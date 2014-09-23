The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/22/14: #NextGeneration

Pre-show notes:
– A big, special thank you to everyone who reads the column and said hi to me at Chikara’s King Of Trios tournament over the weekend. Those weekends are like Christmas to me, and having people say “hey, that thing you do is a thing I like” makes it worth doing. Let’s be friends.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for September 22, 2014.
YEEEEEAAAHH!!! NO VACANCY!!!
Glad to have met the man behind the columns. Glad you didn’t think I was a total creeper for knowing who yall were.
-Random Tall Guy
It was great to meet you. I am basically the least important person in the world so people wanting to say hi without punching me in the face is a life goal.
The least important person in the world?
Brandon, let me introduce you to Zach Ryder.
Surprised there is no best for Stephanie using WRESTLING LOGIC to decide that Ambrose needs to be locked in a room at the arena. I almost fell out of my seat when she went “who have we ever thrown out that hasn’t come back??”.
Steph attacking the fourth wall with her husbands sledgehammer was a bit inspired. Somehow Ambrose had to sneak through the ventilation system.
The big reason Ambrose makes this work is when the reveal happens, he’s got a look on his face like he’s not really sure how he wound up there either, but since he is, he’s going to PUNCH YOUR FACE IN.
“positivity is a gimmick” are you taking a shot at Sitterson?
I’m not taking a shot at anybody specific. I just think it’s better to say what you think than say what people want to hear. Anybody truly saying what they feel is doing it right, whether I agree with them or not.
fair enough. just wanted to make sure we will keep getting treated to you on Straight Shoot
1- I think Aubrey’s positivity is anything but a gimmick 2- Amusingly yesterday (on twitter) he basically said negativity was a gimmick.
As long as they are critically constructive, it doesn’t matter to me if a person has a positive or a negative mindset. I’m annoyed by Sitterson’s attitude, but it’s not wrong. It just makes me not want to watch his show.
I didn’t read this as a shot, and I love Aubrey, but his positivity really does grate on me sometimes. I love Straight Shoot but it really does bother me sometimes. I definitely think he’s genuine about it though.
Also that conversation with Danielle got really hard to listen to at some point.
Nice to meet you at KOT. – J.O.B. Squad shirt guy. One question, you said on Twitter that the Spirit Squad was charging big money to meet them. Was this only on Saturday (the day I wasn’t there) because on Friday I just walked up, shook their hands and chatted for a few seconds during intermission. Did I get lucky or did they realize, hey we can make some money?
Well, you could talk to them for free. If you wanted a picture on Friday it was 50 bucks. They dropped it to 30 on Saturday, but that’s still way too much and a legit 20 more than anybody else at the show.
Ah got it, I didn’t ask for a picture and your tweet made it sound like they were charging just to talk (which other people have done at indy shows I’ve been at) so I was wondering what the deal was. Thanks for the clarification.
I jut want to say that if Seth got his own Cole Mine, Ambrose would probably just fill it with cement, a la Kane and/or The Undertaker at The Great American Bash ’04.
the fact that I can believe Ambrose would do that alone confirms and shows why he’s my favourite
I am shoot more invested in the rise of Nikki Bella as a DANGEROUS GRAPPLER than I am in anything else right now. I want her to be super great.
Isn’t it crazy that learning a few wrestling moves can boost your popularity almost overnight, while months of painful in-ring promos do nothing at all? It’s almost like WWE Creative has no idea what the hell they’re doing.
I swear if Nikki Bella pulls an Eve Torres and leaves right when she’s starting to get interesting I’m going to be mildly upset.
Maybe acting school then? Nikki’s got all the tools she needs to be a good wrestler physically (IF YOU HAD TO BUILD A DIVA FROM THE GROUND UP MYGULL!), its her character and acting that’ll keep her from the top. If NXT can do for her what it did for Tyson Kidd, we’d need to start sending cancer patients there since it’s apparently filled with literal healing magic.
