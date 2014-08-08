The Count: 10 Standard Moves That Need To Be Stricken From Wrestling

Here are 10 common moves that really need to stop being so damn common…
10) Swinging Neckbreakers
Neckbreakers in general almost made this list since almost nobody bothers to do them properly. You’re supposed to bring your opponent’s neck down over your shoulder thus, you know, doing some sort of damage to his neck. Most of the time though, both guys just flop down onto their backs with the neckbreaker literally taking the exact same bump as the neckbreakee. Still, in theory, a regular neckbreaker is a fine, if kind of weak move.
Swinging neckbreakers also make sense in theory. Getting around behind somebody to perform a traditional neckbreaker is kind of awkward, so you grab ’em from the front, and twist them into place for the neckbreaker. Okay, fine. Unfortunately in practice most swinging neckbreakers (including the move’s myriad Overdrive-style offspring) end up looking like two guys sort of awkwardly do-si-doing around each other before deciding to have a nice simultaneous lay down. Outside of moves that involve novelty dancing, there’s no common wrestling move that appears less damaging.
9) Hurricanranas
I can count the number of good hurricanranas I’ve seen on one hand. In ever other case, the guy just sort of spins around while his calves are on another guy’s shoulders, then that guy does a wacky front-flip, usually totally contrary to the momentum of the guy doing the hurricanrana.
Every time a new hot high flier hits the scene, I get a jolt of excitement. “Maybe this guy will do a hurricanrana that doesn’t look stupid”, I think, and every time I’m disappointed. Also, John Cena does hurricanranas now, so it’s value as a cool agile thing to do is officially stone dead.
Stop holding yourself stiff as a board and helpfully providing your balls for a handle, and you can probably get out of this.
8) Gorilla Press
This would be the easiest move in the world to escape from. Most guys look like they’re juuust on the edge of dropping their opponent the entire time anyways — the slightest struggle and you’d be able to slip free. Also, I know this isn’t the most enlightened statement, but this move features way too much protracted guys grabbing other guys by the chode action for my tastes.
I’m willing to allow Backstabbers, because although it looks like it would hurt you, it would also hurt them, so I’d put it in the ‘high-risk maneuvers’ category. Standing flipping splashes are also OK with me if the person doing it has a reputation for being flashy, so I’d replace those with the Bronco Buster. It pains me too to see piledrivers on the list, but you’re totally right about those. Good list. :)
Bronco Buster was definitely considered, but I kind of sorted it with the Canadian Destroyer on the “so stupid it doesn’t even bear discussion” list.
I love a good bronco buster. As much as anything just putting your crotch in an opponent’s face should provide an disgust/disorientation advantage…
Counter DDT’s, like when a guy is up on another guy’s shoulders or jumps and is caught and somehow turns it into a DDT. Almost no one can ever tell it’s a DDT until after the fact. Happens with high flyers a lot, but the most nitabke example to me is Ambrose to Swagger at MITB ’13 and ’14. Both times I needed Michael Cole of all people to tell me that Swags did not infact catch and side slam Ambrose (which I thought was cool) but was in fact DDT’d.
The DDT is a cool move, if a wrestler is going to do it, do it well enough that I can tell that that’s what you were going for.
I’m not sure anyone does it know, but to the next cruiserweight who thinks using the bronco buster is a good idea; please, no.
Unless you’re using it on Fred Phelps, the move does nothing.
(I realize he’s dead)
If you’re going to spend two pages talking about moves you hate, can you at least spend equal time talking about how to improve it? What types of transitional moves do you like and why? What characteristics do they have in common? What do they add? If you can’t answer those questions, don’t write this because then it’s just baseless whining with no ideas for a solution.
Thing that should be stricken from wrestling: referring to headscissor takedowns as hurricanranas.
It’s all Frankensteiners to me.
I always thought frankensteiner is when you swing down straight, basically whinging your head between the victim’s legs, while a hurricanrana you swing off to one side of the victim’s body. I kid of thought both ranas and frankensteiners were headscissors takedowns, subcategories, if you will.
