The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/7/14: Un-Bolieve-A-Bull

– With Spandex, you guys. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
– Important GIF via WrasslorMonkey at Punchsport.
– Share the column if you can. Let’s make the first Best and Worst of Raw at With Spandex a MAJOR CULTURAL EVENT. Or at least as popular as the other ones.
– If you’re in Austin on July 27, Inspire Pro Wrestling (the company I work for and help run) is happening. Here’s the flier if you wanna check it out and spread it around. Lots of cool stuff happening, and also me standing around in a suit. It’s everything you ever wanted, I’m assuming.
– If you live in the Houston or Chicago area, MEET ME THERE is playing near you next month. We’re screening at the Beta Theater in Houston on August 1 and 2, then hopping up to Chicago to screen at WIZARD WORLD CHICAGO. I will also be there. SO WILL BATISTA.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 7, 2014.
Why is there always so much ROH bashing from Brandon? I love these articles but I don’t see why there is so much hostility. Considering that just about eveything good in WWE lately has come from ROH (not exclusively I know), I would think it would get a little more respect. As someone who is conected to the indy scene, I would think you would want to promote indy wrestling in general. Maybe I’m just an overly sensitive ROH supporter.
Re-read that last sentence without the first word and you’re spot-on.
I think good things in WWE are from ROH of like, 5 years ago, not current ROH.
I enjoy ROH too, but I also understand the criticism with it being repetitive.
Speaking of which, I was planning on skipping Wizard World Chicago this year because a) getting very expensive, and b) ROH running shows in Milwaukee and Chicago.
When will Meet Me There be shown? I’ll defintely consider paying an overprice convention ticket to see the Chicago premier, if you will.
I think Bryan and Punk are ROH from 5 years ago.
Cesaro is more current and Rollins is even more current than that. And just about the best thing on NXT is Sami Zayn. And Death Rey is the head female trainer.
All I’m saying is that ROH has had a big (positive) influence on the current WWE product. Brandon is entitled to his opinion, I’m just curious as to why.
He’s not exactly *wrong* in his criticism of ROH, though. I don’t know who all listens to Steve Austin’s podcast, but he and Christopher Daniels discussed ROH recently. And it is kind of a spot-fest where everybody just has to get their moves in.
I’m not saying that’s *bad,* because that’s fun to watch sometimes. But maybe not all night every night.
Just because a lot of your favorite wrestlers were in one paticular company at a time, doesn’t mean you have to *like* said company. Just to look at one of your examples, I HATED that Del Rey was either just a manager, or wrestled the same few women every time, due to ROH not wanting to get a full women’s division going.
ROH? Oh you mean the place where no-selling even the most badass finishers is something that literally everyone on the roster does every single match? Oh, that place. Yeah, totally nothing wrong with ROH at all.
ROH isn’t an “indy.” They’ve had a TV contract for years.
@The Small Package – Daniel Bryan’s last RoH match was in September 2009, Punk officially left in August 2005 (although he did make a one-off appearance in January 2006), Cesaro left in September 2011 and Rollins had his last match in September 2010.
@Panther: They might not be an indie, but you couldn’t tell it by their production values.
Since last night, I’ve watched that Bo-Torito gif at least 100 times. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.
Fit Finlay, Joey Mercury, Dean Malenko, Mike Rotunda, and Jamie Noble should all form a distinguished gentlemen’s stable.
At the very least, they should all dress alike and appear in the background of every Raw.
That GIF of Bo….I can’t stop laughing at it. It’s so goddamn funny.
So, Brandon, I’m honestly curious as to your thoughts on the announced Rusev/Reigns match? I’m afraid it might be the first step to Rusev becoming “just a guy” on RAW.
I’m surprised they’re going to give that match away on TV– on *Smackdown* especially. It felt like a big deal when Russev and Reigns were the last two guys in that battle royal a few weeks ago. Now it’s just going to be another match on a show most people don’t watch. And there’s about a 5% chance of a clean finish.
Yeah, it’s to further some aspect of the story. I sincerely doubt it’ll be a real match.
I hope you guys are right, but I just can’t see what they’re going to do to further the story, short of Rusev taking a purposeful count-out loss, which I think hurts his mystique more than an actual hard-fought loss to Reigns would. At the same time, there’s no way golden boy Roman Reigns is going to lose, is there?
