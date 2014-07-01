The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/30/14: I’m The Marine, Dammit

Pre-show notes:
Great write up B-Stroud. After listening to his podcast every week and, getting to see what a great mind he has for wrestling I was legitimately excited to see Cool Dad. Something good could come of this.
I tried to listen to his podcast once– I think it was the episode with Cesaro a couple months ago?– but I couldn’t even get through Jericho’s time-filler stuff before the interview. It was just obnoxious as hell. And that was disappointing, because I’ve always liked Jericho, and I’ll periodically hear about interesting things from his podcast.
I started listening to the podcast recently, and the best advice that I can give is to skip the first 10 minutes and another 10-minute stretch in the middle. I was laughing so hard I cried during the recent episodes with Paul Heyman.
The Paul Heyman Studio 54 stories were great. The Jericho podcast is a clone of Stone Cold’s pod, so treat it accordingly. Skip the first 10 to 15 minutes of each and don’t be afraid to fast forward thru the commercial break in the middle.
@Pencil-Necked Geek I managed to make it through by skipping a bunch. It was on my phone though so I couldn’t drag it accurately and had to press the forward button. I ended up catching more of his goofiness in between my 10 second skips than I wanted to.
My main problem is that I was listening in the car, plus it was nighttime. Otherwise, yeah, I would have been doing my best to skip all the non-interview stuff.
It takes some getting used to but Jericho lives his gimmick, he’s just Jericho all the time. He does a segment before PPV”s called “Israel” that needs to be heard to be believed. Now that I’m used to his podcast I just imagine I’m listening to 90’s Jericho being obnoxious and still getting over.
Oh everyone listen to Drew McIntyre on jericho’s podcast. Compelling stuff
I’m not equipped to live in a world where the flat-earth tea party rednecks are babyfaces.
Right? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills! THAT DUDE IS A RACIST AND ALMOST MURDERED A FAN-FAVORITE LAST WEEK, STOP CHEERING HIM.
The fact that he’s a black hole of charisma doesn’t help either.
I agree with you. Don’t ask me to cheer for the racist uncle. That said, I’m excited about Zeb vs. Lana promos. If only there could have done this with Big E instead of Swagger. Having Zeb manage Big E against Rusev would take some of the horrible racist vibe away.
I would also like to point out that racism is bad, and that I don’t like racism because I’m a good person. Props to me for pointing that out about myself.
There’s no time like World Cup time to lose yourself in knee jerk nationalism. Also there’s a whole lot I would accept to avoid ever having to hear Big E’s awful PreacherSpeak.
The easiest way to get a big pop from me is to take the heels that make me mad because they could SO EASILY BE COOL but they insist on being dickheads, suddenly share a common enemy with me and go fuck their day up. I love this angle, and Swagger absolutely should be the guy to stop Rusev because stopping Rusev won’t be this hot ever again.
I agree they did just have a battle royal but they also just had a tournament.
And those are basically the only 2 ways they know to solve that issue. I would like to see a surprise title at it. FYI Darren Young has a torn acl.
Hell if Sheamus needs a midcard title give him that one and get that US title on Rusev ASAP
“It’s very easy to turn Zeb from ‘racist, politically extreme guy we hate’ to ‘racist, politically extreme guy we’re used to and kinda love because he’s so wrong about everything.'”
Couldn’t agree more – I’m starting to think that getting all of that American history wrong in his promo at MITB was planned – like this is going to be part of the gimmick from now on.
I still think Miz tried everything he could with his WWE title reign. I mean one of us feuds was a Lawler feud used to build Lawler/Cole and his other big feud was a Rock/Cena feud that he happened to be the champion going into.
Lana is basically my favorite Command and Conquer Red Alert 2 character.
THIS!
The one thing I’ll give the Santino segment (maybe), is the way he oddly pronounced “party” multiple times in the first 10 seconds. It kinda reminded me of Nacho Libre:
[www.youtube.com]
Then the Mike’s Hard Ice Tea showed up, and everything went to shit.
Apparently I don’t know a good Raw when I see it cause the only part I truly enjoyed was the Miz/Jericho/Wyatts segment. And think it’s about time Jericho got a different gimmick than Y2J? Ya know, since that whole Y2K non-event happened about 15 years ago.
Kane really needs to stick to the chokeslam and just take the tombstone out of the arsenal. He does it so poorly that they have to use a camera angle where you can’t quite see how horribly it’s being executed. The dude’s head is either a foot from the mat or he just kinda collapses with the guy and let’s him tumble over.
Oh, and I did love Bo. Forgot about him.
It’s harder for young talent to portray babyfaces out of the chute – it’s just easier to piss people off than make them care about you. Consequently, when Jericho goes to put over young guys, he’s stupid playing his generic Y2J babyface bit instead of one of his awesome heel personas. Triple H is currently filling that role of enhancement legend for the faces anyways, putting over Bryan and the Shield to move them to the next level.
*playing his generic stupid Y2J babyface bit …
@Fancy Catsup
Jericho is going to be cheered regardless. But he’s good enough he could turn heel so it’s a maybe
No worst for Cole’s terrible “Wyatt2J” pun?
folks always find the one thing I didn’t mention in three hours of show and act surprised that I didn’t mention it
In fairness, it was particularly egregious.
Oh, this wasn’t a legit complaint. I just thought it was a really, REALLY bad pun and would get a mention as proof of how much Cole sucks.
Typical WWE fans: OMG Cena won!? I am never watching this shit.
Literally 21 hours later: Whoooo Raw was awesome, so excited for what they’ve got going on!
You better Bo-lieve that Bo is winning the IC strap.
I would love that so much, but I don’t see it happening. I’m betting on Cesaro. Maybe it can have Cesaro vs Sheamus champ vs champ match.
Please please please let the Dust Bros, and not the Usos, be Jericho’s little buddies in the inevitable three-man tags with the Wyatt Family.
Is it wrong that I want Rybaxel to lose their minds after losing to the Dust Brothers so much that they start coming out in facepaint as well? I’m picturing Axel with an axe on each cheek. I guess Ryback can have a turkey leg.
@muddywilbury
If Rybaxel become the new version of Demolition because of losing to Them Rhodes Boys, they will be gods.
Odds and Nikki Bella – two things John Cena mounts the shit out of.
I’m afraid for the future of Rollins as Mr. Money in the Bank. He’s coming off like a total stooge right now, and I think the only thing interesting about it is that Ambrose is going to stalk him. …And don’t get me wrong, that’s *really* interesting, and I am going to enjoy the hell out of every time Ambrose speaks.
But, I mean, I think back to the two or three times that Miz teased cashing-in, but pulled back at the last second, because things weren’t in his favor. Even though they were unlikely, there was still a “Oh wow, is he going to cash in?” feeling each time.
Last night, I could not have cared less when Rollins’ music hit after the main event. Because:
a) They’d already announced the main event of the next PPV
b) We know Ambrose won’t let Rollins cash in as long as Ambrose is walking or breathing
c) The phrase “Rollins pinned Cena to win the championship” is physically impossible to comprehend.
So my prediction is that Rollins keeps the case until after Mania. And I say ‘after Mania,’ because I feel like that’s when Reigns will end up with the belt.
Rollins demanding matches with Ambrose so he can take him out (LMS?) then cashing in that night sounds cool. It’d be even cooler if he lost because Ambrose’s constant hunt means he can never cash in fresh. Like, he beats Ambrose in a tough match at Extreme Rules, cashes in on defending champ Reigns, they fight for five minutes, spear, pin.
I was wondering about this last night – does anybody remember that, in Adam Rose’s first couple of matches after he got called up, they’d built this thing in where he was all “prancy guy who likes to party” in the ring for a while, get punched a couple of times, and then suddenly snap and go FULL LEO KRUGER? What happened to that? It was the only thing about the character that had any kind of long-term potential to be interesting, and it’s just…gone.
I don’t think he’s really been given enough time to do that in a while. He’s generally skipped straight to the shit version of his finisher.
So, with AJ back and now evidently a face, can we get a Team Rocket reunion?
Dear god, yes! Just let Summer be Dolph’s annoying girlfriend that AJ and Big E. tolerate. I want Team Rocket back more than anything else.
Also – not to nitpick, Brandon, but isn’t the difference between the Authority stripping Daniel Bryan and everybody getting mad and the Authority stripping BNB and nobody caring because Bryan’s injury was caused by the Authority’s crazy demon henchman, at least in canon?
The most reasonable explanation for stripping BNB without drama is simply that there wasn’t any ambiguity over how long he’d be out and it was clear it would be long enough that waiting wasn’t “best for business”.
And also, the Authority hasn’t been bending over backward to screw Barrett for the last however many months.
In my brain, the embarrassment came because Bryan wouldn’t do basic shit that was asked of him. Dude got his wife fired. At some point Bryan stopped being noble and became a complainer, and my allegiances switched.
The simple truth in all of this is the WWE doesn’t care about the IC title. Oh, Barrett is injured–we’ll just do a battle royal–people love those. Bryan had the only title (actually titles) that they cared about. That’s why the gave him so much shit. It’s not because they’re “evil;” it’s because they need those titles to be important. They drug out that story line as long as humanly possible to try to give Bryan a chance to recover, and only when it was clear he’s not coming back anytime soon did they strip him. I just wish they didn’t make Bryan look like such an incompetent dipshit during the whole process.
I dunno, man…it seems to me like you’re viewing this from an “insiders” perspective. Yes, IRL, Bryan spent a decade and a half working a brutal, high-impact style that finally caught up to his body at a REALLY inopportune time, and it’s only right that if he’s seriously injured he should relinquish the belt, so he seems like a petty defiant jerk for not wanting to give it up.
BUT – that’s not the story they’re trying to tell. The story they’re telling is that after 8 months of the Authority screwing this guy out of the belt in every way they could think of, he finally beats them and wins the titles, and instead of trying to take the belts off of him in a match, they just sent their crazy fire-summoning demon henchman out there to attack him and intentionally injure him, and then use that injury as a pretense to not just strip him of the title, but FORCE him to “relinquish” the titles voluntarily, thereby taking both the belts and his dignity. And if that’s the story they’re telling, then I have a much easier time seeing all of the defiance as entirely justified.
I’m sure Summer and Dolph will be fun, but it’s kinda weird that Summer’s current role is inferior replacement girlfriend (like with Lady and Fandango (yes, I’m already calling that Summer will be worse than AJ, Team Rocket Forever!)).
Paige, I feel this loss is WWE’s reset button. The booking didn’t make sense, Paige should have never been a fiery underdog babyface, and she’s about to start beating some faces in. Same with AJ, she’s cheered (most places) and her bumping is lady parts Dolph Ziggler, let her work under and call for cheers.
So glad to see Jericho again. He’s WWE’s Cena clean-up crew. Cena chumps you out, here’s Y2J to make you whole again. Even if all we get is bad dad jokes, at least Jericho will lose afterwards. It’ll be fun hearing Bray Wyatt’s music twice a PPV again.
He’s probably waiting for something more obvious, i.e. the beating faces in. In WWE, someone isn’t a face or heel till WWE says they are, despite any evidence to the contrary (dick 5-year-old Sheamus).
Ya can’t spell Battleground without:
Rotunda
Bo
Bra- ah almost had it
If John Cena is Vince’s security blanket, AJ Lee is… a smaller, cuter comforter to throw on top of your big blanket when it’s chilly out and your stock price has cratered. I’m guessing AJ is the one thing in girl wrestling that works in Vince’s crazy eyes, so that’s why they put the belt back on her immediately upon her return. I’m sure Vince doesn’t mind the Punk chants either. Heat for heat’s sake.
And while I believe Twitter is a great vehicle for assholes to engage in pointless bickering with strangers, I may have to sign up just so Lana can BLOCK! me. That would be so awesome.
Maybe Vince is partially senile and smooched AJ looking like Steph during that 2012 GM Run and Steph into one person. He thinks AJ is Steph’s wrestling character and gave “his daughter” the title.
*smushed*
Thanks for being with me in the Swagger-Rusev enthusiasm. I know…he injured BNB but what’s hotter than the guy who is nothing but anti-USA is unleashed onto a guy who’s all about being an AMERICAN? And they got the craziest crowd response since Zeb was added to the mix. This time everyone stood up and it wasn’t just a lede to the catchphrase.
Noticed lately Bo’s segments are just bang next to Bray’s like the WWE want people to notice the family link.
I can handle Zeb’s pro USA talk ,Big E or anyone else not so much ,I think it’s time for his 5 gimmick .
So Jack Swagger try’s to kill people and gets a PPV match and a t shirt ,so does that mean Emma’s getting a push.
Nikki Bella a worse wrestler than Eva Marie ? she’s on a par with her acting wise.
I asked Simon Gotch on Twitter who the NXT Bunny was and he said….
He is Benson, a giant, anthropomorphic rabbit. He used to be self conscious about his height, but no more, thanks to Adam Rose.
Gotta say Benson looked pissed to be in that Twisted Tea ad.
“OMG Miz is the bestest, YAY THE M4RINE.” That whole segment was damn great.
Did anyone else mention the part where the ref in the Khali match had to tell him to RAISE HIS ARMS at the end because he was standing there like the monumental turd he is?
I didn’t see it mentioned, but it cracked me up. There was a lull where Khali just kind of stood around before the ref motioned to him. I could practically hear Vince in his earpiece yelling, “Tell the big lug to lift his goddam arms so we can go to commercial!”
I remember raw footage of the Royal Rumble in ’07 when HBK had to tell Khali to do his taunt facing the hard camera after he laid everyone out.
I just wanted to give you props for having Roadkill as your avatar.
Good writeup as usual Brandon, but surprised at your view of AJ/Paige.
People keep acting like this is the end of the story, but it is just the beginning. You want Paige to show character? How is she going to do that as the undefeated champ? You mention over and over how Bryan benefits from chasing the title, or how Rusev’s character would benefit from a loss. Paige can reap those same benefits. She can show character in overcoming the first person who has been shown as her equal in the main roster.
And if she goes heel as teased, she can show the aggression you want out of her by beating the sh*t out of anyone who stands in her way. The biggest thing I took out of last night was her showing aggression and dominance with things like “This is my house, now.” The rivalry isn’t over, the big matches you want (should) be coming. There was no reason to expect the barn burner on the second night of the rivalry.
I will say, the crying was probably a little much
I thought the same thing as far as AJ/Paige. The way AJ hasn’t been around for months and the crowd reacted to her and wanted the rematch was worked perfectly. Paige with a reluctant ,confused” ok?” It was like ” she hasn’t been here, but you guys want her back and love her , but I busted my ass to earn your respect.” She broke the AJ streak as DIvas champ . She turns heel and rips everybody ass to get back what she feels is hers. Perfect.
Am I the only one that thought the Paige/AJ segment was supposed to be a double turn? It really did seem that AJ was the face after that. Also, Paige’s aggressive style would make more sense as a heel. This was the divas feud I’ve been wanting. I can only hope they give this feud some time and do it right. No more 1 minute matches between these two.
That’s how it felt to me too. And that shouldn’t be all that tough, because AJ had been getting cheers anyway, and Paige always looked uncomfortable to me when she’d come down the aisle smiling like a beauty queen. Face AJ vs. Heel Paige should work pretty well, I’d think.
@Pencil-Necked Geek From your lips to God’s (Vince’s) ears
I totally love HHH mocking Cena and Steph has been killing it the last few weeks. I love the Rhodes boys but I want to see them against somebody other than Rybaxel. Damn AJ looks good!!
I wasn’t even aware they were allowed to push alcohol during a PG program. Wasn’t the whole point of WWE going PG that they could get better sponsors and make more money that way?
Also, in that photo the guy in the Penguin costume looks like Big Cass.
How long until budget cuts force Adam Rose to become Magnitude, aka the One Man Par Tay?
I was also shocked by the ad for alcohol. I had already though the tea was alcoholic, but when they pushed it using their roster I had to Google it to be sure.
I know they have featured beer prominently during SCSA’s run, and the APA was literally shown with fifths of whiskey and gambling all the time, but that made sense for character build. I was surprised the would use the talent to promo a specific alcohol in an obvious paid advertisement in this day and age.
Poor Flex Rumblecrunch. You’re so much better than this as the sometimes third member of the Devastation Corporation.
…. Am I reading that line in the Adam Rose section wrong are you implying that Candice Michelle has a dick?
If you’re reading that line wrong then so am I.
Not my implication. [www.dailymotion.com]
Wow, that was so hilariously dumb it was kind of amazing.
… wow that was a thing that made it on TV.
I think that implied cunnilingus, not fellatio, on Candice’s part.
@ccxxii
With her pants on? I’m pretty sure you can’t do that to a girl through a zipper window unless you are Gene Simmons.
Wow. Now I remember why I quit watching wrestling for a decade or so.
Note: The Authority stripped Barrett, they did not haul him in front of everyone and embarrass him by trying to force him to give up the title. No one would have said boo if they just stripped him. The issue is they embarrassing. Always has been.
“I’m not just the marine…. I’m the marine 4 Dammit!”
Love the Miz’ new gimmick: worst bragger on the planet.
Ever notice the strong parallels in the Shield and the Wyatt Family?
