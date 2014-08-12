The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/11/14: The Lonely Grave Of Megan Miller

Pre-show notes:
Brie Bella was the highlight of the show for me when she managed to trip over her own feet walking down the ramp for her match .
I rewatched that bit several times (because it was hilarious) and there’s clearly something there she trips over.
That Daniel Bryan picture is just brimming with whatever the opposite of sexual tension is.
Sexual looseness I guess?
Sexual slack.
Even better.
Limp noodles sex soup?
It’s the most asexual thing I’ve seen since I watched Asexual on netflix.
Eva Marie. Secretly a Paul Heyman gal… She has been faking her lack of ability this whole time and will murder the Divas division starting Sunday.
She’s been murdering the Divas division for months now.
We all know there’s 0.0000000000000001% of happening, but, secretly, I think most of us hope this is the case. If this is true, she’d replace the original BFF’s as my one true love in the WWE.
I’m still convinced that Eva Marie’s theme is just a remix of the Batman Beyond music.
Which one. That movie had a couple. Or, at least when it was in the theatre there were a few songs on the radio that were dubbed the theme song of that movie.
I can’t believe how man Bests this shit show got.
– I know it’s illegal to say anything bad about Heyman but at this point his talking is getting to be overkill and completely obnoxious.
– I find it utterly moronic that a guy goes from being the son of Satan wearing a mask and black and red tights one week to a corporate suit the next.
– God, I hate Roman Reigns. He really sucks. Especially when it’s not a 6-man tag or a battle royal or something. He basically just stumbles around, poses and then waits to hit his two moves at the end. And what in God’s name was the point of having this match end in a count out only to have it end in a typical Roman Reigns match type way? Why not just have him win?
– RVD/Seth Rollins – not much really happened… in my opinion anyway.
– The Ambrose ambushes are already getting old and now they’re getting even dumber. And these guys are both professional wrestlers. It’s not like Ambrose is 7’4″, 365 lbs. Why is Rollins fleeing like a bitch?
– Oh goodie, another arrest!
– Why doesn’t Cesaro just wear a J.O.B. Squad shirt to the ring from now on?
– Bray Wyatt: “Chris, dreams, savior, Chris…. Chris? Chris! Savior, Chris. Dreams, Chris. Chris?” Jericho: *constipated faces* – I still don’t have the slightest clue why this “feud” is happening.
– I’ve never watched a Divas match and I decided to last night. Bad choice. A 30 second distraction finish with a bunch of skipping. Awesome.
– Skipped Sheamus and Orton. I’ve seen that match enough times in my lfie.
– What a grrrrrreat build up to nothing that ending was. Lesnar comes out, does nothing. Cena comes out and does more nothing.
Last week I skipped RAW entirely and I really should have done that again.
If you’ve never watched a Diva’s match, then how do you know to skip them?
I had mentioned a while back that I lost interest in wrestling nearly a decade ago before there were “serious” female wrestlers performing on a regular basis. It just never really interested me but some people have mentioned that there was some really good talent lately so I gave last night’s match a shot.
you skipped the best match of the night (thought Orton/ Sheamus was *this* much better than Caesaro/ Swagger). It was a horrid Raw though, I agree.
Well, I suggest you don’t judge the likes of AJ, Paige, Emma etc based on the Eva Marie’s of the world.
Paul Heyman is completely obnoxious? What? Are you saying he’s TRYING to be a bad guy here?! RIDICULOUS!!!
There’s a difference between being a heel and being a totally over the top heel. So, yes, I’m saying he’s getting a bit stale. And I’m a guy who kissed Paul’s ass through the whole 90’s.
Okay, I have to make this comment twice, Uproxx. Anyway, I admire Heyman. I was basically his bitch in the 90s. I’m a self proclaimed ECW mark. But his shtick is getting old. Period.
@JJay For clarification sake (I promise I’m not being a smartass here), you say “I’m a self proclaimed ECW mark” (okay, a little smartass, as it should be “self-proclaimed”), implying that you still consider yourself an ECW mark, correct?
