The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/18/14: It’s For Charity

– Important Real Life Stuff: If you live in the Chicago area, want to see Meet Me There (the movie I made with Goldust) and want an excuse to bump into Bruce Campbell, the film’s screening at this weekend’s Wizard World Chicago event as part of the Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival. I’ll be there, so if you come to this and say hi, we’re friends for life.
If you live in Austin and can’t make it to Chicago, you can come say hi and earn my friendship for a very long time by hitting up the next Inspire Pro Wrestling event on August 31.
Click on through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 18, 2014.
So is Smackdown now the “nothing exciting ever happens but if the match works we’ll do it again Monday” show?
I mean, when was the last time a title changed hands on Smackdown?
I believe it was Del Rio vs Big Show for the WHC. Last Man Standing Match. The Smackdown before the 2013 Royal Rumble.
For several months now Smackdown has been the place where better versions of the matches that show up on RAW take place.
I’m a mid 90’s WCW and late 90’s ECW mark…and I thought last night’s Raw kicked ass. How much is the WWE Network per month?
$99.99. Way too much for me.
Waitin on Brock’s Beast for Business shirt
Brandon: The problem with Bray, though, isn’t his wins and losses … it’s in the fact that 100% of his motivation is the promise of a change that never comes. He jumps and attacks guys like R-Truth, Kofi Kingston and The Miz, but they show up a week or two later like nothing’s happened. It’s just “we got beat up.” He crushes Kane’s head between the ring steps and carries him away, and you think Kane’s gonna show up as his new follower … but nope, Kane just returns as Kane and they never mention it. He feuds with Daniel Bryan and you THINK it’s going somewhere, but Bryan just puts on a mechanic jumpsuit for a few weeks, beats up the Wyatts and moves forward unchanged. Wyatt gets into a feud with Cena and Cena’s all I HAVE TO DO WHATEVER I CAN TO WIN THIS CAGE MATCH AND STOP BRAY WYATT’S MESSAGE. Cena loses the cage match and what happens? Nothing. There are more cell phones lit up during Bray’s entrance? Is that the message? That ring entrances are fun?
Me: Bray and the Wyatt Family should “work.” But at this point I’ll be damned if I know how it could be saved. I give up. Nathan Birch was right all along.
Easiest way to save it, turns out Bray turned the Bellas on each other, convinced Seth to betray the SHIELD, convinced Kane to hurt DB when they indoctrinated him, took Cena’s killer instinct so he can’t beat Brock, and is the agitator who incites the new minority stable to “take what is theirs.” In short, it should turn out that Bray is the reason bad things have happened in the WWE. He doesn’t like happiness, so it is his mission to destroy it.
Then, and only then, can we retcon the bullshit that happened over the past few months out of our minds and have Bray make sense in a world where things have been changing for what appears to be no reason. The hook for this is that when the SHIELD needed to be punished, the authority turned to Bray. It is all so simple. Just need a willing booker.
Recruit, recruit, recruit.
@therick711
That is too intelligent for the WWE, but I like it a lot.
It’s going to be revealed that the reason for all of these things is Hornswoggle, isn’t it?
Actually, I renounce everything I said up there. I’m full of crap, and so is Brandon on this.
Look at it this way: We’re just coming off 20-plus years of Undertaker not actually condemning souls to hell. If THAT and those hollow consequences worked, the Wyatt Family should work. And yet with Rowan and Harper being slotted as a jobber tag team, it seems like WWE is already pulling the plug.
I bought a Steph for Business shirt.
I bought a Steph! Steph! Steph! shirt, it’s just too genius to pass up.
Screw that, where can I get a pair of Steph approved mom jeans?!
Best: Connor the Crusher in the new ‘Then, Now, Forever’ opening.
[i.imgur.com]
YES, thanks for confirming, I thought I caught that… HoF Warrior was at the very end too, I believe.
For those reasons, I’m willing to forgive the fact that they basically kept the opening signature as is, but with the new logo.
Easily the best part of the show for me.
” You know the six-mans work, right? When was the last time WWE had a six-man tag and you were like, ‘ugh, that was a stinker.’ Has that EVER happened?”
Every Diva Six-Woman ever, but especially the one where they all linked hands and turned slowly in a schoolyard circle. I died a little inside watching that horseshit.
That was the match the knocked Kaitlyn into retirement.
Well that wouldn’t be a “six-MAN”, now would it?
Actually it would.
man
noun
*****
2. a human being of either sex; a person.
“God cares for all races and all men”
synonyms: human being, human, person, mortal, individual, personage, soul
“all men are mortal”
Any other basic definitions we need to cover? j/k
I was thinking over the past week is why would they use the most over face in the WWE Daniel Bryan in a cheating angle. It makes no sense whatsoever unless they going to turn him heel.
Stephanie is clearly lying about him cheating. Like how she constantly lied to Nikki about Brie quitting on her.
She’s just planting the seeds of doubt.
Thank you.
In the guest referee poll example, I picture the ball of yarn and the homeless man as more disguises for Ambrose… Options A and B ftw!
The homeless man turns out to be an amnesiac Dean Ambrose, cuz Lost in Cleveland.
I would die if it’s revealed Bo’s hair and shirt are so wet because he’s constantly throwing buckets of cold water over his head to avoid giving actual money to charities while still encouraging them to Bo-Lieve. It would also explain his “The pool is really cold, but it’s fine guys, come in!” smile.
i think this year Heyman has given us the best promos of anyone in the history of this busines. he’s at the top of his game
And it seems like it should be easy. Easy might not be the right word, but he’s just going out and making things important and matter. Not “you beat me, but so what?” which most wrestlers do. I hope when Heyman is talking they force every “superstar” sit around those TVs and listen.
Couple other bits of random context:
* Fan Polls on RAW: Somewhere on YT there’s a vid of Daniel Bryan at a Comic Con-type roundtable from sometime last year. It’s like 50 minutes long and most of it is kinda boring, but at one point he’s asked about his angle with Kane as reluctant allies/tag champs. He explains that the Hug it Out moment was a legit fan poll, and beforehand he and Kane were told “you have to fill 8 minutes. No matter what.” So WWE didn’t always do pointless polls with unsubtle options. But you can kind of understand why they do now.
* Heyman: I believe it was on Steve Austin’s podcast, where they talked at WM for like 3 hours, where Heyman mentioned that his father, a trial lawyer, is the inspiration/template for his in-ring promos. As a kid he would go to court and listen to what his dad said, and he’s used that form of argument in his promos. I found that really interesting, and it’s very apparent in just about everything Heyman does on the mic.
In Mother Russia, pussyhole sucks you. ( Sorry. Someone had to.)
Yes. Yes it does.
It’s less of a “pussyhole” and more of a “vacuum cleaner hose attachment”.
What’s the over under for the next time we get a good show?
January?
When’s Ambrose back?
They don’t UNDERstand. I’ll see myself out.
I think we OVERestimated the knowledge of the posters here.
As someone who been guilty myself of this offense I kinda dig the idea of misusing Over/Under being a running gag on With Spandex, in the tradition of +Rhodes.
As the resident expert on the over/under concept, I shall allow it.
Hate to disagree Brandon, but I found the Usos vs. the Dust Brother a very poorly wrestled match with a bunch of botched moves and no story telling whatsoever. I know everyone is so happy they got the win, but by gawd that was an ugly match.
I also noticed that Swagger v. Ceasaro seemed to be off too. Did the boys hit the Strip once they got into Vegas?
Where did I say it was a good match? Did you just skim and read the boldface?
The Usos are better on offense as faces when their suicide diving and superkicking everyone they see in sight. As heels they mostly do restholds and stare at the illegal man on the ring apron.
The opening segment with Steph ,Brie and Nikkie which I’m glad they got out of the way early was like acting class with the Bella’s doing a scene while being watched by the teacher.
“Nikki Bella explaining why she turned on Her Sister ”
Phrasing. . .
– I would love for Henry and Show to stay as a tag team for a while. Maybe that might result in less wear and tear and Henry can spend more time on TV and less time on the IR. Sadly, it looks like Henry will be fed to Russev soon.
– I actually think the tag team division could use the Ascension right now and the Dudleyz (TNA is dead now, right?). Just make it nice and hossy with tough no DQ type matches. Something that’ll challenge the Usos to not superkick people and have different types of matches with more than one tag team.
– Ambrose will be gone for two months!?! That is awful.
I no rite, I would love to see The Dudleys put Steph through a table whilst everyone cheers and Tyler Breeze takes a selfie of himself with Steph’s body and literally everyone with the exception of RybAxel are like “Lol, Ding Dong the bitch is dead.” and RybAxel be all like “Dude, of course I’m upset she’s our boss.” Then Ryback hugs HHH.
On the Cheap Heat podcast Henry made it sound like it was a long term thing, but then that was before he showed up to face Rusev.
Would love to see them do some kinda tag tournament/4 way with all the teams they’ve been ignoring.
@Armando Payne : You don’t think an established tag team with fan credit like the Dudleyz could add to the tag team division that is lacking in established teams?Both Bubba and Devon can still wrestle and don’t look like death, unlike the NAO.
I’m not sure what is with all the sarcasm.
As much as I respect and admire Heyman’s oratory prowess, I don’t feel it’s an acceptable alternative/substitute for a fighting champion. I get that the narrative here is that Brock is a super villain and a bully, but at least have him come out and start squashing people for no apparent reason other than he can. I’d like to see him cut a bloody swath through the WWE rather than put him on a shelf until someone challenges him at the next PPV.
As long as he just obliterates someone at the PPV, then you have established Lesnar as a “fighting champion”, just make it that nobody is that stupid to go after him.
I would totally buy into dean ambrose stealing the undertakers badass gimmick and riding a harley to the ring… or ya know, use it to run over rollins
nope, shitty dirtbike. If he rides anything, it has to be the shitty dirtbike.
Like a knockoff Honda with the back fender JUUUUUUUST about to fall off.
SIDE HACKING. DEAN NEEEEDS TO SIDE HACK PLEASE AND THANK YOU.
Shitty dirtbike and dragging Rollins’ carcass by the chain like Undertaker did to Hogan that one time.
1) Was it just me, or did The Usos have a slight heel feel to them in the match last night? Probably just me
2) I know it’s been said a billion times, but YouTube commenters are the worst of the worst our society has to offer.
3) Moon Bloodgood is hot as hell, don’t front.
4) Steph’s mom jeans were also hot as hell.
No, I saw it to. they were in the face corner but spent the match cutting off the ring while Goldy begged for the hot tag. We didn’t get him in because Stardust got the win but Stardust seemed to be the Ricky Morton.
Usos mos def starting working heel, not sure if that was planned or just a result of the response to the crowd loving Dust Bros, but it wasn’t just you.
it’s true, Moon Bloodgood is very attractive
Moon Bloodgood is smokin’ hot.
As for the Usos, I just took it as they acted heelish because of the Ryback chants. With that said, that sounds really stupid. Perhaps they’ll turn heel because the Rhodes Bros will be challenging for the title soon?
if the Usos going heel means they stop doing there call and response bullshit and dancing during their entrance AND drop the titles to the Dust Bros. (who willin turn drop it to The Ascension…that’s not part of my wish…just a guess) I’m all for it. I seriously think The Usos annoy me more than Cena.
Sidenote: If Reigns ever goes heel him with the Usos as henchmen would be the best possible use of all three of them.
I honestly pictured Luna Lovegood when y’all mentioned this Bloodgood person. Never heard of her. I guess she’s attractive though. And, Wikipedia just informed me that she was born in Nebraska.
They can keep the face behavior and still be hated. Just look at Cena.
overall the distraction loss is played out . but in the context of AJ/Paige it makes some sense. AJ skipping around the ring has been her thing since 2012 and Paige did it to her and now AJ is doing back and even more effectively.
but I do wish they would address the issue of Eva and now Nattie getting a win over the champ and what that means exactly.
I said this last night, but it really did feel like, if they gave it time to develop, AJ’s “You want to play? OK, see how crazy I really am” could be awesome. Like, Paige *thinks* she’s playing mind games and thinks she got one over on AJ, but AJ’s just going to keep getting crazier until Paige is totally shook. Then, boom, another great match between them.
I don’t know how long it can go on, but it’s not like either of them could be doing anything *more* interesting with anyone else on the roster right now.
Paige vs AJ vs Nattie vs Eva, Fatal Four Way Elimination Chamber Match!
Yes, but Paige had Natalya in control. Even if she threw a quick hold while AJ was skipping and AJ attacks, she still doesn’t get embarrassed by eating a rollup loss to Natalya.
The music/skipping can’t be the distraction any more, since they’ve done it so much. IF they want to go the distraction route in the near future, here are the only people a music distraction would be credible with:
1) Bryan. After being out so long, Valkyries hitting would shock the shit out of Kane, Orton, or HHH.
2) BONG. usually accompanied with the lights out.
3) BLEARP. again, lights out and two gigantic dudes appear ready to hoss you.
4) Sting. Because that’s the only thing Sting can actually do anymore
5) Punk.
6) Kane, because pyro.
7) Bork, but he’s the champ and doesn’t have to do that.
Basically, there are three full-time roster members, one recent retiree, and three part-timers it’s legit with.
Regarding the AJ gets crazier and crazier thing: I kinda hope they do that and go all the way with it. Like Paige leaving disturbing voice messages on AJ’s phone, AJ opening her dressing room to a Paige Shrine, them sending each other really creepy gifts…I dunno, just throw caution to the wind and do it. Remove the distraction finishers, and I think we have something. Yeah, it keeps AJ in the “SHE’S CRAZY, YO” camp, but she’s really good at playing that part I think.
OR they could just have decent matches with no B.S. finishes. Just a thought.
@Dave M J
“Regarding AJ getting crazier, I hope they go all the way with it, like AJ opening her cooset door to a Paige shrine”
Like this?
“Oh Paige, Besty of my life
Light of my titantron
You make my Divas Title tremble
You make my love seem so hazy
People mistake AJ Lee’s love for you as crazy”
(Ziggler peeks his head around a corner, hissing nervously with his breath)
(AJ backfist (to the future’s) his face, he collapses, doing like, 7 spins)
Even Kaitlyn managed to defeat the Distraction loss when AJ and Big E were actively taunting her from the stage. How come no one else can from just hearing music?
Distraction bullshit aside, I was so excited to see Natalya get a win on Raw.
And I really dug her new outfit. The one gripe I have with it is that I would like to see the gear play on family a bit more. Instead of just having a heart (Hart) design, maybe have the symbol be a heart-shaped aiming reticle, symbolizing both the Hart family and the Hitman.
Minor Nit: The finish for Henry/Show vs Wyatt’s was slightly different on Smackdown. Henry had Rowan up for the slam, and held him while Show punched him in the head. Wroth noting to me, because it makes Show’s god awful punch look a lot better, and by combining the moves rather than just having them in sequence it’s a cooler tag finisher.
I totally don’t mind working the audience with the poll. I think everybody got the match they wanted, smart people got to feel smart, less than smart people got to feel involved, nobody lost there.
I may just be in the bag for Bray, but I think Jericho’s bringing nothing to the table here and it’s very hard for Bray’s anything to mean something when Jericho isn’t granting it any consequence.
I’m not sure I’d pin “losing streak” on Swagger just because Cesaro went over him. Again, maybe blind optimism, but Cesaro has been booked strong enough that I think/hope we’re to read that as Bo being overzealous and insulting, because there’s no shame in losing to Cesaro.
I don’t know that having Roman’s stock finishing sequence happen at the end of a 6 man is that much better than otherwise. It still highlights how predictable it’s become, to me even moreso when it’s virtually all he does. I was marking out for Roman like crazy the past several months, but something needs to change.
Remember that time Fandango beat Jericho at WM 29, that’s ok no one else does either.
@TouTitOut No one remembers because it sucked.
No better way to convince me that cocky douchebro Dolph Ziggler is really a loveable everyman than having him be endorsed by the Naitcha Boi.
RIP
Best and Worst One Page.
2014-2014
It was buggy and didn’t work. If we can come up with a better, workable version in the future, we’ll go back to it.
@Brandon : Speaking of buggy, I was just wondering if there’s a reason visiting withleather/uproxx on a Mac (using firefox browser) causes freezing and difficulty signing in, versus using the PC.
In terms of the Mac, withleather/uproxx is the only site that causes said slight delays/freezing.
Thoughts?
When in doubt blame Hornswaggle.
I dunno, the single pagers have seemed to work just fine on my notoriously buggy, unstable internets.
Nope, keep the multipage. It’s easier to load on limited wifi and lotsa other reasons I don’t feel like writing.
The multiple page format also makes it easier to skip to the comment section. With one single page, I’ll think I’ve made it to the comments, then something above will load, the page will jump, and I’ll have to scroll back down to the comments.
#Can’tPleaseEverybody
“Please welcome one of the Principal Owners of WWE, and now my heart…”
“can’t you see I’m trying to have a conversation with billy gunn”
Stfu This.
The only thing worse than Ziggler’s hair is Ziggler’s hair post match
Mark Henry was garbo forever until one day WWE decided, “hey lets take this large scary black man and make him a large scary black man!” Ugh Why’d he have to lose to Cena at MITB last year, he’s got a lot left in the tank!
I think Rollins Vs. Ambrose was the first time in a long time that I felt like I was watching the “season finale” of a story arc or something on WWE. Kinda gives it a special appeal in my stupid little brain.
What bothers me most about the class ring championship belt is the lack of Jimmy Johns side plates. How can you make a belt for Bork and not put Jimmy Johns side plates on it? The fuck WWE?
As Tou said, for a long time he was more or less terrible, and he was subjected to some really humiliating and racist gimmicks (Sexual Chocolate) that just went from offensive to soul-sucking awful (Mae Young and the Hand!).
Then everyone remembered when he grows his beard out and stands in front of the camera, he looks initimidating as hell. So they figured, let’s have him start murdering people.
Then it turned out Henry was surprisingly awesome on the mic and really understood how to work crowds. The tap out at MITB was awful, because Henry was doing some next level stuff at that point, only to get one offed in the worst way possible.
^ You take back what you just said about Sexual Chocolate. NOW.
I know you love MH but having him be the first one to go over Rusev is a really stupid idea. Since Rusev is a 2D character whose shelf life is, by definition, limited he should be used to build someone not a rub for a guy who has been around for 20 years and is going nowhere.
I’m more interested in keeping Rusev and making him a real wrestler. Wrestlers who never lose so they can give someone a “rub” only ever seem to lose to people who don’t need the rub, devaluing the entire process. If Rusev can just go ahead and take some losses, he’s more believable as an everyday wrestler. It’ll make matches against guys like Cena not such a novelty or foregone conclusion.
Some of that might be to remove that limited shelf life of Rusev’s. He needs to lose to someone so they can go away from his dumb winning streak and dumber (and increasingly less fun) nationalistic gimmick. A big monster like Henry’s a good place for Rusev to dedicate himself to being a huge monster instead of a good “soldier”.
The rest is Brandon’s totally defensible love of The Hall of Pain.
Okay, look. Rusev is just Roman Reigns after he made a deal with a gypsy to trade his attractiveness for the ability to sell. Does he look impressive? Sure. But he can’t wrestle worth a dog turd.
Whoops, left out my main point: You say you want Rusev to be made into a “real wrestler’, but Rusev can’t be a real wrestler until he gets a lot better at this.
I’m guessing that Russev would prove to be several degrees better than Reigns, if he was actually given the chance to have a real match. But he hasn’t had that chance until very recently. Everything prior to his Swagger matches (and maybe his last Big E match) was a squash match. Plus he’ still in monster heel mode.
Let me put it this way: we know Brock Lesnar can do a hell of a lot more than German suplexes, knees to the ribs, and mounted punches. But that’s all we saw him do against Cena because he was playing the monster who was toying with Cena.
Brandon’s main point is a pretty strong one. If Rusev keeps winning like this, he’ll eventually wrestle a “big name” and get completely destroyed. If that happens, his momentum stops and he’s like one boring-ass match away from being tossed in a tagteam with a terrible name. (Hi Rybaxel!) So, what would you rather have: a couple of decent, possibly great matches versus Mark Henry? Or the inevitable squash match versus Cena?
@Thanksgiving: You and I are on the same page regarding Russev’s relative wrestling ability, but can we not call someone a “troll” just for having a different opinion? The bar for being a troll is higher than that.
Be interested to see if this Show-Henry tag team lasts any longer than Show-Mysterio’s two-week run.
Also, I wonder if Henry’s weight loss is a Golddust type endeavor to allow him to compete in the ring more as a guy in his 40s. Even though WWE has continually, horribly misused him, being consistently injured over the past several years is another thing that’s kept Mizark hoovering at the mid-card level.
Why is Ryback wearing RVDs gear?
is this the first time you’ve ever seen the ryback
Ryback is RVDs ultimate evolution
Ryback took the airbrush plunge a LONG time ago.
RVD is wearing Ryback’s gear.
I think the reason Renee Young is such a good backstage interviewer yet so poor on commentary is that her standout skill set is visual – she’s superb at conveying the right cognitive and emotional response through facial expressions, gestures, and body language. Her verbal acumen isn’t nearly at that level, but in backstage interviews she speaks only a tiny fraction of the time allowing her visual skills to shine. On commentary, its the reverse – you hear and rarely see her.
The finish to the Wyatts vs. Henry/Show was much better on Smackdown because of how their two finishers combined into one absurd move as opposed to Monday where one move flowed into another.
It’s always intrigues me how when certain guys enter a tag team that their finisher becomes slightly less useful. Shawn Michaels used sweet chin music all the time and dropped guys where they stood; he teams up with hhh and apparently sweet chin music just spun you around into a stumble. Same deal with Show and the KO punch; it always destroyed people immediately and on this occasion his opponent isn’t knocked out and just tumbles into Mark Henry.
Are we wise to wish for the return of the two hour Raw? Three hours is almost certainly too long for a weekly wrestling show. However, I fear they’re much more likely to cut into the wrestling we love (such as those killer trios matches) than the Twitter-squawking, repeated video packages, and other BS that most of us hate.
Put another way, I attended Raw in early 2012. Matches were 3:13, 2:22, 1:37, 0:56, 1:18, and a 12-minute battle royal (To be fair, this was Road to WM, so there was a lot of promo & story). A 2014 Raw I attended had 4 of those squashes, in addition to a 5 minutes Divas match, two 12 minute MitB qualifiers, and a 20 minute trios main event.
Yeah, I also don’t get why these otherwise smart wrestling fans are asking to cut Raw back down to 2 hours. You should know enough about WWE’s production tactics to know that they’re not going to cut that hour from video packages and Twisted Tea comedy skits. They’re going to cut an hour from the excellent matches, and leave in exactly as much crap as before.
A 3 hour Raw drags because of poor direction, not from lack of talent or ability. WWE has enough talent to put on an excellent 4 hour Raw if they felt like it.
