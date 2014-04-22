The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/21/14: Good News For People Who Love Bad News Barrett

Pre-show notes:
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 21, 2014.
“‘Legends House’ makes ‘Total Divas’ look like ‘Attack On Titan.’”
Almost made me bust out laughing here at work. Well done, sir.
And now I wanna see a Total Divas/Attack on Titan crossover for some crazy reason.
AJ = Mikasa
Lana = Annie
Paige = Ymir
Aksana = Potato Girl
Natalya = A titan that gets taken out in under 3 seconds by anyone in the cast.
I’ll sign up for the multiple snake puppets only Missile Attack Snake Puppet gets a Twitter account and always tweets “MISSILE ATTACK SNAKE PUPPET!”
Sometimes Brandon surprises. Doesn’t go for the easy CHIKARA reference, and then invokes Justice League International a few pages later
Dr. Shelby is not gonna be happy with that opening segment.
I kind of feel like Rollins had a specific ending for his promo that he was supposed to hit, but he forgot it. So he repeated himself until he remembered it. He’s definitely gotten better than he was, but yeah, Ambrose is still the best by far. LOVE that guy.
Maybe you should keep Brendan Shroud for your ring announcer persona….
I was wondering about mentioning that.
While stalking Lana on the internet, I found this (Wikipedia):
In 2009, Perry (aka Lana) joined “No Means Yes”, a girl group signed to Ne-Yo’s record label comprising Perry (billed as “C.J.”), Kat, Shea and Tanu. The group released one single – titled “Would You Like That” – and recorded two others (titled “7 Years Bad Luck” and “Burn Rubber”) before disbanding in 2010.
Perry stated on joining “No Means Yes”, “A girlfriend of mine in college referred me to the man that was putting the group together. I honestly was so scared to sing and I didn’t even know a song to sing at the audition so I sang “Jesus Loves Me.” I remember them saying we can work with her tone because she has the right look and she is a model that break dances. I am so thankful to this day for that experience because I do not think I would have ever gotten the role in Pitch Perfect if I hadn’t overcome my fear to open my mouth and sing.”
I love her more today than yesterday.
Good advice: DO NOT LISTEN TO THAT SONG! Seriously, whoops.
Lana… break dances?
Good bye Emma, you had all the potential in the world, then Santino and Kevin Dunn got ahold of you.
You will be missed, but at least your working
I want to be angry and upset about it, then I learned she named the snake VenEmma…and I can’t be.
Careful with your praise for Lana, Brandon. Somebody’s going to use this against you the next time you complain about misogynist jokes on Raw in an attempt to label you a hypocrite.
Oh, I’m aware. You can’t want women to be treated well and find them physically attractive at the same time, because The Internet.
Daaaaaaaanger Zone.
I do honestly wonder how Emma feels to see her friend and fellow rising star Paige putting on fantastic matches and be Divas Champ already while she’s stuck putting pink socks on her hand and being Santino’s 456789th on-screen girlfriend.
Hopefully the seemingly endless story with Santino, Emma, Fandango, and now Layla can end soon and Emma can realize that she’s way too talented to be hanging around a weirdo Italian guy that wants to f*ck her.
They’re both getting paid to travel around the world entertaining people. I’m sure Emma is proud of Paige, and vice-versa. Maybe Emma really enjoys making kids smile. Who knows.
I think what bothered me most about the finish to the Cena/Wyatt Family match was how CLOSE they walked this thing up to actually going somewhere. Cena did his absolute best (given how limited he is as an “actor”) to sell the idea that the app vote legitimately bothered him – like for the first time, he understood that his “some of you like to cheer me, and some of you like to boo me, and that’s OK” schtick is nonsense, and that it’s actually “some of you like to cheer me, and some of you want to see me torn apart by crazy cult members for your entertainment”.
THAT could have gone somewhere, but then — NOPE, time to “overcome all of the odds again”. They’ve totally painted themselves into a corner with Cena – he’ll be playing this character FOREVER. Or at least until his merchandising revenue dries up.
Are you saying Cena nearly stopped bo-lieving in the Cenation?
That look of frustration in Jern’s eyes when the results of the pole came through was great. Until he….you know, shoulder blocked the shit out of everyone.
I think that it’s a combination of the merchandising and Make-A-Wish. Cena holds the record for the most appearances. When they both stop happening, maybe they’ll try something new.
Needs more Lana. Needs more Ambrose retreating and going “I cant even!” when The rest of the new Evolution walked out.
