The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/8/14: What Can I Say, It’s The Season Premiere

It’s like Vince was in Jerry Springer’s ear, in Angry Vince voice, saying “Make sure you give the thumbs up. Yeeeeaah, give the thumbs up. They’ll love that.”
Sandow mirroring Miz’s ever gesture and movement while coming down the ramp was magnificent.
Ole! Ole, Ole Oleeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!
Oleeeeeee
Oleeeeeee
It’s nice to see there are some Ole Anderson fans in 2014
Ooooohhhhhhhh ooohhhh oh oh! Oooohhhh oh oh oh! Whooooaahhh ooooh oh– oh, we’re not doing that one?
THEY’RE CHANTING FOR LOS MATADORES, MAGGLE!
Is it really just Zayn and Cesaro that don’t shave/wax their body hair?
Daniel Bryan doesn’t either.
Neither do I. Glad to know I keep such awesome company.
Triple H stopped doing it in the past couple of years too.
Yeah I’m pretty sure Luke Harper doesn’t even own a razor.
Rusev seems to have a bit of body hair as well, but likely trims it. He looks like the kind of dude who would just be one big ball of hair if he didn’t.
Enzo doesn’t either.
Baltimore Dan, how are you not aware RAW is about men wrestling
Remembering what people look isn’t usually considered synonymous with being a homosexual. Being overly considered with others’ sexuality, OTOH…
Or overly concerned.
my stoned thoughts watching RAW:
all Authority members should be billed as being from Greenwich, CT
would you watch a show called “Wrestling School Reunion” on WWE Network?
I thought it was strange that they let Seth do the same spot Jericho did.
Total Divas did something good. it provided a backstory for Rosa. her not wanting to tag Nattie meant more if you watched TD
why was there a huge “Gambling is just the beginning” (or something like that) on the arena wall?
Can we just end the term “wife beaters” now? tank tops get an undeserved bad rap
Bunny should Brad Maddox. or Kenta
The Maryland Live Casino is right outside of Baltimore, so I’m guessing that’s the connection.
I like that Brandon doesn’t seem to understand Cena’s promo because his brain is too drenched in sarcasm.
No, we all got Cena’s promo, we just hate it.
He spends the first part doing kid antics. Then when Heyman finally challenges him, he steps up and does a pretty damn good promo. It should have stopped with his refusal. Heyman should have said “We gave you your chance, you refused. Your funeral.” And then walked away.
Instead Cena, after proving what an honorable face he was, now threatens an old defensless manager unless he does something he wants. That’s about the heelest thing you can do. We already accept Jern exists outside of kayfabe and continuity in the meta sense, how he switches from superhero to “do whatever it takes to win” Jern the next week then back to superhero the week after. This time he was existing outside of both in the very same promo.
This needs to end next week with Heyman returning and pointing out that everything that makes cena an honorable face is how people revere him. The make a wish kids, the dads congratulating him, the kid saying he did the homework because of HIM. Cena’s a delusion narcissist, and that’s why he can’t win. Whereas Brock Lesnar has no such delusions restraining him, and you’re going to see that at Night of Champions.
Best/Wost: Nikolai Volkoff hanging out and singing the anthem for Lana/Rusev backstage but not having that happen on Raw. Also Volkoff explaining Russian hats to Eden.
[www.youtube.com]
While I realize that there’s exactly a zero percent chance of it happening, it would be FANTASTIC if Cena went all dark and just MDKed Brock at Night of Champions. No, I don’t want Brock to lose, but since we’re all pretty much in agreement that Cena’s gonna Cena, at least give us something interesting.