There is no way that match is ending cleanly. I figure Orton and/or Kane will interfere before the match even starts/
Count me in among the people thinking Reigns takes the loss due to Shenanigans (or the match never happens). I’d be very surprised to hear that Rusev lost his first match on Smackdown.
The Wyatt family theme still isn’t there. Just do an old-timey House of the Rising Sun
I think a zydeco cover of House of the Rising Sun would be spectacular for the Wyatts.
Not a very good episode, but it was redeemed by everything Bo did and everything Fandango said on commentary. I absolutely lost it when he claimed that Layla was backstage “crimping her hair,” and when the announcers rightfully called him out on the absurdity of that statement, he refused to back down. I like Fandango ten times more thanks to last night.
Maybe it was me just watching the preview of The Monday Night War last night (which was fun, if a tad sketchy on actual history) and it made me think…why do we have money matches on free (sort of) TV again?
Orton/Ambrose is good. But we just saw them on a nothing RAW. Cena/Rollins would have been much better…on a PPV/Network show. WWE has a lower card of nothing jobbers that are hardly used. What is WWE afraid of? Lower ratings? YOU HAVE NO COMPETITION.
There’s simply way too much content each week, and with that we have these matchups that repeat themselves over and over again. WWE really needs to rework these shows and still have great wrestling matches, but maybe not the major stars over and over and over again. Do the writers just notch down Del Rio/Ziggler each time, followed by a zap to the skull? Enough already.
I think I read somewhere a while ago that the $$ from PPV and TV revenues are more similar now so building up PPVs isn’t as important.
You can argue that some matches should be reserved for PPV, but yeah, when you’re getting that much money from TV networks, you have to give them the stars and “big” matchups every week.
Unless he is legit half dead, Vince will never let there be a RAW without Cena.
That Monday Night Wars was so skewed and biased oh my god.
It all was trash on Ted Turner show. Make WCW out to be a nothing company though it was actually run by a lot of careless people. It felt like WWE propaganda.
But it also made me think about the WWE network, TV, and PPVs afterwards. It got me thinking about the next 5-10 years of WWE.
I’m from Quebec and I was insulted by Cesaro’s promo. AND I LOVED IT. CESARO IS THE BEST!
It was the best thing since Vader told a house show crowd “I hate Montreal because I hate the french. You don’t like it, you can kiss my big fat ass.”
What I want to see is some point in the future (not next week) Rollins goes out of his way to make sure Ambrose “isn’t there.” Asking around all night. have him quietly stalk Cena. Finally he gets his moment. (Make it during whenever.) He signals for a referee to come out……
It’s Ambrose in a striped shirt. We then get to watch Ambrose emote different ways of refusing to ring the bell for Rollins. GIF’s galore!
Yes! A million times this!
TAKE MY MONEY!!
I was dismayed when they teased the Dust Brothers in a weird promo, and then they didn’t have a match. That’s not right!
Even sadder that Vince is so scared of the network not making it, he is giving free samples now.
But, yeah, I thought that promo was leading to something big….and… then shit, it is a dud
I’d rather they simply have a promo and nothing more instead of them beating Rybaxel for like the 86th time in a row.
Fandango is criminally underrated.
When he said that Renee “isn’t even a real journalism” I wanted to hear him talk more and more
Oh god, YouTube his backstage interviews. The man is straight up GOLD.
I cant Bo-lieve you left out a mention of Stardust and Goldust’s segment! For shame!
The Dust Brothers segment was typically excellent, but it didn’t really advance anything or give us any new information so I can understand if it slipped Brandon’s mind. All you can really say about it is “Well, that was wonderful as usual.” Not that that would have been bad but not exactly insightful or necessary.
Valid points, however… there should be a video of the amazing segment (I actually rewound it a couple times to marvel in it’s magnificence) so those that missed it or are new can see why we love it. Probably should talk about how that crowd probably would have given Dust Bros the adulation it certainly deserves right now. It would have been nice.
Summer Rae learned creeping in the background from her ex. That angle HAS to end with all four of them in bed together. Or with the faces (Ziggler/Layla) and heels (The Fonzdango/Summer Rae) together.
Bo Dallas is really running with the ball. I bolieve.
Would’ve been handy if they turned Fandango’s mike up as it was more like listening to the teacher from Charley Brown.
