The Daily Show Talked Lana, The Real Americans And WWE’s Controversial ‘Current Events’

Jon Stewart’s WWE fandom is The Daily Show‘s best running gag.
It started back in April, when Jon openly complained about about Paul Heyman’s client Brock Lesnar conquering the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30. A few months later he was talking Raw with Daily Show guest Kevin Hart and uncomfortably appearing in the front row at WWE Money in the Bank.
Now he’s back at it, discussing The Ravishing Russian Lana’s extremely vague “America blames Russia for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17” promo from WWE Battleground. She technically said that we’re blaming Russia for “current events” (which could be anything, but … well, WWE isn’t big on subtlety), but that’s enough to get Jon ranting about Rusev, the Jack Swagger/Antonio Cesaro relationship and WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.
How do we get Jon Stewart to fill in on a Best and Worst of Raw column?
I gotta tune in to this show more often. But yeah, was the outrage against the promo due to Lana saying the U.S. blames Russia for ‘current events?’ If so…that’s pretty silly. Anyway, the real problem here as Jon pointed out is that Hip-Hop and cornbread hating man known as Rusev. Hopefully The New Nation deals with him.
So we are starting a Twitter campaign to get Jon Stewart to cover a B&W column when he next takes a week off the Daily Show, is that what I’m getting? Because I’m in.
Yes.
Affirmative.
The Daily Show studio audience tends to have the same reaction when Jon talks about WWE as my real life friends do. Polite, indulgent laughter, and the obvious hope that the subject will soon change.
I want to attend a Daily Show taping and bring a wrestling sign. Probably Bo Dallas themed.
“The Daily Bo”
I love this so, so much. And @Lester, your friends at least sound better than mine. I either get uncomfortable silence whenever I mention pro wrestling, or they’re my small town Midwest peeps that get infuriated with me for disliking John Cena and singing the praises of Daniel Bryan.
WITH SPANDEX IS THE ONLY PLACE THAT MAKES SENSE IN MY HEART
*hang up framed photo of B-Stroud blogging*
@Beejus Smithsonian I’m in the midwest and I have no real wrestling friends other than my baby half-brother. I’m teaching him how wrestling should work whenever I get to see him for a few days. Point being you aren’t alone if you are a midwest fan who doesn’t like Cena, though right now I am marking for Cesaro and wishing he could do something more than I am missing Daniel Bryan.
Midwestern Hayseed John Cena Haters Society REPRESENT.
Once he started ranting about the goings on of the WWE I lost it. Some of the best 30 seconds I’ve seen on this show.
The Shaggy defense was great too.
“How do we get Jon Stewart to fill in on a Best and Worst of Raw column?”
*spits coffee*
This is my new mission in life. I am officially dropping out of divinity school to pursue my new calling.
Jesus H. Christ, we did it!
Hoo boy. Fox News (The Five) just weighed in on the Lana comments and someone referenced The Mexicools. Waiting for With Spandex story in 3, 2, 1….