Oh, you’re worried that he’ll lose the kids at that point? Simple fix for that – have Cena do his twenty-minute promo to start RAW the following night, and at about minute three, when he’s trying to say that he’s just the same old Cena – BLEARP!/”We’re here.” Bray takes full credit for planting the seeds for the new brutal Cena, claiming that he showed both Cena and Daniel Bryan what it took to overcome their biggest challenges. Cena immediately denies Bray’s comments, but he rages up and destroys Rowan and Harper before a willing Bray drops to his knees, arms outstretched, and begs Cena to give in to his baser desires. Cena hesitates before reverting back to boring Cena to make sure that the kids aren’t too scared, but it actually makes Bray seem like a character who has accomplished something and it gives Cena some type of character growth as he struggles to control his dark side. Let Bray chase the title until TLC and continue to torment Cena, and I won’t even complain when he comes out on the losing end of another feud with Cena, as this would actually make him seem important.
But, like I said, never going to happen.
My dream is still Cena taps out and Brock drapes the “never give up” towel over him after the match. Perfect for storylines, but Jern & especially Vince would never do it.
This is how the Bray Wyatt feud should have gone in the first place.
“nothing but love for a guy who doesn’t need to throw his body in the garbage like that to get over throwing it anyway.” – Ah, the ol’ Shane O’Mac rule
3 comments for the show:
1) Bella brother looked at Brie first when he was talking and then switched to Nikki. Was he trying a fake out? Forget who was the heel? Confused by the storyline? Snoozing?
2) I was a little surprised Sami didn’t do his between the corner jump but maybe they were a little about NXT popping the crowd too hard
3). I forgot my original #3 but Heyman is soooooo good at his job
Oh, remember #3. Have Marye come back as Miz’ manager/wife. What would get more heat than seeing him with her? Sandow still sticks around too!
They aren’t gonna have Sami do his big match move in a not-actually-Raw teaser match. That’d be the worst idea.
but, don’t you put “worst idea” with the writers of Raw? I think focusing on Neville was the right idea.
@Huells Half Brother Yeah, but I don’t think the RAW creative had to do as much with this specific segment as HHH himself. He probably told them to keep everything down, let Neville explode for a few seconds and go home, because it should be just a teaser.
I love your Miz/Maryse/Sandow idea. That’d be awesome
I thought taking bumps is why Rosa ended up in rehab.
HEY NOW!
Some mixed reactions on the NXT match:
The positives, first that a large audience got to see Zayn, Breeze, & Neville wrestle is great. The match itself was terrific, and was a better builder to a pay-per-view than most go home RAWs. And shockingly, I didn’t want to murder anyone on the announce team.
However, seeing ALL 4 of them get the jobber entrance was deflating. Also Brandon, one reason you’ve written about why NXT is so great is that it exists in its own special universe away from the sometimes awful world of Raw & Smackdown, and that NXT is our ‘happy place.’
For Zayn/Breeze/Neville, this was technically, their RAW debut. Now doing something like having three guys debut in the non-traditional way (no hype videos, no undefeated streak like Rose, Bo, Rusev, etc.) is refreshing. Just didn’t want that for three of my favorite NXT guys. Those are three guys, especially Zayn, who is my favorite wrestler right now, whose debuts I would have wanted to be more special. Sami/Breeze/Neville probably won’t be on RAW next week, or the week after… Meaning their debuts, aren’t gonna be impactful. And then what will happen? Later, will the three guys get ‘official’ debuts? Will they debut again? Will WWE do their revisionist history and say forget that match happened? Like if Breeze gets officially called up, and doesn’t lose, they’ll say he’s undefeated even though he lost this match.
They definitely won’t be here next week too, and these weren’t their actual debuts, just a hype match for Takeover. Why do you think it won’t be as impactful when they officially debut? They don’t need to forget this match when they appear again and the last thing they should do about anyone is build up on how they’re “undefeated”.
When they hype these guys up for a RAW debut in future, there’s a higher chance people who don’t watch NXT will be like “ohhh, that’s the guy from that NXT thing, he was once on RAW and it was AWESOME, can’t wait!” so I can’t see in any way how this “waters down” these three, or whatever you’re worrying about here.
If anything, it’ll just get more people to tune in to NXT, see how awesome it is, HHH goes “See? People like this stuff” to Vince and RAW becomes more like NXT. OK, that last one is a long shot, but basically, I just think that segment was pretty much spot on.
