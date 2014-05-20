The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/19/14: Head-O-Nistic People

– If the column is all over the place this week, I apologize. I just got back from the Northeast, where I caught Saturday’s New Japan/Ring of Honor show and Sunday’s two Beyond Wrestling shows. I have seen so many kickouts and slapped thighs and I really need to lie down for a few days.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 19, 2014. No, Kane wasn’t even on it, and that makes me so mad.
HEY EVERYBODY!
If you say this ^^^ in Sophie’s voice from Two Broke Girls (don’t judge me), it makes it less pathetic.
Stroudy, Sheamus and Cesaro would feud over the US ‘ship at Payback, not the IC title. Lack of sleep = forgiveness.
Fixed. They should unify them and call them SAME BASIC BELT
Too logical.
I absolutely LOVED Steph’s “O’M AFROID O’VE GOT SOME BAD NEWSSS.”
Still waiting for Brandon to mention that Layla can’t do the splits. Because it’s hysterical when it gets turned into a pseudo-worm.
I’ve never noticed before– is it that she *can’t* do the splits, or just couldn’t jump into them like she tried last night? I was kind of surprised. I mean, I know she’s getting older (relatively speaking), but she was a dancer, or a cheerleader, right?
She’s been awkward as all hell more often than not when she’s been asked to dance this go-round.
Hasn’t Layla had some knee issues/injuries/surgeries? Nowhere near RAMISTREO levels, but she’s had some problems, I believe? That could explain it
The first time she didn’t do the split, she just kind of rolled around a like RVD in a dress, then fanned her hair a bit. She’s done a split, but as someone who was forced to take gymnastics as a 5 year old, it was a frontsy-backsy split, not a down-the middlesy split.
I don’t mean to harp, I love Layla. I just thought to myself when she weaseled out of the split into the Worm this week I said ‘ Oof. That’s gotta hurt”. And then I laughed.
As long as her outfit reveals her nice booty, who gives a shit?
THANK YOU FOR THAT MLIR REFERENCE. I was listening to that, Imperial Teen’s Seasick, Whatever and Ever Amen, and Adore while my classmates were listening to Limp Bizkit.
I’m dying. That “ask the Universe” spot killed me.
Are you looking forward to this Friday when Stro Dallas makes his return.
You better Strolieve it!
What’s the over under on when a Bolieve…in the Shield connection is made?
your brains new what i ment
Was at the show last night. Great atmosphere. Some kid was in tears with all the cena / wyatt stuff. I still hate thr adam rose gimmick but man its fun to witness live. Thousands leaving the arena singing his song.
On a side note the merch stand at the end. Had a few shitty r truth t shirts. A few orton t shirts. And shit loads of cena t shirts left. All shield t shirts sold out (gutted), Bryan t shirts sold out (gutted), but stacks and stacks of cena t shirts left. Not shifting much merch there Jeeeeern
TO be fair, half the merch they bring is probably John Cena.
Agreed @Huells Half Brother. But, maybe, if we’re really lucky, Cena’s merch sales are dropping off as guys like The Shield and Bray get super popular and that will lead Haitch to consider different ways of booking Cena in the future. Fingers crossed, you guys.
@Iron Mike Sharpie , I haven’t really noticed in the crowds…but it does seem like less Cenawear. I think the kids who liked him when they were 5-10 have now moved to the age where the rebel seems cooler.
Ambrose and Reigns as guest commentators just constantly trolling the announce team was magical. Besides the basic “Dean leads, Roman punctuates” formula that works so well in general, it’s always great to see someone talk circles around JBL, Cole and Lawler as they attempt to stay on MAGGLEpilot. Plus, add in that Dean takes special time to cheer on his friend before going back to sleazing all over the place again, and my eyes were just cartoon hearts the whole time.
“Sleazing all over the place.” Best description of Ambrose’s monotone half-awake stoner voice I’ve heard. =D
I got to second what our brother @Pencil-Necked Geek said. I’m going to be using this to describe ambrose every time in the future because it’s so perfect.