@James M. Lane the rasslin boosts her popularity with us. The promos for the audience that doesn’t care so much about that.
There’s nothing that underscores my disconnect from the WWE’s target demo than Kid Rock on the 2K15 promo. I suspect that’s true for a lot of folks on this site.
While there’s things the WWE is pretty clearly fucking up, they’d fuck up a lot more if they totally focused on work rate and ignored the storyline/promo stuff.
When I was a kid and wanted to watch a WWE PPV, my dad would always ask me, “don’t they just do the same thing the next night?” He was just ahead of the curve.
“Burning Crusade leveling gear” John Cena.
Stephanie in that dress though.
Bests for whatever Stephanie’s wearing (or hell, doing) should be assumed.
MMMMMMMMMMMMHHHHHHHHMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
When will the B&W of KOT happen?
I’m really hoping for one as well, Brandon or Danielle or both or whoever else was there would be doing us a huge favor. I mean, I can (and have) looked up who won, but I’m interested in hearing what it was like to be there. Plus, their passion really shows in their writing when talking about Chikara, specifically KOT.
I second that, would be a great read.
Interesting what Brandon said about Nikki doing an NXT stint. Per dirtsheets, Orton is bored and wanting to take some time off. I was thinking how he could help in NXT. Not against the legit development talent, but I wouldn’t mind seeing him vs. KENTA and their other recent big-name signings.
At this point I’ll take anything that’s different.
FWIW since Total Divas is a work as much as RAW is but the reaction to Cameron requesting a trip to NXT was similar to someone announcing they have cancer
The honesty in your writing is super refreshing and I’d be disappointed if you did any of it in any other way. When I watch a crappy episode of Raw, it’s nice to know the next day that I’m not the only one watching this and thinking why won’t they do the great things all of the time or at least try to work on the things that suck? If I miss a Raw, I still read Best and Worst as soon as it’s up.
Alternate theory/fantasy booking: The Bellas are adopted, and their real mom is Dixie Carter.
My apologies if this is gauche – but a link to my own write up of last night; [iamdids.tumblr.com]
While I agree with Brandon’s broad point about booking PPV matches on the next RAW, the Ziggler one felt needed, if only to have that match without the inexplicable decision to pimp a shit band at the expense of the match.
Totally co-sign Henry’s acting. He’s great, and so natural it feels very un WWE and I think throws the crowd off.
I’d guess you think Heath Slater is better than at least Neville, Itami and Devitt. You’ve covered Neville’s flaws in NXT, Itami miiiight have been coasting a bit in NOAH, and Devitt hasn’t done a whole lot in the way of promos. Steen has quite a bit of versatility, and Zayne is (obviously) untouchable right now.
Sorry for the psychoanalysis. This is mostly projection on my part.
I think any of us would be shocked and interested to hear if Brandon thought Slater was better than Zayn. Neville’s not much of a promo guy, Itama’s getting acclimated to WWE’s style, and someone familar with Steen and Devitt could come up with reasons why they might be worse than Slater. Sami seems like the total package.
I came up with Neville, and that’s it. I don’t think Slater is better than any of the other 4, although I’ve only seen a few matches each of KENTA and Devitt. He’s sure as shit not better than Zayn or Steen, in my opinion.
Slater’s done a lot with the crap he was given. In that sense, he’s great. He’s not always winning matches or getting titles but he’s consistently on TV, which says a lot.
Historically, Brandon has never been a fan of Kevin Steen. I’d guess the 3 that Slater is better than are Devitt, Steen, and Neville.
If I recall Brandon isn’t the biggest fan of Steen, that being said my guesses were Neville, Steen and WWE’s version of KENTA.
Kenta isn’t adjusted yet. Plus, Bryan and the retired guy have trademarked his moves. Can’t understand Neville unless they resign MVP so he can do all of the talking for him. Steen needs to be broken of the awful ROH style. So that leaves Devitt & Zayn and I hope that WWE doesn’t make them Sheamus’s little brothers
How much more intimidating and bigger is Nikki compared to Brie? Its not even just the boobs. Nikki has bigger arms, legs and mid section. Is this all because Nikki has been lifting a lot lately?