The point of the segment was to get people to watch NXT Takeover 2: The Takenning, so the fact that it was a quick burner match to give them a taste of what to expect on Thursday if they watch it was by design, and IMO a good idea.
How would it not be impactful? They just did all the work of generating hype by simply having that match. Now, they could do something as lazy as a video saying “Hey, remember that guy who did fifty flips in midair before landing on his opponent? He’s coming to Raw soon” and people could potentially be more excited than a slow video package buildup because they already know to expect exciting things. They’ve seen it. A video package build after that would be even better. Because again, people have seen what the guy can do.
I think there’s value in this. Hell, even Zayn benefits, despite it being built around Neville. He got more than a few “oohs” with his dive to the outside. It helps that it looks impactful as opposed to the usual barely connecting dive to the outside on thirty people who just catch the person and magically fall over.
The Jobber Entrance doesn’t even apply these days, really. Last night, sure, it did, because Sheamus got the entrance and he did the job, but there have been a lot of times in recent memory where a guy like Ziggler gets the entrance and then still wins his match. It’s more of a “TV Time Saving” entrance these days.
@TheFakeMSol immediately after the match I had my friend quizzing me about NXT and thinking he might order the network and watch in the future, especially after seeing that Red Arrow.
But yeah, there was nothing bad about that segment. And Kudos to Adrian for going absolutely balls out with the brief time he was given. Everyone should look and see THAT is how you do a hot tag.
Nothing but love for Tomax and Xamot.
That NXT match tho
WWE is focusing on the wrong models. Lana is KILLING it out there. That parody of the first lines of the Star Spangled Banner, sung near the end like she didn’t give a crap, that laugh after she finished, how she’s able to look like a billion bucks yet have the crowd despise her…it’s gold.
Basically, Lana is incredible, and she, as she probably does with a lot of people, has my heart. My stupid weak American heart.
Did anyone see the Rollins almost get killed by the cage? Seriously, we were half a second away from something really really scary.
also from now on I’m going to refer to him as The Rollins… that’s my new thing.
also I’m an idiot that commented before he got to the 5th page. I’ll see myself out now.
As other’s have said, the NXT match was the best Network promo they’ve done. I’ve been on the fence about getting back into wrestling over the last 8 months, and with the awful last 3 months I’ve been waiting for football to come back. I flipped over just in time to see the NXT match, and god dammit, that’s what I wanted to see when I started watching wrestling again. I want to see MORE NXT, and you might just get a subscription out of me to do that.
I’ve got the exclusive right to publish the message the kid playing Sheamus sent to the kid playing Seth Rollins on Xbox Live. It reads “bitch u only winn becase lag u bitch”.
+1 that had me rollins
GET IT
OH MY GOD! Sami Zayn, Adrian Neville, Tyler Breeze and Tyson Kidd on RAW?! YES YES YES! My favourite part the night by far.
Also I find it funny how Adam Rose loses on NXT but wins on Raw assuming Mr McMahon and Kevin Dunn doesn’t like him and Triple H does. I agree with Brandon, yes please for Heath Slater vs The Bunny for Night of Champions kickoff.
I think it’s more likely to be Slater Gator against Rose and the Bunny. I don’t know if a guy in a bunny suit can carry a whole match on his own but he could at least manage a roof-popping hot tag, hit some moves and win the match.
Adam Rose and the Bunny vs Slater Gator will also work well as long as I get to see the Bunny do some moves in the ring.
Bray’s actually had three cage matches this year. The first one was before the Royal Rumble, when Kane locked the cage, and Daniel Bryan turned on him. I guess the Ring of Fire match from last year’s SummerSlam acted more like a cage match.
Also, I’m not sure which Raw you’ve been watching, but Brie only ever showed up because Nikki kept inviting her, and the only thing she ever really did was stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Nikki backstage at Payback Pay-per-view, and sit in the crowd once at Raw, and Stephanie wholly overreacted to both instances. So, I’m kind of confused how she exacerbated anything.