Great review, Brandon, and that was the best “Ask the WWE Universe” ever.
I love Renee Young ,she can do no wrong.
I’m not a Rosebud ,I’m a Lemon.
I’m hoping for the Rosebuds to botch the the catch and drop Adam on the floor so he can get knocked out ,come round and turn into Leo Kruger.
It’s a pity it couldn’t have been Nattie who lost to Alicia Fox (without crying) and put Paige against someone else.
Welcome to the “Batista is actually pretty okay” club my friend.
I’ve always thought he was okay, he was just a super pile of shit between January and April.
So always except for that time when you didn’t. Got it. Lock it up.
I would say the shit pile-iness abated as early as late February. Don’t tell anyone, but I almost, kinda wanted him to win at Wrestlemania.
He turned around when he stopped trying to be a face and accepted that the fans hate him.
I think he’s been solid since a little before Wrestlemania when he seemed to finally catch his wind while wrestling.
Whenever Brandon refers to anyone or anything as his “jam”, all I can think about is Trevor Phillips and Mr. Raspberry Jam.
[www.youtube.com]
With exception to the ending, I liked Sheamus vs. Cesaro, and I agree that I would love to see 20 minutes of them just tearing each other apart.
As for those Youtube comments… I don’t know if I can ever go back there again to watch my cat and coke/mentos videos ever again…
Ambrose is up there with Jericho as best guest color commentators. They both make things appear logical and important in a genuine and in-character fashion.
Injury-Punk was magnificent in the booth as well.
So, how bad it Rowan? Harper is awesome, he gets to talk. Rowan, they just let him wear a mask and he doesn’t get to talk. WIthout The Wyatt Family, he’s released?…R-Truth level?…part of 4MB?
Without the Wyatt family, he probably would have been given a Berserker gimmick (he was basically a Viking, right?), and he’d be a monster heel that would have torn up the lower midcard for a couple months.
What PNG said – he’d be Tall Rusev, minus Lana.
Harper should have kept the shoes and tied them into a necklace for a trophy
Oh my god, that would have been amazing. I wish they’d do this for next week.
Three minutes ain’t enough, Big E needs five.
So, I’m trying to find a way to make a joke about Lana telling Rusev to “pull the trigger” but he always mishears it as “kill the–” well, you get the idea.
I’m Black and I laughed at this. +1 to you sir, +1 indeed.
Prediction: Stephanie decides to strip Daniel Bryan of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Daniel says that he’s going to do something so degrading and sickening that he can’t believe he’s doing this. “I got a lawyer.”
(cue David Otunga’s music)
Otunga shows that Daniel Bryan’s contract forbids being stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury. Also since said injury was caused by a supervisor (Kane) that didn’t occur in a wrestling match, he suggests that Bryan can sue for damages. Stephanie spazzes out and runs up the ramp while Team YES! celebrates. Then her McMahon gene kicks in and Stephanie says that he can’t be stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship, but he can be stripped of the WWE Championship as nothing in his contract forbids that action. She splits the WWE World Heavyweight Championship into their original two belts and vacates the WWE Championship.
Best of Both Worlds: Daniel Bryan doesn’t get screwed. We got ourselves a legitimate Interim Champion and Daniel Bryan return feud is all but set up.
Could she not just dissolve that title term anyways and split the titles into 2 separate ones now and do the same thing? If she couldn’t strip him of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, she splits them into their 2 separate entities and holds 2 tournaments, which would be awesome. They would probably be conveniently won by Orton and Batista…
Oh god, I hope this doesn’t happen. Just keep it simple and strip him of the title. Summerslam should be the beginning to his road to wrestlemania. . . if he’s healthy by then.
this is the best idea I’ve heard to solve this!
My favorite part of the last two RAW’s have been been the WWE exclusive Alicia Fox interviews. They are magic. Last week she said, “I’m not a quitter, I’m a fox,” and my heart fluttered. This week she went back and forth debating whether or not to give the White Byron Saxton’s King’s crown. I kind of want to see a Lana/Alicia Fox confrontation so Alicia can get all in Rusev’s face. This is my dream.