So you’re still a fan of the most stale, overdone shit in wrestling over the past fifteen years, yet Heyman’s continually fresh promos are getting old? I’m sorry, but I just can’t understand that.
At all.
Like, if you were going to pick a time to bitch about Heyman’s material being stale, that would’ve been last fall, during the 47-month long (disclaimer: temporal reference may be slightly off there, but that’s how long it felt) feud with CM Punk, when an unmotivated Punk was doing the most uninspired promos and sloppiest matches of his WWE career. Heyman responded with one classic promo (the volcano one) and the rest were just sorta “meh”.
Dude, I’m so drunk right now but I appreciate your reply. Yes, I fucking love ECW and I don’t give a damn about the insults. I was and still an a huge fan. Whether anyone wants to say it or not, ECW changed wrestling forever. Period. Is Heyman a bitch? Yes. Was he always? Yes. Period . Guess what, I haven’t watched WWE since late 2012 so I’m unaware of a lot of shit. But I really don’t care. I love ECW forever.
Calling it right now: Heath Slater will ride this hot streak for the next six months and win the 2015 First Annual Andre the Giant/Ultimate Warrior Battle Royal.
How did you watch it live on a plane?!
JetBlue has TVs in the seats.
JetBlue for the win. My new favorite airline.
I enjoyed Stephanie McMahon doing her impression of Justin Roberts getting choked out by Daniel Bryan.
Screw you Brandon, you are not a bigger fan of Heath Lsater than CM Punk! DO YOU KNOW HOW LONG AJ HAD TO HOLD HIS HEAD IN HER LAP WHEN DREW AND JINDER WERE FIRED?! HER PANTS WERE WATERLOGGED WITH TEARS!
Another Orndorff highlight: Stardust giddily pointing out in the background that Paul was also wearing black and gold.
Nothing happening during Hogan’s B-day thing should be a lesson to us all to stop expecting cool things to happen. They almost never do.
I think the thing most people would have loved to see wasn’t doable. For Brock to just demolish Hogan and his “guests”. But I’m not sure there was a sole in that ring that could even safely take a body slam at this point and Lesnar isn’t the type of guy I’d expect to “take it easy”. But at the very least he and Cena should have done SOMETHING. Anything.
Soul, dammit. Not sole.
-JJay, did you watch Lesnar vs Undertaker at Wrestlemania? Brock was practically tiptoeing around that dying old man.
@James M. Lane, I kinda watched it. But I still don’t think a senior citizen would be open to that. But, good point sir.
Drinking blood from Jimmy Harts skull? That’s more hilarious’ than it should be to me…
Funnier if you imagine Brock wearing Jimmy’s scalp like a toupee.
My theory on Slater is he will continue to fluke win for a few months but still never get a title shot for any belt and get mad. Then he will start that long rumored “disgruntled worker” stable.
I’m just really sick of Roman Reigns, and I know his push is really just beginning.
I wasn’t feeling Wyatt’s promo AT ALL, and that’s the first time I’ve said that. I think I’ve hung on longer than some people here, but Wyatt just sounded goofy and dumb with the pseudo spiritual mumbo jumbo last night.
The look on Heyman’s face as Brock came to the ring at the end was fantastic. He was as happy to see Brock walking to the ring as I was. And “Party’s over, grandpa” was great.
Completely agreed on both Reigns and Wyatt.
I don’t know if Reigns just needs more singles work or what. But his matches are brutal. It’s so obvious we’re just sitting around waiting for him to do the Superman punch and the spear. And getting there is no easy feat.
If they’re not careful they might completely ruin Wyatt for good. He needs a fresh reboot after this Jericho thing. Hopefully Summerslam will be the end of this complete, meaningless nonsense with Jericho but if it’s not then I think they may have dug Bray into a hole he won’t be able to get out of.
