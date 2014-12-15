Pre-show notes:
– If you missed the show and still want to watch it for some reason, you can do that here.
– To read previous years’ Best and Worst of TLC reports, head on over to the Best and Worst of TLC tag page.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. Everybody watched this, and nobody wants to admit it.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs And Stairs.
adding the S, we need a new acronym…Chairs, Ladders, Tables, Stairs…..CLiTS!
this is the most Attitude Era Fan joke I have ever seen….what does the i stand for, Russo?
da i stands for insides cuz SWEAR TO GAWD when sable comes out der and bends over dats what you’ll be seein’!
Whispering i.
When Tyler Breeze gets there, an I PHONE MATCH!
The cross-over shilling will be amazing.
I love the idea of the ring steps becoming Mjlonir all of a sudden because we have run out of gimmick matches and refuse to use WCW’s good ones.
You mean they don’t want to use a Judy Bagwell On A Pole match? Total missed opportunity, they could be printing money.
Re: Brandon’s “I’m embarrassed by this.”
Could not agree with you more. Getting ready this morning I was thinking about last night’s PPV and dreading that I have to spend another three hours watching the same shit tonight. Then the thought entered my head:
Why?
And I didn’t have a good answer.
Dude, just watch Football and Jane The Virgin. That’s what I’ve been doin’.
I agree. Saints Bears will be pretty embarrassing, but for very different reasons.
Finished Cena’s match. Stopped for wahtever reason. Haven’t finished it, not watching Raw. :( I guess I’ll keep up with the rumble build, but I don’t know…at least last year I could root for D-Bry’s future title push.
She got hit by the forearm. Apparently no one paid any attention to that.
You wanted people to pay attention to that match instead of slip into daydreaming Charlotte vs Sasha?
Well only the guy reviewing the show. You are free to daydream away.
But the KO Gas thing isn’t completely Brandon’s fault. It’s all over Reddit as well.
Does Nikki have a steel plate in her forearm? Why’s it knocking people out?
Fair enough. If it’s any consolation I noticed it so, yana.
It wasn’t a bionic Lex Luger forearm or anything though. Didn’t seem like a move that would knock her out.
In all honesty the match made sense and was pretty well worked minus like one of two rest holds, Brie incessantly yelling, and the finish. If you hadn’t zoned out in the first minute you’d have noticed.
They have been using it as a KO blow for her since SummerSlam.
“Does Nikki have a steel plate in her forearm? Why’s it knocking people out?”
It just is. If they say it’s a deadly move then it’s deadly. You can’t use your logic when it comes to wrestling moves. Most of them are completely absurd. For example the fucking People’s Elbow wouldn’t do any damage in real life. My little niece would kick out of that shit and kick The Rock in his balls.
@Stupendous Silver Hard-On
Can you have her ready by Wrestlemania?
Oh wow, I got 2 of the top 10 comments. I busted my ass in the discussion threads and I’m finally getting a push! Hopefully I can keep the momentum going in tonight’s Raw discussion.
I got 0.
I shoulda never talked to the public about NXT being “not good enough”, now I’m being buried.
Vince: Good news, Afternoon Delight! Tonight, we are starting a program between you and JOHN CENA! He’ll be winning, but just you being in the ring with him will make you a big deal, kid.
This is your Wrestlemania XXX!
The sad thing is you’d be sidelined from commenting next month because of a neck injury.
Spoiler Alert: You’re jobbing to me for the next 6 weeks.
@Jeans Ambrose Buddy, buddy, you’re Ambrose it’s you who’s going to do the jobbing tonight against Raven’s Mum. The finish is you’re going to eat some popcorn ONLY YOU’RE GOING TO CHOKE ON IT then Raven’s Mum will put the Heimlich maneuvre, you’ll slip on the popcorn and it’ll lead directly to a German’s Suplex.
I’ve started catching up on Lucha Undeground and I think my weekly wrestling is just going to be that and NXT until someone tells me that Raw’s gotten its shit together.
I’m already doing this but have no hope there will enough of a groundswell to change anything. Once cool Japanese wrestling is on my TV, I may even stop DVR’ing Raw in case there’s something cool I want to see after reading Brandon.