That said, if JJ is really related to the Bellas, then it seems their “acting” ability is genetic.
This is not the first time this has happened. Stroud does have a noticeable blind spot for justifying heelish actions. Lots of fan art/fiction emanating from countless fandoms tells me he’s hardly alone in that regard though. WWE faces are usually raging dickbags and heels are legitimately in the right far too often anyway, so it’s not too hard to take their side even when they’re wrong. Worse still when the face is as inherently annoying as Brie can be.
That show apart from the last match with the attempted suicide by Seth and the Roman beatdown which went on forever was booked backwards.
That was the best Rosa has looked in a match .Yes she still sucked but Paige is good but she’s no miracle worker.
HOLY SHIT NXT.
Damn good match by the NXT guys .
It went down hill after that.
Nice to hear the organic Ole chants for Sami .Funny how they never court on for Los Matadores.
When the Bella segment was on I hit mute put the radio on and watched cat video’s on YouTube so I don’t know how shit it was .
I did see Steph break though when Springer got injured.
I’m partial to Rosa’s match with AJ myself: [m.youtube.com]
Hahaha even better.
I think it was cut out on this clip, but watching live I thought I saw Steph and Springer fighting back laughter when he was on the mat.
They were both cracking up, but it was hard to tell if it was work or shoot (and basically didn’t matter).
Cena’s promo worked for me and I kinda agree with Brandon’s analysis of it, but I’m not exactly sure why that’s a bad thing. The whole point was that he is and loves being John Cena and thus he is John Cena. It just struck me as an almost nuanced, adult response to Heyman. He can’t change who he is because he’s a slave to who he is and the good he feels it does. For the first time since I started watching again I actually got behind Cena a bit.
I’m still smiling from the NXT match, and mostly because of how earnest the commentary was about putting them over. After just hating all of JBL’s forced heel bullshit in response to Swagger and others, hearing him mean what he says and have it be about something I love was awesome.
I thought WWE/Ziggler deserved some props for how they addressed the Fappening. I’ve been watching a lot of Attitude Era, and appreciated the restraint shown here.
Roman needs to re-develop an offense that isn’t 95% running strikes. His solo offense really doesn’t work in the context of the match he and Randy were working. He’s also got the Cena problem, which this match only made worse, were he’s so strong that none of the near falls are the least bit credible.
Also, I dunno if this is appropriate – but here’s a Open Mike Eagle rapping in Golddust makeup: [www.youtube.com]
Cena is the goddamn Batman. That actually makes the most sense out of anything. He isn’t, as he’s said, being himself. He’s being what needs to be. An unstoppable juggernaut that sells stuff and makes people feel good, even though it is decaying him inside from the resentment he generates.
I want Sandow to take his angle info full-on ‘Single White Female’ territory and try to steal the Miz’s life from him. Cue Maryse lying in bed, the door opens, Mizdow walks in… “Action!”
The reason the Rock is better than the Usos and Reigns is because he is half black. Black guys have swagger. Samoan guys are just, Samoan and can hardly speak into a mic.
This is not racist, Im a business man.
I started watching this Raw with the NXT match and my mind was boggled. I was so excited and once my wife saw why she was like “I would watch these guys all day, IT LOOKS REAL!”
So, to beat a guy twice his age, Bray only needed the help of two of the largest guys around, and said old guy injuring himself. And he still only BARELY won, after the other guy had been dominating the entire match and would have won easily if said large guys hadn’t been around.
You’re talking about Jericho like he’s Mr. Fuji. Jericho is in great shape, and is a “wily veteran,” or whatever.
At this point, Mr Fuji could probably beat up the entire Wyatt family by himself. Then Bray explains that was his plan all along.
Never really got the impression Bray was at much risk of losing at all. Maybe that’s just the guy in me who knew Bray was super likely to be booked to win, but IIRC Jericho never got a near fall in a way that made Bray look weak or anything.
