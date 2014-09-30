The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/29/14: A Briefcase Full Of Mist And Dildos

Pre-show notes:

– If you missed this week’s episode, you can watch the 90-minute Hulu version here. Warning: they edited out everything you wanted to see, probably.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated.

– Hey, if you’re in Austin this weekend, be sure to come to Inspire Pro Wrestling’s co-branded show with freakin’ Chikara Pro on Sunday 10/5. It’s the biggest show we’ve ever done, and the Texas debut for a lot of really great wrestlers. One of them has a baseball face!

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for September 29, 2014.