I have an “I watch way too much total divas” observation on that. In the last 10 or so episodes they’ve shown Nikki working out with Cena a number of times. Assuming she’s doing more weights and Brie is eating Vegan (or Vegan like) it’s only natural that Nikki would eventually out bulk Brie.
I believe she may have been lifting a lot with some from Cena.
DAMN IT TYPO! I forgot to put help in there as well.
She kept saying she wants to be the new Beth Phoenix and I kept laughing
@LBCS
Because you don’t think Nikki can get that big, or because wanting to be the new Beth Phoenix (in terms of talent or career) is a laughably low goal?
The closest Diva we have to being the new Beth Phoenix today is her former Divas of Doom partner Natalya.
*can’t get that big
Scratch that “correction”. I screwed up my own negative.
I may get flamed for this but I loved Beth Phoenix and Tamina. Beth looked like a bitch (and I mean that in a nice way) that could beat up some of the men on the roster, and was a great wrestler. I felt sad for her because you could see the shift WWE was making bringing in more models for her to carry in wrestling matches.
I like Tamina because the WWE needed a bigger woman to have serve as a hoss. Yeah she was a little rough with her ability but she played the “Diesel” role well.
During my time out/away from wrestling I missed the Karma years and from what I have read, she was really great. Seems like that is what we need now, one wrestling woman that can be the dangerous Bitch (capital B) that if someone says “you have to wrestle against her” that they would cower in fear like they used to do when you said Kane.
Nah, it’s cool dude. TBF to Beth, she wanted to work a more athletic style (she apparently wanted to do Lita-saults) and WWE wanted her to do strong woman stuff, which she wasn’t even “bad” at perse. Maybe it just wasn’t her thing.
And honestly I loved Big Momma Cool and her relationship with The Heart-Broke Girl AJ Lee. As long as she was mostly not having matches and Superkicking Bellas’ faces open she was solid.
And if Kharma comes back to CRUSH Brie for that comment at NOC, it’ll be the greatest comeback of all time.
You know, I love Ambrose. I love Rollins. But there needs to be another element to this feud besides “Ambrose jumps Rollins out of nowhere” for me to still get excited for it. We’ve been doing this for 3 months now. Already there are diminishing returns for the excitement of seeing Dean gets his hands on Rollins…because they get into it every week. And it’s reflected with the crowd because they don’t get into these brawls as much either.
Basically, they need to end it in the Cell, in one way or another. That’s gotta be the end, for now at least.
Something that really bothers me is that the feud hasn’t really been about the MITB briefcase. Obviously that’s not the genesis of the feud, but Ambrose having that match won until Kane’s interference on Rollins’s behalf is an incredibly important part of it. Why wasn’t the lumberjack match at SummerSlam for it when Ambrose had full control over the stipulations?
If there’s not a “Best Of Dean Ambrose Hiding In Shit” DVD on the horizon, I will be disappointed to no end.
Also, I’d like to see him become the voice of “Siri” on Seth’s iPhone.
1) I’m super surprised there is no mention of Stephanie’s impeccable logic. “When was the last time we threw someone out of the arena who didn’t come back?” is probably the smartest thing I’ve heard anyone say on a wrestling show ever.
2) Serious question here: This company is losing a lot of money, so instead of running the same 25 people out there (give or take) every week and just changing who they fight after a few months of fighting the same people, why not use the people who are on your payroll to make fresher matchups while still feuding with “more important” people? You’re paying guys like Big E and Fandango and just having them collecting dust in the backstage area, when you could be using him as a supporting character in a story. That way you can have guys have matches with people they’re not currently feuding with and the feud payoff match at the PPV doesn’t seem like something you’ve seen over and over again.