1. On debut, the clear leader of the faction is a fantastic character actor (Ambrose; Bray);
2. Each feature an incredibly athletic worker (Rollins; Harper) who tags with the green-as-a-gourd “WWE look” guy (Reigns; Rowan).
3. The leader continues to do 6-man tags, but also moves onto high-profile single matches against main event talent (Ambrose with Taker; Bray with Bryan and Cena);
4. On interviews, initially the leader does almost all of the talking, with occasional comments from the worker, and a single catchphrase from the WWE look guy (“Believe in the Shield!”/”Run!”);
5. Eventually, the worker begins to participate more in interviews and becomes booked on par with the leader (we saw this with Rollins/happening now with Harper), and the WWE look guy begins to materially improve constantly is praised on commentary for his “power” or as a “powerhouse” (we saw this with Reigns/happening now with Rowan).
If this follows…
6. Eventually, the WWE look guy will be booked the strongest of the three and assume the leadership role;
7. A break-up will be teased, and there will be a face turn against a newer 3 man faction;
8. The three will become an incredibly over babyface unit, until the worker turns on the others;
9. The WWE look guy politely slips away from the other 2 to wrestle the main eventers and poison Stephanie.
As shocking as it would be if Erick Rowan becomes the main event staple of the trio, I wouldn’t have believed Leakee would be featured over Moxley and Tyler Black either.
Leakee would’ve been a tag champ at the most.
@Fancy Catsup The only issue with your otherwise great post is that the Wyatts never win anything significant. They have lost every important battle. For the first 18 months the Shield was completely bulletproof. When it comes to important fights the Wyatts morph into Crazy, Hillbilly 3MB.
nice to see you toning down the RVD hate which was never really justified
I wish Brandon still hated RVD so I wouldn’t have to read such a dumb opinion.
It was justified weekly. Literally. Brandon would state his opinion of RVD and justify it. Also, it was correct, but that’s neither here nor there.
The only reason RVD looked acceptable here was because Seth’s post suplexed-into-a-fucking -ladder pace actually matches his RVD’s natural state. RVD is slow as shit and awful, but when he’s in a match that plays to that style and he doesn’t try and move like he’s 15 years younger it’s way less jarring.
“you don’t agree with me so your opinion isn’t justified” is something I’ve gotten for years, even though literally everything I write features three paragraphs of explanation
I agree with most of this, but I especially agree with the AJ/Paige deal, and it’s honestly really frustrating.
I know that a lot of recappers are *dismissive wanking gesture* about Divas matches and some of the content is… not great, but my mother was always a big proponent of women’s wrestling and having made friends with some wrestlers through her, I always wanted to see it do better than it does on a national scale. When Paige showed up the night after Wrestlemania, it felt like a “FINALLY” moment, but the past couple months have been goofy, and now that Paige is finally getting into the character, OH HEY HERE’S AJ AAAAAND we’re back to square one, but with crying.
I also found the promos confusing, between AJ’s pre-match face tendencies and Paige’s heel tendencies, and AJ’s post-match promo that was as psychotic and heelish as ever. The whole thing is really weird.
AJ is still adorably evil, while Paige can return to the cold blooded anti-diva she was in the indies and NXT, let the fans decide who they root for. Works both ways.
Nice bit of continuity, Brandon: you promised that if RVD ever pulled out a new move you’d ‘BEST’ everything he does and sure enough after doing something new on NXT you’re giving Mr (some) Monday Night(s) the thumbs up.
A man’s only as good as his word.
I was there…our section was chanting AJ Punk…..for marriage.
because consistency!!!
‘Backstage on the “DX and Candice Michelle get blowjobs” cookout set’
sweet merciful Jeebus, this was the line I needed to divert my attention from that gotdamn soccer game. We can laugh again!!!!!
Bless you, Mr. Stroud.
DAMN IT, THEN YOU DO THIS:
“He’s a superstar, no doubt, but he’s also a guy who works better as the leader of a team. A squad, if you will. A spirited squad.”
I’LL NEVER QUIT YOU, UPROXX.
I live in Tampa, and haven’t checked, but I’m pretty sure I should by tix to battle whatever.
I mean, I love Jericho. Both of the emails I use reference him, and he’s in the card with Bray. Seems like a no brainer, right?
I was so happy about AJ returning that I think I blissed out and completely skipped the main event. I know I watched it, I think I was still Open Threading, but I have no memory of it. Just AJ returning and then straight to Ambrose on the post-show dropping the amazing line about things that will survive the apocalypse (“Twinkies. Cockroaches. Dean Ambroses.”)
