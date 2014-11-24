– If you missed the show, here’s a direct link to it on the Network. Watch the last 10 minutes and chase it with like 8 straight episodes of Nitro.
– You can read previous years’ reports at the Best and Worst of Survivor Series tag page.
– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook. And hey, be sure to read the non-Best and Worst stuff too. With Spandex (the site you’re on right now) covers everything from breaking news to baseless conjecture to 4-year old NXT recaps. We want to make you laugh with our bad wrestling jokes, so hang around.
– Shares, likes and other Internet Things are appreciated. The people on your social media timelines need to know about Sting showing up. I’m sure nobody’s told them yet, right?
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Survivor Series 2014.
I’m in my early 20s and my hairline is almost as bad as Sting’s at 55.
I’m 31, and mine’s worse :(
I’m 32 but my hair has moods. Some days its like Vince McMahon in his hair’s prime. Some days its like Bill Murray’s character’s hair in kingpin.
Also 32….Don’t remember what hair is like. It’s all gone.
I think that’s why we like wrestling so much. Look at some of the guys who have risen to the very top…Hogan. Austin. Rock. Angle. Big Show. Heyman. Kane. Our boy Cesaro maybe one day.
Wrestling allows us to escape into a world were Pete Hornberger can give Jack Donaghy a Stunner in the NBC Commissary and be wildly cheered forever because of it.
And now, your official With Spandex staff picks standings! Points are awarded whenever the writer definitively picks a winner, so when Brandon picks the right person in his “should win” but not his “will win,” for example, no points awarded. (Ties are broken via whoever picked more main-event matches correctly.)
BRANDON: 5/5 (Team Cena, Nikki, Wyatt, Team Natalya, Miz/Mizdow)
AUSTIN: 4/5 (Team Cena, Nikki, Wyatt, Miz/Mizdow)
NATHAN: 3/5 (Team Cena, Nikki, Wyatt)
BURNSY: 3/5 (Team Cena, Nikki, Team Natalya)
JESSICA: 3/5 (Team Cena, Nikki, Team Natalya)
DAVID: 2/5 (Nikki, Miz/Mizdow)
DANIELLE: 1/5 (Nikki)
Here are the current season standings from Battleground 2014 to now (ties are broken via whoever had the better performance in the most recent PPV):
JESSICA: 20/37
BRANDON: 18/37
AUSTIN: 18/37
NATHAN: 18/37
BURNSY: 18/37
DAVID: 18/37
DANIELLE: 12/37
Ugh Danielle, your picks, woof.
The race for second place is heating up.
I had a good night!
Poor Danielle but there’s no time for sad time, Brandon and I predicted everything correctly. BRANDON STROUD AND SUB-ZERO WINS! FLAWLESS VICTORY!
[33.media.tumblr.com]
FRIENDSHIP, FRIENDSHIP, AGAIN?
I had a picks pool going with people I work with. We had a bonus category for whoever could pick the survivor(s) of the main event. Everyone had Cena as the sole survivor but me, I had Ziggler as the sole survivor. Now they owe me lunch!
@Matt Steele, Chipotle like a mahafahhhhhhh!
Literally all of my picks are jokes don’t worry guys I’m fine
Wow, B-Stro killed it this time. Also, @Scott Heisel I come to the comments of B&W PPVs (that’s a lot of random letters) just to find the stats on that, so thanks.
I don’t think Show was on their side the whole time. I think he looked around, saw his team looking bad, knocked out Cena, and then shook Trips’ hand to be like “we cool? Don’t fire me.”
THIS. I interpreted things the same way. For all the crap we give some of the wrestlers about being unable to properly emote with their faces, Big Show told the story WITH HIS FACE.
He saw Dolph Ziggler was almost legally dead, John “I can overcome ALL THE ODDS” Cena was struggling to get up, and he had 3 guys standing across from him ready to strike, one of whom is the MOST AGILE big man ever.
So Big Show saw the writing on the wall, handed over John Cena the Baptist’s head on a plate, and probably saved his job in the process.
I said the same thing. He saw Zigs was just broken in half and the momentum was all Authority at that point. He scuttled the ship and asked for a lifeboat.
Exactly. Well said. It actually makes sense and plays into Big Show being THE WORLD”S BIGGEST FLIP-FLOPS.
I’d enjoy if they really played this up about his character.
I agree. I also thought it pushed Show forward as a tragic character. He fights against the Authority for so long, taking all of their crap. Then he finally makes the plunge to go on their side after remembering all the 2013 stuff and they lose! Now he’s gotten the worst of both worlds and he’s stuck with the ramifications of his decision.
There’s a part at the end of what I wrote about Show turning that talks about this exact thing.
I doubt the writers have enough depth to create the really really big guy who has emotions but cant really be controlled because thats not his thing. He doesnt think before he acts and doesnt know his strength. In hindsight Show should have been a tweener for the past 15 years. Fans will react regardless. Hes a mountain and occasionally murders people.
I’m just glad this means we’ll hopefully get Show and Cena feuding, so I won’t have to care about either of their stories.
@Brandon That you did, but if I may…
“The only thing that justifies any of this is the idea that Show was anti-Authority when the match started, and changed his mind when he thought he was gonna lose. So then he lost on purpose? I don’t know. I have no goddamn idea.”
I get why you’d worst Big Show’s turn. If you’d told any of us ahead of time that Big Show would be a turncoat, we’d be all face palms. However, the way this appears to have been executed gives the writers an out. I’m interpreting the above paragraph of yours as you still being aggravated (justifiably) at yet another Big Show turn.