At the very least, you could have two guys who aren’t feuding with each other but with other people have matches and use that to perpetuate two different storylines….or is that too complicated for Creative to handle?
I’m with you, are they trying to save money on graphics? Why on earth if you’re losing money would you keep rolling out the exact same shit every week?
Short answer here is that they fear they’ll lose more money pushing guys the fans haven’t engaged with (Big E is a perfect example) than guys they have. Seems pretty clear they don’t see a lot of money in fresh and interesting (which sucks, and it might suck more than it’s likely true).
It’s not like anyone not on TV is just sitting around. They probably get their fair share of work on the house shows, dark matches or on minor TV-tapings like Main Event and Superstars (if what I’ve heard is right, at least Superstarst film twice the material they actually need and just pick and choose when they edit it together now.) Ooften they also let the midcarders “catch their breath” and heal up any minor injuries when they are not needed in a storyline.)
I’m not talking about pushing anyone per se, and I know the kind of guys I’m talking about wrestle on house shows and the shows no one watches, but you would think if you’re having money problems, you would want to get your money’s worth out of all of the assets you have available to you. Utilizing these guys on Raw and Smackdown to wrestle guys that have their own feuds going on would accomplish so much, and you would get more out of everyone on the roster.
Like say for this Miz/Ziggler feud, instead of them facing each other every week leading up to NOC like they seemingly did, maybe you have Ziggler fights Curtis Axel one week, then Miz fights Xavier Woods the next week, then the third week Ziggler fights Fandango, and so on. Now, not all of these guys are good (most of them are not regularly on the big shows for one reason or another, I understand that), but at least by the time you get to the PPV, that match is not something that everyone’s seen for the umpteenth time already and actually feels special, while the guys that you’re already paying are actually doing something more. Seems to make all the sense in the world to me.
My overall point is that they have more than enough people on the roster so that two guys in a feud shouldn’t have to fight each other repeatedly leading up to the same match on a PPV. In fact, they shouldn’t be in a 1-on-1 match against each other more than once, if at all, before the PPV match.
What TheFakeMSol said. The important guys can get practice against each other at house shows, the “jobbers” should be used to keep match-ups fresh.
I said the same thing below. There’s probably 50-60 people on roster? Shouldn’t be that hard for some fresh match ups.
With Ambrose locked in the room, I assumed he climbed through a ceiling vent and crawled/fell out somewhere else while telling himself jokes. He’s pretty much John Bender from “The Breakfast Club” anyway. Speaking of which, WWE Films should remake that.
Ambrose-Bender
Cena-Andrew
Nikki Bella-Claire
Paige-Allison
Daniel Bryan-Brian
Kane-Vernon
Alternately, WWE should remake Futurama, but also keep Ambrose as Bender.
Sadly I don’t think Nikki’s boobs move enough anymore to put lipstick on with them
Not many has the ability to teleport inside a box like Dean Ambrose.
That’s schrodinger’s cat ya idiot!
It’s all relative, ya know?
Schrodinger’s cat was the thought experiment which lead to the theoretical conclusion, observed by the Copenhagen model, that Dean was both dead and alive.
Logicians FTW!
So right now, Dean is both hiding in my trunk and not hiding in my trunk. I should have left him some Cheetos in there, just in case.
I feel as though my attempt at a Simpsons reference fell flat onto it’s theoretical face . . .
I’m guessing the three are: Hideo Itami (nerfed version cos everyone took his moves), Kevin Steen and Adrian Neville.
Even tho it somehow didn’t make the top 10, gotta give props to the comment from last night about how they should leave #ICRematch on screen all night because “when I watch Raw all IC are Rematches”
Funniest of the night by far but I can’t remember who said it
It was BeeJ22 Btw. It had 14 +1’s!
That guy was on fire last night, I’m surprised he only got 1 in.
