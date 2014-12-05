The Rock Congratulated Batista On His Role As ‘Mr. Hinx’ In The Next James Bond Movie

Yesterday the title and cast for the next James Bond movie, Spectre, was announced, and somewhat lost amongst all the excitement was the fact that Dave Bautista (or just plain ol’ Batista to us wrestling nerds) has once again landed a role in a major blockbuster that just requires him to look scary and not do much acting. Batista will be playing the movie’s heavy Mr. Hinx, and the official 007 Twitter dropped a picture of the character…
Wait, Mr. Hinx? Does that mean he’s the he-version of Halle Berry’s Jinx from Die Another Day?
So, does the white leather belt go under Batista’s cardigan, or…
It’s pretty clear at this point Batista’s Hollywood success isn’t going to just be a one-off fluke, so now The Rock, who kind of turned a blind eye to Batista up until now, is his now his best buddy. Rocky made sure to congratulate Batista on his new role on Twitter…
Gotta say, I’m happy for Batista. He’s found his niche and is killing it. That said, that shot of Mr. Hinx isn’t nearly as over-the-top and gaudy as it should be for a Bond film. The movie’s costume designers should let Batista dress himself.
Now that’s a f*cking supervillian.
I’d rock that outfit
i do not think so.rock is very heavy and you can learn more about rock from my site.john cena is my favourite wrestler and i have the whole biography of all my wrestler super starts.get me in my site .[tanimsghostgossips.blogspot.com] do not forget to knock me in g+ and fb.thank u
He was the one of the few good things in the Man with the Iron Fists movie so I’m not surprised. I have a feeling he won’t be in a WWE ring for a while.
Dude clearly has a fantastic agent, because he keeps finding these roles where he doesn’t really need to act, but still steals the movie.
The only good part of that movie was the opening scene.
And Russel Crowe fucking ruined it. Horrible accent too.
I was so sure my wife was going to love either Rocket Raccoon or Groot the most out of any of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, hell, maybe even Star Lord because she’s a huge Chris Pratt fan. Turns out her favorite character was Drax. Go figure.
Dude’s got a natural charisma. And it’s not that OVERLY-charismatic, forced charisma, hi Dwayne Johnson.
Wow, did not know this. Big ups to Batista, has been on a tear lately. Completely agree @Nate Birch.
I dunno, man. He’s cracking his knuckles while wearing a cardigan! That’s classic Big Dave stuff in my book.
True, the cardigan is nice touch, but it should be like, bright lavender.
Blue. Day-glo blue.
He is dressed like my English teacher in one of those photos.
Your english teacher has a belly button tattoo?
Honestly, I’m happy for the guy. Sure there are times we hate him and times we love him, but going out of your best profession and trying to do something new in a place that can be tough is impressive. Congratz Dave, keep being everyone super strong sidekick! (I say that with no disrespect).
I’m happy for Big Dave. Getting a role in a Bond flick, even as a mostly non-spoken henchman, can very well immortalize you forever and ever.
Damn it, he looks good in that cardigan. One more point for my girlfriend, who wants me to wear one of those god-awful things.
I wonder when Dave comes back if the fans will actually cheer for him now?
In riddick he played that big gamook.
My mistake *jamook
Seriously? The point of the article is “The Rock tweets congrats to Batista.” EPIC.
The point was for Birch to reach and be shitty about the Rock. Which is usually Brandon’s job.
That’s awesome for Big Dave. I’m even more excited that The Rock was cast as Maui in Disney’s upcoming animated musical.