Yeah- by far the most reasonable explanation for Show is just that he’s a wishy washy POS, which they did play up going in. He didn’t totally make sense, but I care about him so little (and it feels like I’m not alone) that I can’t get worked up because of what his turn set up. (also I hope this isolates him and Cena in their own thing moving forward).
show looking around and THEN deciding ‘fuck this shit’ is exactly what happened. how did brandon get it so wrong despite mentioning this exact thing at the end of that segment. yes he lost on purpose, shook hands with hhh like, ‘we cool bro?’ and left. how this couldn’t be obvious to brandon isn’t obvious to me.
That’s definitely how HHH sold it. It wasn’t “aha, my plan is coming together” so much as “WHAT THE HELL OKAY SURE I’LL TAKE IT”
Wow, Sting finally made it to the WWE. I guess we can dim the lights and pull up the tent stakes; the show’s over, folks.
WE STILL HAVEN’T HAD THE GOLDBERG VS LESNAR MATCH WE DESERVE
God I miss Andrea Lynn as Fandango’s dancer as it seems Rosa would have trouble doing the robot.
Loved it when the Miz and Mizdow were celebrating at the end and the crowd were cheering and booing .
Well bless my soul a Diva’s match that had a shit load of time .Pity about AJ’s match though.
Tyson Kidd what a guy.
I’ve heard that Nikki vs AJ will rematch tonight on the WWE Network, but they’ll run out of time before either of them wins and promise to show us the footage “next week”.
does this mean my vintage gloob wcw surfer stinger has gone up in value?
Yeah, I was appalled at the hate going on in the open thread. Seriously. It’s fucking Sting. In WWE. Just enjoy this for the novelty and the history that it will be, take off your fucking smark hat and enjoy it. This won’t be The Rock, shoe-horned into some bullshit WWE Title feud, it’s likely a one-off feud and WrestleMania match for a deserving first-ballot hall-of-fame guy, just to be able to say that he did it. I marked out like a little kid, and will likely continue to do so.
Thank God I wasn’t around last night, then. Brandon would’ve had to ban me. And that is not best for business.
Look, you stick Triple H v. Sting at Royal Rumble, and maybe use that to build to Sting v. Undertaker at Mania.
Hey, it’s an open discussion, not a discuss how we want you to discuss it. I certainly wasn’t hating on Sting.
Part of the negative feelings for me is that it’s just one more old guy on the roster. I get that this will (hopefully) not turn into a years-long feud that eats up match time night after night. I get that. But how can I with one breath praise the young talent and wish the future was now, and in the next say, “FUCK YEAH. OLD GUY!”
I understand the excitement, but it’s not my thing. I would have rather the NXT roster show up and lay out The Authority and be all, “We’re taking over.” But that angle has already been fucked up once, so I’ll just go back to my corner and cry.
Because it wasn’t a return. It was the one guy who’d never debut in WWE debuting in WWE.
Semantics. It clearly isn’t the earth-shattering event that it is to you to everyone. I fall on Dan’s side. I’d rather the time be spent on those hitting their strides now than one who is far past his prime and likely won’t have any purpose for actually being there.
People take wrestling too seriously.
I’m cool with Stinger being back!
I guess I shouldn’t be telling other people how to feel, it just gets annoying when the Internet lives up to every negative stereotype thereof. The idea that this truly historic, mark-out moment happened, and everyone’s first response is to shit on it because if he wrestles it won’t be a 25 minute workrate classic, and even if he doesn’t he’ll be “taking time” from younger guys.
Well, (1) Those younger guys aren’t going to get used regardless. Any time devoted to Sting likely would have just gone to Jern anyway, and you know that to be true.
(2) There will ALWAYS be a place for nostalgia in wrestling, just like in any other form of entertainment. As long as it doesn’t become too big a focus, I fail to see an issue. It will be a main draw match at WM, so it will get decent build time, but by the same token the WWE in-ring debut of Sting isn’t just something you toss on the card at the last minute.
and (3) I actually trust Triple H to carry Sting to a perfectly cromulent little match at WrestleMania, give him his due, and let him ride into the sunset.
It’s just also weird for me when I disagree with (what’s apparently) popular opinion around here, so this whole thing has been a little jarring.
Some people hate it when legends return or in Sting’s case debut in the company because reasons. I love and appreciate legends returning due to nostalgia.
I’m with you, Baltimore Dan. I don’t know all that much about Sting — I mean, I enjoy him getting duped on Monday Nitro, but I have no pre-existing relationship with him. As such, I didn’t care when he came out. He’s not related to the match, I don’t know why he has beef with HHH, and I don’t see why that should stop the Authority from cheating to win.
Jean-Paul Levesque was a real dick to Johnny B. Badd back in the day.
Wait there’s really people who didn’t like this? Holy fuck you guys, you’re not going to get NXT taking over every time or Daniel Bryan miraculously returning from injury. In a company where nothing seems to ever happen SOMETHING HAPPENED and it involved a serious legend coming to a company that he said he would never come to and having an immediate impact.
Fuck man. He’s gonna have one match on a four hour show, it’s not going to take time away from anyone important.
I couldn’t picture a younger guy coming out to challenge The Authority. If there was one, join Team Cena! I think a legend like Sting deserves to go out in a WWE ring not a TNA ring. And of course, let’s just see where it goes.
To all the people talking about sting taking up a young wrestler’s spot. You are being disingenuous. This is a guy who has taken forever to show up in a WWE ring, he isn’t just showing up for one last payday or to outshine younger talent. This is his one and last big moment.
Also, do you live in a world where all 3 hours of raw are perfectly utilized and showcasing young talent? Because I live in a world where the wwe wastes a lot of its run time. They now have an interesting and NEW story. That is what it is about, isn’t it, making a compelling product. Not, look he’s that NXT guy (or girl) I like wasting their time on RAW with a terrible gimmick.