Loved you on Straight Shoot, as always.
we shot as straight as we could
Yes, but did you shoot to thrill?
You could say Brandon is a REEEEEAAAAAL shooter. *does pistol hand gesture*
Gratuitous Lana
“That has got to be the most boring show in human history. ‘Legends House’ makes ‘Total Divas’ look like ‘Attack On Titan.’”
*Imagines Eva Marie biting her hand repeatedly in an attempt at transforming.*
If she does, she’s just going to turn into a gigantic foot.
Also I want an Evolution belt buckle. I think the logo is awesome and would make the perfect buckle.
I know an Ed Hardy store you can visit ….
Just to clarify, Cesaro’s intro is a tornado siren…. because he’s going to spin you to death. I’m from Joplin, Missouri, so I know the sound. Plus, the Swiss have never bombed anybody.
Just a small quibble. You still make Tuesdays the best day on the internet.
Thanks for the heads up. Fixed.
I tried to get a consensus about that last night but nobody wanted to listen to MEEEEEE!!!
So long as they don’t start calling him the Swiss Tornado or make him do any of the other lame tornado-related crap they made Kerry Von Erich do back in the day (guy who thought up the stupid ‘spinning punch’, I’m looking at you).
I like the sirens, but the genero-rock that comes afterwards needs a sprucing up.
Time to nerd out, the Swiss have one of the greatest military traditions in the world and still have a formidable reputation despite no longer going on campaign.
Switzerland is almost impossible to invade, it’s like Afghanistan but the populace is better armed, educated, and united. Swiss insurgency would be impossible to submit.
I assume this is why the Swiss Guard is still used at the Vatican. Legendary badassery.
@Iron Mike Sharpie That’ll be “The Swiss Cyclone” complete will little funnels on his trunks.
Brandon, you’ve partially read my mind. I was thinking the same thing about how sad it was that Emma wasn’t really her own character and was just the “female Santino”. That sucks. I mean, as a female wrestling fan who thinks of myself as a feminist, I’m used to being really disappointed by WWE and how they portray women but this is just sad. I kind of had a similar thought when I saw Brie Bella’s new ring gear with the dragons… She’s the lady American Dragon now. Which I guess is slightly better because they’re actually married. And also that new gear looks better than the ruffled boots she work before. But still.
Also, YAY! I’m not the only one who doesn’t like RVD!
who really does like RVD anyway?
I’m fairly sure the midcard title plan at this point is to rebuild the IC title and just pretend the US title doesn’t exist anymore without bothering to unite them.
Which seems fine.
If that’s the case, I hope Ambrose never stope wearing but not defending the thing. All the way to his Hall of Fame induction and appearance on season 25 of Legends House.
Dean could be the next Fabulous Moolah!
LMAO @ BIRDO ARM
I’m hoping it leads to an episode where Sgt. Slaughter has a flashback and starts attacking Santino and Emma, thinking they work for COBRA.
And then goes on to accuse the Bellas of being Tomax and Xamot in disguise.
Best place to ask this: they ever give a reason why every woman has to only have 1 name unless, you know, they’re twins so we have to make that the thing we know about them? Even Nattie doesn’t get the Neidhart added.
What prompted this? Lana because of course.
There’s historical precedence because (Miss) Elizabeth, Lita, and Sunny. But no, there’s no official reason why the women all have just one name. And the non-kayfabe reasons are of course because “the fans won’t be able to remember two names” which is code for laziness and not giving a shit about women’s wrestling.
Well, there was Beth Phoenix, Trish Stratus, Mickie James…I dunno, there were some…
Michelle McCool, Eve Torres, Tamina Snuka, AJ Lee (these last two started with single names and give last names later). Seems pretty random whether WWE gives a female performer a last name.
And some guys only have one name (Edge, Christian, Haku).
Some guys only have one name, sure, but it’s generally a strange sort of name.
It’d be the same if there were a bunch of wrestlers named “Bob” or “Gregory.” It’s so weird.
Eugene.
I’m gonna be in Austin for work this coming weekend. Gonna try and make it to the Inspire show, bringing a few coworkers along!
Gender specific snake sock puppets for some coherent human rybacks for others
Dig the Bruiser Brody pose, but you need more crazy eyes.
Also, the highlight of Raw for me was discovering that Lana’s real name is CJ Perry and that there are pictures of her wearing considerably less than the undeniably hot power suit.