I almost never consider being sent to NXT an insult or demotion. I mean, realistically I know it is, since it is partially a teaching school and and the money’s worse and you can make out even the farthest sitting audience member’s face, but it’s much better in nearly every respect that as a fan I can’t consider it a demotion. Tyson Kidd is amazing on it, Cesaro is amazing on it, Titus got to cut a good promo and did pretty well in his tag match, even Brodus Clay got to attempt to be more than a joke there. I get money, but in terms of being happy at what you do in the ring, satisfaction levels have got to be higher on average at NXT than on RAW.
Curtis Axel was amazing on NXT as well before he went back up to Raw.
“Mr. Intensity” Michael. McGuillicutty? Yeah, he was solid.
Kidd/McGuillicutty feud was top-notch on NXT. If it was to happen on Raw it would sadly be filler since they would only get like 2-4 minutes per match.
But just putting out RAW-wrestlers on NXT would eat into the screen time for the rookies, so unless they are meant to contribute something in a storyline (like Kidd) t should be one-offs. That doesn’t mean not plenty of wrestlers would improve if they out in some training at the performance center.
PolarCoordinate, easy solution: just make NXT two hours long. I think we could deal with it.
if WWE is carp, then the ending of the show was its evolution into Gyarados right?
If only…
WORST WORST to the WWE for not having a camera on Mizdow at all times. Missing him mimicking The Miz applying the Figure Four is a such wasted GIFportunity.
yeah, this. :(
“Positivity is a gimmick”? Good luck with your life then, you don’t have to be “super happy flippy flappy look at me jumping high into the sky weeeeeeeeeeeeeeee” positive all the time, that stuff is fake, but you are massively wrong in the overview of life, and I am a fool if you were limiting this to wrestling and I jumped, but I don’t think you did and I don’t think I am. Still, always love reading the best and worst, thanks!
Just one thing if you read this by the way, don’t try too hard to be positive, you’ll just push yourself and you won’t really get there but bullshit yourself that you do, which we all do alot, take your time, keep writing how you feel and yeah you can try be more positive but it has to come out naturally, don’t force yourself into writing about the wonders of Dean Ambrose hiding in a box for the 4th week in a row if you really feel inside that you are sick of that shit, fuck the commenters, try be more positive by all means, but you have an entire life span of writing best and worst if you please to get that way, there is no rush, take your time and you might just find yourself more positive about stuff, or not, but you’ll be true to yourself at least!
wat
lol, your lost, and evidently so am I.
I get incredibly annoyed and I angrily roll my eyes at all the “Face Rock is mean because he said ‘bitch’!” comments, but please never stop with the negativity. Honest (and well-written, hilarious) negativity is why I come here. I don’t want forced positivity for the sake of positivity. You’re a great writer. Don’t ever change.
The armbar on Paige at the PPV was the most painful hold I’v seen in WWE the way her elbow was hyper extended plus bizarrely I don’t think she sold it at all.
The only complaint about Nikki non talking wise was that butt to butt rope squeeze spot on AJ.
Secret about girls: they have less meat than men do (generally) so they can extend their elbows more without actually hurting themselves, an obviously advantageous trait for a pro wrestler who needs to make something look like it hurts. So don’t worry, Paige is fine.
I was wondering if she was double jointed in the elbow department .
The butt-to-butt rope-thing was supposed to be basic heeling: Nikki distracts the ref with talk while she pushes the opponent into the ropes without getting the 5 count to break. It didn’t work as planned as a) Nikki is so much taller than AJ that her butt is at AJs lower back, so the mechanics don’t work as well (if AJ leans forward, most of the pressure is released) b) AJ sold it weirdly by almost leaning out of the ring, rather than struggling as if the rope was hurting her abdomen.
But at least I think this means that Nikki by now have twice the number of moves in her arsenal than her boyfriend ;)
Florida Georgia Line’s gimmick sucks. Really, why fire McIntyre and Mahal if you’re gonna bring up two other guys who “have a band”, never perform any music and only sit on commentary to bash others and talk about themselves. At least 3MB jobbed to Los Matadores occasionally, FLG never even wrestle!!!
Oh, they’re a real band. Why have I only seen them on WWE programming?
Nikki’s Hammerlock Slam was on point last night.
Ambrose’s plan seems a lot like the Joker’s plan to get arrested in The Dark Knight.
I think praising Nikki for sudden bursts of basic competence is being positive. Like a gimmick.
Much love for all your work, Brandon. Especially Killer Bee reference this week.
The Kane/Bo thing is dead-on. The Authority should have like 5 goons to throw out for punishment matches.
Can I just say how goofy yet perfect the thumbnail/50% moment from the first Youtube (Page 2) vid is? It’s like Rollins is giving away free blowjobs and everyone wants to be first.
So I cannot un-see that now. Thanks.
I don’t understand why WWE hasn’t used NXT more in the fashion Brandon described above vis-a-vis Nikki Bella. There’s basically no downside for them. Not only are there the benefits of, ahem, developing the skill sets of veterans with holes in their game, but it could help sell the network better than any desperate gimmick or mindless repetition of nine-ninety-nine ever could. To choose an admittedly extreme example for fantasy booking – imagine the following: the night after Summerslam, John Cena enters to his typical “polarized” reaction. He announces that he was shocked along with everyone else at just how badly he was beaten last night. He barely touched Bork. He realizes he was wrong – “come get some” simply isn’t a good enough gameplan to beat the beast. He knows he’s better than what he put out last night, and he promises vengeance and a return to the championship. But since he knows that Hustle is the first among his trilogy of commandments, he’s going to put in the work of getting back to basics and preparing to obtain that vengeance…by signing a contract with NXT. While there, he plays around with new character wrinkles, or at least adding depth to the “never give up” pablum by showing that such perseverance is only possibly through the long slog of hard work, Rocky III/IV style. He gets to work with much more technical types, continuing his late-career in-ring blue period that began with full-nelson slams and old-man lariats last year. And don’t worry, Cenation, you can follow John’s progress every thursday on the WWE Network – the 9.99 shill no longer necessary, because people will pay anything for John Cena.
Obviously, this is a very flawed example. Cena is not the sort of character that plays in NXT, even before he gets destroyed by the crowd. He’d suck a lot of the oxygen out of the room. And he probably would need to sign half the world population to a network subscription before he countered the losses endured from his absence on RAW. But the point is, NXT is how WWE should sell the network, and they can do it with stints from main-roster talent.
This is a damn good idea, besides the whole “having to see Jern on NXT” part of it. It would raise subscriptions, and awareness of NXT as a brand.
i want to know what all of the “Next Generation 9/22/2014” tweets from nxt and people were about <_<
First trailer for the “next gen” versions of WWE 2k15.
I know…
The app should have just been a feed of a camera in the corner of the room was Dean was in for the entire show. they could have shown him digging a tunnel to the cinderblocks.
My kingdom for a shot of Steph uncovering said tunnel under a Raquel Welch poster
Eva Marie poster. (What’s that redhead hiding?)
I love that in the screenshot of Summer/Natalya, Layla looks like she is nude with a censorship bar covering her.
Ambrose really is the only reason to tune into WWE at this point (not talking about NXT) cause seriously who else is there to cheer for and look forward to seeing what they do next?
Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt until Vince got his hands on them
Even though Raw is pretty lackluster I love the Mizdow angle more than anything. I almost thought I was watching a Tim and Eric sketch for a moment last night.
Your honesty (as well as the like-mindedness of your opinions in relation to mine) is what brought me here in the first place. It seems that the rest of the internet wrestling discussing world is FULL of troglodytic yokels complaining about trivial matters, gay jokes, trolls arguing with trolls, and pure cynicism or ridiculous optimism to the point if you wonder if they’re just working for the WWE. I remember I used to frequent the IMDb Monday Night Raw boards, and when the Nexus debuted, I was stoked. When I went to see if anyone else was super into it, you know what I saw? “They look like faggots.” “They look like male models I can’t take them seriously.” “I don git it.” “CENA.”
Shit like that was tiring, especially for someone who, then, had only recently gotten back into the noble sport.
So thanks man, you’re doing a fucking rad job. And I like Sitterson, but he’s almost always a bit unwilling to look deeper into criticism of the product because it’s an uncomfortable thing. That’s okay, it’s not his thing, but it’s yours, and for that, thank you.
As for Raw, I liked most of it. Wasn’t too into the losers at NoC “getting their wins back,” but whatever, it’s all meaningless and furthers no story. I guess I could say that I miss the days when the faces losing meant a whole new slew of issues and stories rising up from the ashes of the previous chapter, but, again… whatever.
What’s odd is that I actually was pretty sleepy throughout the entire episode, but I managed to stay awake and cognizant for the whole thing UNTIL I saw Orton walking backstage getting ready for his match with Cena. It was basically lights out after that. I mean, I had already guessed that Ambrose was going to pop out of the cinderblock thing, so I’m sad I missed seeing it, but it’s okay, because I don’t even have to watch the FanNation video to know how rad that must have been. Although I also had a feeling that maybe they were going to turn Orton face by having Rollins and Kane curb-stomp him through the cinderblocks, but I wouldn’t have been down with that. I like Orton being a disgruntled but still evil as fuck heel.
Nikki Bella has won me over. She is simply way better at wrestling than she ever has been, and it’s pretty impressive. She looks like she cares now and really wants to give it an honest go, so for me, she can’t be a villain. I like and respect her too much. Brie, on the other hand… I’ll just say that when I see her, I feel nothing but phoned-in slop coming out of her mouth. Her facial expressions are stilted as much as her prose.
And it is indeed sad when great ideas go nowhere because of a collective ignorance swimming through the dregs of humanity that is the WWE Universe, but we’re a part of that universe, so maybe there’s hope. Or maybe we’re, like, so small and insignificant that not even Carl Sagan can ascribe any fleeting beauty of our existence as “smart fans.” Whatever, here’s to the Next Generation! BRET!
I’d rather you say “Raw sucks” and spend 5 paragraphs explaining why it’s bad over trying to pull good things out of the ether. I get where you’re coming from when you talk about how much you love wrestling, wrestling’s the best, fam. But it sure as hell isn’t perfect and being positive just for popularity’s sake is dishonest. Be honest about what’s good and bad and you’ll get your respect and props from being the best.
Also, it was nice seeing you at King of Trios! I was the tallish, heavyset black dude who spent most of the weekend looking completely lost.
This was minor, but it’s really all I hate about Brie:
Nikki is out there running her down demanding she comes out. Brie comes out from the back all mean mugging like she’s angry. She starts walking up the ring determined, then all of a sudden flashes a grin at the crowd, and then quickly reverts back to angry face bella as she gets into the ring.
She seems to have no understanding of psychology. Steph comes out with a confident smile on her face and struts to the ring, because her entire gimmick is having an absurd aura of confidence because she’s a McMahon, and she’s married to HHH.
What is Brie trying to project as she makes her way down to the ring?
Another gripe:
Ambrose and Rollins seems organic and developed. These two care about what they are doing, and it shows.
Cena being inserted into this program doesn’t feel right. He has this look on his face that screams “I’m only here because I need something to do outside of a Lesnar program.”
Maybe this explains my dislike of Cena better than anything else: the guy is more or less soulless as John Cena the character. He’s there because he needs something to do when he isn’t carrying the title, and he can’t bother himself to get too enthused about it.
In an alternate universe, Cena won clean and Ambrose is still sitting in the box, giggling to himself.
Brie’s new entrance music has to be the worst ever. Why do they insist on ramming shit like Brie mode down our throats? Can’t believe Nikki has turned out to be the more tolerable Bella.
I hate that new theme music SO MUCH