Yeah, all this “but what about the young guys” stuff is sounding ridiculous. RAW lasts three fucking hours on every Monday. If they wanted they could make the first hour all young guy/developmental stuff, devote another hour and a half to midcard feuds, and then give the main event forty minutes (because RAW never ends on time).
Instead they piss away the first twenty minutes yakking it up about nothing, and invite guests like Larry the Cable Guy. If they have time for that, they’ve got time to bring back one of the last wrestlers that would/could actually COME back and do some stuff.
Also, if you are making the argument that you have no previous affliction with sting, why are you just writing him and the story off without any other reason besides he’s old? That is a little unfair isn’t it. Should we have written goldust off before seeing how he could go or what story he was going to be in? Should goldust’s spot go to a younger talent?
Goldust is 10 years younger than Sting, and will certainly not be in a marquis match at Wrestlemania.
I’ve seen Sting wrestle in the past year or two. Its not only because he is old, it is because he is old and can’t go much anymore.
I’d like to know where all the “we love it when old guys come back” were when The Rock and Batista came back, and when Hogan talks about having another match. It seems when you like the guy its ok, but when you don’t its totally not. I for one don’t want to see any of the guys listed above anymore.
Why wouldn’t you want to see the younger guys? What do you expect Sting to do? Do you expect him to have a great match? Did you all see the Undertaker this past Wrestlemania?
I understand that the younger guys don’t get time now. That’s the problem. The “well if they’re not gonna give them time anyway, you might as well give it to some old guy” is ridiculous because time SHOULD go to younger, hungrier, better guys. Adding another old guy doesn’t help. Finn Balor should’ve come out to make the save. He has literally as much to do with The Authority as Sting does, and is much, much better, and will be for years.
If you don’t see a distinction between Rock, Batista or Hogan coming back for one MORE vanity run, and Sting making an historic, first-time ever, one-time run before proper retirement, then I’m not sure what else to say.
For me, criticizing Sting’s debut also comes with the criticism that the WWE would rather run this route than the one headlined by the young talent they have. It’s a criticism of the direction as a whole, not just on Sting.
I understand why everyone thinks this is great. I don’t. I’d rather the time be spent moving people up from NXT, retconning the stories that don’t work and bolstering the ones that do, and developing and fostering new headliners.
I don’t have a whole lot of nostalgia for the older guys. Their time is gone. I know that this is all for Sting to be inducted into the hall of fame and he can have his last run and go to the great rafter farm in the sky. Cool. It’s just not my thing.
If you cam’t see the difference between Batista, Hogan, the Rock and Sting, you are not a smark, just a contrarian.For this part, no one could have done a better job. There aren’t a lot of people who deserved the save like that, and keyfabe make it look possible. Undertaker, but he doesn’t tend to get involved, and Austin, maybe. But this had a much higher impactas it was a debut. But it made way more sense than any other debut; he is not someone that people will get to know, he is a legend that everyone knows.
The only people who couldn’t see the impact would be kids, and even more, any kid who is really a fan of wrestling should know who Sting is, and why he is respected.
Even if “older guys” aren’t your thing, I’m sure that you could see the impact it had, and in wrestling that is an important part of the show, that everyone can notice..
So, just so I’m clear, it’s not ok to not give a fuck about Sting’s debut?
*sigh*
Do whatever you want, man. As per usual on the Internet, I’m sorry I said anything in the first place at this point.
Here’s how I look at it: would you rather your favorite football team draft Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, or Brett Hundley, or go out and sign Steve Young or Troy Aikman?
It should be said that I think that a lot of people would be down with a post-Guardians run for Batista, even as a face, as long as he wasn’t showing conspicuous ring rust.
Barrett’s scissor-lift was discontinued a long time ago for travel costs. I’ll assume that was intentionally oblivious snark to set up the Mecha Barrett dream sequence, because you really should know that.
+dirtsheetz
why on earth would I know about their travel costs
Because it was widely reported at the time. Mostly thanks to Barrett’s awesome thing being taken away, but also because of how they were screwing almost all their road support staff by taking away their travel subsidies.
“They’re getting rid of the Bad News Podium of Doom because it’s really expensive” transcends knowing about travel costs.
Thankfully, your average highly visible internet wrestling talking head tends to not be as obsessed with dirt sheet rumors as the more demented elements of the fanbase (the guys helping spoil Sting’s showing up). I’m always happy when your Brandon’s and Shoemakers don’t get too into all the nonsense being thrown out there. (and the expectation that the should is awfully awful).
There’s no way that these arena’s don’t already have a scissor lift in the back. If not you can rent one for like $200 a day. How is that really expensive?
Cena reinstates Trips and Steph tonight on the condition that the Authority bring back Lesnar for TLC, thus continuing the “John Cena loses but still gets what he wants” theme from the past several months.
Why do we keep getting these Roman Reigns “live via satellite” interview bits? The guy has the charisma of wet cardboard and they should be spending that time on DBry. I at least was able to make myself chuckle when I saw him pop up on the screen with the “live via satellite” tag and thought to myself, “It must run in the family”.
I was SO EXCITED as the main event played out, especially as Ziggler just busted his ass and turned in a star-making performance, but then we reverted back to 2001, where a Pedigree does enough damage to incapacitate anyone not named Austin, Rock, or Triple H himself for 45 minutes, and a 45-year-old semi-retired guy and a 55-year-old semi-retired guy made it all about them, leaving Ziggler as an afterthought who’d just laid on the canvas for twenty minutes while the old guys made constipation faces at one another. Excellent selling job of the finish by Ziggler, who looked like he really had no idea how he had won the match, but seriously, why let a guy look that incredible and then completely goober it up at the end in favor a pair of guys who don’t even wrestle regularly?
He won, so they didn’t completely goober it up. He was injured and down 3-1, so they came up with a memorable way for him to edge out the Authority and pin that last guy.
It looked like had Triple H not camped the Ref spawn point. Ziggler would’ve had it won. I think there was one point in the match where the crowd yelled the 3 count.
Two Zig-Zags took out Seth Rollins for 45 minutes too. Finishers do ULTRA DAMAGE at Survivor Series because that arena has damage set to 100%.
How can WWE focus time on a wrestler who likely may not wrestle for a long, long time? I agree that Reigns is terrible, but having WWE film a 10 minute segment with Bryan at this time is pointless.
@Stringer Bell So it’s significantly less likely that Reigns isn’t going to re-aggravate his injury or develop a new one while he is preparing for a return? There’s absolutely nothing set in stone that Bryan isn’t going to return before Reigns does, so why is he totally forgotten while Reigns has had several of these interview segments?
@Carson
You know, the sad thing is that up until her heel turn (?) yesterday, WWE thought they were paying lip service through Brie’s osmosis of him.
@ Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent Sting coming out actually helps ziggler. He won the match, was going to anyway without HHH taking out the ref. Everybody saw that. Everybody remembers how hard he fought to win the match. Sting showing up doesn’t change that or erase our memory of it. Fans are smart enough to see both of these things. You are being unreasonable.
I can’t be the only one who enjoyed Sting’s 2006-2009 TNA run right? Right? I also enjoyed Joker Sting…just not so much his matches in that period. But I will defend his earlier TNA stuff.
That run was enjoyable, I agree. It was exciting to have him back and to see him trying to give something to a company in need of a big splash that wasn’t a rando MMA guy.
TNA Sting had a few good moments, especially when he first got there and wasn’t completely washed up.
Like the rest of TNA, Sting had a good thing going until the Main Event Mafia turned everything to shit.
you’re not alone on that. in fact, it was the reason I “started” watching TNA. after that, TNA became my favourite promotion for years until 2013, where I stopped liking it all that much even if I still enjoy many small things from it and also still have very nostalgic feelings about it.
I completely agree with everything you wrote about Ziggler. The last time I wasn’t watching a WWE PPV with Snark Mode Fully Engaged was WM 30 when I was literally jumping in my chair shouting for him to beat HHH and win the championship.
WWE is totally going to fuck this up.
That being said, we’re getting a pretty clear idea of what Wrestlemania is going to be like, right?
-Sting vs. Taker
-Cena vs. Reigns vs. Bryan(?) and/or Lesnar for the WWE WHC
-Mizdow vs. Miz GRUDGE MATCH
-assorted undercard/Divas BS
Its going to be Sting vs HHH right? I mean that is what was set up, unless you think that they will blow that match off at TLC or the Rumble.
Pretty sure Cena v Rusev has been penciled in as Rusev’s first loss at Mania
Brandon,
Your words about Sting could’ve been taken right from my head and heart as I feel the same way. Bonus points because Sting returning to “Wrestling” (Because as we all know WWE is the only thing that exists) to vanquish an evil force is straight up Dark Knight Returns stuff. So when you see him older, it works for me as the storyline is Sting giving what he has left to try to make things right for something he’s given so much of himself for.
Great write-up!
The thing is, Sting vs. Taker is THE MATCH. The Dream Match everyone’s been talking about for the last decade-and-a-half. You’re not bringing in Sting to have a one-and-done with HHH without even hinting at scratching that itch. And without the burden of The Streak, they can have whatever kind of match they want at Wrestlemania and Taker can finally ride off into the sunset with his absurdly fit wife.
Cena vs. Rusev feels like a step down because, despite the rock solid booking they’ve given to him, IMO Rusev hasn’t assumed the “MAIN EVENTER” status that usually accompanies someone who will challenge or be challenged by John Cena. Although it says a lot that John Cena has attained such status that, unless he’s going to straight punk Rusev, there’s no reason for them to cross paths. And with Cena being the de facto king of WWE (in kayfabe as well as real life), why wouldn’t he keep business as usual and shower himself with title shots? Why wouldn’t he try to co-op the return heat of Bryan or Reigns? Why wouldn’t he try to get his win back against Lesnar? And why wouldn’t any of that happen at Wrestlemania?
Reigns v. Ambrose v. Rollins
Sting-‘Taker is a stupid, stupid dream match and has been for over twelve years now (the last time that ‘Taker was an actual, full-fledged heel was July 2002. Sting wouldn’t be able to match ‘Taker’s reactions, it would just be sad.). That’s why I want a Sting/’Taker/yoots team in a tag match at WM. Now I guess that I want a Sting/yoots-Trips/yoots match at WM.
I’m also not relying on this company stretching out a Triple H vs. Sting match until Wrestlemania. Put it on at the Royal Rumble. That way, if Sting bombs in the ring, there’ll still be the Rumble itself to overshadow it, and we’ll hopefully get a couple nice returns. Then Sting can get the “one last match” at Mania and can be protected on the mega show.
Could care less about Sting / Taker – it will be just as bad as the diva’s traditional survivor series match.
After Taker/Lesnar, I can’t imagine why anyone would want to see the old man wrestle again. He looked so, so old and so, so bad. He had a great run, but it’s behind him. Let him have his (still mostly-intact) legacy and quit trying to make the old man fight.
If you think Sting is wrestling Taker at Wrestlemania and Daniel Bryan is wrestling for the Title, then I’m afraid I’ve got some BAD NEWS. . .
Fantasy booking (providing everyone is healthy by March):
Bryan vs. Lesnar for the Title
Cena vs. Rusev
Sting vs. Taker
Ambrose vs. Rollins vs. Reigns Shield Blowoff match
Ziggler vs. Cesaro vs. Neville vs. Tyson Kidd vs. I don’t know Kofi (Brining Money in the Bank back to Mania)
Nikki vs. Paige vs. AJ Divas titile
Miz/Mizdow vs. Dusts Tag Title
Harper vs. ______ IC Title
Maybe an NXT Title match
Hey this fantasy booking thing is kinda fun.
Didn’t they tease HHH vs The Rock at Wrestlemania a month ago?
Rock will be filming a movie and is hence unavailable in March.
“Didn’t you guys love that awesome PPV we gave you FOR FREE on the WWE Network?! Wait until you see what we have in store tonight!”
*Larry the Cable Guy gives Miz exlax and Mizdow pantomimes explosive diarrhea outside a bathroom door*
+Sad
HHH today:
[i.imgur.com]
I hope they open raw tonight with H and Steph walking into HQ holding boxes.
bonus points if they look around like they’ve never seen it before
Sledge hammer to the fax machine.
“What the fuck happened to my office?!” – HHH
+VicMackeyWasRight
Annoyed the hell out of me when the ref stopped counting and when Rollins and Ziggler continued to be dead while Sting and HHH stared at each other for 3 minutes, but that was a great main event and I’m glad to see Sting
You were right Jrm. Sting came. I will never doubt you again.
Would have been so great if HHH and Sting are just staring at each other and suddenly Armstrong goes “3!” and everyone looks around like they forgot what was happening.
I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS ON TONIGHT’S RAW hosted by…um…Larry the Cable Guy.
*bllrff*
Excuse me, I just threw up in my mouth a little.
I don’t want to see Larry on my TV at all, but it seems like we always forget that the “guest host” is usually on air for like what- 10 minutes total? Wait to take a piss, do it then, it’ll be fine.
@dids ten minutes with him is 15 minutes too long
He’ll probably destroy Heath Slater and leave.
Here’s something fun: they were selling custom Randy Orton shirts at the show with him doing an RKO off of/under the St. Louis Arch with yesterday’s date on them and RKO FROM OUTTA NOWHERE, so everyone was like “Oh, they blew the surprise.” Then, surprise. I wonder how the people who spent $35 on that shirt feel.
Yeah, but that shirt is pretty fucking awesome.
Being new-er to wrestling, I admit Sting was kind of lost on me. But he didn’t come in and immediately ruin everything, so I’m willing to “wait and see” where this goes.
Sting should make Charlotte his valet and prove that he has never learned a lesson in his career.
Amazing, yes.
I hope when those two interact, Sting says to her, “Hey, how’s your pop? He’s a good guy. Great friend.” Then just smiles, unable to remember a time when a Flair was mean to him.
Dolph Ziggler – My god
I had to watch the main event this morning.
The man is unreal and has my eternal respect.
It should have been Team Ziggler.
—
Cena on the apron is the WORST.Thing.Ever
That f*cking Bella “turn”… I can’t
I popped for Sting, won’t lie.
Roman Reigns and these promos, they’d be more painful if he wasn’t so damn fine.
Full disclosure: I do mute him.
I wish he’d quit trying so hard to show emotion and just be a cold blooded badass. then it would work.
believe that
Naomi eliminated Cameron, if Dolph hadn’t burned the house down she would be my Survivor Series MVP
It’s funny how they want Reigns to be the annoying EdgeRock amalgamation and all when if he’s supposed to be “the new [blank]”, he’d be best as a new version of ‘Taker.
I don’t even like Dolph Ziggler, but damn, that was a hell of a performance. It just felt like he was becoming a star.
A strange show in all. I thought it was mostly awful (tag title match aside) but that main event was great enough to salvage it. Most I’ve enjoyed a main roster match in ages.
I hate how TV Guide ripped you off with that whole “Cheers and Jeers” thing.
those TV Guide motherfuckers are on thin ice
The Wrestling Hipster’s hate of John Cena for being everything the Wrestling Hipster wishes he was but never will be is hilarious. It’s a good thign the Wrestling Hipster doesn’t have to work for a living.
Pretty sure Brandon works, dude, considering he’s editor of WL and ring announcer of IPW. And it’s hate for John Cena The Character, not the guy playing him.
Also, didn’t hipster stop being an insult around 2010?
Dude, we’re looking at the Wrestling Hipster’s Job *right now*. This is his job. We are at his job.
Who wants to be a chumpy looking overgrown child with a penchant for bathroom humor? Given that most people don’t realistically want to be professional wrestlers, there’s very little about what Cena is that I’d hope any grown adult would want to be.
Well, let’s see. World travelling multi-millionaire, internationally famous, beloved by children who have repeatedly requested just the chance to meet him as their DYING WISH, respected by his peers and acknowledged as one of the very best in the history of his profession, frequently the focus of a program viewed by 4 million or so people on TV every week, dating a woman considered by many to be seriously attractive (enough so that she’s had “being pretty” as her job for years now), will probably be remembered for centuries to come thanks to electronic preservation of media and WWE’s love for their history…
Yeah. There are lots of reasons someone would want to be John Cena. Ron’s point is invalid, ’cause the criticisms are never based on John Cena being what people wish they could be, but that doesn’t detract from all the things Cena is and has that a lot of us would like to be or have.
Worst: Cena’s WrestleMania IV moment when he came out to congratulate Ziggler after the match
I would have been okay with it if AJ came out and Dolph put her on his shoulders.
I really feel like some people need to go back and rewatch some of those key “Hogan being a piece of shit who completely undercuts everyone else as the beloved babyface company ace” moments again.
So their feelings can be confirmed?
This board is slowly turning into something you would find on a dirt sheet… Not a fan
Yeah, because Cena came out, hit Rollins and Triple H with a chair while the ref was down (which ends up being the only time that Ziggler was ever close to winning), then stood in the ring with him and did all of his signature taunts and watched Ziggler and the love of his life celebrate finally getting The Win like a creepy voyeur, and then led the crowd in the mocking farewell singalong for Stephanie and Trips.
I’ll be honest, when I got around to watching the main event, I didn’t actually think Cena stole Ziggler’s moment. Cena was on the screen for no more than 30 seconds and it seemed like a legitimate heart felt moment.
If that’s how you feel, you should be pissed about Sting stealing Ziggler’s thunder.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside: I actually saw one recently. It was horrible.
My wife actually asked why isn’t Cena out there to congratulate Ziggler?
I get that we’re all overly sensitive (with good reason) to Cena trying to glom off someone elses heat but in a team vs team scenario like this he kinda had to come out. What else is he doing, getting blowies in the back while Ziggler gets the shit kicked out of him?
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from watching Nitro back alongside your B+Ws, Brandon, it’s that Sting hasn’t been my cup of tea as a wrestler for nigh on 20 years. His Nitro and PPV in ring work in 95/96 has been easily as dull for me as his TNA work was throughout his run. Sure, he had a hot storyline to work with and that made him super relevant, but I’m pretty sure you could have put the Renegade in that role and sold out the MCI Center if they’d played the storyline the way they did.
I hope this Ziggler stuff sticks. I would be so down for him being tossed around by Brock in a couple of months time only to scoop a plucky comeback victory and become champ.
Sting got to wrestle against AMAZING heels – Silver Age Ric Flair, Vader before Shawn Michaels got into his head, and the NWO. Look back over the path of your career, Stinger. there’s only ever one set of footprints, for the heels carried you the entire time.
Also, how brilliant would it be if Jeff Farmer turned up on Raw tonight and it turned out WWE was just messing with everyone?
extra brilliant, especially if nWo Sting is the reason The Authority was ousted from power.
Did someone mention my name?
I have waited like for years for this.
Dear Lord that was fast. Reading the comments in the discussion section thru the main event was amazing. Ok, time to read this
I hated the PPV, even the Ambrose/Wyatt match fell flat for me, and that AJ thing put me in SUCH a bad mood, but the main event still managed to win me over. Such a great, fun as hell match.
I agree with you 100%. Ambrose/Wyatt just didn’t feel right. That’s probably because it was just a set up for their next big match. The AJ thing was beyond awful as well. Still, that main event was so damn good it saved the whole show.
Ambrose/Wyatt wasn’t my cup of tea. just like that Last Man Standing Wyatt/Cena blow-off match that most people thought was very good only because it was slightly above average while the rest of their feud was rotten terribleness. Wyatt was in 2 of my favourite matches of the year, vs Bryan at the Rumble and vs the Shield at Elimination Champer, but he’s literally been the most boring and least successful thing that isn’t meant to be that and shouldn’t be that for the rest of this whole year.
the more I think about it, the more I realize how mediocre Ambrose/Wyatt was, how cheap and lazy it is that they wasted the finish on reminding us of TLC so very clearly (that whole DQ finish and post-match stuff was cock-teasing of the most frustrating and weak possible kind) and how stupid it was that they ruined the finish of HIAC and that long-ass keep-on-waiting-to-see Ambrose/Rollins feud to start this one. (though I’m gonna give it to this match for Ambrose doing Wyatt’s taunt in the corner being awesome and Wyatt’s lariat being the most brutal non-Luke Harper strike all PPV long.
I’m not sure that Ambrose’s style translates that well for PPV main events without a gimmick. He’s an Arn/Regal-type of worker, a permanent TV title holder and while (at least to me), his standard TV singles matches have consistently delivered (though I think that only his matches against ADR and Sheamus were no-doubt excellent), he might need to make some key alterations for higher-speed stuff. He undoubtedly has everything he needs to make it work (charisma/crowd connection, bumping and selling, and an ability to pull off consistently cool moves), but it’s not there yet.
I know there’s a 10-year gap between them but it’s hard not to look at that picture of Sting and HHH and not think that HHH had EVERYTHING figured out in terms of staying healthy in time to actually apply it.
Like yeah “marry the boss’s daughter and be in charge of huge swaths of company so you can constantly be around without being an active wrestler” isn’t useful advice for most people, but Sting took the “wrestle until everything breaks” option and Hunter looks like he could tear him in half like an old phone book.
P.S. if you are a wrestler and you’re losing your hair fucking cut it short.
Objectively: The main event and its outcome were excellent. It brought in a beloved legend people want to see, it had elements of surprise, it showcased who needed to be showcased (mainly Rusev, Rollins and Harper and to some degree Rowan) and it crowned a really hard working guy who deserves success. Also, Cena got fucking pinned and had nothing to do with his team winning!
Subjectively: I don’t like Dolph. Sorry, I tried. I respect the hell out of him and I get why he’s so popular. He deserves it, but I don’t enjoy him. I never really cared for Sting when he was in his prime so I can’t bring myself to care for him now. I LIKED THE AUTHORITY! As pointed out in this very column many times, they were great performers and had the most logical motivations and they were mostly right about stuff. I will really miss HHH and Steph being on TV regularly. (And they better find a way to keep Noble on TV goddammit!)
I’m willing to give WWE the benefit of the doubt because they have pleasantly surprised me in the past and I am actually pretty excited to see where things go.
Ziggler is the best and the reason I like wrestling. Now let’s get this dude some more strike based offense.
So many Superkicks.
Wyatt’s lariat was straight out of Japan – the sweet sound of “I’m shoot taking off your head with my arm” contact!
And now we wait for the “Baseball Bat vs Sledgehammer” visual.
I was really hoping that Sting was the Bunny.
The amount of screaming that my friends and I did for Sting was insane. I’m surprised the roof did not come off my house. it’s late, he needs to die his damned hair back to black, but BY GOD STING IS IN THE WWE.
