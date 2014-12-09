The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/8/14: You Think I Give A Damn About A Slammy

– In case you missed it, we’ve added a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw to our schedule. It’s just like the WCW Monday Nitro column, only with more angles about stolen hats.
– If you’re a fan of the column and are planning to be at Full Sail this Friday for the NXT tapings, I’ll be there too. I’m the easiest person in the world to recognize. Make sure you say hi and engage in a little real-world high-five action.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. I sat through a fake awards show for you, the least you can do is share my column.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 8, 2014.
The Ultimate Warrior was and always will be the best part of any wrestling show.
RIP.
This is totally a case of “he’s dead so let’s exaggerate how good he is.”
Unlike the case of “when you die nobody will even give a shit.”
Whoa! I just got owned!
@the sidewinder , This is how I currently feel about Robin Williams. People were thinking he was washed up, and he passes and now it’s like… “he’s the best actor ever!!!”
That’s because “people” aren’t just one amorphous blob with a single opinion about things. When someone dies, usually people who don’t like that person shut up because it isn’t particularly classy to speak ill of the dead, especially the recently dead, which gives way to the people who DO like that person to mourn and celebrate them.
Also, when someone dies, the trivial annoying shit about them kind of fades away because it ultimately isn’t important at all, and the fundamental basis of their persona and what they did with their life becomes what people remember.
Some people go overboard with it, but for the most part it’s just people processing loss. There’s nothing malicious or pretentious behind it. You don’t have to pop up every time and point it out.
@Lester Without hyperbole, this is one of the most thoughtful and logical comments I’ve ever read on the internet.
@Lester with the KO.
wow, @Lester that was pretty deep and quite amazing.
But Brandon, what if you win? Wouldn’t it be weird?
+1 for the Eminem reference.
@Jeremiah Adams to @hobbitcore or me, because we’re both clearly doing a thing
@B i thought you were doing aublic enemy thing. Or a J.Cole thing. Wait am I on the wrong uproxx site again?
I always wanted him to come back as a heel manager in his right wing nut job, anti-wrestling persona. Have him manage a “natural athlete” like Ziggler and have him accuse the faces of juicing, being totally sanctimonious about the dangers and immorality of steroids. Then later, give him a guy like Ryback to manage who is clearly juiced out of his mind, but have Warrior still keep hyping as the “natural athlete.” I would love to hate the shit out of this character.
You do the lord’s work, Brandon: watching total horseshit so the rest of us don’t have to waste our time. Pretty sure when you die, on your deathbed, you’re going to receive Total Consciousness.
Seriously, I don’t know how his job can be “Enjoy wrestling program” when the program in question keeps slapping its viewers in the face with a bouquet of dicks. How the hell do you enjoy that??
Bouquet of dicks. Poetry.
Hey is the title in reference to “The Real Slim Shady”?
yep!
#slaps self in head# OMG, it took a while to get it. Nice one, Brandon.
I knew I knew that line from somewhere!
I thought it was a Public Enemy reference gone wrong and now I feel like a real Dum-Dum. A real sucker. A jerk, even.
& Rollins totally should’ve won Superstar of the year. He was the only nominee that was around every week.
and kept on winning things and getting hyped by everybody on the show and the crowd kinda cared about and actually improved and keeps on doing so and working hard etc etc
don’t think too much about it, nothing in RAW makes sense any fucking more
I came away from the show thinking Ziggler was pretty important, and touched by what I felt was a moment of honesty with the fans when he accepted his award. (I’m also a person who only basically tolerates kayfabe). Maybe it’s just having the benefit of not watching a decade worth of RAW, but the opening match tends to feel like a spot where they put Relevant folks. I think the message Brandon’s getting from the Ziggler stuff is something that people more focused on the metatextual stuff get, and that might be giving the WWE way more credit than they deserve.
Big E’s coat looks like Destiny loot, and is awesome. It’s sad to watch a gimmick like New Day, that really hinges on the crowd loving them, not get any love. It got less sad once I had to watch Kofi wrestle (and watch him wrestle a team that the crowd DOES want to love).
I somewhat forgive the Rowan stuff because it feels so much like they’re find/replacing him for Sheamus- which explains why Mr. “I Hate Bullies” is taking up the mantel of saying shit like that and then well, bullying people. Felt like he was working a lot more heel than Harper was. (but some of that is just hte asinine construct of the PPV where suddenly your faces are all about hitting people with stuff).
I didn’t watch the Attitude Era, but Dean Ambrose makes me think that it was like this. Seeing things that should be kinda dumb and corny, but that work through pure force of personality. It makes no sense that Dean’s apparently stolen the ambulance that took him away on Smackdown, filled it with dry ice and TLC gear, and drives it into the ring. It looks cool as hell though, and I buy it because I think Dean Ambrose thinks it looks cool as hell and that’s why he’s doing it. The whole “unstable/unpredictable” thing keeps paying off when maybe it shouldn’t.
AJ’s Bayley shoutout got me as well. WWE needs good Bayley so bad.
I really, really, really hope that this is a Jimmy Uso heel turn, if not it’s so sadly reflective of the WWE’s fractured take on morality.
I don’t think Reigns even thought he deserved that award. After Booker T announced his name, you could feel a bit of awkwardness from the crowd before some tepid cheering. That said, if he did legitimately win that fan voting (specifically over Cena), it kinda gives you an idea why they seem to be behind him so much. He might be a bigger star than people actually give him credit for.
Are the Slammy’s not a work? Roman’s win made me assume they were.
Also- overall I thought this was an uninspired, but tolerable RAW. Step up from last week.
I assumed some of them were decided via popularity contest (the WWE app) and others were worked. They’re probably all worked.
They’re probably the same as the other fan polls, a work when they need a specific outcome , and legit when they fix the choices to make the decision obvious or don’t care about the outcome.
I can’t see any way The Usos win Best Tag Team legit, unless they were up against El Matadores and that was it.
I have a feeling fans are allowed to vote, but, they only count the votes of the wrestler whom they want to win.
Yeah, the Slammy results are obviously fixed when they need to force the direction of a story or the reception of a wrestler (explaining why Roman Reigns and the Usos got wins), and the results are legit when they don’t really matter in any part of the bigger picture (like Charles Covar said).
(Although I get the feeling that Brandon most likely hit the nail on the head when he guessed that every single voting outcome was worked from the get-go.)
Huells,
Throughout most of 2014 the Usos were in the zone having great matches with the Dusts and the Wyatt Family. The big problem is maybe the last month or two they’ve become stale as shit, haven’t progressed, and are still just doing the same thing over and over again. They are a microsm of the tag team division, which looked awesome in 2013, but now is a joke and it makes sense they are using it as a prop to get mizdow super over.
Yeah, the tag division imploded this year. They broke up the Real Americans, the Shield, and the Wyatts. The Rhodes Bros. were in limbo for the first eight months of the year after they lost to the NAO, and Mizzing All Over The Walls are barely an actual team. The Usos had a great first-half of the year but went into neutral and let their worst tendencies show up for the second, but they’re pretty much the default winners.
No mention of Titus O’Neil’s random crashing of the Diva Of The Year Slammy presentation? That suit deserved an award of its own!
I knew Brandon was going to mark out for Johnny Ace (well-deserved, too). I was watching an old Starcade or Clash or something, and I had no idea Johnny’s tag partner was Shane Douglas. Wasn’t until JR said his name I made the connection, because I didn’t even recognize him. I always thought Shane’s first tag partner was Ricky Steamboat. Man I miss late 80s NWA/early 90s Dubya-See-Dubya…
Dynamic Dudes, bro
Most talented team to unintentionally generate that level of audience contempt ever?
“Roman Reigns farted wrong and missed two months.” I almost choked on my soda at this. I gotta remember not to drink anything when I read these columns.
I noticed that every nominee in the “surprise return” of the year category was announced ahead of time with the exception of when Rock showed up to piss on Russev and Lana. Not really surprise returns.
If they were going to have Charlotte lose with the super awkward roll up (I’m going to bend over now to finish applying the figure four, and not because it’s time to lose, no sirree) they should have at least left her NXT Title at Full Sail.
I thought Charlotte wasn’t doing a figure-four, but some crossface with a 4 leg lock that was featured in her promo before the match. Because I don’t watch NXT, though, I’m not sure. Maybe someone who does can clarify.
Actually, I think I may be wrong. I must have just remembered her bridging a regular figure-four. If she didn’t have a move that made sense for that transition, I retract my reply.
As we watched, my wife and I KNEW Warrior would win, because how do you not recognize how great his two speeches were, but that Rock randomly showing up to interact with Rusev was the the clear biggest surprise.
The weirdest thing to me about Natty going over is that storyline wise she’s basically a valet at this point. There’s zero harm in her losing and no benefit to her winning (beyond I guess Tyson stealing the spotlight, but you could do that 100 different ways).
But unless you keep Natty relevant, the whole “Tyson is jealous of his wife” thing goes down the drain.
Dean isn’t doing it for me lately. I find myself saying, “damn, I wish he would just tell them no.” All this stupid stuff they’re having him do – for NOTHING – is just starting to grate.
A few years ago Dean did a non-kayfabe interview and talked about how he loves wrestling because it’s really stupid. I doubt he’ll ever say no to over the top things because loves that stuff.
Yeah, he likes stuff that can be contextualized through wrestling in some way and dislikes stuff that isn’t. Don Muraco eating a meatball sub while squashing a jobber? Awesome. Shane Douglas and Billy Kidman feuding about erectile dysfunction? Terrible. (ONE OF US, ONE OF US…)
I’m still marking a little bit that in an interview, Rollins said that he found Ambrose watching a “weird match from Europe that was in black and white on YouTube” that was apparently a match that I wantonly posted in a Nitro B&W comment from a few weeks before that interview was published. Cannot lie about that.
Yeah, total fantasy that could have never happened in real life with real people involved. I guess that’s what e-feds were for…
I’ve been watching WWE rom 1991-1994, 1997-2001, and 2005-present. I’ve missed the last two Raws, and honestly, didn’t think much about them while they were on. Love Brandon’s write ups but damn, WrestleMania season can’t get here fast enough.
It’s been just dreadful. I’m not sure if its all the injuries and people being away or what.
Aw, now I am going to think of Seth Green and Sheamus as being a Billy Batson and Captain Marvel situation and start liking him way more.
I concluded a while back that Sheamus (Shazeamus, if you will) is a perfect fit for WWE’s Captain Marvel. He’s clearly a child in the body of a grown up muscle man, who comes off as an even-whiter Superman (aka Irish John Cena). I’m just trying to figure out which Celtic gods FELLA spells out.
Two points:
One – Great writeup as usual, Brandon. I particularly liked what you had to say with your Ultimate Warrior insights.
Two – You said: “Bayley has a twee, precious gimmick that will get gutted on the main show.” So true. I dread what they’re going to do with Bayley when she becomes a Raw regular. If Charlotte’s Raw debut is a sign of things to come, we’re not looking at a real positive picture of Bayley’s time on the Raw roster.
At least Bayley will recover. Sasha Banks is doomed because she’s a POC and Raw hates black women.
@Jeans Ambrose- Ugh. Totally agreed about your thoughts on Sasha. I don’t know exactly how things will go for Sasha when she makes the jump from NXT to Raw, but it’s going to be unpleasant, given the WWE’s history.
Same goes for Hideo Itami. You just know they’re going to saddle him with some cringeworthy angle. And I don’t want to sound all negative or whatever, but I’m not looking forward to how WWE Creative (and the commentators) will deal with the Vaudevillains when/if they jump to Raw.
I don’t think Bayley will recover, though. I think the WWE is going to put her on track for an Emma-style downward spiral (and all without the background justification of a Walmart arrest, too).
RAW crowds will eat Bayley alive because they want SUPER BADASSES WHO DON’T CARE ABOUT BEING AN ACTUAL GOOD GUY AND SAY ASS AND BITCH A LOT. It’s the most depressing and anger inducing thing ever.
Vince will look at Bayley for about ten seconds, guffaw to himself “So the gimmick’s that she’s retarded, right?”, and thus will be born the Eugenia character.
That Nitro ending did solidify to me that that a couple of the match-ups are totally wrong for TLC. Harper and Rowan should fight because of their history together (and so they have a strong win and loss respectively), and those double Superkicks to the head coupled with a Zig-Zag would have been a great finish to Dolph vs Big Show (and would have given Dolph a strong win going on from Survivor Series).
Guilty as well for marking for AJ shouting out the NXT Women’s division. If I want to get unbiased, it wasn’t much a promo really (Punk did the same thing only to turn it around on us in his fantastic 1/7/13 promo), but I difference is (especially with that Charlotte loss) that the NXT women really need someone to speak up for them and AJ did. Plus, it’d be beautiful if she’s trolling everybody and has secretly signed a five-year contract extension or whatever and keeps cutting promos like she’s just about to leave.
Agreed, along with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hugh Jackman (yeah I know his segment with Dolph Ziggler back in April wasn’t good until Damien Sandow came out as Magneto to save it but I’m a Hugh Jackman/Wolverine fan DAMNIT) Seth Green is the best guest star on Raw this year.
Scorpion’s tweets is proof that Sub-Zero is the best and Scorpion is the worst. Despite his awful habits of disrespecting the dead, deep down inside I’ll admit I like Scorpion.
I liked Jackmans’ first appearance. He did the opposite of what most guests do, he looked pretty psyched about being there, and his getting involved and decking a wrestler made sense because he is as fit and jacked as a wrestler is.
@shb23 – Jackman loses a few cool points for shoot jacking Ziggler’s jaw, in his hometown.
An eminem reference and a tosh.0 reference. Brandon you dog.
Loved Tully when I was a kid. The slingshot suplex was badass!!! A little weird its his daughter and Magnum TA’s stepdaughter- was it a Jeff Jarrett/Kurt Angle type situation?
Pretty much, yeah. Tully was an addict or alcholic or something and his wife divorced him, Magnum T.A. is as good a guy as his character is so he married Tully’s wife and raised Tessa as his own. Tully’s a prison priest now and apparently in good spirits with Magnum, so it seems to have all turned out well.
Side-note: if you look at photos of Tessa’s mom, it’s far from a shock that she’s as much of a looker as she is.
Adam Rose is morphing into Ministry of Darkness-Era Undertaker. I half-expect him to wear shoulder pads next week.
I totally vote that Adam Rose go full on cult leader. Rosebuds vs. a new Wyatt Family would entertain me greatly.
@Scrying – Well, they did on an episode of Main Event reveal that Rose sees himself as the Rosebud’s god.
They haven’t really mentioned it again.
I was praying that Charlotte would break out the Figure Four instead of whatever it is she normally does and it was partially answered .
Summer going old school and becoming good and no longer being on Total Diva’s is probably coincidental .
Wait, Summer’s not on S4 of Total Divas? New Divas Champion!
Fun.
*drink
“Well done, Kenny Fisher.”
I mean, I love Oz as much as the next rational human being, but Special K is Seth Green’s greatest role.
They had a six-man tag and didn’t include The New Day? WTF are they thinking?
The brass ring probably sits at the base of Vince’s cock and you have to grab it with your mouth.
Couple of thoughts about Raw:
1) Damien Freaking Sandow! I’m going to be really sad after he beats the Miz at Wrestlemania and the WWE jobs him back into obscurity 8 months until it’s time for the Road to Wrestlemania tour.
2) It was nice to FINALLY see Summer Rae from NXT show up. Ive been waiting forever for her to show up. Here’s hoping she starts getting pushed and using her legs based offense to win the Divas title.
3) Seth and Dolph: I think what’s worse is the fact that Vince said last week that he didn’t want wrestling for wrestling’s sake. This is exactly the match he was talking about, but worse because it sort of halts Zigglers ascension. Unreal. Why are they fighting each other when there are jobbers there who could use the TV money?
4) The Slammys were stupid. Just give the slammies to people who show up. And couldn’t D-Bry do a taped acceptance speech or something? Or couldn’t he just show up?
5) Flair losing to Natty was such bullshit and is just another reason why Raw is so fucked up. Honestly, fuck the idiot who gave those two 3 minutes and had the NXT job to fucking Natalya.
6) I actually am really high on Roman Reins, but seriously, fuck that guy for winning a fixed award. They’re turning him into Bootista.
I disagree with you on….well, nothing. Spot on all the way around!
If Charlotte and Tessa Blanchard form a female 4 horsewomen stable will Bayley bleach her hair, shave it into a flat top and become Lady Sting? She’s already to most gullible character around.
Is Shamus legit hurt? Or is he off filming “The Leprechaun 2: All Grown Up”?
He got hurt during the fake injury angle that was supposed to take him out of SS. Which is probably why Henry ate shit on SS/the subsequent RAW.
How I feel about the product right now:
[mrwgifs.com]
FUCKING. NAILED. IT. THE reaction of any wrestling fan right now with an IQ over 25. Right? Seriously, if it wasn’t for NXT any mention of the WWE at this point would totally trigger my narcolepsy.
Roman Reigns won because:
1) Lesnar isn’t showing up
2) Daniel Bryan isn’t showing up
3)Lol Bray Wyatt
4)Ambrose hasn’t actually done anything of importance
5)Rollins already did his promo
6)Even WWE can’t have Cena win every year
” You don’t win championships or save companies by making a kid clap their hands.”
John Cena says hi.
I’m like 99% sure it was just a really big coincidence.
No love to Saint Mick sending a replica Slammy to Al Snow?
I think we’re all sending our ‘love’ towards Noelle
I would like to have sex with Noelle in every conceivable position, if you know what I mean…
I don’t know. She’s just a 7. An 8 at most.
[media.giphy.com]
Brandon (you’re welcome for the “paying dues is archaic bullshit” line BTW) touched on something that made me realize the real core problem I have with WWE and it’s SO simple I can’t believe I didn’t realize it sooner.
They don’t LISTEN to the audience. AT ALL.
Cesaro had a tonne of momentum after Mania?: Dump him in the midcard. He doesn’t have “it”.
Bray Wyatt is on a roll; Feed him to Cena for weeks in a row.
Ambrose is becoming a new Stone Cold: Here comes his best pal Cena FOR NO REASON to leech his heat.
Ziggler got a huge rub at SS: Haha! Back to jobbing the curtainjerker.
Instead of rolling with things they are always insisting: NO! YOU LIKE THIS THING OVER HERE! VINCE’S EGO DEMANDS IT!
It’s so frustrating
It makes me wonder if Vince got out of the late 90’s due to his influence or just because he lucked out with his talent and they carried the product.
Combination of things but WCW being completely inept and Heyman not having the $ to compete with Vince spring to mind.
@the sidewinder I don’t know why it took until you mentioning Heyman and Vince in the same sentence for it to finally click why Vince’s “we need someone to step up” whine-fest during Stone Cold’s podcast annoyed me so much. It’s Heyman and ECW. He never focused on the thing someone couldn’t do, he focused the things (or in many cases the only thing) his talent could do and rode that. Most everyone on the roster has at least ONE thing they can do well and it should be a cavalcade of talent doing their talented thing/things but instead there’s some elusive non-thing that Vince claims to be waiting for. There’s no genius involved in sitting around waiting for someone else to make you look good, but he owns the place so he’s the genius and Heyman’s the evil walrus.
@Jushin Thunder Bieber Vince specifically dropping the “it factor” line about Cesaro is well, it. That’s everything that we needed to hear.
A good booker is one who makes their guys have the “it factor”, not one who expects them to provide it with a big bow on top. Vince was never a great booker; before Ferrara/Russo, it was George Scott and Pat Patterson who took care of the “dirty work” (with sporadic assistance from guys like Cornette and Watts when they didn’t have anything else to do) while Vince just made the final calls, looked for a “company direction” and promoted the shit out of everything.
Wait, who won NXT Superstar of the Year? Can we call Sami “Slammy Zayn” now?
Yes. Someone find CM Punk’s basketball shorts, I’m sure they’ll fit.
It’s like boom (boom)
I kicked him in the face
Like bam (bam)
That usual Suspects reference was great. No matter how much Reigns improves, 10 years from now I”ll still be referencing that scene mentally whenever he says” beliee dat.”
This show wasn’t good, but the last two weeks have been absolutely awful, so it seemed like the post-mania raw in comparison.
Just remember, in 6 weeks we can forget the last 6 months even happened, and we reboot to actual meaningful programming, maybe
Quick, Does Dean Malenko have a daughter?
What about Mongo??
Maybe pepe has one. they could do a 4 horsemen/British Bulldogs thing.
Yeah, but she’s only like 15 I think
Benoit has a daughter
This was the first Raw in a long time I just could not finish. I couldn’t take another Cena/Show main event, so I switched off.
I was really excited that Charlotte was gonna be on the show, and against Nattie, one of the Divas who can actually go. It could have been really good, but it totally was not. They sacrificed what could have been for some lame Slammy’s that no one cares about.
If Flair has a daughter in the business, and Blanchard has a daughter in the business, maybe Ole has a granddaughter and Barry Windham does have a daughter. A female legacy Four Horsemen would be awesome.
Roman Reigns would come in 3rd for best former Shield member, he is nowhere near the wrestler of the year. I was ok with most of the awards. I voted for the Usos. They’re overexposed now, but they were champs most of the year.
Great write-up. The Best’s almost make me wish I’d watched it. I’ll likely watch TLC, but man, I don’t know if I’ll stick around all the way.
Wednesday & Thursday can’t come soon enough.
Don’t tease us with Big Johnny. Bring him back. If not full time, at least as a guest host.
First he comes back within a month after getting his head stomped into cinderblocks. Now he somehow is fine and can shout at the top of his lungs three days after his throat got crushed by a chair. Is Dean Ambrose Wolverine by any chance?
More like Deadpool
I missed this show due to my job’s holiday party, and I drunkenly tried reading people’s reactions to it when I finally got home. I seriously thought this report would simply be: “Fuck this show. Oh, Big Johnny showed up, that was cool! But yeah, fuck this show.”
I remember JR recently said that, in order to bring up new talent from NXT, it’s crucial that they create an “impact;” they need to accomplish something or win something to really set themselves on the right path, and encourage those who are already seasoned roster members who’ve become too comfortable in their spot to step it up. And then Charlotte loses in three minutes.
I love NXT, and the WWE Network is pretty cool, but I may have had enough of Raw for a long time.
Wait… Silver Jacket Woman is a Blanchard?
I fell in love without even knowing that!
I feel like I’ve been watching the same Raw for at least two months now. Long, garrulous promo to open it, same meaningless matches with screwjob finishes, same clusterfuck to close it out.
Am I being way too much of a traditionalist by yearning for some enhancement talent, or at the very least a clear distinction of upper-tier, mid-tier, and low-tier talent? Why not have the guys you want to push get some clear victories against other wrestlers that can stand to lose? One of the major issues that the WWE is having is that the roster is incredibly thin, and nearly every match is a match that could be saved for a pay per view or that we’ve seen a million times. We see the same matches over and over again, with 50-50 booking that renders everything pointless. Why not make a bunch of wrestlers look good for 2.5 hours, then have a main event (or a couple matches) that is competitive with a result that is in doubt?
I don’t need to see Cena fight Big Show on Raw. Ever. Again. If you want your invincible hero to fight the guy that should be Andre the Giant’s heir, develop a program around it and make me think that Big Show might win. There is a huge issue when every person on earth knows that one of the two dudes in the main event WILL NOT LOSE CLEAN NO MATTER WHAT.
For example, Harper is a beast and should be destroying dudes, whether they are actual jobbers or just really low-tier guys (use one-half of a tag team or someone like fandango). I want to see all of his offense and then see him shrug off someone else’s attempt to counter it. I know it’s been said a million times, but losing matches to build to pay per views does no one any good. Instead of building up Harper and Rowan as actual beasts, we get zero buildup to a match that could theoretically be hossy as shit on a ppv. How am I going to get excited about Harper vs Rowan in two years when all of the history that could have been touched upon in the lead up was extinguished to set up a GODDAMN STAIRS MATCH.
The issue is that the WWE is still throwing everything they have at us on every show. It seems silly to think about, given the underwhelming product, but it’s true. I’d love to watch Cesaro fight Ziggler, but make it a main event and give it time. Don’t sandwich it in between uninspired promos. Nothing on Raw feels special anymore, and it’s completely avoidable.
I keep hoping they’ll turn the corner, but it seems like for every good thing they do lately (Mizdow, Ziggler, Ambrose, NXT) they find a way to ruin something beautiful (The Dust Brothers, Wyatt, AJ, Cesaro) or just crap out something completely terrible (A New Day, the rest of the Divas Division). It’s like they genuinely want to make it difficult to like the product if you have an attention span greater than five seconds or are over the age of 10.
@TheCensoredMSol efeds ARE for. They’re still around. In fact I run a pretty successful all-female one :)
(Yes, I know, the only thing nerdier than running an efed is running an ALL-FEMALE e-fed.)