You mess with the bull, you get the horns(woggle).
I’ll see my way out.
I see what you did there with that title. Great album
Not to mention the We3 reference in the pre-show notes.
I too appreciated the MM reference.
You guys think it’s bad now, wait until Summer Rae gets back from filming The Marine 4 with her new “friend” The Miz. Triple Threat Waste All The Talented Females Action!
Miz and my favorite ever Summer on the same side would piss me right off.
I want to see Bray force some honesty out of Cena, to make his true feelings known about dedicating the last decade of his life to the WWE only for a big chunk of the audience to mock and boo him no matter what. He doesn’t need to turn heel, just peel back his Superman persona for a moment so he can bare his heart.
Alternatively Wyatt could berate Cena and talk about how much of an idiot he willing is, always prancing about in ugly multi-coloured clothing and making childish jokes to appeal to the young and the dumb. “You could be king of this castle, John, and instead you’ve chosen to be the fool.”
Also, Cesaro needs to split from Heyman immediately. It’s not working. Heyman’s heel heat is an all-time high while Cesaro’s never been more popular. The crowd doesn’t have a clue what to do. Unless this is leading to Brock vs Cesaro they need to abandon this storyline.
Brandon, I feel your pain with the whole Emma situation. Comparing and contrasting NXT Emma with RAW Emma is a short path to crushing disappointment. It’s like watching your girl graduate university with first class honours only to start working in a strip joint.
With you on Cesaro/Heyman. The worst part is that they still seem to be booking Cesaro as a face, why pair him up with Heyman going into a feud with Swagger? That makes zero sense.
At some point Cesaro realizes Heyman only talks about Brock Lesnar and gets fed up with him leading to Cesara/Lesnar at Summerslam.
Thoughts:
– I still feel like D-Bry and Kane will be a pretty boring feud, if only because they’ve already spent so much time together. I guess we’ll Wait And See.
– Bad News Barrett yeeahhhh. I have the same fear of him being the IC title death spot. One side effect of the modern story-driven era is the death of the important of the midcard belts. The IC title isn’t prestigious at all anymore when it used to mean you were the #2 guy. Did they phase out the US title? Has Ambrose even worn it or mentioned it in months? They should have the IC title be like the headbands from Afro Samurai, where anyone can challenge the IC title holder, but only the IC champ can challenge for the world title.
Side note, why isn’t White Noise Seamus’s finisher? It’s a cool looking, unique move. I really hate elbows/punches/kicks as finishers. At least use the High Cross again. Bullhammer is still better than Wasteland at least.
– I do remember the Corre. I could buy a Corre tshirt off of ebay for 20 bucks. Will I? Maybe. Does Zeke even still work for WWE? Heath Slater should just job to a different past WWE wrestler every week, really dig deep. Have Jose Lothario come out next week. He also should have tapped to Doink’s Stump Puller.
– I really am enjoying Rybaxel, and I thought I could never enjoy Axel.
– LAYLA! Oh man I had to bit on my non Lana scabbed knuckle. She was gone for so long I forgot how pretty she is. There may be a tie for #1. And Jesus the Emma thing, I don’t even know where to begin. Who is this for? I can’t imagine kids could care about this shit with Santino, adults certainly don’t. Do the RAW writers even watch NXT? I imagine they were like “Ugh another Diva, okay does Santino have a girlfriend right now?”
– I didn’t watch Legends House but I saw the commercial for it where Gene Okerlund was crying. It should have had a voiceover of him going “WHY AM I CRYING? CALL THE HOTLINE TO FIND OUT!”
– The IC belt is really perfect for RVD if you think about it: both irrelevant relics from the 90s. He’s welcome to it.
– I’m really kind of indifferent about Paige. I would love to see Aksana get a real heel character though. Give Naomi the eyepatch as a permanent thing, have them tag and be her Riggs to Aksana’s Raven.
– That one knuckle though is seriously one big scab.
– I didn’t even watch the Wyatt / Cena segment. I do not think it is possible for me to care less, and where does Wyatt even go from here? I think their beef with the shield got cut too short.
– I hated JBL saying “Nobody kicks out of that!” when Barrett kicked out of White Noise. Because *everyone* kicks out of that.
– I believe I just read a couple weeks ago that Zeke was released. *I think.*
– I have no plans to watch Legends House, but Okerlund sounded drunk on the Cheap Heat podcast with Shoemaker and what’s-his-name. I don’t recall hearing he had a stroke, so I’m guessing he *was* just drunk.
– I also didn’t really think kane/bryan will get hot just because of that 3 tombstones’ segment…
– I would LOVE it if sheamus starts using the high cross again!
– LAYLA THO!!!
– I’m also still feeling indifferent towards Paige, but mainly because I MISS AJ SO MUCH OH MY GOD WHERE IS SHE NOW :'(
So when does Rusev get fed to Cena/He makes fun of Lana?
I’m thinking for Sumerslam.
I had 2-3 months, so you could be right on the money. He’ll be the new dancing Funkasarus in a year. He’s too adorable. He has the face of a teddy bear.
As much as I hate what they’re doing with Emma sometimes, there are some bright notes. She IS getting a reaction. Not at the level of her NXT reaction yet, but the crowd is gradually starting to all her dance, chants for her during matches etc. That alone ranks her in the top 3-4 most popular Divas on the roster already because for the most part anyone not named AJ gets met with dead silence and hand-sitting.
Also, she’s been on Raw almost every single week. Are the Total Divas? The Bellas aren’t. The Funkadactyls aren’t. Nattie isn’t. Thank god Eva isn’t…but Emma is. No, she’s not what she could be, but she’s there and people are starting to figure out that she’s great, so I’m ok with it.
EAT STEAK! BREAK THE STREAK! EAT JIMMY JOHNS! BORK GO ‘WAY FROM TV FOR WHILE!
So…I rant about Cena all the fucking time, so I’ll skip it here and go right to how lame ‘The Accolade’ is both in terms of the name AND the move. I mean, I get that Rusev’s been using it for however long but he’s such a big, dynamic, explosive killer it seems completely absurd that his move is a bored camel clutch – basically the least dynamic finisher since EVER. Also, shouldn’t his name be some Bulgarian word that means ‘massacre’? Like, Cole’s trying to pronounce клане while calling out Rusev’s critical and JBL can be all, like, IT MEANS MASSACRE MAGGLE!!! IT MEANS MASSACRE!!!
I thought rusev had a top rope splash as his finisher in his first month in NXT. that’d certainly be some vader-level big-man-impressive move if he goes that way. big, agile wrestlers shouldn’t really have a submission as a finisher…
In the old era, you paid money to watch heels like Rusev get got.
In the reality era, you spend 10 bucks for a 6 month subscription to watch Rusev gleefully squash Woods and Truth.
And yeah, after ER no black man will ever ask Vince for more TV time again.
ER who?
First of all, let me just say, here and now, I am 100% on the opposite side of the spectrum as Brandon is on Legends’ House. The first episode was the most entertaining reality television I’ve ever seen. I love everything about it and I’m so excited for the Thursday lineup on the Network. Piper v. Blender is the feud of the century, followed closely by Howard Finkel v. Physical Activity.
Second of all, I also think a lot of people are being very short-sighted and simplistic about the Cena/Wyatt feud in terms of how much wins and losses matter. I think when Wyatt said he was going to destroy Cena’s legacy, he meant he was going to turn the people against him and that’s exactly what he’s doing. He said himself that everywhere they go, more and more people join him. The WWE App poll was the crystallization of this. In fact, the more Cena bests the Wyatts, the more the people want to see Wyatt win. I love how this feud has been positioned in such a way that it works whether you’re the type of wrestling fan who sides with Cena or the type that sides with Wyatt. It’s so easy for both sides to see their side as the “good” side and the other side as the “bad” side. I’ve never seen anything like it.
^^^^ good stuff here. I hadn’t been able to figure out why I like this feud but this is about right.
Wyatt doesn’t care about wins, belts, or money. His agenda hasn’t been totally revealed but we’re seeing a glimpse of it right now.
I actually agree with you about the wyatt/cena thing.
I signed up to post this comment because I’ve never entirely disagreed with Brandon before this very moment. The John Cena/Bray Wyatt review gets a Worst… and here’s why.
You said that the result would be the same regardless of a 1-on-1, 1-on-2, or 1-on-3. Well that’s the point. Pay attention to what happened last night. Bray is trying to get to John Cena by showing that it’s not okay to be happy with everyone hating him. John comes in week in and week out with the same BS line about how some people love to boo me and some people love to cheer me, but that’s okay because you paid for your ticket. Everyone is at least having a good time, but the hatred is growing.