We rewound to watch that segment again when the PPV ended. That Scorpion Death Drop had AUTHORITY behind it. Which, I’m sure Sting will be that Authority come tonight, and I am okay with that, and the inevitable revenge matchup with Hunter.
God, I wish this had happened in 2001, I would’ve been even happier, but as it is, that entrance video is amazing, and so was the drama. HHH doesn’t get everything right, and we give him a lot of shit, but this run as COO and occasional wrestler seems to have brought out the best in him. He built that good, with good facial expressions and all.
Not enough is being made of Triple H’s amazing facial expressions all night. When Henry got dropped, he sold the SHIT out of that moment. He may not be able to give a promo without unnecessary rambling, but he is a terrific actor when it comes to conveying emotions with his face.
Last week I said they’d have to do some crazy shit to get me to watch a Raw guest hosted by Larry the Cable guy.
They did some crazy-ass shit. I’ll be watching Raw.
+1
I hate that the thing that surprised me the most last night was a Big Show heel turn. That should never be something I admit to never seeing coming but I damn sure wasn’t expecting that.
Don’t feel bad, I didn’t see it coming until about 5 seconds before it happened. I was in the middle of saying, “wouldn’t it be funny if Show punched Cena?”, when Show hit him mid sentence. I was more surprised that Cena didn’t kick out anyway.
I really miss the comedy Booker T from his pre-TNA WWE run.
that Booker T was one of my favourite things as a kid. my very favourite things.
Scott Armstrong is the worst “crooked ref” ever. At Wrestlemania, he goes into the ring after HOODIE DISGUISE to count Bryan out, but he NORMAL COUNTS IT. He’s shown the capacity to fast count and knows how important it is to The Authority to have Daniel Bryan not be champion, and he’s just there doing his super slow count. Then he gets kicked in the head.
Here, not only does he stop when Sting’s music hits, HE WAS DOING HIS NORMAL COUNT. Just fast count it. You suck at being a bad guy, Scott.
That was in addition to all the stuff you had already stated. None of this would’ve happened if Scott Armstrong knew how to be a bad guy.
I argue that Scott Armstrong, like The Authority, don’t see himself as “bad” or “crooked” per say.
He got called out for making a fast count in DBry’s favor last year, it cost him his job (I think?), and now he’s so determined to prove to everyone that he IS an honest ref that he’s taken up with the show’s “bad guys” who gave him his job back, under the condition he referees matches when they need him to.
And even when they call him out to do a count, he’s still going to do the normal 1-2-3 because that’s what a good referee does.
If HHH couldn’t just pull a ShaneOMac-esque move and just rip a ref shirt off of one of the two dudes that he incapacitated and count it himself when he’s still THE AUTHORITY and can still do things like incapacitate refs, then Scott Armstrong following proper refereeing procedure is a-ok by me.
Any gifs of that kiss?
[gfycat.com]
I don’t know when they’re going to pull the trigger on it, but Cena as the Big Bad has gone from “a stupid fantasy booking thing Brandon typed as joke” to “the only logical conclusion to any of these stories.”
^^ Except this is a group of people who throws logic out the window literally every single week. I hope you’re right, because that is such a great way to turn Cena, but I don’t see how you can give them that sort of long-sight credit when they’ve proven themselves uninterested (or incapable) of booking that way.
They suck at making sense in the moment, but are pretty boss about welding a coherent arc out of past dumbassery. I don’t expect it, but it isn’t a hopeless dream.
I think the thing that pissed me off the most about the entire night. was Ryback being so inconsequential in everything. I’m not a huge Ryback fan, but why go through all that? It just seems like a perfect example of seat of their pants booking.
“New and Improved?” Fandango gets a worse song, a worse dance partner (fuck the announce team for their implicit shade thrown at Layla) and a horrible shirt?
ack Swagger caught the ass end of some dumb ass booking in the build to Survivor series, so it was nice for him to show up here and look somewhat not totally marginalized. While I’d obviously like a different Cesaro, the one we’ve got who just makes everybody else look awesome is pretty cool.
One of my favorite elements of the tag match was “We Want Mizdow” becoming the WWE Universes’s new “CM Punk” chant. Golddust wasn’t in this match a lot, but when he was he was the best guy in the ring by about 3 orders of magnitude.
When everything ended, I realized why they didn’t just have Paige murder the 4 on the other side and come back and win. Then I decided that the simple fact that I thought that was a credible outcomes speaks to how well positioned Paige is. Then I realized that I might be alone in that. I was overjoyed to see how much of a spotlight Emma got, and that she did so well. Hopefully that shuts up this weird invented notion that she’s floundering which seemed to be based on what seems like 9 collective minutes of in ring work (as with Brandon’s comments on Justin Gabriel, I think it’s awfully weird to read too much into people’s demeanor in matches)
Wyatt/Ambrose was awesome in the most unexpected ways. The coolest thing about it to me is that it paid off some of the bad Cena/Bray stuff in ways that helped add more clarity and direction to Bray and Dean’s characters.
Few small complaints:
To some extent it’s weird that Bray’s character cares about winning, but I can dig it, he’s a wrestler. However, his goals are such that it really doesn’t make sense that he’s ever going for early near falls. Bray wants to beat you down, not just beat you, and I don’t think he should be trying to pin you until he thinks you’re done.
If you’re going to set up a ladder in the ring, jump the hell off it it. Don’t just market your next match. Dean Ambrose, Pitchman, is my least favorite Dean Ambrose.