The crucial element missing in the Miz/Zig feud is any reason at all to get behind the face. Wenever Dolph gets any time on the mic, he only gets to remind me that his only character trait is “being a major douchenozzle”. How abou having him say ANYTHING that humanizes him, at least a little?
Right now, he’s just an asshole who really wants to win matches. You know who also wants to win matches? That’s right, every wrestler ever. And while Dolph the person might be likeable because he works hard, Dolph the character is just obviously not very good at stuff, because he gets the shit beaten out of him every. single. time. he gets in the ring. Being dominated an entire match and getting a lucky win means THE OTHER GUY WAS BETTER, gurdurmit.
So in this feud, I’ve got two full of themselves assholes who really want the title but can’t wrestle all that good. Why should I care? Even worse, the supposed heel I shouldn’t want to win is super entertaining, has tons of stuff going on, and is actually a human being whose reason to act like such a douche is probably just that his parents clearly don’t give a fuck about him.
You have spent more time humanizing the damn heel, while I know nothing about the face, and have no reason to care about him or even wanting to see him do stuff besides getting beat up by Cesaro.
Which could have been fixed by ONE measly 3 minute promo with Dolph just talking about his feelings and why he wants the title and what it means to him.
They actually did that something like that for the lead-up to the Briefcase Money in the Bank ladder match a few months back on Main Event, with Ziggler.
Last night’s segment was bad, because not only did they have Ziggler take the side of the hacker who leaked a bunch of celebrities nude photos, but in universe you have Miz come out and beg him to stop doing it to his face, and Ziggler just tells him to go fuck himself.
“Under the image, is he just Chuck Palumbo?”
*cut to Cena*
No. NO! OH, GOD NO!
*sobs*
Think about this for a second: John Cena has probably spent more time with children who are now dead than any person on the planet.
If they put that on a t-shirt I’d buy it.
Or: ‘Eat. Sleep. Funeral. Repeat.’
Although to be fair Cena buries everyone.
How can I shorten this enough to put on a shirt?
WORST: Because I was pissed of yet more Bella crap, I chose to watch MNF with my father and I missed the NXT match. I swear all the cool stuff happens the instant I leave!
Thought the Wyatt/Jerico match was good. Gave Bray a chance to show a bit, and we got some shadows of the Lionheart. If only the rest of the show could have kept the momentum.
I knew the Dust Brothers had a squash match, bit they look ready. The Usos, however, sound terrible, and in a typical face move, bust someone in the back with a crutch.
Heyman is awesome and I thought the Cena part of the promo worked, for about a minute. Then John dipped himself in corn and rolled around for a while.
I keep saying this, but Ziggler is not a face. He doesn’t work as a face, even when up against a narcissist like The Miz. They should tag together, not be feuding.
That NXT match was awesome. I don’t watch NXT, so I was pretty cold going in, but hot damn, did those guys deliver.
Rollins and Sheamus was a ruin. Could’ve been a great match, but wasn’t.
I was excited for the Divas for about a minute. Paige and Nattie can wrestle, so that was good. Rosa can’t and that was bad. And, I just don’t get the love for AJ Lee. She had zero physical presence, comes in after Paige does all the work, slaps on her overly-complicated submission hold and gets cheered. Don’t get it.
Was really hoping Ambrose was gonna make it back early to bust up the Reigns beat down.
At least Brock is back next week.
It’s a lot of stuff that made AJ as popular as she is. She seems like a genuinely nice person who loves wrestling, she’s worked her whole life to do it, so we sympathise with her and like her for it, she’s fantastic on the mic and on the little things (how she grabbed Paige’s hair and slapped her boobs to force the tag), and when she’s on (vs Kaitlyn at Payback ’13, vs Paige at SummerSlam ’14) she earns her reputation as one of the better women on the roster.
But that’s just for starters.
Johnny Slider basically nailed it. I like her for those reasons and more. That said, I’m kind of tiring of her a bit. Why comes mostly down to her character. She’s been doing the “crazy” thing for two and a half years now. For the first year it was great, with near constant development and layers added to it. At some point in the second year the whole thing stagnated and became a schtick that she’s kept with to the present day. The only change in the past year and a half is that she’s cheered at the moment.
I’m enjoying the current feud with Paige and the subsequent mind games going on between them, but I’m really hoping they pull back on the skipping and oddly delivered promos to try something different after this finishes.
She’s kinda stuck in that I think. It looked like she was gonna go somewhere fun and interesting a couple years ago after that Total Divas promo, but that got dropped and she was basically helpless lady. Now she’s trying to outcrazy Paige, which I thought was kinda neat at first, but Paige really isn’t doing the crazy thing anymore. So everything comes off weird to me. I still like it, mainly because both of them are wonderful and charming, but it is kinda getting to be a beating. I really hope there’s a payoff here and that AJ’s not gonna be stuck in crazy limbo for another 5 years.
This is where I really miss Kaitlyn. How awesome would a Chickbusters Trio be? Like having Paige get herself “initiated” by having to read AJ’s Cops by Day, Dancers by Night screenplay? And then they just go and spear/kick Diva faces…
I’m still bummed about that. But she seems to be doing great, so it’s all good.
@Dave M J
Speaking of that wonderful segment: [m.youtube.com]
I’m getting a little sick of generic babyface AJ, just as I was sick of generic babyface CM Punk. Both of them are awful at it. She’s best when she’s running counter to the grain. Her Pipebombshell was great not so much because she was a heel blurring the lines, but because she was presenting herself as a different kind of performer.
Right now there’s nothing different or unique about AJ. Even with the bad booking, paige is still treated as something different. For now.
As Brandon is fond of saying, cheer for who you like. I’ll surely not say anything against someone who likes AJ, just that I don’t get the appeal. She weighs like a buck o’ five, no muscle mass, minimal wrestling skill, and average mic skills, although compared to the majority of Divas, that is a cut above. Before her leave of absence, she at least had Tamina to handle the physicality, but since her return, I don’t think she’s done much of anything to deserve being the main challenge for Paige.
@Smalley
Well, with Nikki and probably Brie in the way at NOC AJ’ll have her work cut out for her trying to drag something great out of those two (and for herself). Oh, I really wish she and Paige were having another singles to try to outdo SummerSlam.
@kmtierney00
If AJ was a more generic WWE babyface she’d have leaked some photos of Paige in her skivvies on Monday. Anyway, nah, this isn’t “generic babyface” AJ, she’s just kinda a weird subdued version of her Divas Champion character. “Generic” Babyface AJ was spunky and cute, like she was on NXT or in a subdued way during her time as a Chickbuster and the pre-Wrestlemania portions of her relationship with D-Bry. Though, she can’t really go back to that spunkyness because that character had an innocence to her and obviously AJ’s way past that.
In conclusion, hell if I know what a true babyface AJ would look like. We’d need some over the top super heel to put AJ through a ringer to see that. Too bad WWE hasn’t set-up or teased such a villainess in any way…
@Smalley Wait, just gotta take umbrage with one point. AJ is tiny & doesn’t have much physical presence, but even lacking mass, she’s still pretty ripped.
I loved that segment. I wonder if Kaitlyn ever did get her Savage Garden CD back.
One thing I didn’t like about the commentary team during the NXT match: JBL totally botching Neville’s nickname. He’s not “the man that defied gravity.” He’s “the man that gravity forgot.” You were the GM on NXT for how freaking long, Neville was your champ, and you can’t get that right?
I think that’s just a good example of why that’s a lousy nickname. There’s so much of it it’s too easy to get wrong.
Yeah but JBL only showed up like every 2 months to threaten a ref to not fuck up. I don’t think he bothered to learn names on that schedule.
Cole also called a standing shooting star a standing moonsault but hey at least he called a move.
“The Man that JBL forgot, Maggle!”
@KingGary LOL, good one.
I am 95% content for not watching Raw last night. But the 5% of me is making big poopies face because I would have lost my mind if I saw 3 great performers and Tyson Kidd perform on Raw for 15 minutes.
