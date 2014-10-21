The Hacksaw Jim Duggan Wedding Cake Exists And Probably Tastes Like Freedom

HOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Hey there, tough guy. Getting married? Tired of traditional wedding cakes that taste and look like cake? Wish you could eat the body of a 290-pound American patriot in his underwear? Wish it could be covered in action figures?
Two things:
1. How are you getting married?
2. Here you go:
Courtesy of Instagram user aschoultz comes the Hacksaw Jim Duggan groomsman cake, featuring a scale replica WWE Hall of Famer (and his signature 2×4) hoisting a choice assortment of collectables, including action figures of Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior and the Bushwhackers. A few WCW figures made it in as well. I see Sting up at the top, and Sid Vicious on the bottom. Also … Hacksaw Jim Duggan?
Okay, theory: Jim Duggan (regular, 6-foot-3 Jim Duggan) figured out a way to either command a giant Jim Duggan golem or possibly a mech, and the cake is telling the story of when he piloted it into a Royal Rumble. That’s why Big Duggan has so many of them over his head. He’s collecting them on an enormous green top hat (?) and throwing them out.
Regardless, +1 forever to the guy with the Jim Duggan cake. HOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
I’m gonna share this with Jojo Bravo. He won’t cry tears of laughter, because Jojo don’t cry.
Why Duggan? He’s Hulk Hogan’s retarded son, why him? (He’s a dude with a weapon who doesn’t sell and always goes over, yeah. I mean in Kayfabe, in real life, he’s an intelligent dude who beat cancer and wrestled in every country ever including Atlantis, especially Atlantis.) Like why not somebody cool like JTG?
I miss JTG too brother
JTG’s selling from Santino’s Cobra was glorious stuff.
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
I met Hacksaw at the NY Comic Con this year, he was so humble and funny. I got a signed 2×4 and it was probably the best decision in my adult life.
If you use that signed 2 x 4 to build a house it will be invulnerable against everything short of a direct lightning strike from Zeus himself.
And afterwards Zeus would apologize for doing so, as he didn’t see the sign beforehand.
@Vice4Life – Zeus wouldn’t have to apologize, as he always fights with No Holds Barred.
Is there anything more 80’s than a beefy pro-wrestler snarling to the camera, rotoscoped in front of a green screen of Old Glory in the bkacground?
That’s not rotoscope, it’s chromakey. Apart from that, no, there’s nothing more 80s.
Freedom? I figured it would taste like sawdust and backhair.
I was going to go with sweat and stale cheetos, but similar premise.
Glad to see polka-dot Dusty made it onto the cake, eeef you weeeellll.
The polka-dot Dusty card in SuperCard is 100% garbage, and it makes me really, really sad.
Vince still can’t let it go?
Sting made it onto Hacksaw’s cake. All the +1s to this guy.
That looks more like Hercules Hernandez with a short cut than Duggan IMO.