The point of the story is not between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, but between John Cena and the audience. The fans tried to hurt John Cena. He’s a face and they turned on him by actually voting in the WWE poll to put him in a 3 on 1 handicap just to be mean. The look on Cena’s face when they announced the result of the poll – THAT is where the story is. I wouldn’t mind if there was a poll every week that allow the fans to hurt Cena in different ways. (i.e. Would you prefer John Cena to: A) Walk away scott-free B) Get a chair shot to the face or C) Get hit by a truck). Then we could all watch with glee as 60% of the audience votes for him to get hit by a truck.
The only person who wants to literally WIN in this feud is Cena. Wyatt is focused on something much, much bigger. In fact, Wyatt already admitted that he doesn’t care about winning (which is good because everybody knows that there is no way Cena will lose clean).
Bray hasn’t brainwashed the audience. They know what they want. He’s never lied to us, just like he says, and it’s the truth. He’s just bringing the truth into the spot light and allowing fans to effectively vent. To allow children to accept a John Cena heel turn.
As much as i love this idea, and i do, this seems like the time we all fantasy booked Punk’s comeback or Bryan winning the title at Mania (before Punk skipped town). It’s a great idea but WWE only ever does the cool/smart thing after exhausting all the bad options.
Holy shit. This is amazing, and I sincerely hope this is where they’re going with this. I admit, it hadn’t occurred to me; I thought the story was either gonna be
1.) What Brandon said
2.) Cena turning to dark, heel-like measures to win, out of fear.
The signs are all there for what you’re describing to move forward, and if it does, it will be AWESOME.
It will be massively depressing if this ends up like all other opportunities for Cena character development (Cena vs. Nexus in 2010, Punk/Cena Summer 2011, Cena/Bryan 2013, hell, even the Rock feud) and concludes with Cena prevailing at Extreme Rules, and BRABADOOing down the ramp the next night on Raw, spouting the same three lines about SUMMA YA’LL LOVE ME, SUMMA YA’LL HATE ME.
As much as I would be on board with this, we aren’t getting that. Ever. Cena will bounce back soon enough and be all “lolz, I wuz jus messing wit da net!”
I totally agree with this. I think that’s what Wyatt meant when he said he was going to destroy Cena’s legacy. Cena’s legacy is his following and if Bray can get them to turn on him (and he’s doing it, slowly but surely), that legacy will be destroyed.
This is cool, but I’ve been watching WWE long enough (more than a month) that I say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. Otherwise: [www.youtube.com]
Just read today that, per Meltzer, Cena sells 5x more merch than the number 2 guy (I’d assume Bryan or Punk). So yea let’s assume this Cena thing will go nowhere.
@Joey Zasa Exactly. Until he’s bumped off his perch, he will not change.
God, seeing Bryan’s slight glazed over look while clearly not taking in what Steph was saying was heartbreaking. I remember going to work the day after my dad died. For me I wanted to get all my scheduled shit out the way before grieving. However long it takes, I hope he comes back when he feels comfortable coming back.
Re: Legends House
You forgot to mention that apparently Roddy Piper is a werewolf now. Honestly, if that show didn’t have Roddy, I’d have tuned out in 5 minutes. From his initial reaction to Jimmy Hart’s concern over the bathroom location (“It’s a big bathroom, though.” “I’m glad, Jimmy.”) to pondering if Gary Busey was going to give them “motorcycle lessons”. Oh, and I got a kick out of how most of those guys weren’t having any of Gary Busey’s shit. I’m watching as long as Piper’s in it, because I had no idea he really was just like “Da Maniac”. It’s hilarious.
I read a story about a fan meeting Piper at a restaurant with his family.
Piper took the fan aside and said “see that guy, that’s my son in law. He’s smiling now but he’s not going to make it through tonight. He doesn’t even know it’s coming.”
Piper is the best ever
That’s a good story. I got friends out here in LA that worked with him on some B-film and they went out drinking with him at Saddle Ranch one night and he kind of enlisted them to watch his back, though they didn’t understand at the time as to why. These are two big 6 foot mammy tampers, you know, so one of them goes to the bathroom and the other is getting a drink and Piper’s alone and, sure enough, somebody immediately tries to pick a fight with Piper. My friends got back just in time to stop things from escalating, luckily.
Bout 3-4 years later, one of those friends of mine ran into Roddy at a West Hollywood 7-11 and his account of the story went like this:
“Piper was just standing in front of the hot dog carousel, holding a half-eaten hot dog, lost in thought. I have no idea where he was in his head but I wasn’t stopping to say hi.”
