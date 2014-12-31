The Miz Says He’ll Beat The Neon Off RiFF RaFF If He Makes It To WWE

#Rappers #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.31.14 33 Comments

Remember when news broke about Hulk Hogan reportedly training rapper MTV RiFF RaFF as a wrestler so he could “get that neon belt” in WWE? If he makes it that far he’ll have stiff competition from MTV Mike Mizanin.

TMZ ran into The Miz (and Dolph Ziggler!) at LAX and asked them about Riff Raff’s chances of making it to the show. Miz is very diplomatic, saying he’d never shy someone away from trying to accomplish their dreams, but reassures Loitering Paparazzo that he’ll take him out if it makes it. The Miz is bigger than Hulk Hogan, after all.

Check it out:

All I can say is, stranger things have happened. Kevin Federline’s got a pinfall on John Cena.