I like the DQ finish for Miz and Mizdow personally just because I felt it said a lot about Miz’s character and was them laying the brickwork for the eventual team split and possible Mania match.
As for the Ambrose/Wyatt match I just think Ambrose is Jeff Hardy dumb. Like I’m standing on the top of the cage and can hop out and win but oh shit man don’t you think the fans would love it if I did cool flippy air thing? Yeah fuck you Matt and the tag team titles cool flippy air thing time. That’s what I think with Ambrose. It’s a who gives a fuck if I win I really would like to get that big ladder and drop a sweet ass elbow on him and then nail him with that TV because that’s what matters to me most.
so………who wants to link me to this spoiler involving everyone’s favorite Russian/Bulgarian (Rulgarian? Bulssian? HE’S A BLUSHIN RUSSIAN MAGGLE!!!)?
Yeah I was wanting to know that myself.
google Rusev Rumor Instagram
[fansided.com]
ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh that’s outstanding. many thanks.
Finally. I said this when he first got it but whatever.
And now, your official With Spandex staff picks standings! Points are awarded whenever the writer definitively picks a winner, so when Brandon picks the right person in his “should win” but not his “will win,” for example, no points awarded. (Ties are broken via whoever picked more main-event matches correctly.)
BRANDON: 5/8 (Rusev, Ryback, Nikki, Big Show, Ziggler)
AUSTIN: 4/8 (Rusev, Ryback, Nikki, Cena)
DANIELLE: 4/8 (Rusev, Ryback, Nikki, Cena)
JESSICA: 4/8 (Rusev, Ryback, Nikki, Cena)
NATHAN: 4/8 (Ryback, Nikki, Cena, Ziggler)
DAVID: 3/8 (Rusev, Nikki, Cena)
BURNSY: 3/8 (Nikki, Cena, Ziggler)
Here are the current season standings from Battleground 2014 to now (ties are broken via whoever had the better performance in the most recent PPV):
JESSICA: 24/45
BRANDON: 23/45
AUSTIN: 22/45
NATHAN: 22/45
DAVID: 21/45
BURNSY: 21/45
DANIELLE: 16/45
I noticed that some of the writers were so ‘meh’ about the PPV that they didn’t predict a winner sometimes.
why the hell didn’t I pick Cena
hey wait I picked Miz/Mizdow to retain too, did you not count that match? It doesn’t show up on anybody’s correct picks.
Well the Usos did win the match, unless retaining by DQ counts as a correct prediction.
shit, you’re right. Haha I legit did not remember who won that match and I just wrote about it.
@Brandon Yup, a few people predicted Miz/Mizdow to retain but not one person predicted they would retain via DQ, meaning the Usos won. And as you can see in my boilerplate rules, you must pick a definitive winner. No points for you!
@Brandon, it wasn’t particularly memorable, so I don’t blame you
I love how serious Brandon is about this.
Cena loves to lose tables matches because he doesn’t actually have to get pinned. I probably wouldn’t have picked him to win either.
My only hope is for Wyatt to pop up on Raw screaming about how that was Sister Abigail’s flatscreen TV.
I saw the Kane/Ryback picture and my thoughts went something like this…
1. “Oh yeah, they had a match last night. How did I forget that already?”
2. “Ugh, it was really bad.”
3. “Hee hee…it was funny when Kane threw a chair at Ryback.”
4. “I hope there’s a gif of that.”
Brandon, for #4, you’re awesome.
You just know Cole was all “Eat ur heart out, Ziggler!” in his mind on that announce table bump.
They got backstage and JBL slapped Cole on the back and said “WAY TO GRAB THAT BRASS MAGGLE!”
One advantage of the network, I don’t feel I have to watch a ppv match because I paid 60 dollars for it. Makes for a more enjoyable show when you can just switch off the boring matches.
How’d you enjoy TLC: Dolph’s, Ladders, and Evil Eye Stares?
