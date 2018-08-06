The Miz Called His Feud With Daniel Bryan A ‘Slap In The Face’

The Miz isn’t happy with Daniel Bryan’s return to WWE, and he made that very clear in an appearance on E! Network. Miz appeared with his wife, Maryse, on E! News in promotion of their show Miz and Mrs. and went off on Bryan for everything from his movement to WWE SmackDown to the support Bryan gets from fans over wrestlers like himself.

Miz said that Bryan is “very good at being endearing” and being an “underdog” but says that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s an “elite” wrestler like himself, especially after taking off some considerable time until his return earlier this year.

“Daniel Brian is very good at being endearing. Like, you wanna root for this guy every single time. You want to cheer for him. He’s that underdog and he’s very passionate about his work in WWE. Those are the good things I can say about Daniel. Daniel was one of the best WWE in-ring performers four years ago. He was incredible. He was on a roll that kind of what I’m on right now. I’m an elite-level talent.”

