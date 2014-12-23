The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/22/14: Do They Know It’s Christmastime At All

Pre-show notes:
I miss CM Punk snarkily talking about how the show he was on sucked ass. God, I want him back.
Holy fuck. That’s it. Vince has purposely shit-caned the entire product to spite fans for months of CM PUNK chants. You’re responsible for this, Seb!
I actually think that Vince is so out of touch that he thinks he’s playing to the Smarks. I mean, he’s made Wyatt/Ambrose main event a Raw and TLC, is giving Ziggler a tiny push, and has Rollins and Reigns as big stars. Like, I honestly think that he thinks what WWE’s putting out is good right now.
^This
He’s said multiple times that the market has many segments. But damn trying to play to each one during a wrestling show is pretty awful. It’s not like how McDonald’s can sell and Big Mac meal for adults and a Happy Meal for the kids… because adults don’t have to be bothered by the Happy Meal. But on RAW we HAVE TO EAT THE HAPPY MEAL, DAMNIT! Either that or change the channel… but don’t you need to stay tuned to be “surprised” by any “shocking moments”? I don’t know… it’s so confusing.
“It was Phoebe Cates’ dad getting stuck in the chimney in Gremlins as a 20-minute wrestling segment.”
Busted a lung at that.
Okay, does Reigns really deserve the shit Batistia got? I mean… I just don’t think that Reigns is as bad, I suppose he doesn’t deserve to be getting a super push this fast, but we’ve all pretty much loved everything he’s done up until he got injured. I was even hoping he’d win the championship at MITB…. I mean I get why you wouldn’t like the ascension but just a couple months ago we were all blowing Roman, and now we hate him… because he’s getting a big push? Really?
WWE deserves it, not Roman specifically. Just because you like a thing doesn’t mean it stays what it is forever. Roman was great in the Shield. The Shield was great. This is not so great.
Because frankly, shit, Batista’s great. He just wasn’t the right thing at that time, and he got to be it anyway for all the wrong reasons.
I just think it’s because, as Brandon put it, he’s clearly not even close to being ready for the main event. He doesn’t cut good promos and he doesn’t have a manager. In addition, he doesn’t know how to wrestle a full singles match. There are people that are better suited for the kind of push he’s getting, like Cesaro.
The main thing for me is that he hasn’t been given or allowed anything new character-wise since the Shield broke up. Seth’s the shitbird heel who kisses HHH’s ass and curb stomps guys into chairs/cinder blocks/etc after someone else takes them out. Dean’s a crazy person who wrestles in jeans and tries to be as unpredictable as possible. What is ANY different between Reigns now and before the breakup? It’s essentially saying, “You loved the Shield, so he’s going to be the one man version of that”
Even without Seth Rollins taking our innocence and repaying it with scorn (TO HELL WITH YOU, SETH ROLLINS!), Reigns has been getting the obvious “future ace” push for ages now. Pretty much as soon as they moved on from losing the tag titles. The Rumble last year. He was the only one who beat Punk of the three in that feud-to-nowhere. People don’t like the inevitable.
I don’t hate Reigns in the least. I hate that Vince is supposedly pushing him to the moon when he’s obviously not ready to be there. He hasn’t learned to wrestle a singles match or cut a decent promo, yet he’s going to be the next WWEWHC. He could be great someday, but he’s nowhere near ready now.
Reigns desperately needs new music, and needs to stop coming in through the crowd. Those things just remind us of how much better things used to be.
…I mean, he also needs new gear, more wrestling ability, and some mic skills. But, y’know, baby steps.
@misterrictus
“HE’S A ONE-MAN SHIELD!”
Now, how do we snark to make that his new theme song?
Why would “Loved him as part of a trio/tag team” equate to “Love him as a top singles star”? Dude was great at the short bursts in the team matches, but has shown nada as a top singles competitor who can carry a match thus far, and you need to be able to carry a match to be at the top.
That’s what I never got. Pretty much everyone who paid attention knew that Hairflip Babygurl was getting a fireworks-factory-up-his-arse push from the moment we were no longer required to mispronounced “leaky”. We (collective basement-dwelling smarks) nevertheless embraced him in his role with the Shield and his early breakout performances, knowing full well what the long con was. But the anger directed at him makes it seem as though he started deep throating Triple H to get his push, when if anything there should be a sense of inevitability about it all instead of righteous anger.