Holy hell, how much outrage would there be if we’d just paid $60 for that pile of crap? That’s the magic of NXT on the network, it justifies the .$9.99 on it’s own. Anything else watchable is just gravy.
Jericho is going to be pissed at what Ambrose did to the Jeritron 5000
I almost wanted to go to RAW tonight at the Joe, but considering
A: This show
B: The fact that tickets cost $54
Yeah, I’m passing. And yes, Dean’s really REALLY stupid. Pretty sure Bayley would’ve unplugged it.
I got a “Mizdow Cam” video from the show, if anyone cares to see it.
[youtu.be]
+2 for Mizdow goodness and the “YOU’RE FROM PARMA” chant
@LUNI_TUNZ You must’ve been just a row or two in front of me! That’s my friend who yells, “HOLD THE TAG ROPE!” around 2:30, and I’m the guy who started the “You’re from Parma” chant.
@Scott Heisel – In that case, you were in the row right in front of me, if I’m remembering correctly.
I believe one of you had a sign that got taken?
@LUNI_TUNZ Yup, same friend who yelled “HOLD THE TAG ROPE!” also had a sign that said “PUNK FEARS THE VANILLA GORILLA” (which is my friend’s nickname when competing in MMA). Some security lady came up after the first or second match and said he couldn’t show the sign anymore because it was, and I quote, “offensive.” Clearly, WWE is still a bit sore over all the CM Punk stuff.
Speaking of which no mention of how surprising competent JBL was minus the stairs match last night?
he called Chris Jericho “Y2Jizzle”…..so there’s that
Oh god I missed that nevermind.
A minute after he blurted out the “Y2Jizzle!”, you could hear JBL mutter “I don’t think I’ll be around tomorrow…”
He mentioned something about Jamie Noble going home to Nidia all beat up that had me dying.
so cena is going to Americanize rusev and turn zayn into super heel right?
if people in the UK want the Network so bad all they need to do is live under WWE’s ring.
Picturing Ultimate Warrior and Mr. Perfect watching TV under the ring makes me smile.
I bet it’s like the cornfield in Field of Dreams and all the dead wrestlers hang out under there. Except Louie Spiccoli, nobody could stand the son of a bitch when they were alive, so they told him to stick it!!
lol
When the new season starts after Wrestlemania, can WWE pull a “The Walking Dead” and replace all the writers and just let HHH run the show. I mean after this PPV it cannot be that hard to show Vince is a danger to himself and others and needs to be put in a nursing home.
If the WWE got into porn, about 75% would be John Cena cockblocking other actors while spouting the catchphrase “I think I need to overcum these odds!”.
If WWE got into porn, every week would be that same shot of some dude’s balls and asshole that every movie seems to have.
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
“same shot of some dude’s balls and asshole that every movie seems to have.”
They would get into gay porn?
No, sweetie, in porn instead of showing the goods, they tend to focus on the dude’s genitalia. Which I why I dig Japanese myself, cause they focus on the birds not the bees, if you catch my drift? (A type of bird is a tit…)
“No, sweetie, in porn instead of showing the goods, they tend to focus on the dude’s genitalia.”
Yes. What I said. Gay porn. The straight porn I watch doesn’t have that.
“Which I why I dig Japanese myself, cause they focus on the birds not the bees, if you catch my drift? (A type of bird is a tit…)”
Japanese porn is that pixelated porn with women who make baby noises when they get fucked right? You’re sick. You’re a sick mutant.
Called my son last night; he told me he was getting ready to watch this, but he didn’t have much hope for it being any good. I told him that’s why I just planned on reading B’s review instead–way more interesting and I save myself a few hours of misery. Thanks again, my friend.
I think WWE just considers any mental state that isn’t Ruthless Aggression to be Crazy. Eugene being shoot Down Syndrome? Crazy. AJ being manipulative? Crazy. Dean Ambrose being dumb as shit about basic technology? Crazy.
aluminium*
…sorry :x
I am from America
Which is why you are now being educated. ;)
Reigns before a promo: [www.youtube.com]
+1
While the match was definitely overbooked, I think sadly, the ending of the Cena match was a step up. In the past he would have overcome all the odds himself and no sold the KO punch and AA’d Big Show onto Rollins who was somehow on a table.
At least this match he needed Reigns to help him win. Hopefully this will be on benefit to Reigns, because everyone will say, “Cena wins all the time, if he couldn’t win this and needed Reigns’ help, how strong must Reigns be.”
I mean, it probably won’t work that way, and it’s extremely sad that Cena has been booked in a way I feel like this was more realistic than most of his finishes.
It’s like we’re back in 2000, with the WWF and WCW being replaced by NXT and WWE respectively.
Oh man. I want them to go all VH1 “I Love the ___” and launch The Network Wars tomorrow.
“When the E stole Roman Reigns, that was truly the first shot across the bow.”
I think that it is safe to say that TLC 2014 is the worst PPV I’ve ever seen.
I was thinking the same
50 to 75 percent of these matches shouldn’t have even been on the show.
I had to go out during the cena/rollins match so I caught the replay this morning.
Last night when I saw cena not main eventing I thought, well bray and dean have to have some wild shit planned to blow my mind.
I was right, and so so wrong.
Worst PPV you’ve ever seen? Let’s not go overboard with the hyperbole (although I don’t know how many PPVs you’ve actually seen, so I’ll let you off if it’s not too many).
There are a ton of TNA, WCW and other WWE PPVs that stunk much worse than this.
From an in ring perspective, it’s up there. There was ONE match that I would ever watch again. Even the worst WCW PPV’s would have a few decent undercard matches.
speaking for myself I count it as a worst by the standards of what WWE is capable of and what that was.
I paid (or more accuratley my parents paid) thirty dollars for WCW Greed back in the day, so it’s safe to say I’ve seen worse PPVs.
damn, @Vofly that’s rough.
I’ve mostly seen all the PPVs since Daniel Bryan became a WWE Superstar, and all the Wrestlemanias, plus a few WCW and ECW PPVs on the WWE Network.
But even the super shitty WCW PPVs I’ve seen, had some good 3 Count vs Jung Dragons matches.
Thanks for these Brandon. I don’t always agree with you, and I’m still kind of a HHH mark, but I feel like you make me a smarter wrestling fan. Your best/worst columns are a highlight of my week. A few observations:
1. As far as gimmick matches go, ladder>tables>TLC>>chairs/stairs. There’s a reason so many superstars have had great ladder matches–it’s a great concept. Having Ziggler in a ladder match go first was just an awful idea for momentum. Heck, so was having the top heel and face in the middle of the show.
2. I think I got bored of Mizdow for the first time last night. I can’t wait to see his elimination at the Royal Rumble but after that I’m good. Let’s get the breakup going and on with at least a Ziggler push.
3. Nikki Bella’s transformation of her body is truly impressive. (And I don’t mean those.) Her thighs look twice the size of Brie’s. Even AJ, who is really quite ripped, doesn’t look like a person who could deliver believable offense against her. Get Charlotte up here, stat. (Worst: Brie’s voice.)
4. I think it is dumb to let Dean hit all that high-risk offense and still lose. And I say that as someone who likes Bray Wyatt even though I’m having a difficult time remembering why. I’m fine with Dean selling those spots like they hurt because obviously they would, but it should hurt Dean more. If Wyatt is going to win anyway, let him get some offense in. I love Dean for doing those spots, but when he hits all of them and still loses it just doesn’t feel right.
totally agree on #4. it’s starting to feel like the only reason bray is an uppercard guy is because they tell us he is – he’s had so few convincing wins over ANYBODY since the royal rumble win (which I even had to double check to make sure i wasn’t just making it up in my head). they’re going to need to have bray go over someone strong if they really want to build him up to be anything other than the guy with long promos who never gets shit done.
This show felt like one of those really awful 90s Coliseum Video house show tapings they’d release and pretend they were just like a regular PPV. People wrestled each other for NO RAISIN and there were no stakes. The only difference is that this was more painful. And dull.
They thought dropping “In Your House” from the non big four PPVs would fool us, but they were wrong.