And yes, I’m a nerdy white guy.
I don’t understand the context of that last sentence, unless you’re going for a Kip/Lafawnda thing.
What I hate about the way commentators treat faces is how everything’s always RETRIBUTION. John Cena had three months of retribution for that time Dolph Ziggler pushed him into a bathroom stall. It gets even worse when Sheamus Brogue Kicks Mark Henry and Cole is all “a measure of retribution tonight!” A measure. Michael fucking Coleis the one to judge when someone has had a sufficient amount of retribution, and there hasn’t been enough yet.
The video packages don’t help either. Whenever a babyface is beating the tar out of a heel the music is pumped up and people are cheering and shit. The other way round and the music’s all menacing and distorted and there’s weird filters like you’ve just licked a toad.
Also, if that guy is from Bradford, I can believe he’s that intelligent. Hiyooo
I skip the video packages for that exact reason. so clearly and disgustingly biased, I can never watch them without shouting the hardest I can and then running head first into the wall, ceiling and the floor.
I think we in the UK don’t mind Adam Rose’s accent because it is so clearly nothing like an English accent we are not offended.
He sounds a bit like Kevin Pietersen, which I always enjoy.
I was wondering about that.
Yank here, so I speak from ignorance, but Rose, to my ears, is basically just doing a Russell Brand mimc with an intentionally broad English accent, like what Americans actually think you sound like because of Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins.
It genuinely never even struck me that he was supposed to be doing an English accent until about a month ago. I thought he was still South African.
I thought his accent was a South African accent because he’s from South Africa.
i am a lemon. ONLY because i miss leo kruger. so much.
and whoever said that “dean ambrose calls the classics”. should be on the network, that would be an instant selling point for me to go all-in and sign up for the network. if only this was a real thing, it’d help put the company back in the black.
(this raw was okay. enjoyed the shield/evolution segment, and crazy alicia fox. girl is just nuts. and i love it.)
I take back utterly what I said before about picking on foreigners for the “Let’s Ask the WWE Universe” bit. Next week’s column should be at least 70% “The Youtube comments of Nikhil Suri”
I legit want to see a El Dortreto match now.
Important question: Ed Dortredo – Tecnico or rudo?
Lovable illiterate face, until he betrays his best friend Ramisterio and joins a heel faction who offered to teach him how to spell.
I still wanna know who taught Stephanie to be such an amazing heel. In the leadup to Summerslam last year she was AWFUL. Then all of a sudden she’s implying Big Show can’t sexually please his wife, and that’s why he sucks in the ring and is broke. Did they stick her with Piper and flair for a month and have them teach her heel promos or something?
“Just be yourself.”
Worked with Trips, too.
She hasn’t hit Tamina with a coconut yet, so she can’t have been learning from Piper.
So when she reminds you of Vince, you remember why you were attracted to her?
Somebody obviously got to the ring announcer re: how to pronounce Paige’s home town like a native: “Norridge”, not “Nor-Witch”.
Also: bloody hell, Kid Chameleon. I got a crick in my neck playing that for hours on end on the demo machines in Game.
Just a small, somewhat inconsequential note: Alicia Fox did kick Paige in the face one last time before pinning her, making it a wee bit more understandable rather than just pinning her after the backbreaker/second turnbuckle drop.
Yeah, the way she sold it was almost like she was supposed to have been knocked out since she didn’t even try to kick out. Either that or Alicia Aksana’d her her and they had to end the match prematurely.
Yeah, I thought it was awesome due to Alicia’s wicked kick and Paige’s complete death sell of it. Death sell or knockout.
I want to know what it is about proximity to Adam Rose that makes lady interviewers dance like THAT. I thought it was just Devin Taylor being Devin Taylor, but Renee did the exact same derpy dance last night. It’s a sight to behold.
I can’t be the only one who thought JBL wanting to straight up murder the bunny was hysterical, right?
JBL has been on fire lately.
In my head he is pulling a “Stephen Colbert”, he’s broadly playing a cartoonishly buffoonish WWE announcer intentionally to troll the fuck out of Lawler, who is awful, and has always been.
