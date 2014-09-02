The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/1/14: Throwing Up Bella

Pre-show notes:
– Sorry.
Please click through for the Worst and whatever I’m rationalizing as Best of WWW … E Raw.
Between WWWE, BROCK CENA and TAG ME IN, this episode was accidental comedic gold!
Bumbling Boss Triple H is my favorite Triple H
Bunny Vs. Slater for NOC, building to a bunny slaughter at hell in a cell!
Night of Champions:
Fatal 4 Way
2 Falls, One for each title
IC and US
Cesaro vs. Miz vs. Ziggler vs. Sheamus
Brandon, how far away from airplanes were you for this episode? Did you burrow underground just so you could get even further away from any plane?
These articles have become the only redeeming part of Raw. It’s like a wiener dog is being eaten by its own asshole.
Poetry. Sheer poetry.
I now watch so that I can read everything here
Did Teddy Long secretly return to WWE and book all these tag team matches?
This might be the best string of Top 10 comments yet, and Mr Grift’s is my #1 contender for Comment of the Year.
Strongly agree, though my favorite was by DeezWillikers.
Is it me or does Roman Reigns speak like an NPC from Skyrim?
Roman is Dragonborn.
Thanks, now I’m never going to be able to not hear it.
He used to be but took an arrow in the knee
@907 you never should have jobbed here!
Now we watch as “No Lollygagging!” becomes the new hottest catchphrase in wrestling.
“It’s only uphill from here.”
Thanks for jinxing it. Next week we get a 45 minute Bella vs Bella main event. DBry will come back, be in cahoots with the Authority, kiss his trainer, then take a bad back bump which leaves him a quadriplegic.
JBL was the worst from the very beginning of the show.
I had the show on mute and the radio on for the most part especially during the Bella segments .
They did trick me to put the sound on when AJ and Paige came out .
Looks like Adam Rose is growing out his beard and starting to look more like Kruger.
The Bella’s feuding on the same Twitter account is intelligent .
Now how many days to NXT ?
The first 90 seconds of the show contained a good 5 instances of JBL interrupting Chris Jericho. It was HORRIBLE.
Also, Cole claimed that Kane, Orton, Rollins and Triple H were “The entire Authority!” SMDH
Yeah but JBL also “complimented” Rosa Mendes by calling her “semi-athletic” and also told Cole to jump off a bridge. I mean, you gotta give credit where credit is due.
I forced myself to watch the Diva tag because I just knew how bad it would be especially the ending.
Two days to NXT my brother.
JBL talking about Peter Cottontale and “Maggle why don’t you take off your microphone and go jump off a bridge” was incredible.
I may have missed JBL’s good commentary as I was too afraid of hearing the rest of his wit.
i’m glad i went to bola so now i get to be a whiner baby about the terrible tv wrestling for at least a month
i missed the first 90 minutes and what i did catch was no picnic.
Holy poop, how was BOLA? I have to wait for the DVDs
I missed night 1, but 2 and 3 were AMAZING
I became a fan of so many dudes I had either only heard of, but not really watched their matches (Gulak, Kenny Omega) and dudes I’d never heard of at all (Trevor Lee, ZACK SABRE JR!!!).
Willie Mack made an entire American Legion hall cry, and Lionel Ritchie’s “All Night Long” will forever fill my heart with happiness.
I missed out this year and it sounds like I totally missed out.
Hey Lobby, maybe you could do a recap.
I knew I shouldn’t bother with RAW after a PWG weekend (especially this one).
I chose…wisely.
This Raw made me wish I had Ebola.
It just occurred to me that Bo Dallas is Modern Day!Rock only without the charisma because he’s Modern Day! Both of them are sons of wrestlers, both of them started their WWE Careers as baby-kissing, hand-shaking, do-gooders then after the audience turned of them they both slowly turned heel. I mean he’s no Dwayne Johnson but he’s certainly a Rock.
That last picture with Cena holding up the TAG ME IN sign is begging for a photoshop job. ITS WHAT CENA WOULD DO, GUYS!
Wasn’t it a “U CANT SEE ME” sign? I think it’s already been shopped.
No, it said TAG ME IN.
It said both. Was a two-sided thing. Cena was just a goober and held up the wrong side for the camera.
I’d be tempted to say that Jey Uso’s sreaming after Stardust hit him in the leg was over the top, but I think I might have made the lady version of that exact noise when I fucked up my leg in a ski accident.
Well, he already had a bum leg, and now this crazy guy in gold paint just smashed it between a steel chair and ring post. So he’s supposed to be in immense pain.
Yeah. His screaming brought back horrible memories of pain that I had almost forgotten. THANKS A LOT, JEY.