I was expecting the Bella segment to be HOT GARBAGE but I enjoyed it. I’m not sure the stretcher thing was planned and I really enjoyed how Steph and Jerry were laughing. Plus the Springer show name cards was a fun touch. Also, Springer is 70. He can get legit hurt from all of that so that adds to the stretcher bit.
Why is Ziggler ever face if his twitter name has HEEL in it?
Maybe @FACEZiggler was taken.
Was that the Miz or Richard Lewis?!
The Heyman/Cena segment reminded me of Homer yelling at Flanders on the Hurricane Neddy episode.
“Aw, that’s it. You just can’t insult this guy.You call him a moron, and he just sits there grinning moron-illy. You know what your problem is, Flanders? You’re afraid to be human. Humans are obnoxious sometimes, humans hate things”
It all applies so perfectly to Cena too. He’s wrestling’s Ned Flanders. He even has the stupid sexy Flanders muscles.
That’s a damn fine take. The Simpsons will never stop giving.
Rosa Mendes had had a WWE career about as long as The Rock’s original run. (8 years a piece)
has had a longer WWE career than JTG’s inexplicably long run. (8 years if we forgot about him being cut for a few months)
has had a longer wrestling career than Bill Goldberg. (7 years)
has been employed longer than Smackdown aired on Fridays or WCW Monday Nitro aired period (6 years)
spent more time in WWE than Trish Stratus. (5 years)
spent more time in WWE than Brock did on his first run (4 years)
spent more time in WWE than the Hardcore title did. (3 years)
spent more time in WWE as on an screen performer than Ricky Steamboat or Lex Luger. (2 years)
spent more time in WWE than Paul Heyman did as an announcer (under a year)
and is fast approaching having been employed longer than ECW existed. (9 years)
Food for thought whenever you see her terrified to take a bump.
It really hurts my brain to think that Rosa’s been around as long as she has and is somehow WORSE than Eva Marie! How? How do you!? OWWW! MY HEAD!!!
You forgot the most fun Rosa fact: In those 8 years, she has never won a match. Not on Raw, not on Smackdown, not on Velocity, not on Superstars, not on Main Event…Not one single win in 8 years.
I have a sneaking suspicion that the NXT-teaser match is a result of HHH saying “gimme 15 minutes and I’ll get you 100K more subscriptions to that damn Network” Red Arrow FTW. (And I don’t mind JBL botching Nevilles moniker, it actually makes it sound more like an accolade than a trademarked catchphrase.)
Rosa is still pretty useless, but Paige proved she can handle her and make it somewhat entertaining. And I still love the “Frenemies: Who mindf*cks whome” angle.
Jerichos shrug before he jumped made that whole spot.
I’ll give the Usos a pass on a sneak-attack when GoldStar did their best to permanently cripple Player#2 last week.
Let Bunny inherit the Exotic Express so we can have Leo Kruger back, Pretty Please?
And I fast forwarded through anything to do with Jerry Springer (because of Springer, not the Bella this time.)
All in all a MUCH better RAW than last week!
Oh and I think #HEELZiggler is more entertaining when he’s a loveable douchebag, rather than trying to be a “WWE-face”. Miz is a pompous and arrogant twat obsessed with his image, and he employs a henchman to run interference, so getting on his nerves so when ends up facing you with his equillibrium off kilter is a viable strategy. Sandow is killing it as Miz’ toady, and I can’t help but think he’s enjoying overplaying and hamming it up bigtime. but yeah, I’d love to se Maryse back, even for just a backstage segment.
(Caveat: I prefer wrestlers who dynamically turns over time to retain parts of their old persona, YMMV)
The NXT match made me so giddy for Takeover 2 it’s not even normal anymore.
Seriously, with a great story build up as usual, well-made hype videos which also confirmed KENTA to debut on the event (I also hear Ric Flair is going to accompany him!), a solid go-home show and this great promo match on RAW, Takeover 2 is one of the best built/hyped events WWE did in a long time.