– As always, for WWE’s “lesser” characters, the good stuff is on the internet. Santino teaching Emma judo moves: [www.wwe.com]
– I’m over giving a shit about Cena’s Cena stuff. Cena needs feuds, some guys get fed to him. When it happens, for most guys you wish them the best of luck, sometimes it works, most times you bail. Bray will get to do fun stuff later, he’s being asked to suffer this for now.
I’ll never understand how WWE doesn’t realize that these “fun” stuff for the mid-carders on the internet are the most entertaining stuff they produce…
I especially loved that emma didn’t understand what santino wants and just shoot drops him! or that she went the wrong way and came back in front of the camera.
I think they could save the Wyatt/Cena feud in one of two ways:
I) Have one of Cena’s jobber friend turn on Cena and join the Wyatt family. Zack Ryder jobbing every week wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the Wyatts. By doing this, Cena can take a week or two off and then focus on his friend who betrayed him, not Wyatt. After Cena squashes the minion a few times, Cena can go fight someone not involved in the Wyatt family.
II) Russev comes out at the end and causes Cena the win. Then Cena and Russev recreate the Cena/Umaga matches for a few months. After the feud is over, Cena moves onto something else. Best of all, Russev avoids jobbing to the Shield despite an 11 on 3 advantage.
Basically, Cena needs to have another squirrel to chase because this feud is doing nobody any good.
I’d be really happy if the IC tournament is the beginning to make the midcard mean something again. I’d also be happy if this will be a constant thing. Just, they need to keep Big E occupied in the meantime. He can’t fight someone from 3MB or Jobber McJobberstein in the meantime?
I’m concerned about big E’s short-term future…
I fear that he’ll be forgotten.
of course, everyone jumps back up after one or two years, but big E has been misused for a couple of months now, IMO.
You’ve got a year of Kruger before he discovers cocaine and becomes Adam Rose.
I now desperately want another Wicker Man remake with Dean Ambrose in the Woodward/Cage role.
My girlfriend mentioned that when Bray Wyatt does his crab walk thing, why doesn’t he do a move with it? I suggested going for the pin, and she mentioned a kick.
Eh, a guy his size getting up into a bridge and walking is tough enough, I think a kick or move would just look awkward and ineffectual. I would love for him to keep working on it and see how fast he could get. A Bray spider-scuttle across the ring would be the Ultimate Nightmare Fuel.
Is nobody gonna even touch Birdo arm? Seriously? That was the best reference I’ve heard you make Brandon.
I said “LMAO @ BIRDO ARM” earlier in the thread
I guess I’m invisible :(
I thought I saw someone mention Birdo arm somewhere earlier.
Wasnt able to watch live, but I was about to mark the fk out if I heard just one “hug it out” chant going at any point during that opening segment
Wanted a little more action out of Evolution/ Shield. I kinda want Ric Flair to come out and endorse the Shield in some way, just because this new-fangled Evolution seems to have forgotten the Nature Boy.
Masked fire monster Kane is always my favorite Kane.
I’ve quickly become a fan of Paige. She can go and that Scorpion Crosslock looks vicious.
I still say that was the best RVD match in years. Thanks, King of Swing for trying to put him over. Now, why RVD won, I do not know.
I think Emma deserves better, but I won’t know until I see her doing some legit matches away from the Italian doofus and the dancing joke.
Sheamus pinned clean twice in the last week? The hell is happening here?
Rusev is just a square block of homicidal meat. I already want him in a real challenge, not steamrolling R-Truth and Xavier Woods. But yeah, Lana’s skirt was tight. Literally. I dunno how she did that.
That final match, though. Goddamn. Any good will about Raw was wasted by Cena no-selling and rolling through the Wyatt clan. I’m with Brandon, I think. Where can this go now? I don’t think I’m confident enough in the creative staff to take a long view about Bray slowly stealing Cena’s following by losing to him every week. No way can Cena control himself that long. We’ll be back to photoshop montages and stupid jokes in no time.
“Masked fire monster Kane is always my favorite Kane.”
funny kane was always my favourite kane, because I’ve only started watching wrestling AFTER masked fire monster kane stopped really being masked fire monster… but kane up to 2001 was SUPER! SUPER, SUPER, SUPER!!! since then, I enjoy a lot of his comedy stuff, but never his “serious” stuff…