight Blissy’s better.
Brittany Amber should play Alexa Bliss in one of her “movies”
I’m catching up on NXT and got to the episode where her nose is busted open against Charlotte. Although I want to catch up and watch live, I’m thinking of rewatching the show because that match with Bliss was legitimately good; she’s finally learning offense and I feel a sense of pride in seeing her work through that injury. I know I have nothing to do with the making of NXT, but I feel like a proud papa watching their kids succeed.
Also, the magical school girl glitter is back which is like, the best part.
I’m reminded of a remark from Rome Total War when someone had zero influence: an olive on a table has more influence than this guy, someone could choke on the olive and alter the course of history.
Pissy Mood Much?
Did you see this RAW?
Thank you for the Press Your Luck joke and that mental image. Respect.
Completely on board with Holy Spirit Squad as their team name. Well done!
I dunno. After the 3BM comment I can’t stop singing “We are Three Black Mennnnnnnnn”.
In my head, i mean. Singing in my head.
I’ve been going with Koko Three Ware, personally.
How come this is the first I’ve heard of Rowan being a winemaker? I WORK IN THE WINE BUSINESS! I NEED TO ESTABLISH A BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP WITH HIM ASAP!
Just make sure you’re spouse doesn’t beat him up for networking.
I tuned in once and it was Good Ol Saint Mick hawking wwe merchandise – enough to make me change the channel never to return.
But holy hell, that was his daughter with him right?! Xmas came early, I’d unwrap that gift with my teeth! I’m hoping she’s of age, if not, pretend you didn’t just read that.
22 bro, and I hear she’s into clown porn. Suit up!
It’s hard to believe that in his first two books, Foley diplomatically called Noelle, who was just a toddler at the time, ugly. She definitely got her mother’s looks.
@Jeans Ambrose AND her own shirt!
[i.imgur.com]
I am so terrified of the person who buys that shirt.
@Dids
Might be a all of us in a few years if she starts taking table bumps from ladders and busting people open wih barb wire baseball bats.
I’ve never seen her mother, but considering her father, the fact that she doesn’t look like Bruce Vilanch is astonishing.
Yep her mums a former model and she apparently goes out with super fan Frank the clown.
I slept through the first hour of Raw, then popped into the open thread to see if I should bother catching up. After three people gave me a resounding FUCK NO I decided to skip it entirely. Boy am I glad I did. Woof. I’m going to go mainline NXT and King of Trios 2012 and try to remember why I like wrestling in the first place.
I’ve said it multiple times but those of you who participate in the live thread and watch this crap without the benefit of fast forward are the real heroes!
The WWE should just shut it down for the month of December. They’re very obviously just phoning it in until we get to the Royal Rumble and the Road to Wrestlemania. Have the Slammys be a real-ish award show special with no wrestling and the rest of the month be Best of the Year specials in Raw’s time slot. It would give the performers a chance to stop, breathe, relax and recover. It would give the writing staff and crew a chance to plan things a little better. December is already considered a dead zone by all the rest of television who do nothing but air reruns and holiday specials. I know WWE would worry about having the audience forget about them while they were away but airing this shitty, half-assed product is doing far more damage to the audience’s patience than having no new content for a few weeks would. If they’re really trying to push Brock Lesnar and the championship as special events and it’s not just a cover story, then I think that mentality could work for the company as a whole. People don’t forget about other sports while they are in the offseason. Football is undoubtedly aided in its popularity by its games being so infrequent and its seasons so short. Anticipation is a powerful thing. There is absolutely nothing about Monday Night Raw or the build to a pointless TLC ppv that feels special or greatly anticipated.
If they are worried about people forgetting about them, they could still do Raw live and have Smackdown be best of/year in review shows. Even cutting down the amount of primetime tv for a month would cut down on that work.
They really should do this.
I have heard Shoemaker make this claim and I totally agree, they need an off-season. The bread-and-butter fans of any sports organization use the off-season to recharge their batteries of excitement.
Goodbye Fandango it was nice knowing you .
Good to hear AJ chants during her match.
I noticed that Kofi ,CM Punks other wife took the pin in the tag team turmoil match.
Still want Bad News Barrett to do what no American can do and beat Rusev instead of Cena .