This was basically Bray Wyatt’s promo. [youtu.be]
At SummerSlam it will be revealed that Dr. Wyatt is a mental health professional (that’s his office, of course) that the wrestlers have coming to for help. “Bray Wyatt” is a product of their collective imaginations.
THERE IS NO PAYOFF.
I know that Orndorff has consciously shunned the trappings of being an aging pro wrestler and decided to live out the rest of his days as a normal human being, and I truly respect that, but I’d love nothing more than to see him hit up DDP Yoga and get insanely mobile to the point that he has one more go at Hogan’s entitled ass. That theme makes it even more worth while.
I, too, wished Brock Lesnar got a few bumps from Hogan and co.*, but I guess all was forgiven by seeing Orndorff impressed with (or mocking?) the old-school “villain leaves the ring instead of fighting” trope played out before his eyes.
Also, he told Scott Hall to move out of his way so he could have some shine on camera. Shit was DOPE.
Eva Marie is slowly becoming my favorite terrible wrestler (sorry Aksana). She went from doing the kissy thing to pretending like she couldn’t get up do to a back-of-the-neck itch when the camera came back on her. She reminded me of the NPCs in Skyrim who can’t be killed, so when they’re near death, they just crouch down and plead for mercy until their health builds back up. Plus, she sort of really looks like this girl I was trying to date (alas, a failed endeavor), so I’m a bit biased. Her clapping for Lesnar was great. Perhaps she could be repackaged as an uber-Lesnar fan, whom he disregards and ignores until he goes, “Hey kid,” and throws her a Jimmy John’s sub. Which Paul Heyman then takes back, but not before giving her the death stare to end all death stares.
Also! Spotted Xavier Woods, Kofi and Big E all standing together during the birthday celebration, in matching tights and looking somber as fuck. Like angry activists. So maybe there’s still hope?
Brie Bella is just terrible, and I don’t blame D-Bry for being attracted to someone who’s only just a bit less shitty as an actor. Plus, his physical therapist is pretty cute, so whatever.
*Not THOSE bumps dude.
DIAMOND DALLAS PAGE FROM THE DIAMOND DALLAS PAGE YOGA?!? WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE!?!
“Dean, what are you doing in my house?!”
“Hey, Grandma Rollins, I was hiding in your hamper because Seth is visiting you next weekend, but I ran out of Bugles.”
“Why are you wearing my cat’s collar?”
“It’s my disguise!”
“Why do you need to be disguised as a cat if you’re hiding in my hamper?”
“Um. Got any Bugles?”
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer
You can get two bags of Totino’s Bold for just 9.99
Kinda surprised there was no mention of the SHEER IDIOCY of Brie whining about how she “didn’t do anythinggggg!1” YOU LITERALLY JUST HAD SOMEONE ARRESTED FOR SLAPPING YOU THREE WEEKS AGO. WHY ARE YOU THE ABSOLUTE WORST?!
How BOSS was Swagger turning the double foot stomp into a Patriot Lock? Him finding 67 different ways to apply that hold has single-handedly revived his career.
Am I the only one that noticed that Bray Wyatt was CLEARLY reading his promo off a script in his lap? He made it work, kinda, but it was obvious enough that it got a little distracting to me.
It is clear in hindsight that the closing segment needed to have Brock F5 or physically attacked someone, then grab Hulk, then have Cena make the save. But clearly no one in that ring was capable of taking a bump. My question for discussion is, who could’ve come out as a “legend” to celebrate the birthday, be the one to take the bump, but not be so obvious that the purpose of that person was just to take the bump. I thought HBK, but Brock already murdered him.
HHH actually wouldn’t be a bad choice and it would add the extra dimension of him regretting his decision to “implement Plan C.”
Flair and Piper were probably the most able to take a bump. And neither of them should have been there. How much did Hogan and Flair even work together until the WCW days? And– kayfabe or otherwise– are they even on friendly terns? Same with Piper.
piper looked like he wanted to fight everybody in the parking lot after the show.
I bet Flair could have taken an F5, he was getting tossed around pretty good in TNA just a couple years ago.
Nash could’ve taken a bump but probably refused. #1998
Please, for $50 Flair would have let you pee on him in the middle of the ring.
I laughed so hard when they played some diva theme after Ambrose delivered a promo.
Also, Ellis the Undertaker guy got a nice pop when he was shown on the screen which is awesome!
At this point I think the only swerve that makes sense for the Stephanie – Brie match up is that at some point there are people everywhere and suddenly we discover that Triple H has just been stabbed in the kidney with a sharpened toothbrush handle.
Megan Miller is going to show up during the match at Summerslam, grab a microphone, and announce that she’s pregnant with Daniel’s baby.
I was in the audience last night, and let me tell you, Portland LOVES Heath Slater. When he entered for his match during the commercial break, the “SLATER” chants were absolutely deafening. He looked genuinely surprised and super touched by the whole thing.
Aside from Ambrose jumping out of the present to inflict Birthday Vengeance on Rollins, Slater easily got the biggest pop of the night, it was amazing.
We love an underdog. Slater had a great time I think
The best part of the show was Orndorff laughing his ass off when Brock said “Party is over grandpa” to Hogan and I would love to know what he was saying to Heyman at the end when Cena got into the ring.
Big E Langston, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods can be seen on the stage wearing matching gear, so at least that whole thing didn’t just vaporize
Jacques Rougeau has two -ahem – wonderfully cheesy themes. If you haven’t heard them, check YouTube for the entrance for the Mountie & the Fabulous Rougeaus.
Dying at Eva applauding Brock’s arrival to the party.
Yeah Eva Marie wasnt clapping at all if you watch the video, she just rubs her hands together like “this is going to be good”.
That is somehow even better. All red everything = insane bloodlust. :D
Scott Hall looked sober on Raw last night. DDP Yoga must be working well for him.
“After the show went off the air, the birthday party continued and Undertaker did spinaroonies, or whatever they do when the show’s done.”
This made me laugh like a hyena.
“That’s Raw in a nutshell, lately. The promise of excitement, a bunch of stalling, and people you want to see fight going YEAH WE’RE GONNA FIGHT and just playing grab-ass.”
THIS^ all day
I checked out of RAW at 9:30 and watched the replay the next day, with blessed fast forward abilities.
I have no regrets about going to bed early. This show is painful to watch.
I want to also add a supplemental BEST to whoever booked the Reigns/Rybaxel match which allowed Brandon to keep his hands and type the column.
They have to stall or else what’s the point of a PPV?
Defending the impending disaster of turning Roman Reigns into a generic non-dimensional second-tier main-eventer makes you part of the problem. It isn’t going to get anyone hot on him that wasn’t down already, and is already turning off those who were, by purposely ignoring what made anyone care in the first place. Roman does not, at this point, have the personality or in-ring talent to even hang around the main event picture for the long haul (Sheamus), much less drag himself to ever greater highs against the audience’s will/apathy (Cena). Making someone less interesting is never smart under any circumstances, and looks especially ugly when it’s being done to fit them into a severely outdated mold that hasn’t been even applicable in 25 years.
Beyond the inherently fatal flaws in this particular case, defending anything WWE does anymore just feels like defending an abusive partner at this point. “Wait and see where it goes” has never gone where it needs to, when it bothers to go anywhere at all, and it’s never going to. I’m sure they’ll stop hitting you when you inevitably go back to them this time though.
*even been
Shocked that was (maybe) my only typo. But yeah, please forgive me for being so far beyond the point of cynicism. I just don’t have any fucks left to give to WWE right now. The world is a monstrously shitty place if you give it even a moment’s critical thought, so it stings pretty bad when one of the few forms of entertainment I can actually be bothered to give a shit about suddenly starts looking as hopelessly broken as everything else.
Look on the bright side, it’s only a matter of time before we all die of Ebola.
At least I have chicken*.
*NXT & NJPW
The WWE fucked up twofold. First, breaking up The Shield too soon. Second, pushing Roman Reigns too soon and waaaaaaaaaay too hard. I can sort of sympathize with The E to a degree since Daniel Bryan’s injury fucked everything up and they had to improvise, but unless Roman Reigns miraculously develops mic skills and/or in-ring skills in the next couple months, the crowd is going to turn on him like the IWC is already starting to. He’s not ready to main event yet, and he’s certainly not ready to be getting the Superman Cena push.
I’m on the Caveman’s side. Reigns is just a mess right now. In the ring and on the mic. It’s hard to watch.
the problem i have with wwe is the way they choose who we have to see in the main event. their criteria is so superficial and lacks any meritocratic method.
“The promise of excitement, a bunch of stalling, and people you want to see fight going YEAH WE’RE GONNA FIGHT and just playing grab-ass”
Either WWE became Game of Thrones or Game of Thrones modeled itself after WWE
I thought it was cool that Von Kaiser from Mike Tyson’s Punch Out showed up last night.
for half a minute last week I thought HHH was actually trying to turn the network heel.
One of the worst Raws of this year and that’s saying something. Maybe I’d be a lot happier if not for that Bella-Stephanie-overtouching PT thing, that really left a bad taste in the mouth.
The only good part of the birthday party, for me, was seeing how good Scott Hall looks these days. He looked days away from death a few years ago, and I’d have been shocked if you told me then that he would ever be on WWE with a live mic again in his life.
It was great to see!
Went to the house show/live event in Sydney over the weekend and some things might be of interest to you guys. Or not. Whatever.
Cesaro and Sheamus got about 20 minutes and had a classic. It was every bit the match they have threatened to have on TV but never really clicked. I hope they get a big mid card feud on a minor PPV or something.
RVD was doing the whole ‘Triple H at Summerslam Hang around after a loss and wait for respectful cheers’ after getting rolled up by the Miz (who had nuclear heat fwiw). Seemed like he was saying goodbye.
Reigns got the Cena spot. He and Kane had spot for spot the same match they had on last week’s Raw, save for a bump for guest referee Ric Flair, but yeah the stairs and kendo stick and chokeslam through table all there. Pretty weak. Then he thanked everyone for coming. Not sure I quite buy babyface Roman carrying things just yet.
Anyway. It was a lot of fun as I had never been before and would recommend it to anyone, if only for some glorious people watching.
I end up saying this every week, but my god, Stephanie is good at her job. She leads expressive-as-a-wood-post Brie through each and every encounter. That smarky smile she gave when she stuck her head in between Brie and the PT was awesome. Stephanie is dragging, by sheer force of will, a tolerable storyline out of the Bellas. She may be second only to Heyman in the quality of heel work she’s doing right now.
I seem to recall just a few weeks ago that Swagger was jobbing to Cesaro after the breakup of the Real Americans. Look at them now.
I’m afraid Roman is getting predictable. The Rybaxel match had zero drama, because it ended just like you knew it would, maybe sans DQ.
Ambrose and Rollins are fun to watch anytime, and Dean is great entertainment anywhere. Still wish he’d have picked a Texas Bullrope Match for Summerslam, but those have fallen out of favor, it seems.
I was genuinely interested in Orton/Sheamus, and it was a decent match, if a few too many rest moves. Dat finish, tho.
I was ready for carnage at Hogan’s birthday party. You knew Brock was going to be there. Then all the old stars came out. Props to Orndorff for giving zero fucks and having the biggest grin underneath that epic mustache the entire time. I was pleasantly surprised to see Scott Hall.
I was waiting, hoping, for Brock to F-5 Hogan and wreck havoc on Flair, Piper and Nash. Bit of a limp ending there, WWE.
even worse: swagger was jobbing to adam rose after the real americans blow-off!
“Eye Doctor’s Waiting Room” –Was Optometrist too difficult to type?
Yeah, that Raw sucked. I have the benefit of fast forwarding since I have a DVR and live in the west so I can’t participate in the live thread. Fortunately, I could skip through the Megan promo, but still get to hear Steph do the sexy Yes chant that made me LoL.
So far the only matches I’m looking forward to is Cena/Lesner and Ambrose/Rollins. I think they should have done a Shield triple threat for the Money in the Bank Contract instead. Ambrose wants to screw Rollins over and have Roman gunning for the MITB because Triple H bars him from future title matches.
I also think they missed a big opportunity by not progressing the Rhodes Dust Brothers story. Have them reveal the Cosmic Key is the Tag Titles and have them face up against the Usos. Do the Usos even have a match at Summerslam?
To everyone who watched Raw, and also who commented. If you want blood, and true fighting, check out TNA. Those push pins were stuck all over a guy’s back and it looked as real as it can. Then, watching Bully Ray throw the owner, or manager or whatever her role is, the Dixie Carter, through a table was awesome. Imagine that happening on this show. That would turn heads. I don’t nearly watch enough of the disappointing matches, predictable to the end. I mean, the matches start, an easy 5 minute commercial break (that is why I DVR the darn thing) and come back to the same. This article gets me laughing and enjoying the revelation that anything can be funny with the proper amount of vulgarity and insults. I think I will read this article first, then watch to see if I get the same reaction. Replace this idiot Cole with Brandon and Raw will instantly be better.
Bully Ray putting Dixie through a table pretty much summed up everything awful about TNA.
get wwe 9.99 l get the hint
ms.miller l can help you where danny boy couldn’t,come on over and let j bird take over ,,it wouldn’t wham bam thank you mam
There was a ring full of old villains, they should’ve beaten up cheap shotted Cena so Brock could’ve given him an F5
The fact that this included a “Doctor Who” reference so random that I had to stop and think makes this the best “Best And Worst” ever.
I hope Ambrose paints himself half white and half black to blend into the canvas and ring apron.
We Portlanders got a kind of a turd of a Raw. But they gave us the go home show before Summerslam and sold out the Rose Garden ie Moda Center. We cheered loud but couldn’t get a lot of chants going. The pacing of the show was off and a raw taping always zaps the crowd because you spend half of four hours sitting in the dark watching WWE films trailers.
But any day watching wrestling live is better than the alternative.
So I’d like to share some of the nuanced things I saw from ringside… well third row.
The quizzical look on little Naitch’s face when I was screaming my head off for him during commercials before matches.
The pissy look on Cole’s face when my whole section let him have it as he entered the arena.
JBL got a huge pop after Cole got booed out of the building and we were rewarded by a crazy hillbilly dance.
Watching people catch onto the emma dance in the dark match.
Eva Marie showing genuine improvement, posing after winning and then collapsing like a rag when someone told her she’s supposed to be selling. Never change Red
Slater won and Cesaro didn’t have to look like a jerk, the Switzerland chants from the smarks were cute.
Flair’s pop was the loudest of the night by a big margin, rewatching it they adjusted the sound so we didn’t seem as loud. Hogan was ticked
Flair’s suit by the way was perfect, he looked like a million bucks.
Mr Wonderful really milked it and we gave him a great reception
The roof blew off for our hometown hero Rowdy
Stardusts reactions from the stage were amazing, I’ll be a fan for life. More so
Seeing Summer Rae in person, yep I’m still on that jag
The best moment of the night? Happened during a commercial. Mean Gene had a hell of a time with the steps and Jimmy Hart helped him into the ring for like three minutes. Then he adjusted his tuxedo. It was really touching.
There was a lot of terrible writing and yeah it was a wank fest. But when 6000 balloons and enough confetti to white out the arena fell it was a pretty good way to spend an evening.
Ric Flair’s suit actually was a million bucks and was repoed shortly after.
Congrats WWE, in Megan Miller you found the one person more wooden than Eva Marie.