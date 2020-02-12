Despite there not actually being any discernible qualifications for becoming one, the Miz certainly has put up a career that should guarantee him a WWE Hall Of Fame induction one day. He’s held the Intercontinental Championship eight times, he’s one of only 14 grand slam champions in WWE history, he successfully cashed in the Money In The Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship and he even main-evented WrestleMania 27 in 2011.

It’s that last part that the Miz has built so much of his “A-Lister” character on in recent years, and it’s likely also the part that motivated the Miz to take to social media last night with an outrageous assertion: