The Best Of The Iron Sheik’s UPROXX Live Discussion

The Legend is the real, bubba.
Yesterday we were honored to have legendary WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik in for a live Q&A to talk his new movie, which wrestlers smell the worst and how much he hates Andre the Giant. Spoiler alert: he hates him a lot.
You can read all of Sheiky Baby’s answers here, but here are the 10 most important things we learned:
1. The Iron Sheik Does Not Care For Andre The Giant.
2. The Iron Sheik Does Not Care For Justin Bieber.
3. The Iron Sheik Is Still Mad About Rob Ford Ducking Him.
4. He Has Varying Opinions About Wrestling’s Other Sheiks.
5. He’s Into The Newer Stuff
6. … But He Keeps An Objective Perspective.
7. He Has Thoughts On Pro Wrestling’s Hottest Feud
8. He Is A World Cup Analyst.
9. Sheik May Have Once Broken Bette Midler’s Neck, We Aren’t Sure.
10. No Matter What Happens In Life, One Fact Remains True.
absolute hero.
Uproxx Rule #1: FUCK THE BRIAN BLAIR. Always. No exceptions.
Brandon- Having the Sheik in for a discussion was awesome and thanks for setting it up!
That was some awesome stuff. Wish I had used my semi-good question earlier, but at least we found out how much Sheik hates Andre.
Looking forward to the next Q&A (Can it be with Lance Hoyt?!)
Uh, probably not.
@Brandon How about Goldust, then?
Did not appreciate you helping him duck the Ultimate Warrior questions (by deleting them). That whole discussion was totally worked and I doubt that was even the real Sheik answering anyway.
You weren’t asking him Ultimate Warrior questions, you were typing “lol remember how dead the ultimate warrior is” like an asshole so I cleared it out. Just like I told people I was going to. If the best thing you can think to ask a legendary wrestler is “your co-worker died,” get a grip.
I would NEVER disrespect the Warriors memory like that. You’re like McMahon with your revisionist take on history.
Sheik said some really disparaging words about UW leading up to his death and I wanted him held accountable. Sorry for the hard hitting questions.
Yeah not Shiek answering. There are two types of people in this world: rubes and carnies. Only an utter rube would believe a crippled septuagenarian with a history of drug and alcohol abuse who carries around a replica belt he never held and fake Olympic medals he never won is somehow all of a sudden internet savvy. The two dumb-fuck cunts exploiting him probably didn’t even tell him this was happening.
*Pulls off Iron Sheik’s face*
BURNSY!? BUT WHY!?
@DenseMan1 well with his selective use of caps lock and mostly correct spelling I can 100% guarantee it wasn’t him typing. I’d like to think he was at least in the room while this happened, but you’re probably right.
I really hope you were doing the jack-off motion under your desk while talking about how you were asking the HARD-HITTING MOTHERFUCKING QUESTIONS
I remember he was befuddled by my asking of FMK: Bischoff, Russo, Cornette. (Which, F-Bischoff, Marry Cornette, Kill Russo if you’re playing along at home.)
Was cool. Couple of questions…. 1. How long has the Sheik lived in the U.S.?* 2. How did this all come about if you dont mind me asking? 3. Is this gonna be new for WithSpandex, and we can expect them more often now?
* My biggest pet peeve is someones inability to speak the language of his “home” country. You see it all the time with baseball players and in other sports. If you live and work in a country not of your origin, your 2nd objective should be to learn to speak the language properly. Not just an American thing, but also Americans travel to Asia or Europe to play. Im not worried about accents, but basic sentence structure and the like.
Not trying to be mean about the Sheik, its just a pet peeve of mine.
Sheik may not have the best sentence structure, and his typing is horrible, but watch an interview with him and tell me you can’t understand his English. You know what he’s talking about most times.
And by “Pet Peeve” you mean “racist bullshit.”
You sure this was Sheik?
It was on his verified twitter (which I assume he manages)
yeah like the sheik is going to be doing any of this shit.
it’s those magen bros are whatever.
i mean good for the sheiky baby for making money but sheik was probably chilling at home while these dudes were typing up “funny” tweets and answers.
@El Dandy
Sheik does not manage his own twitter account. It’s a pretty well known fact that there are two brothers who run all his stuff.
@mad6986
News to me, thanks for the info. I assumed it was him since it was verified (which was silly since thousands of ‘celebrities’ accounts are verified yet managed by agents). After performing extensive research (google), I found the Magen Brothers. Are these the brothers that you were referring to?
[www.forbes.com]
@El Dandy
Yes sir!
Never understood the hoopla behind Iron Sheik but some of his comments were pretty funny.
WOO I’M FAMOUS! UPROXX famous, but still!
I like to think he broke Bette Midler’s back, made her humble.
Well that was fun!
The Sheik is the best.
#8 is fucking classic.
Oops, I meant #7. I fail at internet.
yeah, #7 had me laughing the most
…I’d love to see a month of the Iron Sheik managing Daniel Bryan for some throwaway PPV like Hell in a Cell…
Can you photoshop slide 5 to make me spell his name right?
Can someone quickly give me the run down of the Brian Blair beef and why that stirred up controversy at the QnA?
Shouldn’t this be titled “Best of the Two Guys Who Pretend To Be The Iron Sheik Live Discussion”? Granted, it’s not a snappy.