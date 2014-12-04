The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Episode 6: Pimpinela Ain’t Easy

#Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.04.14 43 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– Last week was Thanksgiving, so this week we’re doubling-up on Lucha Underground recaps. I posted my review of episode 5 earlier today, so make sure you’ve read that before continuing. If you’d like to read about previous episodes, head over to the Lucha Underground tag page.

– As we mentioned earlier, you can watch these shows the legal way by having El Rey Network or UniMás. The El Rey website says streaming episodes are “coming soon,” so that’s something to look forward to.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. These reports don’t get as much play as WWE stuff because fewer people are watching, but they’re great shows, so help them out.

Please click through for the Over/Under on Lucha Underground episode 6 from December 3, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSBIG RYCKCHAVO GUERRERODARIO CUETODRAGOEL REY NETWORKEXOTICOSFAMOUS BFENIXIVELISSEJOHN MORRISONJOHNNY MUNDOKING CUERNOKONNANLUCHA LIBRELUCHA UNDERGROUNDLUCHA UNDERGROUND SEASON 1MATT STRIKERMIL MUERTESPENTAGON JRPIMPINELA ESCARLATAPRINCE PUMAPRO WRESTLINGSEXY STARSON OF HAVOCVAMPIRO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP