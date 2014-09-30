The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/29/14: A Briefcase Full Of Mist And Dildos

Pre-show notes:
– If you missed this week’s episode, you can watch the 90-minute Hulu version here. Warning: they edited out everything you wanted to see, probably.
– Hey, if you’re in Austin this weekend, be sure to come to Inspire Pro Wrestling’s co-branded show with freakin’ Chikara Pro on Sunday 10/5. It’s the biggest show we’ve ever done, and the Texas debut for a lot of really great wrestlers. One of them has a baseball face!
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for September 29, 2014.
When John Cena pranks his rivals with briefcases filled with Nickelodeon Gak slime, it’s stupid. But when Dean Ambrose does it on the other hand… it’s fucking awesome.
cena is the greatest.
I say that to raise brandon’s blood pressure.
Noble and Mercury as hard-nosed cops?
DONE.
[i.imgur.com]
sweet christmas… I just can’t
+RHODES
Future Tag Team Champions.
Amazing.
Total agreement about Dean. As I was watching it, I was saying, “this is still “he’s just having fun, King!” babyface prank war garbage but somehow anything Ambrose does is instantly elevated and turned great by how amazing he is as a performer.
he’s pvt pyle.
New Stooges! Hopefully Finlay will also be included in further adventures.
And Dean Malenko! Perfect fit for the “serious one.”
By far the best thing about (this pretty good) RAW was the indication of a Luke Harper solo push. I marked out, I marked out again, I cried a little. Luke Harper is God.
Dean (who is basically perfect in every other way) needs a new finisher. (I don’t now if people just can’t take it, or if it’s something about him, but it’s just not there) They’re talking about Stone Cold so much, he should just show up, like the cut of Dean’s jib, and teach him the Stunner.
While I’m glad they explained Seth vs HeyBrock (or the lack thereof), man that’s about the least interesting way to take that storyline.
SERIOUSLY LUKE HARPER.
Seth probably isn’t getting enough love for how fantastically heelish he is. He’s so incredibly annoying that I’m feeling sympathy for Randy Fucking Orton. I still think he needs to start work dating Nikki to complete things.
It wasn’t just Steph who shut down Chicago. Paige just brute forced them into stopping the Punk chants as well, which was awesome. For somebody who is like 8, she’s fucking great on the mic.
I was overjoyed to see Tyson’s headphones show up on RAW.
ALSO LUKE HARPER.
Rollins and Brock are both heels right now, one of whom is on the show maybe once a month and not appearing at the next PPV. Heyman said NEXT TIME, it will be Brock Lesnar Rollins will be dealing with. I don’t think this is the complete end of that story.
Next time Bork Lazer shows up I’d love to see him come out and F5 Rollins to death.
On a finisher for Ambrose: The headlock driver isn’t that fundamentally different than a Stunner/Whippersnapper-style cutter, especially when he uses his right arm. He could give it the KICKWHAMSTUNNER treatment for the extra effect.
Also, Wikipedia told me that Bret Hart was Ambrose’s first ever favorite wrestler, and we know that he can work a hell of a submission. So, duh: SHARPSHOOTER RETURN.
Yeah, but does that Harper thing mean Bray is Husky Harris again? Or does he just have a hernia?
Christ, that Prince Zuko joke fucking slayed me.
Gator Vs Bull
Whoever Wins
We lose
Whatever man, their matches from before kicked ass.
@Lulzovich the WeeLC match is still not just one of the most memorable, but also one of the legit best matches of the year.
Also, ‘sup, 2 inches of Renee’s bare midriff.
How you doin’?
I’m thinking of this in terms of McMahon-Helmsley faction circa 2000.
Noble is like Brisco
Mercury – Patterson
Finlay – Slaughter (Neither really in the faction, but you know same role…)
Trips – Vince
Steph – Shane
Kane – Steph
Rollins – Trips
Orton – All 3 of Road Dogg, Xpac and Tori combined.
It is now my wish to have someone (probably Vince or even Bill Regal) be the Linda McMahon of today, making matches that are ‘fair’, so we get that nice mix of assholery and sensible storylines
If he was going to be out for a year+ as feared, I would have loved Bryan to have somehow finagled his way into the RAW GM slot in a situation where any match he made could not be vetoed by the Authority, and he could have been like Foley in 2000 and pretty much call things up the middle but still screw around with the heels when they were asking for it, like the stuff that led to the Conquistadors storyline and booking the goofball elim handicap match where HHH had to beat Kaientai and the Brooklyn Brawler on SmackDown to get the match against Jericho that he wanted for the next RAW.
