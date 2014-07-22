The Daily Show Talked Lana, The Real Americans And WWE’s Controversial ‘Current Events’

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.22.14 19 Comments

Jon Stewart’s WWE fandom is The Daily Show‘s best running gag.

It started back in April, when Jon openly complained about about Paul Heyman’s client Brock Lesnar conquering the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30. A few months later he was talking Raw with Daily Show guest Kevin Hart and uncomfortably appearing in the front row at WWE Money in the Bank.

Now he’s back at it, discussing The Ravishing Russian Lana’s extremely vague “America blames Russia for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17” promo from WWE Battleground. She technically said that we’re blaming Russia for “current events” (which could be anything, but … well, WWE isn’t big on subtlety), but that’s enough to get Jon ranting about Rusev, the Jack Swagger/Antonio Cesaro relationship and WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.

How do we get Jon Stewart to fill in on a Best and Worst of Raw column?