Regarding the Authority putting faces in the Championship match– I think it’s pretty standard issue to throw good guys off balance by making them fight their friends. All good guys are friends until they have to fight each other, and then one of them stops being a good guy.
I’m sure there was a more eloquent way of phrasing that, but I don’t get paid to write.
I hope Swagger and Zeb’s babyface run resembles that of Mainwaring and Pike from Dad’s Army. Two lovable, delusional gents that truly believe they’re defending their country. Jack would have to borrow Del Rio’s scarf.
Before Cena came out I literally said to my brother that I bet he s so obnoxious that he ll be wearing one of the belts as a necklace and then he comes out wearing BOTH of them as a godamn necklace because Cena.
When Jericho s music hit all I was thinking was ‘If this is just Sandow again I m going to be pissed’.
The paragraph about Cesaro and his history of making Kofi types look good is the kind of analysis I read this report for. It’s especially enlightening since my knowledge of wrestling doesn’t extend much beyond what’s on TV. So kudos and more of that and less moral proselytising!
Honestly, there’s a lot of things I can/do knock Brandon for, but one thing for which he doesn’t get nearly enough credit is that he really knows the mechanics of wrestling. Even someone as well known as Shoemaker falls into the announcerspeak of “Kofi = great athlete” because he does a fun spot once a year in the Royal Rumble. But Brandon will tell you in detail not only who’s sound and who’s lacking in the ring, but how different performers do or don’t work together. It is indeed enlightening.
I’m happy to be wrong about the whole AJ situation, but I really hate the sneaking suspicion that ninety percent of the reaction last night came down to who she’s married to.
The more time goes on, the more crowd chant for Punk during segments after he gave everyone the middle finger, the less I miss him.
I kind of feel like the prick who can’t just let go and enjoy it when it comes to Swagger and Rusev. The “racist uncle” comparison for Zeb just kind of makes it worse. I had that racist uncle. With bonus misogyny and rampant sexism. I kind of hated him despite fond memories from when I was younger.
Maybe time will dull it and I’ll get over it. I don’t know. I want to like it. A typical face turn speech, no matter how dumb, would help with that.
Regarding AJ: I really don’t think it’s just because of who she’s married to. How many other Divas got to do a *contract signing* for a title match? I think it’s been established that AJ is the best thing the Divas division has going for it.
I don’t disagree, but the last half of her title run barely got any reaction except after Punk left and a bunch of the return last night was drowned out with chants for Punk. I have a queasy feeling that this is going to be a pattern.
I don’t disagree necessarily, but I think her being married to CM Punk (who was, what, the 2nd or 3rd biggest star in the company when he left?) just reinforces the idea that AJ is the only “important” Diva on the roster.
AJ’s regularly the only woman (aside from Stephanie) to get involved in the major (i.e. men’s) stories. She was responsible for two WHC changes (Bryan and Ziggler), was RAW general manager, had a months-long angle with John Freakin’ Cena that culminated with her costing him a main event victory at a PPV.
The only other recent Diva with anything remotely similar was Brie’s brief involvement with Bryan’s title reign, but obviously that ended in a hot minute, and she wasn’t really anything more than a prop in those stories; certainly not a character with agency, like AJ was.
It didn’t occur to me at the time, but my mind was wandering as I was doing mindless busywork at the office just now, so I thought of this:
Not only is WWE now apparently advertising adult beverages on their PG program, but last night they used two of the more kid-friendly characters to do it. Yeah, Rose is a party animal, and if this was the Attitude Era, his finisher would be named with sort of Ecstasy reference. But this isn’t the AE, so he’s just a doofus who likes to have fun.
So yeah, super responsible of you, WWE, a) not making it clear that this fun-looking drink is “for adults only,” and b) having the characters the kids might enjoy most doing the shilling.
I heard Rosita’s in the Rosebud crew? Is that really her in the front with the gold dress or are we just making assumptions? Damn, I loved me some Rosita.
Im about 95% sure it is. I follow her on instagram and the hair matches. She is also from the CT/NY area, so driving to Hartford wouldnt be difficult
The authority didn’t engineer Barrett’s injury in kayfabe they did Bryan’s. Context shouldn’t be ignored just for expediency when making a point.
I noticed that even if they tried to mask some of Ortons rampant bloodletting in the recap, they did not resort to the old black and white imagery they used just a few years ago…