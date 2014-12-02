The Best and Worst Of WWE Raw 12/1/14: Meet A New Day, Same As The Old Day

Pre-show notes:

– In case you missed it, we’ve added a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw to our schedule. It’s just like the WCW Monday Nitro column, only with evil clowns instead of Himalayan ice mummies.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. Stuff like this helps the column keep going during these terrible times when the shows are hard to get through and nobody wants to read about them. Do your part so I don’t get put on Warming Glow and made to write The Best And Worst Of Chrisley Knows Best.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 1, 2014