Good to see Mick Foley on RAW even better seeing Noel.
Not meaning to be disrespectful for Mick an’ all but the one trope which fits Noelle has to be [tvtropes.org]
He has garbage taste in clothes and haircuts, but Mick Foley is a handsome man.
Young Mick Foley: [buildingheat.files.wordpress.com]
Dude isn’t ugly. He just let himself go.
“Ask him how and why Bray Wyatt came to mentally control an award-winning vintner, and if he did so to get a bunch of free wine.”
Too good, Brandon.
Brandon I think you wrote out exactly the probelm with WWE right now. Its not exciting “unless you’re a six-year old playing with action figures”. It’s just that hes sixty nine.
“Best: Tom Phillips Got A Haircut”
Good to know I wasn’t the only one who noticed that. Then again, I seem to have developed a little crush on Tom Phillips, so obviously Brandon and I have different reasons for pointing that out.
Tom’s old haircut was really, really bad. I like him a lot, he’s been a great addition to Smackdown, but a professional TV personality with “clipper #4 all over” really jumps out at you.
Fun.
So is Erick Rowan a vinter as a eff you to Punk? Like, Vince sees Punk as a straight-edge bully so he has a face make alcohol and hate bullies.
They really botched the Rusev build. He’s at that point where only a main-eventer can beat him, but they don’t seem to want to set that up until ‘Mania, so they stubbornly decided to hit the Reset Button on the Swagger feud.
My favorite part of the night was when Ambrose was about to smash the chair and Cole was screaming “NO!NO!NO!NO!” Was the dude even watching the match? Why would he care about a chair being destroyed? That reaction is usually reserved for guys being power bombed through tables or curb stomped on stairs. I think the real reason was because that chair was one day away from retirement.
I think the restarted Swagger feud is mostly a result of Sheamus specifically, and every other comparably positioned/available babyface generally getting hurt.
Rusev’s just in a bad spot. He’s already beaten everyone below him. They don’t want him to beat anyone above him, now, because above him is the main event scene and the guys they want to protect. All the guys roughly on his level are currently getting pushes so they can’t lose to him; Ryback, Rowan, Ziggler, all are currently getting pushed, and Rusev beating them would curb their momentum. He can’t beat Cena yet, and they don’t want to have Ambrose lose to the guy either. He’s just run out of people WWE can accept him beating to beat.
So I get why they’re doing what they’re doing, crap as it is. They could instead put him against somebody like Cesaro, who he’s never really gotten to work with, or feud him with the New Day, who have established beef from the way he’s abused them all.
I hope Cesaro and Tyson Kidd stick together as a tag team. IMO automatically the most talented pound for pound tag team in WWE.
Fandango’s new dancer gimmick isn’t doing it for me, at least yet but I’m willing to give it a chance.
Nice to see Santa Foley make a yearly return on Raw. Nice to see Noel too.
Brandon, there is your mistake. Rowan isn’t wearing coveralls. It is a speed-suit. He is a science minded man who knows both comfort and ease and demands them both from his clothing. In a speed suit you say, “LOOK OUT. I KNOW WHAT I AM WEARING FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE.”
[www.youtube.com]
+sleek but roomy
So we’re all going to ignore them clearly implying that Rusev ambushed and attacked an old man backstage to prove a point, and how that is as unambiguous of a heel move as it gets? Okay.
Did you even read the article slick? Brandon didn’t ignore it, he mentioned that Rusev beat up a racist, Culter being the racist in question. The character anyway.
So no, it’s not really a heel move.
Lana espouses the virtues of Vladimir Putin, a racist and homophobic bigot, in every single promo. So, at best, those cancel each other out, and it remains a 300-pound 28 year-old champion weightlifter and unstoppable monster of a pro wrestler laying out an old man to prove a point.
Heel move.
An old man that hates foreigners. So yeah, Rusev still comes off as the good guy. I mean, Culter’s character hasn’t really changed from how he was a heel. That’s the issue.
But who gives a fuck what Zeb’s character is (especially, again, when Lana’s own values really aren’t that different)?