Scott C is my new rival… for stealing my joke after the fact and getting a top 10… you son of a bitch
I forwarded thru half the matches and figured I’d catch up here.
Can I just say how pissed I am that we’re getting Cena vs Lesnar again? That was the most aggravating thing about last night’s show. It drives me crazy how they’ve used Lesnar ever since he came back. He’s had four matches now against Cena, three against Triple H, a decent and boring match against Taker, and an abomination against Big Show. The only Lesnar matches that I liked was the Punk (the only guy he’s fought since coming back that he didn’t wrestle in 2002) and the Cena Summerslam one. But even that last one is terrible in hindsight cause it gave us six more months of Cena destroying everyone.
Are you really that surprised that it’s happening, though? When they say “If this happens, Cena won’t be No. 1 Contender (but we won’t tell you who WILL be!)”, that should have told you, CENA IS WINNING, and also, LOL.
It’s still just frustrating. I agreed with Brandon that they could maybe just do a table spot where Cena gets screwed or accidentally goes through it. That maybe (just maybe) they had written that in to get the title shot away from Cena to… I don’t know. Orton. Literally anybody else.
Oh, I wanted Orton to be the guy to go against Lesnar. But I knew it had a 0% chance of happening after Cena beat him for that spot at Hell In A Cell.
If they were smart, Cena would get absolutely destroyed again, be “hurt” with a career threatening injury, and have to completely work his way back into the ring to face anyone. It would actually be a true overcoming odds story and might work in his favor. Lesnar, who might want out, would survey WWE landscape, say “there’s no one who can beat me” and walk away.
Nothing really of note happened on this show. It was really bad. Only thing: WTF Dean I feel like that’s a totally logical thing to happen when u rip out a tv like that. It literally takes 2 seconds to unplug. Don’t be stupid. +glad I was right about the European belt..
A friend of mine works at the Q and said he could have got me some lower level seats for $150. I thought about it but eventually declined and said I could find better things to spend the money on. I have a renewed faith in myself after last night’s show
So I was there with my “rasslin pals” (two good friends who enjoy wrestling as much as I do), and unlike the Royal Rumble, where we were in one of the 200 sections with a bunch of people who actually know and like wrestling, we were in 106, in the corner opposite the hard camera on the side opposite the entrance ramp. It was CENA CENTRAL – moms, dads, kids, twenty-somethings – it was awful. The dude behind me kept talking about Rollins in ROH but had no idea what NXT was or why there were “no big stars like Triple H or the Undertaker or the Rock” on the show anymore before admitting that he hadn’t watched the show in months.
Some notes from the show:
-Cleveland is a town full of marks. A guy in his late twenties or early thirties two or three rows back got seriously offended when we did the “yeahyeahyeahYEAHYEAH” thing after Harper dropkicked Ziggler into the ladder in the corner, and he went into a rant about hillbillies and where they learned to dropkick and how dare I wear a shirt that says “Youngstown, Ohio” on the back to Cleveland (for the record, it’s a “Boom Boom” Ray Mancini shirt, I have a terrible head cold, and it’s probably the most comfortable shirt that I own).
-Further proof of that first point – they LOVED Reigns, even his godawful promo.
-I think the guy that Austin or Nate or whoever called out on WS for checking out outdoors videos and camping gear is probably going to be in trouble today, because at two points during the show where the action spilled out of the ring and made it difficult for the majority of the arena to see, the Titantron was just showing the TLC logo, drawing audible boos from the crowd. That feels like it is probably part of his job description, though I could be wrong.
-From where I was sitting, it didn’t look like the television unplugged itself when Ambrose yanked on it the second time, and I think the explosion was meant to be because the other end of the cord disrupted something in the internal circuitry. Still a stupid as hell ending to an otherwise average match, but I thought it was worth mentioning. I’ll check out the replay at some point this week and see if it actually did unplug, though; if it did, mea culpa.
The night was actually saved by a pair of little girls, probably 6 and 8, who were seated three rows behind us. The older girl was all about every face wrestler on the card, and the younger girl was just relentlessly tormenting her by cheering on all of the heels. Easily more entertaining than anything else that happened on the show.