Salty, sleepy Brandon is best Brandon
Agreed on Sheamus/Cesaro. When they started the match, I couldn’t wait to see them beat the dogfuck out of each other, but then Cesaro spent the whole segment before the commercial running away. Then there were a bunch of clotheslines, Sheamus eating the Euro uppercut coming off the top was great, but then a cheap ending.
Few thoughts about Raw
1) I think the worst part about the Seamus/Cesaro match was the shit for brains audience that was crapping on an otherwise good match.
2) I think beat the clocks could be fun if matches were given longer times. If they were to sell the importance of the secondary titles, matches that go 10+ minutes because both men won’t stop at anything for a shot at the title could fix their current problem. Plus, that way both guys look better than one bro losing in 35 seconds.
3) I’m super sad Summer still hasn’t become “The Queen of RAW” yet. Hurry up, writers! Also, I think Alicia won via vicious kick to the head. She kicked Paige when Paige was stuck in the turn buckle and then pinned him.
4) The WWE has tons of divas on their roster page, which is great. It’s about time they start booking two matches consistently with different divas on each Raw. A rotating schedule, minus the champ who can show up and do color or something. It worked wonders for NXT’s divas, so it should work well with Raw.
5) Harper is the bee’s knees.
Raw and Smackdown creative don’t watch NXT ,so it’ll be a while before Summer becomes queen of anything .
When was Paige ever a dude?
yeah, Summer Rae is shifting away from the natural role she was born to play, as I see. and it makes me pretty sad.
Aw, how did “I see a redhead and I want to paint him black” not make Top Comments? That was gold.
Thanks =)
I was there in person and it was awesome for a first live WWE event.
Ziggler got a huge pop but his match was just meh.
Batista and Rollins was the best match and that flip Rollins did got a huge gasp and my heart just jumped into my throat. He’s too good at selling, I thought he was knocked out.
Also Rollins seemed like the one calling the match which made me laugh at the time because you’d think Batista is the veteran at his age. Rollins only being in his 20s and being able to lead and produce Batista’s best matches since his return is kinda scary. Imagine him in 5 years, he’d be a true ring general.
Alicia Fox was awesome in her post match celebration. But they didn’t show the best part! After she poured the coke down herself, she proceeded to use the barricade like a balance beam and walk along it doing high kicks while wearing that crown. She got a big ovation for it, only moments after beating the hometown girl which really surprised me but I was happy she got that.
Adam Rose’s theme was super over, and was being sung during Cena/Harper and on the tube afterwards. Not so sure if the same can be said for the man himself unfortunately.
Afterwards Steph and HHH did awful English accents and kept turning the lights on and off for Barrett until Adam Rose came out. Whole arena then chanted “you’re a lemon” at HHH, he ate a bullhammer and everyone sang along and did the rosebud dance out of the arena.
Amazing experience and the crowd was awesome, despite the What and CM Punk chants.
alicia did THAT and they DIDN’T show it, but showed every other sh*tty boring thing on this episode? seriously, WWE?!
Another best to Bray for talking about diplomas in his promo during College Graduation week.
Batista is the proto-Eve. He’s going to leave just about the same time he starts delivering really good matches… AGAIN!
My favourite part of this episode was spotting the British wrestlers among the Rosebuds, including ICW’s Coffey Brothers (The Penguin and the guy wearing a guy as a headband) and the guy in the pink suit basically being Joe Hendry in a palette swapped alternate attire:
[www.youtube.com]
^wearing a tie as a headband
I bet the bunny was Prince Devitt! He’s signed with the company anyway, and his latest bookings were around Britain.
Daniel Bryan should give up the title while he heals, because a tournament would be so badass! King of the Ring style, please? At the same time, if he doesn’t bring up the fact that The Rock was champ and never had to show up, and use that as a way to discredit Steph, I will be slightly disappointed.
