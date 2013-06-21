The Green Power Ranger Has Challenged WWE's CM Punk To An MMA Fight

So, this is a thing that happened.
As you may know, Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger (and White Ranger, and … uh, Red Ranger) on the legendary “ninjas fight monsters” 1990s kids show Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, is now a mixed-martial artist. He’s also a pretty spectacular self-publicist, like that time he created a line of Jesus-themed MMA clothes or the time he broke the world record for most boards broken during a skydive. Now he’s talking to The Roman Show on BlogTalkRadio about how he wants to fight former WWE Champion CM Punk. Also, he’d like to fight Jean Claude Van Damme as Frank Dux.
I swear to God I’m not making this up.
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Ranger in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, spoke with The Roman Show and said he’d like to face CM Punk in an MMA fight. Frank said that barring that he would like to do a kickboxing match or even pro wrestling match against Punk, who is a practicioner of jiu jitsu. Frank has competed in MMA before.
“CM Punk is legit, many people think he isn’t but he is,” Frank said on the show. He also noted he would like to face Jean Claude Van Damme, saying he would “bring out the Green Ranger versus Bloodsport.” (transcription h/t 411)
A Power Ranger challenged a pro wrestler to a fight and name-dropped Bloodsport. THIS IS RELEVANT TO MY INTERESTS.
Here’s the duo in happier times:
Of course, CM Punk is no stranger to fighting celebrities. He did a little training with Al Bundy, if you’ll recall. Maybe the fight will happen and we’ll get to cross it over with WWE? I don’t know, I just want to see Punk being attacked by Brock Lesnar, only to be saved by the Dragonzord.
[banner image via Wrestling Memes]
I just imagine the Dragonzord music hitting and the Green Ranger being distracted enough for CM Punk to hit him with the talking lion sword and rolling up for a sweet victory.
And yes, CM Punk is now the White Ranger.
I’ve heard that Jason David Frank is quite the egomaniac, supposedly having a tiff with red ranger actor Austin St. John, so I’m pretty sure this is just a cheap attempt at publicity.
It’s the cheapest attempt at publicity. This dude was a nobody in 1993 while he was the Green Power Ranger and The Power Rangers were actually a thing. He’s about 10x more of a nobody know.
I don’t know man, he was a favorite in the Power Rangers which was super popular in the 90s which kinda makes him somebody.
For the past 1-2 years I’ve been a fan/following Jason David Frank on facebook, and I think the only way to describe him is through an Andrew WK analogy. Where Andrew WK just wants to party and have everyone around him party and have a good time, JDF just wants to stay fit, do fun shit, love Jesus and have everyone else do that. So, I don’t think its a cheap publicity thing I imagine he was asked who he would like to fight and those two were his top choices due to respect for Punk and the lolz of a Frank Dux/Green Ranger battle.
@ Sebastian Howard
Are you honestly telling me that more than 3% of the 12 year olds that loved Power Rangers in it’s prime knew who the fucking Green Ranger was?!
The dude is a fucking nobody.
I’m pretty sure Iron Mike Sharpie never had an actual childhood.
Actual MMA fights would break out over who got to be the Green Ranger at recess. Don’t kid yourself, the Green was THEE most popular one, and most people born in the 80’s would be able to readily identify Jason if they saw him at a convention. In fact, there are probably some 90’s babies that could as well, considering he still had a role as recently as the Samurai Power Rangers.
I understand Tommy is a little full of himself but I respect the fact he knows where he comes form and embraces his Power Ranger past. He’s a self-aware dude in that regard. He’s even coming back to be the green ranger again in a cameo in whatever the next version of the power rangers are. Ninja Gundam Hustlers or something.
I smell a WrestleMania celebrity match!!!!!!
I want a stable of Power Rangers with Bo Dallas as Zordon. He already has non-charismatic droning on down to a science. Also, no sentai team is better than the Axem Rangers
(whips out dagger) Do Doo Doo Do Do Do
If you swapped out Daniel Bryan for CM Punk and the Green Ranger made this challenge after he slut shamed Brie Bella at a vegan restaurant during a comedy festival it would be the most Brandon story ever.
I’m afraid you came up just short due to a shocking lack of Kate Upton. Could Kate Upton also be at the vegan restaurant?
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!!
On a side note, I fear for CM Punk. I mean he just lost Heyman and Bork Laser as back up. And yes, Id like to see the Green/White/Red Ranger get Borked for stealing my lovely Pink Ranger back in the day
That photo is of “happier times”? That was a little over 6 months ago in New Orleans. I know because I was there. They still both do Wizard World shows all the time!
This sounds more like a friendly challenge than a feud. They’d probably go out for a drink (of pineapple juice) afterwards.
jokes
JDF is smaller than CM Punk. I never would have guessed.
all actors are miniature. bad ass danny trejo is a shoot hobbit
YOU LIE, LM!!! Trejo has to be like… 6′ even? 5’11” maybe? *cries*
I want to see Lesnar F5 Dragonzord.
Zordon would be proud
WWE has to make some corny CM Punk fighting music when he’s having a match.
Go CM Punk!
Go CM Punk!
Don’t let Lesnar best you!
He’s not Straight Edge!
He’s worse than you!
Jean Claude Van Dam & CM Punk vs Green Ranger & Rob Van Dam at Wrestlemania XXX!
Can we make a three-team tag match and add Vladimir Putin & Steven Seagal to the mix somehow?
Amy Jo Johnson vs AJ Lee is a fight I could get behind.