During the two-hour ride home from the arena, my friends and I discussed seeing both the first and last WWE PPVs of the year 2014 and compared them. While we were initially disappointed back in January with Bryan not being in the Rumble and Batista winning it and having to watch Orton/Cena, part 476, in hindsight, it was easily a much better show, and experience, than TLC(S). The biggest positive that we took away from the shows was that whenever we’re in attendance, Bray wins, so we’re trying to figure out how to quit our jobs and attend all of the WWE PPVs.
Didn’t hear any CM Punk chants–does that reflect reality or did the truck effectively scrub them out?
It sounded like one section tried a half-ass one immediately after the bell rang for AJ/Nikki, but it lasted about two “CM…Punk”‘s and died off organically.
The best thing about this god-awful PPV is that it actually made me go: “Wait, why am I spending three hours a week watching this garbage? Especially since NXT is just one hour long AND I can also watch Lucha Underground?”
And once I saw that exploding TV, it just clicked: I’m done. I realized I don’t want to have my time wasted and my intelligence insulted on a weekly basis anymore, and it feels fucking GREAT.
No promise of a fun Royal Rumble to pull me back in this time around, no hype for Wrestlemania, just absolutely no investment in anything at all anymore. There’s literally no reason stay in this fucked-up, abusive relationship; and that’s absolutely liberating. My only contact with the main product is pretty much going to be reading Brandon’s columns from now on, and that’s kinda it.
I can only imagine how good CM Punk felt once he finally got out. Jesus.
We’re here, too. My husband and I watch every week. No more. We’ve been fast-forwarding through to the people we’re interested in, but we’re not interested in ANYONE anymore. They’ve trotted out the same stories over and over again and won’t make new, none of the people we like ever get pushed, and it’s literally just wasting our time week in and week out.
We’re just done.
While I plan on renewing my subscription to the Network from now until the end of time due to the archives (and I’ll still watch Rumble, Mania, MITB and SummerSlam because those are clearly the only shows that matter these days), I’m removing RAW from my DVR schedule starting tonight. I’ll be happy to watch NXT and watch every piece of WCW programming on the Network to get my wrestling fix, because main roster WWE just is not doing it for me these days.
I haven’t watched RAW consistently since the Shield broke up. Haven’t missed it and haven’t cared. I started watching NXT 3 months ago and binge-watched the past year. Honestly I don’t think I’ll watch until Daniel Bryan comes back or something huge is worth coming for, like Ambrose or Ziggler actually winning the WWE Title.
So. . . At this point, it’s anyone but Reins to beat Bork at Mania, right? Yes, even Cena. At least Cena would have a redemption story to go with a victory over Bork.
I still think Ziggler or Rusev should be picked to beat Lesnar.
What a phoned in Raw Roulette.
Yes, having Cena end with a 3-2 record against Lesnar going back to 2012 (assuming he loses at the Rumble), would truly be “redemption”. It would also be horrible, garbage storytelling. If Lesnar beats Cena here at the Rumble, which he absolutely should, then Cena should have no right to face him at Mania (unless he’s in the Rumble too, but in the most recent years past, the guys in the title matches have not been in the Rumble).
I didn’t get to watch (R) Evolution until Sunday afternoon, and I was hoping that would get me pumped to get in on the discussion for the PPV (I don’t have the network, but I keep up through a chat on Facebook as well as here)… that was a HUGE mistake… at least with Hulu I can just watch NXT when the mood strikes and keep up with everything else by reading Brandon’s columns…
You do the Lord’s work Brandon… you poor thing.
> I also would’ve enjoyed “TOP OF STAIRS IS A BOY, BOTTOM IS A GIRL.”
Brandon, I’ve got jokes, I will never in my life be as funny as you.
Didn’t watch a second of this. Feel justified in doing that. I’m done watching RAW for the time being. There’s no reason to hurt myself. I still have such fond memories of R-Evolution. It just kills me that so few people will see the far, far, far, far, far (x10) better product because RAW is the “main show”.
Thanks for the column/update. You do any higher power’s work indeed.