It’s a shame we’ve already built him up to be Samoan Cena because it means we’re stacking the deck against him. He’s a different guy with different attributes. He hasn’t done anything to warrant the anguish. We say we’re angry at McMahon or the bookers, but it always comes out as BOO FUCK YOU REIGNS and that’s unfortunate.
Hypothetical: If they dialed back the love by 20 percent — not so much the in-ring product but the announcers’ lavishing of praise and the all-roads-lead-to-Roman booking — would we be OK with it? Or are we still holding our breath for our Indie Favorites to stumble their way into the top face role in the Daniel Bryan tradition?
I think it’s fairly simple. The Shield used each guys strength to form one real superstar. When they broke up it was “put up or shut up” as Stone Cold puts it. And, quite frankly, 2 of the 3 members showed they were ready for singles competition. Ambrose showed he can put on a good match and develop a look for his character. Rollins showed that he can talk without looking like the hamster wheels in his head stopped turning… he can make a point… a long boring point, but he can make it. He also has a pretty decent look.
Reigns, on the other hand, still can’t wrestle and his promos are getting worse every show. Yet they still shove him down our throats. He should be sent back to NXT to develop his skills, but he’s way too pretty for that… so here we are.
He’s more of a symbol of shitty WWE booking than anything. He doesn’t deserve it.
To me, Reins is like that one blue chip prospect that everyone likes and knows will be the next great thing in their sport. We all accept that fact, but, putting him in your starting lineup at this point is going to ruin him and alienate your fan base who just want their team to have another boom and golden era, damnit. And rushing your top prospect before he’s ready will mean everyone loses and another rebuild will happen.
Give Reins a year to get some seasoning and have him work with veteran guys who will make us care about him. Make him earn the chosen one title by putting on great matches and being able to speak without fucking up.
What I wish they would have done was push Roman, while still being apart of the Shield. 2/3 career paths would have worked if they were still all together, and they could have walked that face/heel line.
If you notice once Batista got out of the forced into the main event (now we know it was against his own objections!) Batista was AWESOME. He was even putting on quality matches near the end there against The Shield, and it honestly sucked when he left. When he arrived, I wanted him gone. Yet I was praying he had one more run in him once he gave that princess wave (oh that princess wave, even my non-wrestling wife was in tears laughing at that wave).
If Batista comes back in 2013 or some other year, it’s okay. But bring him back during the rise of Daniel Bryan? Even he knew it was gonna crash and burn, but vince didn’t listen.
Regarding that Cena/Del Rio Christmas match: I loved the pre match stuff where they were all yelling at Del Rio for hitting Santa Claus with his car (also funny: Berto had just turned face) and then right at the end, John steps forward and screams SAINT NICHOLAS WAS A SAINT
If I’m making a list of moments where I actually loved John Cena, that’s at or near the top.
Also, regarding Tyson Kidd: the backstage segment before the match, he was actually wearing a Bella Twin necklace. That guy is still amazing.
[www.wwe.com]
I also loved the way El Patron was saying ‘It’s Chrrrissmas, It’s Chrrrismas”, right before Cena hit him. Good times.
Del Rio will eternally get my love for making the 2012 Xmas show watchable. His plight was so good, as a sane man in an insane world. Add that with the almost-sorta-happened Heel Stable with he and Barret and Ziggler (which should have totally been called the Union to capitalize on Vince’s hatered of such things).
They already had “The Union” with Foley/Shamrock/Show/Test as part of the Corporate Ministry storyline. God, that was a dumb storyline. Let’s move on.
Oh, god, you’re right. I have the most vague memories of that. Test. Test was a thing.
Del Rio + Barrett as a team should have been a damn thing, a thing that Cesaro could have been added to. Le Sigh.
I would still be totally behind Barrett being added to the Cesaro and Kidd dynamic. That’d be pretty amazing actually.
Man, Minnesota used to have great wrestling crowds. The last few years, they’ve been getting shittier and shittier, so disappointing…
I saw several people trashing the crowd last night, but I didn’t think they were that bad. Maybe I wasn’t paying enough attention; but as Brandon mentioned, they chanted for Bryan during a boring Reigns/Show match, and kinda went crazy for Paige. And they seemed to be into the main event, chanting “one more tree,” etc. during that match. I didn’t really see what was wrong with them.
I’m split, because Minneapolis is not a yokel crowd…but all the same they had nothing to really cheer for. And with how terrible current WWE is, I can’t really blame them for reacting to nothing. Smarky chants can be fun, but sometimes they can ruin events just as much as a lack of crowd noise.
I didn’t make it to last night show, and I haven’t watched it yet. So I could be way off. It is hard to tell from the broadcast sometimes.
I was at the show last night and I thought for the most part the crowd was pretty into it. Surprised how big of a pop Ryback got. But I haven’t watched it on the DVR to see how it might’ve translated.
Btw I was by the stage and I almost died when Rybacks pyro went off and I knew it was coming
I think “scolded” is a little much.
minneapolis is the same town where the crowd was chanting ‘this is awesome’ before the uproxx-voted match of the year, wyatts/shield, even started. minneapolis has smart crowds, and crowds that will react well when given something, anything, to get excited about. unfortunately, for the most part this wasn’t that type of show.
I say the same thing about Chicago crowds.
Plus, it was a Christmas Raw special. That doesn’t count.
Is anyone going to sit WWE aside and tell them that no one actually cares about Hulk Hogan in this day and age? Anyone? Kids don’t know who the hell he is (and won’t watch the Network to find out) and older fans have been tired of him for ages. I also never want to see Roddy Piper again. WWE is about the younger audience! Except when they bring out these old guys! Or when they keep attached to current stars that a decreasing number of people like!
The sheer banality of WWE has essentially made every gimmick match they have just a formality. I don’t care about hardcore anything. Hitting someone with a candy cane is like anti-funny to me, especially when Michael Cole then fake-cackles like a jackass. All of their attempts at “humor” fall beyond flat and into painful. It’s just….oh lord.
“HULK HOGAN KNEW HOW TO REACH FOR THAT BRASS RING, DAMMIT!”
Piper’s always great on It’s Always Sunny, though. It’d be great if he came out as Da Maniac somehow.
My mom and dad mark out for Hogan every time he shows up, so the 50-60 year old demographic loves it.
But Xanta Claus tho
Here’s the thing, I’m with you in that I dint give a fuck but what would you rather have him doing? I mean Hogan coming out for like 10-12 Raws a year, pushing whatever they’re shilling, setting up a match and leaving is perfect. I don’t want him at the announce table, interviewing people, or god forbid wrestling. No let him stumble through a promo and then usher him backstage.
DVR’s are made for RAW
RAW IS FAST-FORWARD!!!!
I’m fairly worried that Cena is going to beat Lesnar at the Rumble. And obviously Reigns is the Rumble winner. So at this point, the only reason I’m willing to watch the PPV is to see how the crowd treats our new GOD KING Roman Reigns. I hope the Philly crowd lives up to its reputation, and tears him up.
Yeah Cena is 100% winning. Cena loses -> Cena almost but not quite wins -> …. it can only be “Cena wins.” That’s the story they always want to tell, I can’t imagine it goes different this time.
All the pieces are there to do the Shield triple threat at Wrestlemania for the belt. Just fucking do it.
I kind of hope we get a compromise and Cena wins the title and Ziggler win the Rumble. They have a lot of history to build up and it would make for a compelling storyline. Plus, the smarks going to be at Mania will give Ziggler his Wrestlemania moment.
So when FAN. DAN. GO. and Rosa “kissed” (and by that I mean almost touched faces but not really), production edited in a loud cartoon “smooch” sound effect.
It’s so horrible and dumb, I can’t even joke about it.
“It’s like somebody unexpectedly splashed (The Ascension) in the face with water”
The Ascension are dogs that were made human for a day (or maybe they changed like Ranma, whatever).
“I’m looking forward to the New Year’s Evil match where Wyatt hits Ambrose in the face with a newborn baby”
AJ’s baby makes her debut!
