The Hacksaw Jim Duggan Wedding Cake Exists And Probably Tastes Like Freedom

HOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Hey there, tough guy. Getting married? Tired of traditional wedding cakes that taste and look like cake? Wish you could eat the body of a 290-pound American patriot in his underwear? Wish it could be covered in action figures?

Two things:

1. How are you getting married?

2. Here you go:

Courtesy of Instagram user aschoultz comes the Hacksaw Jim Duggan groomsman cake, featuring a scale replica WWE Hall of Famer (and his signature 2×4) hoisting a choice assortment of collectables, including action figures of Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior and the Bushwhackers. A few WCW figures made it in as well. I see Sting up at the top, and Sid Vicious on the bottom. Also … Hacksaw Jim Duggan?

Okay, theory: Jim Duggan (regular, 6-foot-3 Jim Duggan) figured out a way to either command a giant Jim Duggan golem or possibly a mech, and the cake is telling the story of when he piloted it into a Royal Rumble. That’s why Big Duggan has so many of them over his head. He’s collecting them on an enormous green top hat (?) and throwing them out.

Regardless, +1 forever to the guy with the Jim Duggan cake. HOOOOOOOOOOOOO!