I thought Frankensteiner is when Scott Steiner’s muscled thighs squeeze your neck to bulging then swing your head down straight into the mat for concussion.
For me, it’s a toss up between DDTs and Powerbombs. They’re both just overused and never finish a match. The superkick would be third on my list.
In women’s wrestling, hair pull takedowns because it looks stupid and if you really did it you’d pull at least some of the woman’s hair out.
Male wrestling clotheslines. Especially clothesline finishers that aren’t JBL’s. Its like the easiest move in the world to do, and wrestlers still fuck it up.
Luke Harper’s clothesline is just as good as JBL’s, and he very believably won a match with it not too long ago on Raw.
Please don’t remind me of how the WWE is wasting the Wyatts. It makes me so sad.
Of all the terrible photos of Codebreakers in the world, you had to choose the one that makes to move look cool, haha.
I strongly agree with #7
Hey why not Overdrive. (The move in which you lightly put your leg on someone’s neck then you the attacker throw yourself on your back for damage?)
I’d kind of consider that a version of the swinging neckbreaker.
For years, my brother and I have wondered who exactly does the side Russian leg sweep hurts. I’m glad we weren’t the only ones.
The person using the move isn’t hurt by it because they are in control. They know how hard they’re swinging back and approximately when they are going to land. The person taking the move is presumably already disoriented and not in control of how hard they are being swung back, and that’s why it hurts them but not the person using the move. Wrestling physics, yo.
I disagree with the huricanranas and ass based offense for only to reasons….
1. Only big men should do hurricanranas. I still hold out hope for a wrestler who’s gimmick is that he is 6’7 300lbs but thinks he’s a 5’4 160lbs luchadore. Kinda like Luke Harper but less hillbilly and more crazy moves.
2. Ass drops. Ala Yokozuna……. Only 400 lb guys and over should use ass based offense.
Spears. 1) If you’re not going to commit to knocking the person you’re spearing out, don’t do it. No one wants to see a wrestler hug someone’s balls. 2) If someone on the roster is using the spear as their finisher, and this goes for every move, then no one else should be allowed to use it as a regular move. I can’t get exited to see Reigns hit a spear when I just saw Brie Bella fuck it up.
Am I the only one who hates when a wrestler is on his back and the opponent grabs his legs, opens them in the air and then… stomps on his stomach? Can’t you just I dunno… stomp on his stomach without that? Looks awkward and I always expect it to be a low blow.
Yeah, it’s a weird antiquated relic from the Attitude era when they actually stomped on the guy’s balls.
Wasn’t this part of Bret Hart’s repertoire pre-Sharpshooter? I always chuckled to myself when fans starting cheering thinking he was gonna slap it on and just kicked the guy in his gut.
I believe the idea is that it’s far easier for the opponent to cover up if his legs aren’t being spread apart. Anyone who’s ever tried to put their friend in a sharpshooter knows that as soon as you lift your leg to step over theirs, their knees come together like a bear trap. And it’s not a relic from the Attitude era. Bret and Austin both would do it in full view of the ref and quite clearly stomp on the stomach. Even in the 90s, you couldn’t just willy nilly stomp on a guy’s balls without drawing a DQ.
Can we please add Dean Ambrose’ (and sadly many others) signature attack of “flurry of girly punches that don’t connect and even if they would couldn’t hurt a fly”?
It seems like one of the most common things in WWE right now, and one of the top faces uses it more than any other move, but it almost always looks terrible. If one of your guys can’t pull it off, or the other can’t take it, do something else. It really takes the suspension of disbelief behind the shed and shoots it between the eyes.
Not to mention that flat-out punching someone in the face is supposed to be against the rules in wrestling, because otherwise there would be no reason to actually do any actual wrestling.
Ugh, yes. Ziggler is even worse. If they want to communicate that they’re losing it on the other guy, a series of rapid-fire forearms from a single arm would look a billion times better.
Oh god that reminds me of the corner ten punch, the dumbest long term wrestling move ever. Like why would you stand there and let the guy do that to you with as long as each punch takes to land? I know wrestling etc etc, but come on!
Surprised you didn’t include the Peoples Elbow, Five Knuckle Shuffle, Worm as “Retardedly long set up move that does very little damage but is some how devastating.”