I had this episode DVR’d and deleted it before I ever hit play. How sad is that? And *sigh* Jimmy Jacobs. :-)
the guy that failed his citizenship test was Nicky Sampogna, wwe employee
I’m digging Miz and Sandow together as Miz plays as Miz/Wade Barrett and Sandow plays as Alex Riley/Jinder Mahal. I know everyone remember Miz and Alex Riley together but I don’t think many people (I could be wrong) remember Jinder Mahal as Wade Barrett’s henchman when they were both feuding with Sheamus on Smackdown for a few weeks in January 2012. Ironically Damien Sandow is in the same spot as Jinder Mahal was in before he joined 3MB. Sandow and Mahal both got squashed by Sheamus while Miz and Wade Barrett put on competitive matches against him. It also helps that Miz is feuding with Ziggler who is always great.
Heath Slater vs The Bunny BOOK IT BABY! Adam Rose’s undefeated solo streak continues!
Bo Dallas is killing it right now. I’m pumped for his feud with Swagger. I wouldn’t be surprised if Zeb turns on Swagger and joins Bo.
I actually thought that Ryder would hit the Rough Ryder on Rusev only for Rusev to kick out of it. Mark Henry has officially brought back the Hall Of Pain because that’s what he does! I’m also pumped for Henry/Rusev feud.
The Dusts are absolutely amazing, is there anything they can’t do?
I also love to see a Stephanie/AJ match which I’ve been looking to see since they had a staredown June last year.
I guess I’ve never been more aware that Brandon is from Bible Country than I was after reading a joke referencing Isaac/ Esau here.
That joke almost made that Raw worthwhile. Almost.
I think the Heyman promo fell flat because of John Cena.
Cena just forgets he took the beating of his life and was supposed to suffer, and now he’s out burying younger talent left and right with a “if i’m going down, I might as well take the whole young roster with me” kinda vibe.
It’s absolutely shitty, and what do you really expect Heyman to say? His promo works, if there was a compelling person who it was applied to. Cena isn’t compelling right now. He’s the absurd caricature of himself on crack.
Zeb Coulter sold a light grazing of Rusev’s foot like he took 16 German Suplexes off the top of Titan Tower.
I love this, Heyman’s repetitive promo was repetitive and dull BECAUSE CENA.
@Death by BB Gun,
Heyman is limited in what he can do. Even God had to rest on the 7th day. Heyman can make all the creative and inventive ways to carry this forward, but if the other character isn’t playing the role, it becomes dull and stale.
@kmtierney00
Heyman’s promo just didn’t click for me. I’ll probably give it another watch. I think the idea behind the rematch is solid, but it’s not working out. Primarily because Cena is supposed to be weak, but he’s murdering the Wyatts. That’s likely due to him being a fucking Kryptonian, but it’s still not good.
@Death by BB Gun agreed its awful. And I’m actually fearing this might be CENAWINSLOL. That Vince got cold feet and didn’t have the balls to go through the angle.
I’ve been thinking about it, and the Bella’s story seems pretty solid, but if being delivered through the mouths of the wrong people. The Bella’s inability to act is making their material sound like trash.
The “Growing up Bella” segments to me were legitimately hilarious, which I guess isn’t what WWE was going for, again the Bella Twins are the wrong people to funnel your dramatic writing through since they can’t emote to save their lives.
I also missed part of this Raw to watch the surprisingly decent Simpsons/Lego crossover episode “Brick Like Me”.
Brandon’s boy Shoemaker and his pal Rosenberg were defending last week’s Bella nonsense on the latest Cheap Heat podcast. I don’t get it. I was entertained by Nikki’s videos for the same reasons you were, @LUNI_TUNZ because they were hilarious. Which, of course, is not their intended purpose. As Brandon said, everything Nikki was saying, if true, makes me think that Brie is a horrible person and an even worse sister. Again, not the intended purpose.
Rosenberg defends EVERYTHING the Bellas do.
Now if only they did Paige’s family history instead of the Bella crap it would be more interesting .
That infinite loop is basically the extent of Eva’s programming right now.
10 flip hair then blow kiss in awkward manner after poorly performed maneuver
20 goto 10
UGH I HATE THAT THEY GAVE YOU GOOD STATS IN SUPERCARD. UUUUUUUUUUhhhhhhh…
Its the worst part of the game. Seeing AJ get beat by a Eva Marie card makes each loss feel like losing the superbowl.
@TheCensoredMSol has my favorite +1ed comment in forever.
This divas stuff needs to end with Ronda Rousey coming in, obliterating Cameron, Eva, Layla, Rosa, and whoever else ALL AT ONCE, then walking away, so we can have a divas division of Paige, AJ, Charlotte, bayley, Sasha, Natalya and Naomi, as well as a returning Tamina to stiff kick the shit out of people.