And to think this would be just another RAW I didn’t watch, just like all episodes in the last couple of months if I hadn’t read about the NXT match in the article. Really telling about the state of RAW recently, when HHH needs to force me to watch the A-show by cramming the developmental show in it.
I loved the fact that they had two high cage spots on the show. It reminds you that sometimes the most awe-inspiring moments can still be of the simplest.
The NXT match was everything. I actually reacted out loud to Michael Cole matter-of-factly stating that we were going to be treated to it with no mention of it at any point before. It was definitely the best way to do it. Catch people off-guard with something impressive and you’ve got ’em hooked.
The “main event” felt like a dud in the sense that it was match simply to set up a villainous beatdown segment. Now, I love villainous beatdown segments, but when it’s something like this it seems to be more fitting somewhere in the middle or latter part of the show, but not as the main attraction of something you’re hyping up as a “season premiere,” with the idea that it’s going to attract a wider audience (or it would seem). It seems counter-intuitive to put this on last. Granted, Seth Rollins almost dying and his high-spot were awesome(ly scary) and could maybe justify the ending segment, but whatever. On its own, I liked the segment. It felt like some gritty, grimy movie beatdown. There was an awkward starkness to it that I appreciated.
And I sincerely hope that Cena’s weird jab to The Undertaker was not just him being a self-aware douche. I really hope it’s a clever hint at The Undertaker costing Cena the match at Night Of Champions. Like anyone else, I do think the best case scenario is Lesnar just beating the status-quo out of Cena again, but since we know this one is going to have more odds overcome, then I think the second best case scenario is winning by shenanigans and what better person to do it than The Undertaker? The man who was only ever defeated at WrestleMania by Lesnar; the Phenom. Plus, Cena’s diss is an obvious final nail in the coffin, so-to-speak. No mere mortal should think of themselves as more powerful than The Undertaker unless they can prove it, and Cena has not proved it to him in any meaningful capacity.
Another reason is shallow: I still think it would radical to see the lights go out, have everyone assume it’s going to be The Wyatts, only for Taker to appear and stun the audience. Seeing him chokeslam and then Tombstone Cena (for good measure), with a shocked Lesnar looking on (who scurries to Cena’s corpse for the winning pin) would be money. Trust me, I am aware that it doesn’t make sense that 100% Lesnar/Cell needs help beating Cena, and I agree, but it can be strongly assumed that him winning clean won’t happen again. And maybe he didn’t need help but The Undertaker appears anyway? Just brainstormin’…
I think the beatdown worked on its own because Randy is really good at this type of thing. The way he dragged out the “This just isn’t your DAY” perfectly as he hit Roman was great. And of course, how he basically pulled him up by his chin with the chair before thrusting into his stomach with it was just great, simple heel stuff.
Can NXT just keep coming to Raw until Raw has to migrate to the Network and NXT can be on Monday nights?
Wake up! Wake up! I know it’s beautiful in there, but it’s not real! Please wake up!
I’m sorry, but I gotta take the blue pill on this one.
In-ring beatdowns just don’t work anymore without chairshots to the head. One shot is more visually powerful than a million shots to the back. You gotta at least Pillmanize a body part or something to achieve the desired uncomfortable effect. Otherwise you get Monday night’s limp as shit climax (teehee). I kept thinking Reigns was gonna come back on & spear somebody purely because the beatdown was so lazy & slow. From now on, keep the pre/post-match beatdown shenanigans outside the ring where you can throw guys into and/or through stuff or don’t do them at all.
PS: I don’t really want or need chairshots to the head to ever return, especially if they’re unprotected. They gotta find something that looks better than blasting a guy in the back over & over & over though.
Yeah, especially with guys as indestructible as Reigns, you need some kind of signifier that the dude’s in actual trouble this time. Otherwise, it just doesn’t make sense that he can’t just shrug this beating off like all the other times. At least they’re building Orton back up to looking semi-competent I guess.
I’m lovin Sandow more and more every week.