Plus, with the corner punches or Sheamusssss chest pounding they should be disqualified for getting to a five count.
*incoming sacrilege* I blame Austin for that one as he’s the first notable Wrestler I remember doing it.
Fuck all that. Ambrose’s Ralphie punches are awesome.
Punches and stomps seem like the easiest moves to mess up. Kind of like when Brok busted open Cena’s mouth in 2012. So I get why they look fake. But yeah…. get rid of them, there are other moves like Cesaro’s forearm shots that look a million times better.
I think if you can find that one time where Vince used ‘Taker and Kane to get the title off Austin, then ‘Taker caught Vince flipping him the bird and proceeded to beat the shit out Vince, ‘Taker was doing the ground ‘n’ pound flurry punches, and they were at a weird angle from the camera where you could clearly tell that ‘Taker’s fists were open and Vince was covering his face so ‘Taker was basically slapping Vince in his dumb over-sized shoulderpads.
so much yes with hurricanrana’s, they look horrible
Randy’s rope hung DDT. Can’t stand that thing.
If he shortened the time he stood with it, it be be so much better and believable.
I agree with Russian Leg Sweeps. I have no clue how those are supposed to hurt.
I’m not a big fan of sunset flips, either. If they catch someone off guard, I can understand those. But most of the time, the guy flips over and the guy standing struggles to stay upright or reach for the ropes. I don’t know many people whose standing leg strength wasn’t enough to totally dismiss some guy lying on his back trying to pull them back with their forearms.
When it comes to pinning combinations, Magistral Cradle > All
I think a top rope sunset flip/power bomb is pretty cool. When the guy is standing on his feet it makes more sense.
Russian Leg Sweeps work because the guy in control knows how hard he’s pulling back and when he’ll land. The other guy is disoriented and doesn’t know hard he’ll be yanked or when he’ll hit.
The Spear. Definitely The Spear. It’s incredibly overused and almost never looks good. Also The Superkick. Often still looks great but is just used WAY too much.
Maybe also the Swan Dive just because I always sort of cringe when it looks for a split second like the guy delivering it is going to land directly on his spine and even when done correctly appears that it would hurt the guy delivering it more than the one receiving it.
I’ve always wondered why the Superkick is a finisher while an Enzuigiri is not. Shouldn’t, logically, an Enzuigiri be, at the very least, as impactful as a Superkick? Plus, an Enzuigiri looks spectacularly devastating when done well.
I like the superkick as non-finisher (though maybe The Usos, as much as I love them, can work in some other strikes into their matches). Remember when Owen Hart’s enzuigiri was kinda a finisher because it concussed Shawn Michaels and we got a whispery injury angle out of it? Those were the days.
I agree with Ranas, and Codebraeakers/Backstabbers/Lung Blowers (they never look good) and Piledrivers (legitimately dangerous). I disagree with everything else. You leave my swinging neckbreakers alone, you hear me Nathan? You leave them the hell alone! If not, so help me, I will find you. I will find you and… and… and we’ll exchange words… STRONG words.
[Takes your swinging neckbreakers away and puts them up on the highest shelf with the cookies].
I love Japanese juniors/joshi, but to this day it still bugs me the piledriver is often used as a mid-match/transition move. I always thought it cool that in Mexico, piledriver = death.
How the fuck are slingshots not here?
Way to go 2/10 otherwise. Pile drivers and butts need to go. Rest seems like you had a quota to meet.
Yes! Even though wrestling is kinda supposed to be cartoonishly violent, slingshots are just absurd. And pile drivers should be retired since no one’s allowed to do them right any longer (and understandably so).
Whatever the move is where they stand holding the guys legs, and fall backwards MAGICALLY LAUNCHING THEIR OPPONENT INTO THE TURNBUCKLE. That’s not how physics works!
Also, i think piledrivers should show up from time to time, but always as a finishing move.
Between Daniel Bryan and Dynamite Kid, the flying headbutt should probably be retired. I’d miss watching it, but yikes
What the hell would Tomoaki Honma do? The diving headbutt is pretty much his entire gimmick.
