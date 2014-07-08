The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/7/14: Un-Bolieve-A-Bull

Pre-show notes:

– With Spandex, you guys. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

– Important GIF via WrasslorMonkey at Punchsport.

– Share the column if you can. Let’s make the first Best and Worst of Raw at With Spandex a MAJOR CULTURAL EVENT. Or at least as popular as the other ones.

– If you’re in Austin on July 27, Inspire Pro Wrestling (the company I work for and help run) is happening. Here’s the flier if you wanna check it out and spread it around. Lots of cool stuff happening, and also me standing around in a suit. It’s everything you ever wanted, I’m assuming.

– If you live in the Houston or Chicago area, MEET ME THERE is playing near you next month. We’re screening at the Beta Theater in Houston on August 1 and 2, then hopping up to Chicago to screen at WIZARD WORLD CHICAGO. I will also be there. SO WILL BATISTA.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 7, 2014.