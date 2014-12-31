The Miz Says He’ll Beat The Neon Off RiFF RaFF If He Makes It To WWE

Remember when news broke about Hulk Hogan reportedly training rapper MTV RiFF RaFF as a wrestler so he could “get that neon belt” in WWE? If he makes it that far he’ll have stiff competition from MTV Mike Mizanin.
TMZ ran into The Miz (and Dolph Ziggler!) at LAX and asked them about Riff Raff’s chances of making it to the show. Miz is very diplomatic, saying he’d never shy someone away from trying to accomplish their dreams, but reassures Loitering Paparazzo that he’ll take him out if it makes it. The Miz is bigger than Hulk Hogan, after all.
Check it out:
All I can say is, stranger things have happened. Kevin Federline’s got a pinfall on John Cena.
Miz hanging out with Ziggler, but staying in character as a smug heel? Kayfabe isn’t dead- kayfabe is a shambling abomination risen from the grave.
Dude, Miz and Zigg are the same dude. Same character, Same gimmick, Same expressions, different abs, same home city, same place in WWE.
THEIR HAIR IS WAY DIFFERENT!!!
@the9: They’re even wearing the same outfit!
They’re both from Cleveland but they say they’re from Hollywood, two completely different Hollywoods.
If this happens, and I really don’t want it to but don’t doubt it will, we need to bring back the No Limit Soldiers and the ICP. It’s not so we can see a resurgence of rappers in pro wrestling, but so we can lock that arena and burn it down.
I really miss the Oddities! Even the theme song
BIG SWOLL!
@Burnsy Say what you will about ICP(and there’s plenty of shitty things you could say, they’re awful), but they spend a hell of a lot of money running a wrestling company that makes none, just because they love pro graps. That’s pretty cool, and there are a lot of older wrestlers who probably couldn’t get booked in a fed with more than 20 people in the crowd who are making a living because of them. I mean, is anyone else going to pay Greg Valentine a livable wage to wrestle in 2014?
I will admit that ICP rifftrax commentary on JCW matches have been the best part of the last few Botchamanias.
Funk’s book actually made me respect ICP from a wrestling promoter standpoint, still don’t like them or their music/fans but their wrestling stuff is entertaining.
Please tell the Miz to shut up about this guy.
Here’s hoping Ziggler is recruiting guys to beat the shit out of Cena on Raw
No, he shouldn’t shut up about this guy.
We should ALL shut up about this guy so he just disappears.
Anyone else read this headline as “The Miz Says He’ll Beat Off [something something]”?
Same here
What sort of hell are we in, where Miz is the heavy who is defending “THIS BUISNESS.”
Cena basically no selling an F’ing field goal kick to the nuts still gets me
So anyone else disappointed Damien Mizdow was not behind him mimicking the conversation?
I know i am.
Is his name really “MTV Riff Raff”?
Because that’s a really stupid name.
Brock Lesnar in a Taipei Death Match or nothing.
Can’t wait to see Riff Raff telling Dr. Frank N. Furter he really respects him backstage.
the miz seems legit cool. i can’t wait till him and ziggler get old and rest on their laurels and end up using “from the same region” as a gimmick
I love Ziggler referring to Zach Ryder as “the kid” even though Ziggler’s only been with the company a year longer
It could be because he’s 5 years older (I didn’t realize Ryder was so young)
Doesn’t matter. still love it
Believe
That!
Twin magic with machine gun kelly.
Ehh rather see MGK and YelaWolf before RR, tho he does make me the of Graves with blue braids in that pic.
Riff Raff? Ring rat? I don’t buy that!
Damn, now I kind of want to hang out with The Miz.
Where the hell is Mizdow?