‘Hell, abandon the tag team titles if you think tag team wrestling’s too “southern” or whatever. ‘
Seriously, that’s one of the weirdest straw men in the long and illustrious canon of Brandon Stroud straw men. I’ve been watching wrestling for over three decades, and I’ve read and listened to more insider/dirt sheet/shoot interview stuff than I care to admit, and I’ve never, ever, heard the complaint that tag team matches are too “Southern,” or that Vince McMahon has ever suggested such a thing, or whatever. That’s just…bizarre…
I actually laughed out loud during the opening promo last night (Aside from Stephanie’s amazing “instigating a fight on a playground in the 5th grade” facial expressions)
In the B&W of Summerslam comments, Eve-L said:
“I’m not a fan of the Bella twins but I’m happy that there’s going to be another Divas feud that has nothing to do with men”
Fast forward 2 minutes into the promo Nikki says she hated Brie because she beat her to the altar
I also laughed at that, but it was because it felt like Steph was leading Nikki through her promo.
“You were upset that Brie got married first, weren’t you Nikki?”
“Yeah, yeah, I totally was upset at that.”
At least that is consistant with the storyline on Total Divas I guess.
I love big Henry, but Reigns should be the first to beat Rusev if he’s going to face Brock at Mania.
– Am I the only one who thinks the Hey man promo is setting the stage for Brock to turn on Heyman and be an uncontrollable monster?
-That Steph t-shirt in blue with gold trim and white letters would be a killer in Golden State Warriors territory.
-With Ambrose and Cena on acting duty, old Ziggler should get a push being the No. 2 face right now.
-Wyatt clan are in limbo.
“-With Ambrose and Cena on acting duty, old Ziggler should get a push being the No. 2 face right now.”
Sounds like Cena’s gonna become a Triple Crown winner in a few months. (so many tears)
+1. to the Brock thing. It honestly seems like that’s the next logical step. You can’t keep calling someone “an unstoppable beast” and have them continue to have a “handler” or a speaker, or whatever. Eventually he’s got to break away, presumably after doing something awful to Heyman in the ring. I mean, it’s not like he CAN’T talk, and arguably him talking is far more terrifying than Heyman, hence all the “blood, piss, and vomit” talk.
Well hello, Moon Bloodgood. A pleasure to make your acquaintance.
Funny, unpredictable , dangerous. Dean Ambrose is the new Roddy Piper.
(and they are both movie stars!)
Well…yeah. That’s the biggest influence I’ve always seen in him. I know most say Pillman and I see that too but I always think that’s a little more from the physical standpoint.
Henry’s been good for a while now.
Gotta love how Brie’s new gear as a face is all about her loving the booze. Maybe that’s why your sister won’t support you anymore Brie.
In my fantasy booking next week Brie gets her ass kicked by Nikki. After the match, Bo Dallas comes out with a microphone.
“Brie, I know things look bad now. You got beat up by your boss, your sister hates you, and your husband is a cripple who may never wrestle again, plus he’s cheating on you. But cheer up, Brie, things can get better and someday you can be somebody. All you have to do is BO-LIEVE!”
The week after that, she has to dress up as Magneto and gets squashed by Sandow.
That would be a thing with Bo Dallas, But the frosting in the cake would be seeing her stand up and knock him either on his ass, out of the ring, but the best would be to see her knock Bo cold in the ring. Could be a story line in it self. Maybe I should be a manager. Kinda like Jimmy Heart, or even Hay Man. I can orate with the best of them, or some where between Paul Bearer and Hay Man. Now that would be scary as hell for a tag team like Gold Dust and Star Dust.
+GlassPussyholeHouses
Oh, goddammit, Ryback’s Popeye singlet killed me.
If for a Halloween episode he waltzed down to the ring in full-on Popeye cosplay, I’d be a fan for life.
Brandon should do 5 pages of let’s ask the WWE Universe, it’s gold!
Moon Bloodgood is very attractive, but I think that’s mostly because it looks like they took the bottom half of Ronda Rousey’s face and attached it to the top half of Grace Park’s face.