Ehn, leg sweeps are a transitional move to get your opponent on the ground, not devastatingly kill them. Sometimes context makes all the difference.
They’re not always transitional moves *cough*TheMizJeffJarrett*cough*.
How is “The Overdrive” not on this list?
I love the piledriver. Just the look is awesome. I understand why it’s gone though. Legit dangerous. But man, if any move was a believable “mother****er is NOT getting up” finishing move, it’s that. Some of the most ridiculous spots I’ve seen were guys like Hacksaw Jim Duggan springing up after a piledriver. No. You stay the **** down. You were just dropped on your head, ***hole.
See also, that time John Cena kicked out of a piledriver that CM Punk threw, because John Cena.
The regular piledriver I think you could believably fake if you had someone good enough to do it safely and made it a special finisher – their head doesn’t reach all the way to the back of the thighs – but the Tombstone needs to die. Neither Kane nor the Undertaker has thrown a believable Tombstone in years. It’s too protected to look legit – the head is halfway up the thigh, so it looks ridiculous and is nothing more than the attacker dropping to their knees, which does nothing – but anything that looks better is presumably not allowed. I’d rather it be gone than remain in a half-assed form. It needs to fade out with Undertaker and Kane.
It makes sense that it takes Taker 2-3 Tombstones to finish his yearly Mania streak matches in recent years when the dudes’ heads are like a foot from the canvas when he lands.
why not headbutts? the way they’re applied in wrestling is ridiculous: forehead to top of skull.
It looks good, and it’s hard to pull off, that alone gives it some value for spectacle.
And not every move has to be devastating in itself.
The swing demonstrates how much you are in control, either because you are so much stronger than your opponent, or because you have already beaten him to a pulp. Which adds another aspect, it’s a showoff move, so it also tells you something about the guy who uses it.
It’s pretty much like the gorilla press, but both moves need to be used right to work. They’re not finishers in that they finish the fight, but rather signal that it already IS finished. If that makes any sense.
My least favorite moments are always when it’s obvious that one guy is doing something abnormally, unnaturally, half-ass or out-of-character just to set up a spot for another guy (i.e. climbing to the top turnbuckle only to jump down straight onto your feet so that someone can catch you in the face with a superkick). I can’t find a name for it (li’l help here?) but I can’t stand the move where a guy who gets whipped into the corner stops all of his momentum to grab the ropes and jump over and behind the opponent following him. In most cases, the follower either has to pause completely before jogging into the corner, careful to duck all the way down so the jumper can make it over him. Daniel Bryan’s version is better than most because he actually runs up the ropes which means the other guy can actually charge into the corner. But, realistically, this situation should always end with a full face of ass for the second guy, who should be in chase-and-attack mode, not jog-then-duck-then-act-confused mode.
Can I add any move where arms get stuck in the ropes? The set up, where the victim has to actually position their own arms, is often awful. Also, lets be honest, almost every arm/face based submission hold if not done perfectly.
I love AJ, but the black widow doesn’t look like it would ever hurt. All you have to do is fall backwards and you kill her (cause she drops on her neck)
This is an asshole comment, but I don’t know why I expected to read a Nathan Birch listicle without being irritated by its mediocrity. Whee, let’s throw a little homophobia in with the whinging about how sometimes moves are designed to be dynamic rather than impactful. The responsibility lies with me for not avoiding this bland hot takes platter. I need to start avoiding The Counts with the same discipline I avoid the awful Smackdown B/Ws.
I’ve always hated Atomic Drops. I’ve never understood how that’s not a DQ for a low blow.
If Nate thinks these moves should be used less, I hope he never watches a ROH match. His head might explode.
I’ll file THE STROKE under “moves that would look better if performed better” or “The Miz’s Offense.”
1. A real STO is a clothesline delivered with a simultaneous leg sweep, not some standing move. An STO delivered correctly would make you change your mind, that’s for sure. I’ve seen one used in an actual fight.
2. Are you proposing that all showy, unrealistic moves be removed from wrestling and replaced with kicks to the head? Because that’s going to get old less than five minutes into the first match.