I wish that Tamina has been locked in a basement with nothing but Bruiser Brody tapes and ICOPRO.
Can we keep Alicia Fox too?
Oh yes keep Alica Fox too, the time keepers need a crazy woman to pull a wedgie on them.
By way of consensus, we are now keeping Alicia Fox. Anyone else deserve to survive?
Emma?
Yes, poor Emma! Forgotten because of the horrible non-storyline she’s been put in. She’s good. I also say we keep her too.
…but I like Layla. She’s not completely awful in the ring and is actually gorgeous, unlike say Eva Marie…who has zero charisma. Keep her too!
Layla has to come. Watch her Laycool stuff, she has legit charisma.
Also, it’s lucky in this scenario that Cameron wore a shirt with a graphic of a postcard that read “BYE” on it. Someone ship her far, far away.
But keep the ring gear, give it to someone better. *ahem*
I guess I look at Layla now and say you had charisma before, but really, you’re awful now. You can’t wrestle, and today’s age has to have good wrestling.
Maybe a compromise. Layla sticks around as female enhancement talent.
This entire subthread seems is kinda missing the point of that segment, promoting their very profitable other TV show.
To me, this is the stuff you just fast forward/ignore/whatever because the WWE casts a wide net and not everything is going to be for everybody.
Where the WWE’s fucking up isn’t this stuff, it’s making the stuff that’s actually for the non-Total Divas inclined fan just as awful.
Seriously though, I finally get a night off to watch a whole RAW and I’m kinda not upset I miss 2/3 of it live on a regular basis anymore. High school me is weeping.
With 2 Mondays left before NOC and next week being Monday Night Football’s premiere, you can bet your sweet ass that they will repeat this Raw next week.
OK, so, I’m not sure if it’s actually a thing I want but I kind of want to see a six man with The Usos and Rikishi against all the Rhodes’ with Dusty in face paint.
Not gonna happen, Dusty can’t really take a bump anymore, maybe as a compromise, Rikishi and Dusty in face paint can be the managers.
@Armando Payne I think that’s a pretty good idea, something that WWE might even do, considering how Rikishi still pops in sometimes for Old School RAWs or whatever, and Dusty was in a storyline with his sons last year and all that. The only obstacle in WWE even thinking of that as a viable option is their apparent allergy to good things happening on their show.
Looks like this site will be my only source for new wrestling, I just can’t bring myself to keep watching this garbage. Especially if Nitro’s being added to the Network, I’ll just stick to the past and weekly NXT.
“Bunny vs. Slater for NOC…let’s see if Ryder is already booked for the PPV?”
(laughter in Trips’ office)
“Seriously though, we can’t do this, we want the Bunny to win because that’s best for business.”
I said it must night in the open thread but my internet committed suicide rather then finish Raw and I switched to Season 2 of Archer instead. I think this might be my new Monday routine. At last until this Bella crap is over. I just can’t take it and it’s not fun to spend 3 hours telling at the TV.
I live in Des Moines and I went to this show. I was halfway expecting them to put on a shitty show for us, and they kinda did. It’s no accident that for the second year in a row, Raw has come here at the exact same time: two weeks before Night of Champions, when absolutely nothing new or interesting is going to happen. I’m pretty sure WWE hates us, but why shouldn’t they? We are a pretty terrible crowd.
I didn’t even get to see Bray Wyatt. Such a bummer.
I imagine WWE at this time of the year says: “Oh, football’s starting up again. No one’s going to watch anyway – so let’s put no effort in our product until the Rumble.”
Hey WWE, some of us (me!) don’t watch Monday Night Football because we don’t like the commentary, we don’t like the teams playing and also, nighttime football weirds me out for some reason. The fact you immediately just step aside and apply no effort during football season is far more an indictment on you and not the NFL.
THE PRODUCT IS HOT FLAMING GARBAGE RIGHT NOW. And football or no football won’t change this.
I echo BookSavvy’s comment above. I work nights and often don’t get Mondays off. I might have a chance to watch the first hour every week, and that first hour these past few months have not given me any reason to care. You have no excuses. You have the talent. Do something.
Just to let you know, this week World Heavyweight Champion Macho Man Randy Savage saved Sting and Hulk Hogan from a dastardly attack by the 4 (read 3) Horsemen, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson and Flyin’ Brian Pillman. Who’s side is Sting on? Will Macho Man beat The Giant and retain the title? Stay Tuned to Monday Nitro next week!
it seems to me like the talent is performing down to the material…like when good actors are in complete schlock films and just ham it up because, “fuck it.”
but the miz, holy shit, he is at his most “bruce campbell” right now.
and then there’s the bellas. tennessee williams couldn’t write them into a good performance.