Perhaps Brandon left it unsaid, but all I thought abuot with The Ryback:
“I’m dumb as fuck.”
Kane is sitting there with the chair in the corner while Ryback is warming up for his meat hook. Camera pans away to Ryback doing the elaborate setup. Then he runs forward, and gets a chair thrown right at his dome.
He was going to charge Kane, who had a chair ready to launch at his skull. Can you be any more stupid? That was Dean Ambrose stupid
Haha, we were sitting in the audience last night and one of my friends said that exact same thing!
Oh, here’s something I meant to say since last night, but watching Cena take offense (especially Big Show’s) live made me want to run around the arena screaming “FAKE WRESTLING” at the top of my lungs. He looked so bad.
Also, I missed the Stairs match to get Pulled Pork covered Nachos. I feel I made the right decision.
Where were you at? I also chose that match to get nachos, though I got the pulled chicken ones. Fabulous decision that I don’t regret in the least, even though I missed the end of the match and Paul Heyman’s walk out.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent – I was in the “Ziggler Section” in section 108.
@LUNI_TUNZ You had to have been in line with my friends and I then. We were in 106, so it was the BBQ vendor that was right beside the Quaker Steak and Lube and the pizza place, right?
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent – Yep. Elmore Smith’s place. I saw it before the show started, and figured the Stairs Match would be the best time.
I made it back before the match ended, and saw Heyman, though. I went immediately after Rowan’s theme ended, and was like first in line.
Huge respect to Ziggler, Harper, Noble, Mercury and others for bumping their ass off but at the end of the day NXT Takeover: R Evolution wins.
I was really hoping for a Reigns/3 Amigos photoshop.
I agree with everything in this report except for your take on Harper/Ziggler. Not that it was a best (of course it was!), but that it told no story. It totally told a story, albeit it was an accidental story. The story of Luke Harper’s seemingly mangled arm and how he managed to do ANYTHING at all after that horrific fall. I thought it was also a memorable match because they were just murdering each other for the sake of it. You’re right, though, that there was no traditional story within or outside of the match. What was the build-up? One guy used to be IC champ and one guy currently is and now the former guy wants it back? Okay, that’s fine, whatever, but don’t pretend like it was an epic story that culminated in a masterful match that recalls the relevancy of the IC championship (JBL, I’m looking over at your delusional corner).
I dunno; I’m so glad the people I invited to watch this with me pulled out. I talked them into it by talking up NXT and how amazing it was, and how the main roster was going to try their best to show them up. And there have been PPVs like that! They’re totally capable of it, but this entire year has been one major letdown after another, and I don’t care if someone thinks I’m thinking too much about wrestling (“It’s just wrestling!”), because it’s just TV and no one should fucking care about any show they watch at all if we’re to go by that troglodytic logic.
Maybe it’s because I’m sick, or maybe, like many of you, I’ve had it. I’m going to watch tonight’s Raw in hopes something cool happens. The rumored Rusev thing is pretty cool, but only for nostalgic, kitsch value. And Lesnar. He’s another reason to watch, right? Well, yeah, but the thing is, since he so rarely appears, he should be in a TON of segments and moments tonight. They should go full-stop with him and have him be a major, major and consistent part of the program. But you know what’s going to happen instead? He’s going to appear in ONE thing, and it’s probably going to be at the very end of what will undoubtedly be a forgettable Raw and no one is going to give a shit. It’s like how bad actors and improv people go through the motions and do their lines and wait for someone else’s lines. Lesnar will wait for his line, deliver it, and we’re done. And what about Cena? Yeah, he’ll be a part of it. He’ll say his lines and then “Thank you everyone, and goodnight!” Maybe they’ll scuffle and maybe Cena will bleed like a stuck pig (is that the term?), but what’s the point? This show sucks.
I’m giving a WORST to this PPV for interrupting our weekly retro RAW report. I need to know what’s going on with Repo Man…
“NXT Takeover is Lisa Lionheart.”
Kudos to you, Brandon. Kudos. Now talk about the dolly!
jericho’s outfit went from hot topic to spencers