“Wouldn’t it have been funnier to put a little bow on his head instead of wrapping him like a car, though?”
I’m pretty sure that if Ryback was a car he would be the kind that a douchebag buys for his wife without consulting her and presents on Christmas with a bow.
If Ryback were a car, he’d be an electric yellow Hummer H2.
We’ll all br happy once Alicia Fox starts dropping Divas on their faces and yells: “I’m the best!”
You’re overestimating the Philadelphia crowd, Brandon. I have a bad feeling about the Rumble.
Remember this time last year? How can we do that when we’re WWE Fans? By Vince’s logic I should have already forgot what this sentence was about?
That Divas match was surprisingly good! Emma reminded me of good old NXT, pre-Santino Emma, and Naomi had some pretty excellent spots in there. Even Cameron looked decent! It’s an Xmas miracle!
Just hoping they don’t turn Paige Face after this show .I much prefer her when she’s Heeling it up.
New Year’s Evil match where Wyatt hits Ambrose in the face with a newborn baby
Poor AJ’s baby!
it’s been in there so long it’s probably toddler-sized
So it’s almost as tall as AJ then?
AJ’s 5’2, damn it!
Was that supposed to sound impressive just cause you put an exclamation point there?
First things first; 2 top ten comments, everything’s coming up Milhouse.
Second things next: I actually managed to get dragged away from RAW for a good 45 mins last night, during which the IC match took place. Now, I’m going to watch that match on christmas day, so for one day in the year I can maybe feel good about the quality of WWE matches.
a tip of the cap to your 12 days of christmas take.
At least Cody has a fallback option as the Dallas Stars’ mascot
If it is called a Superman Punch, why does Roman Reigns have to cock his wrist ?
Isn’t it already loaded and ready? Why does he need to re-cock his wrist, it if he doesn’t get the punch off ?
Why is he blowing on his fist and putting his Superman Puncher into an imaginary holster ?
Only to then raise both fists in the air?
Doesn’t he worry there might be a misfire?
Does he realize how stoooopid he looks …. My kids are laughing at him .
Believe that.
Maybe he should just call it a Hawaiian Punch or a Wassail Punch .
(I googled, its a spicy holiday punch)
When Reigns was a heel with The Shield, those theatrics were awesome. Especially when he’d point at the opposing team, cock his wrist, smile, point it at the guy in the ring and punch the shit out of him.
Now it’s a thing, and they are trying too hard. I say bring out the cocking of the fist for big moments, not every match.
So Brandon what are you best “bests” and worst “worsts” dor the year?
I skipped Raw last night for the first time in like 12 years. It felt good. I caught up this afternoon and fast-forwarded the boring parts and I was done in 30 minutes. I saw grey-scale Christmas outfit Paige (howyoudoin). I didn’t miss anything. This is the way to live.
I turned last weeks show off after an hour but I blame that on NXT Takeover being amazing .
I nearly turned it off this week when Hogan showed up.
since I started doing this (a little about the time Shield got broken and Bryan left and all), I’ve been much happier in my life and I’ve been finding more time to watch other wrestling shows.
My head exploded at the Community reference on page 2. My worlds of TV and Wrestling are crossing and I like it.
@Anti-Brandon Thanks, pal. Merry Christmas to you!
I’m hoping Ziggler has a super strong IC Title reign that is appropriately and timely ended by #BNB complete with Mech-Podium and rosecape.
Frick, when’s that guy coming back? Can’t he just come back out and do the Bad News segments.
If I knew how to make a gif of that shimmy move the Ascension does at the beginning of the promo I would watch it all day.
[i.imgur.com]
@Pro Wrestling Gorilla: Great work!
this is totes my jam
I think the week to week storylineis a great idea. Kind of similar to Seinfeld, but the problem with that working is Vince. I don’t know if the writers are bad if Vince has the final say.
She looked extra nice last night.
I watched that divas match just for Paige (damn!) and thought I might have been drunk because I thought it was actually pretty good. Nice to see Emma doing something.
I don’t think Brandon could’ve picked a better still. I’m ashamed of how not ashamed I am of saying she is pretty decent looking.