Apparently live thread favorite sign (Nitro $9.99 guy) walked out after being threatened to be arrested for his sign. Did his sign disappear at some point in the show?
Update: dude was being an asshole apparently. I really want to go back and watch the show just to see him
I just read that Jerry Springer will be on next Monday’s RAW to get involved in the Bella twins mess. Thank the holy heavens there is Monday Night Football cause the WWE is just mocking it’s fans at this point.
WELP! I’ll see everyone at the B&W of Raw because I will definitely not be watching.
Just in case anyone thought I was kidding: [www.wwe.com]
I just gotta say, @Redshirt had the joke of the night. It was basically Teddy Long doing his tag team shtick and a customer going ” I said French Fries!”. I was omw to work cracking up thinking about that
Also, I’m entirely sure that Rosa’s last gear (at least in the entrance video) she wears her pantyhose to under her bra. But Aksana’s ring gear was totally pantyhose for the entire body.
Refused to watch this after last week’s debacle but this sounds like it was even worse. How is that even possible?
Just wait until Jerry Springer shows up next week!
This was 100% better than last week, which doesn’t mean it wasn’t bad. It was mostly boring, whereas last week was just aggressively terrible.
Not sure if this was mentioned somewhere else but in “Growing up Bella” Nikki says her mom “surprised” her and Nikki with a used car ON their 16th birthday after taking their drivers test. Using google, we find the Bellas were born November 21, 1983. So on November 21, 1999, they took driver’s licensed test, got USED car, that just so happened to be ” a 2000 Honda civic”. Even with a possible 6 month early release on next year cars, I’m doubtful that they really got a USED 2000 Honda civic. I mean, there’s kayfabe and then there is completely unbelievable stuff
A wizard did it.
Also, the car was a different model in the pictures. An SI and then a DX.
Just throwing this out since there’s no Best and Worst of Main Event this week, Rosa and Natalya vs Summer and Layla is the worst match of the year. Rosa’s so awful she makes Cameron look like a Joshi.
Wow Jerry Lawler is pretty active in the WWE Universe
Anyone else excited for the fatal fourway for the Divas title where Brie will totally have the match won but Nikki will steal the pin and win the title?
Punk. AJ might walk out the next day like he did.
Yea. You know why? Because that’ll free AJ to fight Steph
You know, I feel like at this point, it’s not worth wasting your indignation at complaining about the bad guys. Not because I’m a horrible smark, but because we should know by now that the average WWE fan has a MASSIVE inferiority complex coded into them by the company; thus they hate any gimmick where the character is “better” than them, however that gets quantified: whether they’re smarter (The Wizard/Damien Sandow, Chris Nowitzki, Simon Dean), whether they’re more successful (The Authority/The Corporation et al, ADR/JBL/IRS/Million Dollar Man et al), whether they’re better looking (Rick Rude, Buff Bagwell, Chris Masters), whether they’re a foreigner (Pretty much all the gimmicks at one point or another save Mexico, who are relegated to sideshow status a lot of the time).
That being said, I’m very much not sorry I missed the past few RAWs, and I’m sorry you had to subject yourself to them Brandon.
So, if Triple H and Stephanie are Duane and Katarin, Kane is Phunbaba, right?
Keeps popping up after getting his ass kicked over and over? Sold.
That Billy and Chuck sham marriage is one of the greatest things in WWE history for Eric Bishoff’s performance and a purple spandex wearing John Cena showing up at the end
If the sign said “meet me there” instead of “tag me in,” would it be a best or worst? I mean, it was held up by Cena after all.
Bo’s segment was magical. And the Nikki Bella segments, Growing Up Bella, or whatever it was called cracked me up. I don’t know if it was supposed to be funny or if it worked on multiple levels, I just thought it was amazing. I am what’s wrong with America.
I was excited for the Bella thing until the Raw after Summerslam because I knew it was just going to be nothing but this all around. I mean say what you will about them mailing it in every time this time of year because football but this time of year the Wyatt’s hadn’t been buried and mired in bad story lines, Bryan was coming off the Orton cash in, The Rhodes brothers were feuding with the authority, and Punk with Heyman. Was all of it great? No not at all but my god it was all better than this. I feel like this is them just failing miserably with the cards they were dealt and being unable to actually put together creative for people and relying far too heavily on people’s abilities to perform and deal with what was given to them. They need to stop FE wrestlers and instead do it to creative.
Adam Rose is wearing guyliner! :D
He’s back in my fave five!