How can Dean Ambrose be Prince Zuko when he’s already Charlie Kelly?
Also, Seth Rollins is a shitty Azula. Way too destructive to himself, not destructive enough to everyone else.
I love this comment so much to even be able to express it properly.
I hope Luke Harper ditches those other Wyatts and is pushed to the moon!
That’s pretty clearly what the promo is suggesting. It was all “Luke Harper is going out on his own”.
Clearly Sheamus is growing his beard out to fit in with his new friends when he replaces Harper.
I’m so excited for this. Luke Harper is probably like my 4th favourite guy in all of WWE (including NXT). I want to see much more of him and not just as the guy who gets pinned in tag matches after having been awesome the whole time.
Ambrose rules! I’m tuning in again, though just fast forwarding to his parts. I’d stop for Brock if he was around.
Speaking of which, the World Champion should be more visible, even if it’s prerecorded segments. Cause Rollin’s whack ass crew parading the MITB briefcase around like it was a title was beyond pathetic.
Can you even win it in a match? Does that make the Slammy an Intercontinental belt? Does Ambrose really value Cena’s hot garbage as 75 cents, but Sheamus is only worth a quarter? Ouch!
So you’re requesting more footage of Brock Lesnar shooting off Prairie Dog heads with high-powered rifles?
A 24/7 live feed of his local Jimmy Johns?
@Johnny Slider they really did that? I miss the days where you could just throw a football 100 yards and catch it yourself to prove your manhood. Perfect!
Idk, maybe it’s more that I feel being “Mr. Money in the Bank” is played out. Rollins looked a fool showing love to a busted up case that just went Jackson Pollock all over his face.
@BurnsyFan66
Nope, that was pure 100% Lesnar. Not for the faint of heart: [m.youtube.com]
He’s bringing “exclusivity” to the title.
At least that was everyone’s justification when he won.
Other than just wanting it on anybody BUT Cena. That part I can understand.
– NIKKI (call caps) continues to be great. This was her best promo yet, right?… which… will cement her as the best Diva on the show sooner rather than later.”
The show you’re talking about is Total Divas, right? Cause as far as I remember AJ, Paige, Alicia Fox (when she’s on), Summer Rae and Layla (they’re tag team is good and is helping both build their skill back), and such still work on RAW and Smackdown.
As for the promo, I guess it could be called her best, but it was as awkwardly and fakely delivered as any other I’ve heard from her in the last few months
– Hey, speaking of Paige and Alicia Fox, you guys have to see his backstage fallout. Get on this “crazy” train before everyone else thinks its cool before you: [m.youtube.com]
– Ya’ know, Dolph doesn’t have the best Superkick, but he always chooses the best spot to use it on. I’ll take one average Superkick delivered at the best time to 10 great Superkicks delivered all match long (hmmph).
Speaking of Dolph, glad to see his IC run meaning something. If he’s not gonna be world champion, at least they’re letting him be this guy who has baller matches on tv all the time. Can’t wait to see him and Cesaro wreck house. And maybe, Harper?
Yeah, Nikki won’t be the best Diva on the show unless everyone you mentioned (plus Emma) gets fired.
Unless the person who made the comment prefers power wrestling over the style AJ and Paige wrestle. Maybe.
Nikki isn’t the best, technically. but I swear to God, after all that stupidly, frustratingly disappointing shit that Paige/AJ’s feud was, and without Fox on TV as frequently as Nikki nor seemingly being in plans for anything big or even important at all for the foreseeable future, and with the way Summer & Layla’s team started or how unexplained by the announcers or the writers its alignment remains (and how it’s only connected to Total f*cking Divas storylines on the shows anymore).. I can honestly say that Nikki has been the one that I’ve enjoyed watching the most since Night of Champions. close, detailed watching out for her improvements is also becoming one of the most interesting things to me while viewing WWE shows. oh, and I’m slowly accepting her sexiness and am not hating it for being her only redeeming quality anymore, but instead more of an enhancing one!
(also, totally agreed about Ziggler’s rare and usually sudden use of the superkick always hitting the right spot for me in his matches. the way he won the 2012 (or was it the 2013?) survivor series 5-on-5 match as the sole survivor for his team against Orton’s with it is still one of my favourite points in recent wrestling history.)
Yeah, it’s time we all get over that “we can’t like a lady with fake boobs who humps Cena because we’re SMART and CULTURED” thing. She’s doing good work right now and deserves credit for that.
More than willing to credit Nikki for becoming a good hoss. If this redeems me somewhat, fake boobs and John Cena were never really my issues with her. She (and Brie) just seem throughly unlikeable to me. There’s a fakeness to their personalities and wrestling that I find really off putting. Genuine moments like this don’t seem to exist with them. I mean, they’re still the same chicks who buried people commentary, the same ones who killed any chance of AJ’s 1st title reign being interesting after her pipe bomb, the same ones WWE feels comfortable doing bullshit Springer promos with. I haven’t forgotten that. I’ll credit them with becoming decent, but I doubt they’ll ever be any better than decent SmackDown fodder. They are technically proficient and totally unremarkable, like female Curtis Axel’s.
hey, I like Curtis Axel! always have! always will!
At this point, yeah Nikki is better, she’s at least more entertaining. The Paige/Am feud has gotten stale and doesn’t make much sense now.
At this point, it would be best for Nikki to take the title off AJ.
@themosayat
2012…
Remember 2013’s Survivor Series was arguably the beginning of Roman Reigns’s push.
I must say, I laughed my ass off at the dildo joke. I don’t care if it’s immature or whatever, I thought it was hilarious.
I’m with you. I actually rewound it and made my wife watch it over and over until she laughed. Bwahahaha!
it was an ELECTRIC RAZOR
That Prince Zuko line killed me. Outstanding.
Not bad RAW would have been lousy without Ambrose.
Also give him the Regal Stretch as a finisher.
Sorry to say this but the Diva handicap match wasn’t as terrible as I thought it would be.I didn’t hear the promo by Nikkie as I’ve got into the habit of muting the sound whenever a Bella picks up a mic.
More Noble and Mercury.
Basically AJ was in her home town so she got destroyed by Alicia and Paige who are apparently in next seasons Total Diva’s.So more soap opera misunderstandings that end up with matches between Paige and Nattie ,so bonus.
I said this yesterday, but Alicia’s gimmick should be that she can pin anyone in their hometown. Seriously, they do shows in Russia, Bulgaria, whatever, she should be small packaging Rusev.
Oh, and that Nikki promo, Brandon’s being far more kind than I would be. It’s a standard plastic Nikki promo. It’s… fine… considering talents involved, but it’s no better than anything she’s done the past month.
Alicia going to be very busy when they’re in Florida.
That “I can beat anyone in their hometown” gimmick would be great if you gave it to a really obnoxious heel. Especially if they could find a way to rub it in afterword, Big Cat Hughes style.
that shit about Paige and Alicia getting on Total Divas is getting the most heat from me in WWE today. (well, after anything involving Brie Bella, or most stuff Natalya does.)
I figure Dolph’s bad Figure 4 was an attempt to mock Miz with his bad Figure 4.
+1 to Tyson Kidd for ignoring the bad Divas match.
When Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury aka the Cruiserweight Division were sent out to get Dean Ambrose, I was hoping they would send out the current Cruiserweights on the roster to join them.
Is it me or has quitter been mentioned a lot on Raw since Punk quit?
Yeah, i think WWE’s trying to goad him back while simultaneously making fun of the audiences dumb enough to cheer. i wholeheartingly support it.
I started dying laughing at the moment where Hornswoggle waddled up to El Torito on all fours to get in position for the gator roll. For a second, his big giant gator mouth was positioned over Torito, and in my mind, I immediately thought they were going to have Hornswoggle start kayfabe eating Torito. I was imagining a whole lot of Cole screaming, “HE’S BITING HIM!!! THE GATOR IS EATING EL TORITO!!!” and JBL chiming in with “BULL – IT’S THE OTHER WHITE MEAT, MAGGLE!!! THE GATOR’S GETTIN’ HIM SOME ROCKY MOUNTAIN OYSTERS!!!” If they had done this, I would have literally thrown money at the TV screen and showed up in Brooklyn this afternoon to start scalping for tickets to next week’s show.
Just had to share. In my mind, this was the funniest thing ever. The actual segment was pretty hilarious as well.
I loved it too. Honestly since Hornswoggle went heel I’ve actually enjoyed pretty much everything he’s done against Torito.
I think what made the gator costume so hilarious was how f*ckin fast he was crawling. He looked so excited/anxious to get out there and kill Torito
And in conclusion, that’s why you shouldn’t carry your 12-pack of Surge in the Money in the Bank briefcase.