I think the concept art for the WWE version of The Ascension was built on WWE 2K14. I swear to god, those outfits, those face paint patterns, and that music, are all available as stock items.
And their booking is from Smackdown vs Raw 08. That’s where rivalries and ratings go up when the two same wrestlers fight each other 10000000 times in a row on shows.
Few thoughts about Raw
1) Lawler referencing Xanta Clause on Raw in 2014 made me smile and gave Lawler 10 cool points. He’s still never going to get out of the hole he’s in, but, that was an awesome reference and a gimmick the WWE should bring back for one year. How Cena or Ziggler, or whomever saves Christmas is a story that needs to be told, damnit!
2) The over-the-top late 80’s, early 90’s cheesey promos they’re doing with The Ascension is amazing. I’m all in and I didn’t even care for them in NXT (but understood their purpose to the show).
3) I watch Raw on a weekly basis and the Divas trios match didn’t make any sense as to how the teams were set up. At least it was a good match and the ladies looked amazing. I think the WWE is probably going to yank the rug from under their feet sooner than later, but, watching good wrestlers (and Cameron) wrestle for more than 2 minutes was nice.
4) For god’s sake, let Ziggler drop the IC title in the opening match, let him come out at #7 or something and have him win the Rumble. He’ll get cheered. I promise. It would also be interesting to see Reins demand he be the #1 entrant because he’s going to win and literally eliminate all 29 entrants. Just to throw off the Philly fans and swerve them when he is the last man to get eliminated by Dolph.
One last thing about the Rumble:
I kind of wish the WWE would enforce a “Champions” advantage rule. Meaning, if you’re a tag team champion, IC or US champion, the lowest spot you can get is #20 and the highest is obviously #30.
They all looked fantastic last night. I’ll take Emma and Alicia Fox because I’m hardcore.
Would it kill the announcers to just effing announce a Divas match like it wasn’t some sort of bizzare freak-show exhibition? Those chuckling idiots totally ruined a good match. When’s the last time they’ve just called the moves and commented on the action in the ring. ARGRHGHAHASHAH!
Re: The terrible crowd.
I wish every crowd was this terrible, or better, ticket sales would go down significantly. VKM needs to step down, step aside or die, figuratively AND literally.
I think its about time WWE has that Roman Reigns talk.
Yeah, they shoulda had it months ago. But the crowd sat on their hands, except to chant for a guy whose been injured 6 months now, and may never return. They might have to start piping in cheers on a live event for him because the crowd no longer cares.
The entire match was just Roman “selling” until he decides it’s time to hit his 5 moves of doom. Now I’m not going to do the easy bash 5 moves of doom thing. The entire Dolph Ziggler/Luke Harper match was based around Ziggler using 4/5 moves to stun Harper, and Harper using his 5 moves to MURDER ziggler. And it was great.
The crowd probably should’ve reacted with greater negativity. The only way this gets redeemed is if Reigns turns into an arrogant cocky ass heel and becomes The Authoritys new Golden Boy…… at Wrestlemania 32. They can go ahead and put the belt on him now, but it’s going to cost them Roman Reigns as a future face of the company.
I think you guys should add a “Sign of the Night” section to the end of your recaps on Raw and Smackdown. Dude on Raw with the “Stop piping in crowd noise on Smackdown” (which got him escorted out of the arena during the street fight match) has got to be an Uproxx plant. The other side of the sign said “Sting is 55” or something to that effect.
I saw the “Sting is 55” sign. The other side was too wordy for me to make out.
Why would you be ashamed to say Paige is “pretty decent looking”? What is with the guys in this place, all afraid to say they find a woman attractive. I just don’t get it. If a woman is beautiful, saying it or thinking it does not make you a horrible person. Geez, what has happened to American men?
@Anti-Brandon it’s a joke. Just some jokey-joke jokeness. I still burp and pee (mostly) standing up.
“Who taught them how to look tough for promos, their cousin Will?”
Ermahgerd, I remember that. XD
“Wouldn’t it have been funnier to put a little bow on his head instead of wrapping him like a car, though?”
But then it wouldn’t work because Ryback runs through his opponents, right?