Apart from the spear on Finlay it was good to see Orton (I think ) use the apron spot of his.
I actually thought the Orton/Ambrose match was the best match on RAW in awhile. I love Ambrose’s gimmick, but you have to wonder if he isn’t a bit crazy in real life e.g; I saw a TNA “tryout”(?), match that he was in, and other than wearing actual trunks, and a different name, he was doing the EXACT same character…so maybe he IS batshit.
Orton will never be my favorite wrestler, but when the guy has to pull an A+ match outta his ass, he always delivers.
I knew, I knew, as soon as I saw Bo run over Torito, I could picture the Gif, and you loving it Brandon. Bo said so much, by doing so little with that…make sense?
In real life Ambrose is just a goofy dude that loves wrestling. But for wrestling/kayfabe purposes, he’s ALWAYS played the bat shit crazy guy with never-ending vendettas. He basically built his career around this character so that’s why it’s his go-to, and that’s why he comes off so naturally wacko.
@Scott Hall’s Vintage ‘Stache
I can’t wait for Ambrose to finally take that chill pill to see what other character he can come up with!
“I can’t wait for Ambrose to finally take that chill pill to see what other character he can come up with!”
Why? Why ruin something beautiful that works?
If I may nitpick, Torito is a short person/bull. How is Bo supposed to do the Bo-dog off the top rope with him? I’d say it wasn’t an aesthetic decision but a physical necessity.
That gif, though, my gawd. Torito face-planting himself as Bo brushes up against him is what really makes it wonderful. This may be the best rivalry the WWE has right now….
He’s not. The condescending part is that he ran up the ropes still.
My favorite part about that (well, there are many favorite parts) is the way Torito just lays there *dead* after Bo hits him. He doesn’t roll over, he doesn’t sell hitting his head, he’s just dead.
If they reveal that Layla is an heiress and Summer Rae and Fandango are teaming up to swindle her, this whole stupid thing will be worth it.
Damn, that’s one of those plots Raylan Givens finds himself in every once in a while. I’d dig it.
so maybe sting is plan b and cena loses to reigns
Bang your head against a wall, repeatedly, until you no longer think Sting is a viable option for anything other than a couple of nostalgia appearances to shill a video game and enter the WWE Hall of Fame. Then you can come back and rejoin the adult conversation.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent that sounds like an awful idea but I will continue to hold a conversation in any place I see fit. also I see no reason why they couldn’t have a limited use of sting. give him one or two matches to get a few people over and send him out with taker
Because he sucks and has sucked since about 2000 or so. That’s why.
Oh my god, I totally missed the “GO BACK TO HELL YOU EVIL MOTHERFUCKER” during the match. I think I have to isolate that and make it my ringtone. That’s amazing.
King: “Wait, has face paint on YOUR left or HIS left side?”
Another week of everybody ignoring my sweet G gundam references.
what the fuck is a gumdan
Maybe everybody is annoyed because they’d successful blocked that delightfully insane trainwreck of a series out of their respective Gundam canons until you started referencing it again?
People don’t like G Gundam? What’s wrong with you?
“This shovel of mine is burning red! It’s loud cry tells me to bury anyone in my vicinity! Exploding! No-Sell Finger!” – John Cena
Because it would be awesome this will never happen but still: Nice work!
Last night’s Raw was weird. It felt like the individual segments were dragging and then all the sudden Brrrrrrrrrrraaaaaaappppppiiidddoooo~! it was over. But Cesaro, Bo, Bray and their dad were worth it. That and my 8 year old becoming a Dust Brothers fan. The Boy loves him some Stardust.
I’m not sure what was better:
1) Bo knocking over Torito outside the ring
2) Cesaro taking the mic and doing his promo with Heyman’s reactions
WWE gives us the same matches over and over anyway. This at least would be a good way to do it.
+1
Maybe someone has said / observed this already, but do you think Santino is pissed at Sandow for essentially taking his spot on the roster?
It’s possible. Seems like there are a lot of “2.0” guys now. Sandow is Santino 2.0, Rollins is Ziggler 2.0, Bo is Bryan 2.0 (THERE I SAID IT.)
Considering Santino has retired recently, probably not?
I would actually be good with that!
Or have Bayley show up, mediate some discussion with them, have it end in hugs, and be the best female wrestling trio ever.
Also, I picture Vince have a Joker-esque meeting with Santino and Sandow that went like this…
VINCE: Now, our organization is small, but we’ve got a lot of potential for aggressive expansion! So, which of you fine gentlemen would like to stay with our team?
Santino and Sandow both hesitantly nod. Vince reaches into his desk and pulls out a rubber chicken prop.
VINCE (con’t): There’s only one slot open right now, so we’re going to have try-outs.
Vince tosses the rubber chicken on the floor between the two men. Vince gets up and proceeds to leave the room.
VINCE: Make it fast.
+1 to this sir. +1 indeed.
” If you lose all these non-title matches you probably shouldn’t be the champion, should you?”
If WWE were a legit sport, you would have assholes like Skip Bayless and Mike Lupica going on and on about how Harper/Rowan are “great non-title wrestlers” who can’t get it done in the clutch.
I don’t want to sound like Skip Bayless, but that is kinda true with the Wyatts. They are the polar opposite of Wade Barrett. They only win when the result is inconsequential but never win when it matters. Anytime titles are on the line the Wyatts transform into the crazy, hillbilly, cultist version of 3MB.
@McNutty – Except they’re white, so the talking heads would make endless excuses for them AFTER running them down for an entire segment.
@muddywilbury – Truly, they’re the Peyton Mannings of the WWE.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent Don’t we need to use a different superstar now since Peyton has one the big one at least once. Maybe they’re the Kevin Durants of the WWE.
*won (damnit)
Jimmy Uso: “Maybe we can get a rematch”
I guaran-god-damn-tee you will get a rematch, Jimmy.
Wait a second… Fit Finley isn’t dead???
Fit Finley will never die!
@Dave M J
Have it end in Hug-plexes and “New Divas Champion…!”
Okay, since we’ve all come to terms with the fact that King will still be dating 19 year olds when he’s 90, can we at least convince him to not let them choose his wardrobe for him?
It is pretty great to see JBL and Cole in suits and Lawler is there like a MMA-loving douchey date rapey bro.
No comments on the Paige AJ team? What was that all about?
About 6.2 inches.
[m.youtube.com]
I did comment on them. I mentioned that AJ was 1/2 of a team that wasn’t the point of their own match.
Again, before I comment I’ll preface this by saying I’m a very casual fan who watches Raw the next day so I can fast forward through a bunch. This week that happened A LOT. I love Brandon’s columns so I might just save myself some time and read this and not watch. Anyway…
– Kane sucks. He can’t even do the tombstone correctly after having about 15 years to get it right. Plus he looks goofy as fuck running or jogging.
– I didn’t watch any of the Divas stuff.
– Why is there never continuity in the rules? Some matches that have zero stipulations you can hit people with chairs, put them through tables and fight outside of the ring with no consequences. Other matches you get a 10 count immediately or your DQ’d for not breaking a hold. So Orton and Ambrose are outside for a few minutes, Dean is tossing chairs everywhere and then after God knows how long the ref starts a 10 count… WHA???
– Matches I’ve already seen a billion times (literally!) that I couldn’t care less about: Uso/Wyatts (although I did watch, skipped Ziggler/Del Rio and Kofi/Cesaro.
– Jericho adding “2014” to his Y2J trunks doesn’t make this 15 year old gimmick any more relevant. The WWE’s target audience was most likely in diapers when he debuted the whole Y2J thing.
– Bo Dallas is the best part of Raw every week for me.
– I know a lot of people give Cena crap for his same old handful of moves over and over again. But to me it’s getting pretty tiresome watching Reigns go spear, Superman punch, spear, Superman punch, repeat.
You forgot to include, “spear, Superman punch, EMOTE, spear, Superman punch, EMOTE, repeat.”
I was gonna say, “spear, Superman punch, ROAR!, spear, Superman punch, ROAR!” but wasn’t sure if that would have been self explanatory or not.
If Kane “did the Tomstone correctly” a lot of people would be dead..
So I guess you see my point…? Maybe take it out of your arsenal if you’re attempting a move where you’re supposed to be driving someone’s head into the canvas but in reality it’s about a foot off the ground.
And I guess if you wanna use that logic then necks should be broken on “neck-breakers” and backs broken on “back-breakers”. But ya know… wrestling.
I think Brad Barnes from MVP Baseball 2005 has the best username ever.
Holy shit, Summer Rae looks amazing in that picture. Jerry Lawler looks the exact opposite.
thanks
If Affliction or Ed Hardy had a tuxedo t-shirt, it would be what Jerry Lawler was wearing last night.
For all his faults, Lawler still seems like he’s not got an ounce of malice in him. Sure he likes them spingy young ladies, but as far as I can tell he’s quite happy to be the butt of the joke for it. He doesn’t smoke, drink or party, I’ve never heard rumours if him being on the juice, so even if I grow tired of him on commentary, I’d rather replace Cole 9 times out of 10.
Paige and AJ is intriguing. One ting i noticed is that this show had no less than 4 different diva storylines. Nikki being in Stephs doghouse, Layla and Summers hunting for Fandango, the Funcadactyl break up, as well as Paige and AJ’s tensions re. the championship. When was the last time that happened on a RAW?
Lawler was great as the heel color to JRs face pbp guy.. He’s not so good rooting on the goodguys..
All I have to say is how shocked and dismayed I am that Brandon has the exact opposite opinion of Jericho/Miz that I had. Miz’s fanmail promo was THE BEST and carrying his “not in the face” mentality over to the match was great, even if it is kind of an old trope but delusional wannabe movie star heel Miz is handily the best Miz I’ve ever seen because he’s always been that in real life. Jericho’s interaction with Wyatt actually moved things forward instead of us just getting another 3-on-1 gang attack. Most importantly, the Jericho/Miz match was BY FAR the best match of the night. I am officially on board with both of these guys after being overwhelmingly skeptical and apathetic about both of their returns to WWE TV. Especially Miz.
Well, it’s probably because Jericho is hot garbage, basically doing the same thing that RVD has been doing for weeks now. Who asked him back anyway?
I don’t see it. To me, Jericho looked better last night than he has in a while.
I dunno. I think I’m just sick of seeing a guy who peaked around 2002. But he just keeps popping up, unchallenged by wrestling fans who claim he keeps reinventing himself. Seriously, ask yourself, “was I jonesing for this dude a couple weeks ago?” Come on. But no hate in his game. Dude’s just cashing a check on simple fan’s nostalgia.
And again, Rob Van Dam is doing that job just fine. Why do we need TWO long snappers?
his name was Finlay, and he loved to break up fights…
Randy Orton vs Dean Ambrose was perfectly paced, and this is like the first time I ever said anything about the “pace” of a match. The same way I feel when I started saying “technical” to describe a match. It’s like I’m evolving in the bizzaro world where Jerry Lawler lives.
I just watched the Diva’s match on Main Event, Rosa Mendes and Eva Marie ,THE PAIN DEAR GOD THE PAIN .
They actually did this!?!? What on earth would make them do this!?
I’m guessing Rosa won? They probably wanted to give Rosa a win, and there’s no one lower on the totem pole except Eva.
Rosa and Eva Marie were teamed up with Natalya, Summer and Naomi in a handicap match against Nikki Bella. So they BOTH won (Eva got the pin though). It was the hardest I’ve ever booed in my life. Also, Rosa does this weird boob jiggle thing before she gets up on the apron when she enters. It’s weird. She’s about as bad as her titantron.
In fairness, Eva Marie hit a decent(ish?) looking DDT to get the win.
You’re a generous man.
ONLY on the WWE network!!!
I was at the SmackDown taping last night and let me tell you, if you thought that this RAW was bad, wait ’til you see SmackDown. The only reason I’m going to enjoy this episode is because I was there. (And so was Bo Dallas and the Dust Bros, so not all is wrong with the world).
I love Bo Dallas so much. I don’t have any snarky comments to make or jokez, I just love the heck out of Bo Dallas. That guy is the greatest.
#Bolieve
I hope the WWE writers don’t waste Rusev’s first loss on Cena. They will need Reigns to do something in between a Royal Rumble or Mania showdown vs. Brock/Cena. I would have Rusev battle Reigns a few times, even having Rusev beat Reigns by making him pass out from The Accolade. Reigns would eventually break the hold.
I’ve loved the idea of Ambrose stopping Rollings from cashing in, but they need to do it differently Rollings getting all the way to the ring. After Cena retains at Battleground they should have Orton take Cena out, but Rollings doesn’t come out because he’s so tired of Ambrose interfering.