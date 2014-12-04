The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 6: Pimpinela Ain’t Easy

– Last week was Thanksgiving, so this week we’re doubling-up on Lucha Underground recaps. I posted my review of episode 5 earlier today, so make sure you’ve read that before continuing. If you’d like to read about previous episodes, head over to the Lucha Underground tag page.
– As we mentioned earlier, you can watch these shows the legal way by having El Rey Network or UniMás. The El Rey website says streaming episodes are “coming soon,” so that’s something to look forward to.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. These reports don’t get as much play as WWE stuff because fewer people are watching, but they’re great shows, so help them out.
Please click through for the Over/Under on Lucha Underground episode 6 from December 3, 2014.
Drago’s gotten a lot of really good character development for a guy that never talks
I guess that’s a testament both to how good this show is and how good Dario Cueto is, but I do think it’s weird that he’s the fifth guy to get and origin story (After Star, Puma, Muertes, and Cuerno) despite there being other, more important guys on the show
I don’t think he needs it yet. Learning about him as we go is fun. He’s a good enough actor to convey all that stuff. You’ve gotta buffer the guys who aren’t as natural with good backstories.
The wait is over!
I love what a difference having a small motivated roster makes. I hope they stay away from jobbers though. Famous b was pointless. Mil muertes is already over.
It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for them to have a bigger ancillary roster who just don’t need to be used that often in terms of presenting a wrestling product. Who wouldn’t enjoy Timothy Thatcher being a total asshole to Johnny Mundo for a month and a half? But the show is SO character and narrative-based that it seems unfeasible for them to have a larger universe like that.
Sexy Star is pretty much my everything. RS <3 SS 4 Ever.
Taya > Sexy
Listen, I just got this tattoo. I’m not changing it now.
What the hell is that weird-ass roll-up/backslide/ankle-hook pin that Drago uses? He won his first match against King Cuerno with it, and he used it again on this episode. Does it have a name? ‘Cuz I want to give that name to my first born child.
the Skayde Special a move made popular by Jorge “Skayde” Rivera a luchador who helped train a lot of Chikara guys until a few years back because of some issues between him and Quack
Thank you! I knew someone smarter than me must be reading these comments.
Incidentally, Fénix is how you spell Phoenix in Spanish.
And pronounced differently, naturally.
But what it is spelled backwards?
Some thoughts:
Did Dario Cueto lick his fingers after peeing?
Mundo needs to put on a fucking shirt.
Seeing Drago’s tongue ripped off and lying in the ring is great.
Pimpinela ain’t no Cassandro El Exótico.
Please hire, Cassandro El Exótico, Mr. Cueto.
Just a question: How come when Pimpinela forcibly kisses a guy it’s all good and you’re mad they cut it from the broadcast, but when a male wrestler forcibly kisses a woman y’all freak out about it. Why the double standard? Just wondering.
Beyond that, another awesome episode. The Drago vignette was so phenomenal. These vignettes are just on another level.
I get your point, but I think it’s more acceptable here because the power level is equal, or even unbalanced in SoH’s favor, as gay men are seen as weaker. It’s a whole different thing when you have the more powerful side taking advantage of the weaker side.
On a side note. I know they introduce a title, but part of me wishes all these people just keep feuding over money and keys forever.
Has more to do with context. WWE and TNA are horribly misogynistic so when they do it reinforces their shitty morals. I’m pretty sure chavo guerrero forcibly kissed sexy star a couple weeks back and no one had an issue with it (at least I didnt). Primarily because I trust that the show sees it the same way I do.
I think it is mainly because when a man forcibly kisses a woman in wrestling, that man is usually the face and getting cheered for it.
All about context. It’s not a double standard when you pay attention to what people are doing, why they’re doing it and how they’re being received beyond “did they do it y/n.”
Fair enough. My curiosity has been sated. Thank you for the replies, folks.
Brandon, I’m absolutely with you on wanting to lose a match/get my soul eaten by Mil Muertes.
The post-murder shenanigans are worth it.
Maybe Cuerno is talking about a general “hunt” and not his hunt for Drago specifically.
Also Drago is the best thing.
[www.socalprowrestling.com] As for Famous B, he used to be token black guy for this shitty indie deal. Now they have at least three black guys because progress!
Drago being an actual dragon makes me do happy dances every time I think about it. From the El Rey network site: “Drago is a dead dragon that has come back to life as a human being. With his fearsome green flame and a corkscrew that leaves his fans breathless, he looms as the new idol that lucha libre has been waiting for.”
holy shit
I don’t have El Réy, but I do have the Spanish channel it is on and it is even more amazing! Only down side, Catrina is the worst Spanish speaker ever which makes it even better. All hail Lucha Underground!
So no mention that Pentagon Jr and Fenix are real-life brothers in spite of them wrestling one another, eh? I wonder if that’ll be brought up down the line, or if it will remain outside of the storylines?
Sexy Star is a fucking badass.
Love the article, though I need to ask one question
What’s more homophobic? El Rey not showing the kiss, or El Rey having Pimpernela Escarlita debut on Lucha Underground?
I don’t even know what you’re getting at, but I assume it’s a baity thing about gay characters existing. Not showing the kiss was unnecessarily guarded was the point.
the exotics as they are called are the funniest thing in AAA. i hope they bring in super porky.
Not at all dude. I’m asking about the gimmick itself. As talented as Escarlita is, on a personal level, I see it as a giant stereotype of gay males, and while I find him entertaining, I am also a bit offended.
It’s a gay stereotype that I wish were dropped demonstrating. Unfortunately, there aren’t a large number of openly gay/bi wrestlers that I know of, so the stereotype will take a while to be broken. Not complaining about gay characters,just the stereotype being used.
one of the most entertaining match i have ever seen involved pimpinela escarlata. mixed gay and female wrestlers in a steel cage. sounds very silly but this was truly on the best matches i ever seen.
[www.youtube.com]
Watching NXT and Lucha Underground back-to-back is probably the best 2 hours of wrestling every week. And it’s still shorter than RAW!
Best line of the episode…explaining the exotics…”Wrestlers like georgeous George…Adrian Street…Miz”
I’ll take Son Of Havoc’s soothing radio voice over the Ole-Anderson’s-in-gorilla-speaking-into-a-voice-changer promo he cut a few weeks back.
Matt Striker hasn’t bothered me nearly as much as everyone else. He calls matches like he’s watching real fights, has knowledge of what the people are doing in the ring, builds up characters and continues storylines during matches. He called an exotico match and a mixed tag match, and the worst thing he said was “Fenix is trying to defend Sexy Star.” Considering the work Rene, JBL, King, Cole and Taz do on a weekly basis as an alternative, I can live with Striker.
I think Matt Striker is the worst commentator of all time. With the exception of Taz, all those people you mentioned are hamstrung by the current WWE style of commentary moreso than their actual ability. Striker talks about the match, sure, but in this ridiculously overblown and smug style. He’s the worst kind of unfunny guy, the type that thinks he’s hilarious.
Calling him the worst commentator of all time shows either an incredible bias or you’re brand new to wrestling. There’s no way you can watch the last two episodes of Lucha and hate him that much without already having a problem with him from his WWE days or because the internet told you to hate him.
Oh yeah, I obviously have a problem with him from his WWE days, but I was hoping out from under McMahon’s thumb he would be a bit better. I can’t think of a single time I enjoyed any of his work. There might be worse commentators out there on the indies or such, but in terms of your high-profile pro commentators he is the pits as far as I’m concerned.
The dig against Miz during the exotico entrance was so forced. Striker is entering the Alex Riley zone of bad commentary.