As cool as it may be, there’s about a 0% chance that Bryan talks about The Rock in a negative light while he’s the cool, hip babyface. But anyway, I agree that they should do a KOTR thing. The only problem with that is that I don’t see WWE not phoning in the winner of the tournament before the thing even starts, they sometimes do shit like that.
yeah, I know what you mean, @Lulzovich. it always pisses me off and makes me sit with my arms crossed and a bored rusev-accolading look on my face until the obvious result that they make it clear to me happens.
I’m a little annoyed by the way Authority storylines are playing out in WWE, mostly because, as Brandon has pointed out, the Authority is RIGHT. They DO own pretty much everything about Daniel Bryan; the Yes!, the goat stuff, the merch, all of it exists because they allow it to.
The problem with that kind of enemy is that they never really get their comeuppance, which is key to the dynamic of heel/face. It’s almost like there isn’t one to get. No matter how good Daniel Bryan or Cesaro or anyone on the roster is, the thought is there, at the back of people’s minds, that the Authority can just step in and go, LOLNO you’re back to wrestling in armories or whatever you were doing before. They’re being Lawful Evil instead of Neutral Evil. Without a thing for Daniel Bryan and the fans to grab on to and say BUT THIS, he’s always going to sound like a whiny Sarcastic Susan, which is why people STILL believe he’s not great on the mic.
If he’s going to give up the belts next week, he has to do it like an ass-kicker: give Steph the belts, look her in the eye and say that in 2 months, he wants his Summerslam match. He doesn’t know who the champion is going to be by then, but he doesn’t care. That guy is gonna go down HARD. And then maybe Knee+ Triple H, because WWE babyface.
2. Rusev did not Accolade all three of them at the same time.
Glad I’m not the only one who thought this
“Also, is it just me, or was there something off about that bunny suit? Did they leave it in Orlando and have to pick up a facsimile in London?”
I’m positive you’re being sarcastic and I’m missing the boat, but that actually happened. Check Justin Gabriels Twitter, on May 18th he mentions having lost it while traveling to London.
Justin Gabriel is the dancing bunny. Some might say it’s a step down, but hey, at least he’s on tv.
Is it sad how excited I was to read this article just to see Brandon’s comments about Bad News Barrett’s Dog Boner to the back of RVD’s head?
not one bit. it’s my current favourite thing about him- how he gets super excited for barret! he makes me do so, too!! (although barret is so good, I would’ve probably started doing so even without brandon showing us how fun it seems to be/is.)
I’m giving the ‘Whitewashed Hamburger’ a shout-out as I actually know the guy – really talented indie wrestler from here in Liverpool called Zack Gibson.
Is there word from his doctor yet?
My favorite ‘theory’ as to why Harper wrestles the way he does is that, when you think about it, most of the people the Wyatt Family faces – the Usos, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, The Shield – have guys flipping out of control onto the Wyatts. Luke Harper’s obviously not a mentally-fit man, so it’s probably likely that he does that shit because he’s literally too deluded/stupid to know he’s too big to be doing hurricanranas and planchas. It’s fantastic and adorable and awesome.
I liked Sheamus vs Cesaro a hell of a lot. I like it every time I see it, to be honest. Is there a reason why Sheamus is a significantly better wrestler when he’s being hit? Like, does that trigger something in his head and he’s all ‘this guy’s hitting me, I’mma gonna hit him back twice as hard’? Is it because he’s an Irish bar brawler who has had one too many police cautions for starting the fight, so he can now only fight back when people hit him, instead of land the blows first? I like to imagine it’s that, and that his opponents have to hit him before he can touch them properly.
But for real, Sheamus only seems to really lace ’em up when he’s against someone who’s trying to give him a black eye. Luke Harper and Aiden English on NXT and Cesaro on the main roster seem to be the three guys that have got the best out of him because they actually hit him properly, instead of pulling their punches.
sheamus’s best match ever is the one where daniel bryan beat the shit out of him until he passed out to the YES-lock in the second of the 2 out of 3 falls match, and he turned into a vicious beast in the third fall- jumping at the end of the running brouge kick and turning bryan inside out with it!
The Monkees aren’t even British! They’re American!