So it makes perfect sense for a lot of reasons that Brie would have been with AJ. It makes perfect sense that Brie is basically an awful person. Inverting the AJ/Daniel Bryan thing is smart and it’s always nice when the WWE remembers history beyond 6 months. (he says, as somebody whose recent fandom only extends slightly longer than that). I can buy that Brie was able to put whatever recent bad blood happened between her and her sister behind her (’cause like, that’s what family does), especially after AJ’s shot at her on RAW.
I have seen one Sting match ever, it was him vs Hogan and it was awful. I have zero Sting nostalgia, and a rather significant allergy to nostalgia in general. The face paint couldn’t hide how old he looked, and it bothered me a lot to see him in a spot where I thought Randy Orton would have been just as effective and a lot more interesting. However, they’re not trying to get me to watch, I’m doing that regardless. It’s clear from the pop that the move with Sting was probably right, and worth it. The rest of the match, Ziggler and Rollins especially (and Cena’s complete irrelevance was great).
“One of my favorite elements of the tag match was “We Want Mizdow” becoming the WWE Universes’s new “CM Punk” chant. Golddust wasn’t in this match a lot, but when he was he was the best guy in the ring by about 3 orders of magnitude.”
Dustin’s the best tag wrestler in US history who’s not associated with any one team. I’m not even sure who could counter him there.
@etsuko: [Redacted]
Overall, Survivor Series gets a big ‘meh’ out of me. Canceling WWE Network ASAP.
Way to change the status quo and attract new viewers!… NOT.
Though… if you have Orton RKO Sting tomorrow out of nowhere… all is forgiven.
HA… oh, I guess that would be tonight, but actually… that’d be even better if Orton RKO’d Stinger randomly tomorrow, no cameras. Just blindside him as he walks out of Starbucks.
“Way to change the status quo and attract new customers”
“They should have 10 year main eventer Randy Orton RKO new to WWE/former WCW legend Sting into irrelevance”
Think you might be contradicting yourself, there?
Calm down, I just like RKOs. And I like Sting. Can’t I have both?
Would you say that in regards to Rusev Ziggler was… Topping from the bottom?
… I’ll show myself out
Few other things.
Announce team was as bad as ever. Something needs to change and ASAP. Fucking Lawler’s the best thing about them.
I kinda get the Roman backlash, but I don’t get why that’s so focused on Roman. He’s basically done everything that was asked of him beyond being more compelling on the mic. We don’t believe he’s the one booking his rather predictable matches. I get not being happy about a Roman monster push, but it feels like that’ turned into not wanting to see Roman at all or hating Roman, and that’s unfortunate. Yeah, I wish he was 150% less DudeBro on the mic, but I don’t hate watching him DudeBroSpear people into next week.
I don’t hate Reigns. I hate that he’s being shoved down our throats. You’re correct. It’s on creative to handle and book him better; however, he still should be trying to get better at his promos (or at least figuring out to not talk) and his wrestling. He’s not good enough at everything in between the start of the match and hitting his signatures into his finishers. He’s still kind of green as a singles wrestler.
Still not happy about Cena coming out at the end to steal Ziggler’s shine. The only thing worse in the WWE than being Cena’s friends is being ODDS. Doesn’t anyone remember Zack Ryder?
This is going way too far in finding reasons to hate Cena. Totally reasonable thing for him to do as Team Captain.
Cena in no way stole Ziggler’s shine. If anything, he humbled himself to come out and showed appreciation to Dolph. A quick hug and and helping the winner walk to the back is nothing to get bent out of shape about.
He didn’t steal Ziggler’s shine. It was actually a nice moment. If anything, Sting stole Ziggler’s shine.
You guys are acting like you haven’t seen this happen at least 4 times in the past 2 years.
While I can’t stand Ziggler, I think if Ambrose and/or Rollins came out after Reigns cleaned house last year to celebrate with him, none of us would’ve had a problem with it.
Can’t stand Cena*
Oops, I actually am a big Ziggler guy, that’s a weird typo.
98% of the world was spoiled as to Sting’s return. It was atrocious. A good five minutes were wasted to the end of the main event. It would have ended better had Orton come out, RKO HHH and pull Ziggler on top of Rollins. Match ends, Vince comes out, says HHH & Steph to fuck off. Then bring out Sting to run RAW.
And the whole pay per view on a whole was absolutely terrible.
I think you have over-estimated just how many people knew and/or believed Sting was coming back.
I kind of mostly agree with your comment, tbh.
Oh my god, I just realized that it makes perfect sense that John Cena was a goober during that whole match.
It is Established Professional Wrestling Canon that Cena draws his strength from Overcoming Odds. The more insurmountable the climb may be, the more likely Cena is to beat it and look like he was just getting out of bed. So Vince McMahon comes out and takes away all of Cena’s odds. It doesn’t matter to John if Team Cena loses; he’s keeping his job either way. So Cena’s got no juice (heh): all of the odds to overcome are for the other people on his team but not him.
+1
Absolutely brilliant!
+1
that, OR: the reason Cena got eliminated easily and wasn’t effective much in that match, as well as the reason he didn’t come out to help Ziggler when HHH and the rest started cheating (instead of Sting) is because HE IS THE BIG BAD OH MY GOD SERIOUSLY NOTHING ELSE MAKES SENSE FOR GOD’S SAKE, WWE, MAKE THIS HAPPEN.
At first I thought oh another 500th Big Show heel turn until after second thoughts I like it because Iron clad contract and CONTINUITY.
Dolph Ziggler winning the main event and becoming a two-time sole survivor and Sting’s debut in WWE was awesome.
(1) First off, I WAS THERE.
(2) Second, was anyone else put out by Michael Cole calling Sting “Stinger”? It’s like “bitch you don’t know me like that”
“Get back (get back), you don’t know me like that
Get back (get back), YOU DON’T KNOW ME LIKE THAT!”
– Sting to Micheal Cole, probably