…or the Hulk’s left testicle.
Really good Raw. Is Vince in HHH’s car trunk or something? Almost all of it made sense. The comedy got actual laughs. Characters even grew or did new things. Even Rose described his relationship with the bunny and the bunny sitting on his lap added an element to his debauched lifestyle that I found compelling.
As almost always I skipped the main event but I might go back and watch it. If NXT level writing keeps creeping in we may have a hell of a consistent, entertaining show. Oh no, my hopes up.
Hey, Brandon? Do Manny and Kelly ever become an item? I’ve yelled “JUST ASK HER OUT ALREADY, DUDE!” several times at the tv..which confuses my son. :/
Kids show sexual tension is always the craziest.
Handy Manny’s poorly written Wikipedia states the following:
“In the episode “Wedding Day” at the end Kelly caught Mrs. Portilla’s flower boutque and then gazed at Manny then they look at each other than blush. At the end of “Kelly’s Chili”, Kelly hugs Manny and blushes when she won the competition.”
DAYUUUUUUUUUUUUM!
I can see the booking now:
HHH: So Seth is going to open the briefcase and get slimed. We need some light humor.
Vince: You know what would be really funny? Implying Seth Rollins carries a dildo because GAYS and BUTSECKS.
HHH: WHAT?
Kevin Dunn: People want to see this stuff on TV. If we can’t do HLA, we’re still going to do something homosexual.
HHH: Why am I here again?
Vince: Because you’re going to be the one who finds the dildo!
To be fair they set it up pretty nicely with Rollins exasperated claims that his brief case contained “personal items” and Ambrose sly winks when he said something a line of “I though I knew you when we were in Shield, but waddayaknow”, and THEN we get the pay off in a backstage segment. Either/or would not have worked, but when they carry a bad joke all the way, I like it. (Props for everyone first staring at Steph. as well)
I see what you mean with Alicia’s depth perception but I can’t help but like her. I have a soft spot for anyone who does bridging suplexes on their tippy toes. <3
she’s my absolute favourite wrestler in the world for that split second she does that suplex. it all goes back to normal later, and she remains one of my favourites because she’s so cute and adorable, and yet so entertainingly out of her mind and badass.. but still!
And while I love the idea of Luke Harper getting pushed hardcore, I hope they still find something for Rowan. Dude was hot garbage when he came up, busted his ass off, and is now a fun heel who, when used correctly, can add a lot to a match. Dude was the star of that blowoff match with the Usos when he double superplexed them.
And turn this into a gimmick for Wyatt. have him take in “children” rejected by the WWE unvierse, repackage them, make them boss, and then set them loose on the world, while the proud pappa watches from a distance as chaos is unleashed.
I can’t imagine Rowan working anything more than a big guy jobber role (like Kane’s now, or Henry’s pre-2011) in the future. and unless they keep allowing Rusev to talk and start developing his character some more in the future, I fear a loss to Cena or Reigns or whoever might start a downwards spiral finishing him into the same fate in like a year or so as well…
I want to think that Dolph’s figure four was so bad because the Miz started squirming and flailing before he could lock it in, so he had to just go with whatever there was…
…but man, that was just a garbage figure four.
I can’t tell if the Sitterson feud was continued or not.
LUKE HARPER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Great write up as always, Brandon.
Man, last night felt like we just watch a star being born. Ambrose stole the show in such a way where I delusionally think he might get a massive push.
That was a fun Raw.
I can’t wait to see General Harper raise hell.
The Brie match made it obvious how much WWE is missing Aksana. At least she could team with Fox and dish out some heavy hitting shots.
Eva and Cameron as the opposition are the equivalent of putting Leonardo in a handicap match against 2 foot soldiers
I’ll always +1 any reference to TMNT, even if it isn’t the open discussion thread and +1s don’t matter anymore
Of course, it’s company policy never to imply ownership in the event of a MitB Briefcase. Always use the indefinite article “a briefcase”; never “…your briefcase”.
+1 for Palahniuk references!
+1 for spelling Pahalnyuk right!
“Is that dramatic pause between the end of an attack and their music hitting just a Money in the Bank winner hastily pulling underpants and toothbrushes and bottles of fish oil supplements out of it and leaving them in a little pile by the curtain?”
Can we just go ahead and say yes? That is the greatest thing ever.
I still don’t see exactly how you paint Brie in the wrong during this whole ordeal, and Nikki as some poor tortured soul who was purposefully and aggressively betrayed by her sister when she quit, but whatever man.
because jokes, mostly
But in all seriousness, Brie’s still never refuted any of the stuff Nikki’s said about her. She just keeps calling her a bitch. I kinda feel for Nikki having her entire family side with the “good one” and throw her under the bus.
Watch that episode of Total Divas where Brie bullies Nikki because she’s such a fat, unattractive slob. That should help.
Also, here’s the weekly reminder that Brie’s motto all over her merch refers to the fact that she loves getting shitfaced. Brie is and always has been the bad Bella.
Basically, I think that kayfabe (and possibly in reality, they have to carry it around as hand luggage on plains after all) the MitB-briefcase carrier would use the extra room in the briefcase for other belongings when he travels, and then empty it backstage if he plans to possibly use the contract in it. With Lesnar not appearing on Smackdown, Rollins would not have needed to empty it before the show last week, so when Ambrose “pirates” it…
More crowds should be unruly, they’ve started delivering good shows every time they come to Chicago in order to distract the crowd.
But how does that fit into the narrative that Chicago sucks now because they’re too smarky, or they want what they can’t have, or they complain too much?
I would agree that they complain too much and are maybe too smarky but so is our little corner of the IWC. Also, the smarkiness and complaining appears to have worked (fingers crossed).
If every time they go to Chicago from now on WWE brings their A game (or maybe B game in this case), I feel like that’s a win for all of us.
pro tip: don’t be on whatever side of the argument PNG is on
@Brandon Is he that bad? He always seemed fine in the live threads.
@Brandon whoa, where is this coming from?
Honestly, I’m gonna say it, Brie’s theme is not that bad. The autotune part? Horrible. The rest of the tune is shit we’ve all heard before. It’s ok. & yeah don’t say bad things about Punk. We fans are still loyal. There’s dozens of us, dozens!
>future ESPN analyst Renee Young
DON’T YOU DARE JINX IT BRANDON
Love seeing Jesse Jackson supporting his fellow Omega Psi Phi brother Titus. Like the commercial with Titus and his kids in it that runs during the college football games.
– Harper unleashed. Sounds good.
[31.media.tumblr.com]
that was unexpected.
Yet glorious. Unexpected yet glorious. Of course Vader wears giant tennis shoes on the beach. Of course he does.
Theory: Jesse Jackson was there to be part of the Rusev feud, then he was told what was happening and asked to be introduced during a different segment because he realized the kind of shit a “Jesse Jackson squashes Russian hero” headline might stir.
I liked the commentary during Tyson Kidd’s segment when somebody (forgot who exactly) said something like Kidd has this rare opportunity to be on RAW, and he’s not taking advantage of it. Good nod to his motivations
Yup. Gonna have to watch this one. YOU’VE CONVINCED ME. Good writin’ hoss.
thanks bubba
Nikkis dress looked like it had a butthole sweat line.
“despite Chicago being right behind Miami on the list of places that hate John Cena the most”
This may be the first time I’ve ever been proud to be from Miami.
hey, I sat through a WrestleMania there, I know from experience
“Dammit woman, I ain’t gonna watch a stinkin’ ROSA match! I got THREE CATS I gotta take care of!”
Nikki Bella, Tyson Kidd…how come all the worst wrestlers suddenly turn into my favorites?
And more important, why can’t Nattie just help Layla put Rosa out of her misery, so they can all go home and have chicken together?
I think I’m in love with whoever beats up Rosa any time. Or maybe it’s just Layla.
While Nikki may have went from a bad wrestler to decent to good, I can never call Tyson Kidd one of the worst wrestlers when he’s currently in the top 5-10 best wrestler in the WWE in ring skill wise but I believe you meant it differently.
I think his blandness overshadowed his in-ring ability. Being good at wrestling doesn’t make you a good wrestler, if you know what I mean. I used to find segments involving him painful, and now I can’t get enough.
I do recall a time when Tyson Kidd had a big following from the IWC two years ago. When he came back from injury and got a repush on NXT the IWC turned on him but as much as I love Tyson, I see why people found him bland before he gained the fact catchphrase. Justin Gabriel happens to suffer the same thing weakness Tyson Kidd suffered from so therefore I’d like to hear your thoughts on Gabriel.
That’s one of the funniest Top 10’s of all time. You guys absolutely nailed it this week.
Thanks!
I’m confused…does chicago have a shortage of batteries to whip at people or something? Buncha pussies, let the WWE have it!
got rosa on her knees, layla.