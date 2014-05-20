The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/19/14: Head-O-Nistic People

#Paul Heyman #Dolph Ziggler #Triple H #John Cena #Pro Wrestling #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.20.14 112 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– If the column is all over the place this week, I apologize. I just got back from the Northeast, where I caught Saturday’s New Japan/Ring of Honor show and Sunday’s two Beyond Wrestling shows. I have seen so many kickouts and slapped thighs and I really need to lie down for a few days.

– Share the column. It helps a lot, and it only takes a second. I can’t beg you to subscribe to me, so this is as bad as it gets.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like
us on Facebook.

Inspire Pro Wrestling: In Their Blood is this Sunday in Austin, so if you’re anywhere around the area, come check it out. If you like my wrestling opinions, see what I can do when people put me in charge of an actual wrestling promotion. Get in on the ground floor before I start introducing surfing vampires and ghost characters.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 19, 2014. No, Kane wasn’t even on it, and that makes me so mad.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Heyman#Dolph Ziggler#Triple H#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGS3MBALBERTO DEL RIOALICIA FOXBad News BarrettBATISTABEST AND WORST OF RAWBIG EBRAY WYATTCESAROCOREY GRAVESDOLPH ZIGGLERENGLANDEVA MARIEFANDANGOJohn CenaLANALAYLALUKE HARPERMARK HENRYPAIGEPAUL HEYMANPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHRANDY ORTONROB VAN DAMRUSEVRYBACKSETH ROLLINSSHEAMUSSUMMER RAETHE FUNKADACTYLSTHE SHIELDTRIPLE HWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP