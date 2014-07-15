The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/14/14: Friendly Enemies

– IMPORTANT: We’re doing a live Q&A with The Iron Sheik on Wednesday at 2PM, so make sure you’re here to participate in that. He’s gonna say some stuff, and if anybody says some stuff, it’s him.
– With Spandex, you guys. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
– GIFs via Punchsport.
– Share the column and maybe Sting will come back! Come back and wrestle, I mean. He’s a petty dude, he works for web shares. It’s weird.
– If you’re in Austin on July 27, Inspire Pro Wrestling (the company I work for and help run) is happening. Here’s the flier if you wanna check it out. If you haven’t been paying attention, it’s the show I might die at.
– Upcoming MEET ME THERE screenings: August 1 and 2 at Beta Theater in Houston, Wizard World Chicago in Chicago (I’ll be there tabling! Batista is there too I guess!). We just found out we’re screening not only in Mexico but in the UK over the next couple of months, so holy crap, look out for that.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 14, 2014.
My understanding is Miz’s face isn’t his moneymaker. It is THE moneymaker for the WWE. /shows self out.
Hopefully, Randy Orton does color commentary next week, and takes his time to EXACTLY explain what a moneymaker is, and what it means to the Miz.
GIVE US MONEY FOR THE WWE NETWORK, YOU CAN SEE ZACK RYDER, GO PAY NOW. WWE Commentary. Also hey, you’re alive.
Bray lost the Daniel Bryan feud? Didn’t Bray win at the Royal Rumble and then move on to that one boss Shield-Wyatts match and then Cena? I mean Bryan maybe became a bigger star out of it? Big fan of your column, just wanted to ask.
Bryan made the Wyatts look like idiots (it was an awesome segment, but he definitively “won” that), then went on to be WWE Champion. Bray is in the exact same spot he was in January. A guy who says things to big stars and then nothing happens.
Hindsight’s 20/20, but WWE should have made Bray Wyatt attack Bryan before Payback. That way, when Bryan left cause of his broken
neckeverything, Wyatt would have looked like the hero killing monster he’s supossed to be. Instead, Kane is the one to have done it, a guy who can’t get anything else done “destroyed” Bryan’s message with nothing to show for it but billions of Cena losses.
Bray totally won that feud with Bryan, their final contact was an awesome match at the Royal Rumble where he destroyed him single handedly and totally clean. It s just people forget about it due to Cena making the Wyatts look like fools for an awkwardly long time afterwards.
If we’re fantasy booking, Bray should’ve won at Wrestlemania and moved directly into a program with Bryan. Then at least Bryan’s injury would’ve accomplished something, and we probably wouldn’t have had to see Cena title run number 8364.
I’m over all the talk that Bray should be booked as a monster. He’s not a monster. He’s a squat fatshit
If we’re fantasy booking, FACE LUKE HARPER VS WYATT AT MANIA.
I think at this point you have to somewhat deconstruct/humanize (in flawed ways) the Bray character. It’s the “he needs to be a fraud” thing. His motivations should be naked jealousy, pride and ego. I think they’re spent on the current direction.
Also Jericho’s contribution simply being “oh’es weird/let’s get weird” is a complete waste. Everybody’s weird, Bray’s something more than that- or should be.
The biggest problem with Bray is that on the main show, there’s NO ONE he can really change. Everyone’s stuck in their current gimmick/character, and the closest we’ve come to a REAL change was with Bryan and they reverted back in like 3 weeks with HE WAS JUST FAKING IT. Who’s important enough that Bray could do something with and we’d care about? No one. Bray could break Kofi down until he’s wearing a jumpsuit but who’d care about that?
This works better on NXT since everyone there IS malleable and it’s believable that he CAN make someone change or break them.
The “he needs to be a fraud” thing would be interesting if we didn’t already have that right now in his brother.
RJT: What about Bray being able to change Sheamus? It doesn’t really seem like Sheamus is going anywhere anyway, his gimmick is… What exactly? He brogue kicks people? He’s an asshole? But he does seem to have enough of a following that Bray changing him could be a big deal.
@RJT: He doesn’t need a big name to join him. He and Harper are the main attractions. He just needs a following from lesser guys. A 3 man cult is lame. A 7-8 person cult is something.
Sheamus’ gimmick is he is the Irish Cena. Since Im rewatching 2012, and Im just a few shows after Mania, I see that Sheamus now is Sheamus then. It’s unfortunate how, protected maybe, certain stars are. They are made invincible and unchangeable. It makes their characters stale and predictable.
By the by…. I’ve said this about Bray 4 months ago. Just saying.
Once again Bo is just showing us that he’s one of the smartest wrestlers on the roster. As you put it, the fact he can make even Khali, aka the worst big guy in WWE history, entertaining is nothing short of a miracle. Guess that’s what happens when you Bo-Lieve enough. Or you have a hidden third-eye that allows you to read the minds of the fans and internet blog writers.
The only other person that pulled that off in recent memory is Bayley when Khali was on NXT.
Yes, Bo Dallas is amazing. I just can’t even anymore…
The week of borrowed gimmick’s ,Miz (Tyler Breeze’s don’t hit the face ) and Brandon talking about himself in the third person ala The Rock.
Also re: Miz, Dashing Cody Rhodes and Hollywood Rock.
Top Three things about Raw:
1. “OWWWWWWWWW!”
2. “BAD GIANT!”
3. “YOU’RE A POOR SPORT!”
That is all.
I’m stoked that Ziggler is actually stealing girlfriends for a change
Exactly. “Stealing the show… and your girlfriend” is such a heel motto, but it still works for him because, well, LOOK AT THE GUY.
I need to check myself because anytime Bray Wyatt opens his mouth, I am 100% hooked. I love everything he says, doesn’t really matter what it is. I’m all in for him as a character and as a wrestler.
And then I hear the “Boring” chants, read what you’re writing here, and wonder if I’m just too excited. But…I love being excited!
You’re not. Bray is still fantastic, it’s the booking that sucks. That’s pretty much Brandon’s point.
I’m with you, I thought that Bray’s promo was super on point. The human part of Bray was clearly a big Y2J fan when he was young, and somehow became really disillusioned along the way. I loved it, until the boring chants. Then I only felt white-hot rage for Virginia.
The WWE universe’s opinions don’t exactly match up with ours. Bray is still awesome.
He hasn’t recovered from the cage match.
I was slightly depressed when Layla and Summer Rae first got together because I know that a lot of people in the audience who were cheering that night were reimagining Bischoff’s HLA segments.
I’m really annoyed by how many people thought “So Summer and Layla are dating now?”
The implication of those two dancing and being all friendly like is a recipe for HLA in the WWE world. I think most of us are just using our experience to put 1 and 1 together. If SummerLay doesn’t become a couple, we’ll finally have progress
They blew past JBL referring to Miz’s face as his “ATM”. I was hoping Jerry would completely misconstrue what he was talking about.
It’s impossible to underestimate the intelligence of the average wrestling fan, and I think Vince knows that (see: “here’s how you turn on your computer, so you can use the WWE Network”). So I understand why Paige had to hit us over the head with the “frenemies” stuff.
Did anyone else think that the truck called an audible during the Flair segment? He seemed to go off the rails immediately, which made everything else feel rushed.
4. How sad is it that The Shield music suddenly hitting means a sassy babyface is showing up, and not the signal for a MEGA BEATDOWN of whoever’s in the ring?
=*(
**pats back** That’s when B&W got real this week
Once again, Brandon columns with The Room references are better than those without.
I kinda want AJ/Paige to be a “Make the other blush with awkward pleasantries” match. This is hilariously awkward, and I’ve gone from “not getting it” to “not getting it, but it’s Paige and AJ complimenting each other in odd ways so it’s kinda cool I guess”.
I mean, part of me wants them to stay “frenemies” forever, but I don’t know. I’m legit torn here.
I enjoyed when AJ parked herself on the desk, and she and Paige awkwardly complimented each other about their hair or whatever. It’s like they hate each other’s guts, but neither wants to admit that the other is getting to her.
The few moments of awkward silence that AJ let pass before she said ‘OK, bye’ were genius.
Michael Cole actually made me LOL with his comment after AJ put down her head set and walked away. “Uh, good talk, guys!” Just the disdain and confusion in his voice was the perfect capper to that interaction between the two.
Cole is at his absolute best (which to be clear, is still C+ level) when he’s pure near-shoot snark. I also loved his dismissal of JBL and King’s Heyman rumor mongering.
To be fair, while all three of them are complete ding dongs at their job, if I was required to keep one of them, I’d pick Cole.
@Dave M J
I’d go JBL on the condition that he’s paired with Regal or Dawson. I feel either of them would no sell his arguing and keep him at a more fun snarky heel level.
Regal is the best purely because Vince isn’t in his ear and he’s aloud to be himself with bad jokes only Brits understand .
Dawson has impressed me lately.
JBL is a great drunken heel on comment. The problem is he has old man King being useless and company man Cole reciting what he’s told. Keep JBL and replace the other two and you’ve got a show. When Vince finally passes on the control.<<< see what I did there? I don't wish anything bad for the old man but that is what it will take for the product to move on. HHH is going to make a great product when he has control. Prove me wrong Paul.
I would also keep Cole, out of those three. The biggest problem with Michael Cole is that he’s basically a hand puppet at this point. It’s probably why he still has the job.
At the beginning of the main event, Orton put Cena in a headlock. I suddenly wondered to myself, how many Raws have featured Randy Orton headlocking John Cena in the history of the program? 100? 300?
Also, how many more in the future? 1000? 3000?
My theory behind why Dean doesn’t just let Rollins cash-in and DQ him. Because Dean is so angry and bitter about Seth that he refuses even the idea of Seth getting the title match itself. Dean wants Seth to go the whole year and have a voided contract when Money In The Bank 2015. A year where Dean makes him pay for his betrayal every chance he gets. And at the end of it he will have nothing but a briefcase and a piece of useless paper
I’m on board. If Dean does it now, Rollins doesn’t fully receive the mental/emotional fatigue of going through the entire year 1 step away from being champion. For Ambrose, this is a psychological beating, as much as a physical one.
THIS.
They have done everything else with Briefcase, maybe IT IS time for the one scenario no one expects, namely, that the year runs out, without it being cashed in. It would be something not done before. And I love Ambrose’s run ins to keep Seth from cashing in. Seems that could work for a year, if it happens in different ways. And it would make the threat that Dean made to Seth, to always be there, seem legit.
Hi. First time, long time. If you could find a way to incorporate a reference from The Room into every Best/Worst, I would greatly appreciate that. Footballs, spoons, “Where’s my money, Denny!”, “I definitely have breast cancer.” Anything. Thanks in advance. I’ll hang up and listen.
Zack Ryder looks exactly like the guy who says “Me underwears” and falls into a garbage can for no reason when Mark sorta pushes a football into his stomach.
If someone is cashing in the MITB briefcase and the champ is a heel then the champ could just give the ref a slap to get the DQ.
More to the point why didn’t anyone who challenged the streak just have someone run up and punch them do DQ taker? WHY DIDNT ANYBODY EVEN TRY THAT.
Two words: Nathan Jones
I know the direct translation is more like “Attention!” than “Excuse me!” but wasn’t “VNIMANIE” Lana’s Russian version of “Excuse me!”? And while we’re on the subject, what happened to “Vnimanie”? Why doesn’t she announce her presence with that anymore? WWE, why are you spending more time killing off nice, subtle character choices than you are writing storylines?
I miss the Russian ‘excuse me’ too
DelRio. Perfectly put. Wanna like him – ’cause he is sort of a badass (with everything he does being so stiff) – but….the character just lacks so much (everything).
I feel like every Del Rio match would be great if it was the first 5 minutes of a killer 20 minute match, but when everything’s 5-7 minutes it never pays off like it should and is just real dry.
How do you not see ADR’s goodness. He says nasty things to opponents, he cheats, he makes great facial expressions.
Here’s a great heel thing he does. Inflicts pain because he enjoys hurting people.
I don’t know of a single guy that has had his character suffer as much as ADR has by having his valet/manager taken away.
I personally thought the Putin 3:16 sign was the sign of the night. I’m pretty sure it got censored for a brief bit too.
That Sonic segment bugged me most because I knew all that food was ridiculously cold because the closest Sonic to Richmond is like 20 minutes away.
#ThoseOldLateNightHungerRuns
Dumb anti-idling laws in Virginia
The problem with “the moneymaker”. It was getting over. It was getting a reaction these couple of weeks. The problem is, the very second it starts getting a reaction now (and it has been the same with many things) the announce table ruins all the fun of it because they are desperate to make it a “thing”. 10 more weeks, and the announce table just in passing making innocuous comments, and it would be firmly over. It may still do, but they are pushing that WAAAAAAAAAY too hard.
“The announce team,” or Vince in the truck?
hold on, i’m still mad at you for writing an article that said “Take pride in your work and do everything you can to make it the best it can be”
sorry, brother
pussy liberal white knight…
Since you mentioned Curtis Axel and Cesaro in the same sentence, I wonder if (well, I assume) Cesaro knows how to say “Shaaah!” in five different languages.
“Shaaah!”
“Schäääh!”
“Schäääh!” (Swiss dialect)
“Le Shaaah!”
“La Shaaah!”
If you want to look deeper into the Rollins-Ambrose cash in thing, Ambrose wants to frustrate Rollins and drive him mad for as long as he could. He could just prevent him from cashing in for a whole year and then when he finaly gets the chance Ambrose could finally cause a dq. Rollins certainly would be pissed, and I’d love to see it and explained.
If they’re going this hard with Rusev/Lana, they should go one more logical step. Getting buried under the Russian flag is a good start, but really, the Russian flag doesn’t strike fear and terror in the hearts of Mericans, no matter how prominent a role it plays in their entrance.
You know what DOES strike fear and terror? The SOVIET flag. Put Swagger under that iconic hammer and sickle and complete the transition to Cold War-throwback commies. Mix shots of Lenin and Nikita Khrushchev (or, in a pinch, Nikita Koloff and Krusher Khrushchev) in with the inevitable Putin. Make noise about Mother Russia moving back into breakaway republics and start casting a longing eye toward Germany and Poland. Give Rusev a power bomb as a pin finisher, and have an explosion and mushroom cloud on the Titantron flash every time he hits it.
Obviously Cena ends it by Cena-ing all over everything, but if we’re going to go with a fantasy, let’s go all the way: Rusev kills Swagger on a post-Battleground Raw and injures Zeb so bad he’s written out. Injured and a bit lost without his manager, Hulk Hogan enters the scene, Hulks him up, gives him the rights to Real American and becomes his manager in time for a Swagger-Rusev I Quit match at Night of Champions. Swagger wins, Lee Greenwood comes out to sing Proud To Be An American, a bald eagle* flies into the ring and craps in Lana’s hair, and we all live happily ever after … until the main event when Cena wins a 1-on-5 WWE title match against Lesnar, Orton, Rollins, HHH and Odds.
* — by bald eagle of course I mean Swagger Soaring Eagle.
ALL OF THE CLAPPING GIFS.
YOU’RE TEARING ME APAAAAAAART AJ!
Seth Rollins is awesome at selling, but let’s not give him more credit than he deserves. I would have never thought he was for real injured if that blue-shirted (doctor/trainer, I guess?) guy hadn’t immediately bolted around the ring to come to his aid.
It’s not exactly Flair’s fake heart attack, but that’s actually kind of a dick move on WWE’s part, now that I think about it.
Exactly. There’s a difference between “Rollins is great at selling” and “we saw the trainer run over to Rollins right away, and the director kept Rollins off-camera the rest of the show.”
If it was a work, which I guess every indication now is that it was, WWE has gotten really good at worked-shoots when it comes to injury angles.
It almost came off as they thought Seth may have been legitimately injured for a second, which is why they rushed the doctor over. In that moment, it was probably more of a “better safe than sorry” precaution.
Yeah, now that I think about it some more, the medical person probably wasn’t in on Seth’s selling, and he did land awkwardly. So, only the first part of what I originally said…
Bray was fine coming out of the Bryan feud. He won clean one-on-one at RR. (Have to wonder now though if that Sister Abigail to the guard rail accelerated DBD’s neck issues.) Bryan won the feud, but he made Bray look great. Next PPV, Wyatts vs. Shield — amazing, and fans ate it up. And the Wyatts “won” most of that feud, as the WWE kept teasing a Shield breakup.
It’s really only since then that the Wyatts no longer look fearsome. Can’t even lay it all on Cena. They Uso feud hasn’t done them any favors — if for no other reason than how WWE treats the tag-team division in general.
We’d all joke about Bray’s overuse of the Bible Camp Song that Shall Not Be Named, but the crowds never shat on that. And of course fans made their entrances pure gold. Monday was the first time that crowd wasn’t with them. I seriously hope that’s not a trend.
On the other hand, I’m not sure how it gets better. As much as I love Jericho, how are three guys supposed to look tough beating up one guy?
Bray was fine coming out of the Bryan feud. He won clean one-on-one at RR. (Have to wonder now though if that Sister Abigail to the guard rail accelerated DBD’s neck issues.) Bryan won the feud, but he made Bray look great. Next PPV, Wyatts vs. Shield — amazing, and fans ate it up. And the Wyatts “won” most of that feud, as the WWE kept teasing a Shield breakup.
It’s really only since then that the Wyatts no longer look fearsome. Can’t even lay it all on Cena. The Uso feud hasn’t done them any favors — if for no other reason than how WWE treats the tag-team division in general.
We’d all joke about Bray’s overuse of the Bible Camp Song that Shall Not Be Named, but the crowds never shat on that. And of course fans made their entrances pure gold. Monday was the first time that crowd wasn’t with them. I seriously hope that’s not a trend.
On the other hand, I’m not sure how it gets better. As much as I love Jericho, how are three guys supposed to look tough beating up one guy?
You, Alvarez, and Meltzer are idiots.
[www.urbandictionary.com]
There’s the word all three of you claim was invented last night.
I think you missed the joke. Paige and the commentary team were going out of their way to get the idea across, as if none of them had heard it before. Obviously it’s a term people know.
hahaha did you seriously just leave this comment
The entire joke, assumedly from all three of us, is how hilarious it is that Paige was treating it like a new word she made up. It is the oldest word. Didn’t you read the jokes about “bromance” that immediately followed it?
I’m pretty sure Paige was only overexplaining because she was trolling the announce team so hard. If you go back and listen, she’s talking to them like preschoolers for repeating the same talking points. I think Paige might be even better at putting the announce team in their place than AJ. She made them look like even bigger idiots than usual.
where’s that gif of the person throwing a ball labeled joke at someone and them not catching it when you need it?
While MrZone666 obviously missed Brandon’s point by a nautical mile, I agree with Aaron Diaz that Brandon kinda missed Paige’s point.
I don’t know, when I watched, it seemed pretty obvious that she was just making fun of the announce team, as if they were too ancient to know words like “bromance” and “frenemies”.
total assholes
Keep Adam Rose the hell away from the Make A Wish kids, just in case he judges them to be lemons who don’t deserve their meds.
Rose couldn’t have mailed that bit in harder if he really tried not to try as much as he wasn’t trying.
I would like to see Bayley brought up to the main roster and paired with Bo, only, she’s not in on the joke. I
“Turning off your brain is all too often a justification for someone to be lazy, to get away with half-assing something and pandering to the lowest common denominator to profit. It’s the Transformers having pee jokes and robot balls. It’s time travel movies not making any goddamn sense. It’s Rambo never running out of bullets. That kind of thing.” I’ve yet to discover why that’s a bad thing
I think Bray has been boring as shit since after Wrestlemania. Kept saying the same thing, kept losing to Cena anyway.
Nothing he says leads to anything, and now his whole character is defined only by ranting in the ring because of it. Everything I loved about him when he came up bores me now because it is hot air. I thought he’d be making a difference, changing people, recruiting people. Even his monsters lose all the time.
If a politician you like keeps giving the same speech about changing a law, but never ever changes it, it doesn’t matter how good those speeches are, eventually you don’t care.
blah deh blah bluuuhhh
Wyatt is compelling as hell and doing the most with what he can do in WWE.
Cya in 6 months when you’re tired of Bo and we’ll have this same argument.
Enjoy Bray for what he is. “I am a God” he yelled that at Cena. That’s awesome, even though he knew he was going to lose. He’s a frustrated cult leader with two very violent followers. Maybe he’s going to up the violence because he’s not getting the results he wants. That’s a fun narrative.
Jericho’s “cool dad” status was never so clear to me as when he paraphrased Michael Keaton’s “Let’s get nuts” speech from the first freaking Batman movie. OK, people over thirty might have appreciated the reference, but it’s an odd little gem to pull out.
“Serious question: The Raw 1000 Cena cash-in showed that MITB cash-ins can end in a DQ. Why doesn’t Ambrose let Rollins cash in, wait until the second the bell rings and THEN jump him? If the match is official, it ends as a DQ win for Rollins and he doesn’t get the belt. Plus, no more briefcase.”
EXACTLY!!! Why did it take so long for someone to print this? thank you.
I think this would be one of those cases where it’s OK to turn off your brain and just enjoy wrestling.
If one wants to overthink it, the kayfabe answer was covered somewhere in the comments section earlier: the longer Ambrose gets to torment Rollins and foil his plans, the more fun it is for Ambrose, and the more it drives Rollins crazy.
Real answer: It adds drama to a potential cash-in (“will Ambrose interrupt in time?”), and gives the Ambrose-Rollins feud a little something ‘extra.’
Yeah essentially that.
It’s kinda like at Elimination Chamber last year where Punk and Heyman got the stipulation where if Rock was disqualified, he’d lose the title, and wondering why Heyman didn’t just walk into the ring, slap Punk in the face, and get him back the championship.
Just started watching now. Holy shit! How many moneymakers per minute were said during that match? Has to be at least 3 MPMs!
My take on Paige/AJ is that Paige is smart enought to realize that when everyone was antagonistic towards AJ she became a) ax crazy and b) longest reigning Divas Champ in history. So she decides to find out what happens when she’s overwhelmingly positive and respectful. Which AJ now seems to try and counter playing the same game.
Add to that the NXT-fact that Paige is a gruff and hard as nails but with a heart of gold, so she probably respects AJ (Doesn’t mean she don’t intend to viciously beat her when she gets the chance to prove she’s better.)
Are we all still pretending that Flair won just 16 World titles?
Dean Ambrose is awesome and I hope he confronts Reins next week for not helping him out on the beat down.
Bray needs new recruits in the worst way. He’s so stale. Even when he beats Jericho, what has he accomplished? Nothing.
I hope AJ and Paige’s feud turns into an all out war after battleground. I feel the WWE are pissing away a great opportunity to have a compelling feud. Considering Paige’s age, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s just explaining frenemy to the 3 stooges because those guys have got to seem ancient to a 20 year old . These guys reference the hokey pokey for christ sake!
Adam Rose is doing nothing for me. Can we please have him get concussed and bring back Krueger?
Maybe a Fight Club thing, or Superman III. Let Krueger fight and kill the damn asshole and put his head over his damn fireplace.
I’m hoping this is the beginning of a Rose heel, and Sandow face turn, feuding over that damn hot dog.
“No Princess Cena, You don’t have to keep mentioning how you’re the fairest maiden of the land. “
I’m sorry, but I can’t enjoy the Lana and Rusev vs. Jack and Zeb angle BECAUSE it’s so stupid, jingoistic, outdated, hypocritical, and revisionist (not does Zeb now like Obama, but we’re supposed to forget what racist, xenophobic dicks he and Jack Are!). I practically ground my teeth through that whole segment.
I wonder if the reason Cena keeps getting put in 2 vs. 3 handicap matches is some sort of insanely meta commentary regarding his love for the #2 and his hatred for the 3 count.
OFF TOPIC: Ric Flair might be Mr WCW to most but not me. Sting will always be the heart and soul of WCW. No matter how WWE tries to spin the demise of WCW, to me they failed because they never truely gave Sting the ball. Hogan was beat clean by “Look at my hip scar” twice, but Sting was given a crappy victory over Hogan.
WCW relied too much on the “Outsiders” than the guy they developed under the WCW brand (or signed away from ECW). *steps down from soapbox*
Can someone explain to me how Cena is the first WWE champion when Orton was the one that unified the belts?