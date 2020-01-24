The penultimate episode of The Good Place took a moment while being one of the best shows on television to pay tribute to a show that is … also technically on television, WWE Raw. Technically, WWF RAW Is WAR, modern Raw’s 20-year old, late ’90s equivalent. Specifically, that time Stone Cold Steve Austin smashed Vince McMahon in the head with a bedpan.

The episode, ‘Patty,’ begins with the show’s protagonists finally reaching the titular Good Place and entering into a party, “perfectly tailored to [their] essences.” Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop — who consistently references Stone Cold as her crush, including the famous line, “I’ve only ever been in love with 2 people in my life. Stone Cold Steve Austin, and a guy in a dark bar, who I mistook for Stone Cold Steve Austin” — knows her essence is being represented thanks to this:

Yes, something Vince McMahon shat in made it to Heaven.