The context never stops it from being “freakish hoss ambushes grandfather”. The WWE has done a bad job with establishing Rusev as an unambiguous heel. There’s no way around it. And nationalism feuds are dumb, even the ridiculously corny ones from the territories. But people seem to be so in love with the idea of Rusev as the “projected heel who’s actually a face” that they ignore the fundamental context of the character. Like, I don’t particularly like Sgt. Slaughter screaming in Lana’s face (though even insincere comparisons to “bark like a dog” are just absurd). But, um… when your gimmick is that you can’t go five minutes without mentioning Vladimir fucking Putin, I lose sympathy.
It’s not like Lana is supposed to be an “evil Russian” because she’s a big fan of Tarkovsky films and thinks that Yevgeny Kafelnikov doesn’t get his due in the annals of tennis history. It’s because she’s infatuated with the guy who has journalists murdered and gladly turned his country into an oligarchy.
For those who watched the whole show, you are braver men and women than I.
Why is Brandon complaining about the stairs one paragraph after complaining that people in TLC PPV matches only build to their match using their designated weapon?
Vince McMahon can have all my money forever if they give R-Truth a “Press Your Luck” Whammy gimmick.
I’m totally down for a FemNexus angle with all the women (er… Divas) from NXT.
Can we just get a “Best and Worst of Wrestling Challenge 1987” instead of the Seth Green bullshit next week? Seriously, I’d rather hear about Rusty Wolfe’s gunt sweat than the Slammys.
Rusty Brooks. I was conflating jobbers Rusty Brooks and Dusty Wolfe.
As a child who loved watching that game show ( but liked Whammy! with Todd Newton much better), I laughed way too hard at his reference
I know it’s not a new sentiment, but this episode and the Austin-Vince podcast really emphasised what a shit heap the announce team is – Cole is ok at best, but JBL and Lawler were insufferable as usual, talking over Miz constantly during his colour commentary – how hard is it to get people who can succinctly tell the stories in the ring and not constantly try to get themselves/agendas over? Promote Rich Brennan and even Albert and Raw will be 75% more watchable instantly
Cole/Lawler/JBL are the way they are because that’s how Vince wants them to be. If Vince wanted what we want out of the announcers, we’d have it.
That’s what skeeved me off most about the podcast – quick to blame the wrestlers and advocating the need to spend 20 mins+ to set up the stories when that’s the announcers job – fundamentally I see that as the key problem and what needs revamping first of all. I agree that won’t change as long as Vince is looking down on the millenials though while insisting he knows what fans want
Maybe The New Day’s thing is gonna be they keep getting screwed over every week and slowly turn into The New Nation of Domination. There’s still hope, right?
Except Big E, Xavier and Kofi hate being called The New Nation. They said as much on Twitter.
OMG, BRANDON, THEY’RE STEALING YOUR IDEAS!: [www.wwe.com]
I read the the Rowan questions in Chris Rock voice.
If someone didn’t do that then they’re missing out.
Between “Big Red” Erick Rowan and Marcus Louis, how many Kanes do we need on the roster at once?
eeech, what a stinker of a show. I wouldn’t have blamed Brandon for posting a bunch of cat gifs or something rather than reviewing this weeks show.
Wait. Are you calling the ususu a Goofy yell? I’m not 100% sure.
What is an ususu?
Its an USO brother that gets shitty gas mileage.
(Candy) Cane Noelle
Cool, more rationalization that Rusev is a face because we shouldn’t like the old man he attacked unprovoked. When Cena pushes Heyman over with no chance of actually hurting him, he’s acting like a heel, but Rusev attacks Zeb and it’s just because he’s a patriot for his country.
Go ahead, Brandon, go to Russia and parade around calling Russians stupid and failures and see how much of a face you are there just because you’re a patriot.
His name should be Erick the Red
I just stopped by to say that the Boobah parts of Boobah are some fucked up shit. Good day.
“4. I like the Usos 100% less when they don’t do the Goofy yell after OOO-SO.”
I chuckled at imagining how relevant that was; I chuckled so hard at listening
to the linked audio.
“The quickest… cause some of their marital problems” ~Jerry Lawler
Oooohhh, that took me more than two seconds to understand what they were getting at…I’ll give ’em credit for finally making me chuckle.
Purjanger’s, Lester’s, Gratliff’s, troi’s, PhilBallins’s and most of all Jeri-BO-holic’s…So much win.