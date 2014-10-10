The Rock Doesn’t Want To Compete At WrestleMania So He Can Protect His Best Asset

According to TMZ, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson” doesn’t think he’ll participate in WrestleMania, because he might get hit in the face.
Recently The Wrestling Observer reported that a match with Triple H was set to happen. So which non-committal speculation is to be believed?
Johnson has no less than eight films announced or in post-production, which leads you to wonder just how much time he’d actually have to devote to a match at WrestleMania. This is a staggering workload for anyone, let alone someone who seems to get gassed walking to the ring. With so much of his life devoted to film, it makes sense that he wouldn’t want to risk injuring himself again. Or maybe The Rock could stand to elicit a few tips from someone who works through similar concerns on a weekly basis:
omg- what if. . . what if the Rock starts the buildup, and decides to make Tyler his stunt double, hotshotting him to a WM match with Triple H?
HHH will take on The Rock’s stunt double, Dwaynien Rockdow, instead.
*facepalm*
Does nobody in wrestling journalism do their own research anymore? Rock was never “set” to have a match with Triple H at Wrestlemania. He had a pre-taped segment with HHH on Smackdown this week, Dave Meltzer said, “Well, this has to mean a match is happening right?” and suddenly Wrestling Inc.com and With Spandex are saying DAVE MELTZER HAS CONFIRMED ROCK HAS SIGNED FOR A MATCH AT WRESTLEMANIA.
For crying out loud.
it’s jokes, friend
plus, it’s referred to in this post as “non-committal speculation.” Not sure how much more dismissive of wrestling news culture it could be.
I’VE READ THE HEADLINE AND THAT’S ALLS I’S NEEDS TO READS!!!!
Serious business. Serious THIS business.
Sorry, all I remember is coming to with a splitting headache and my post submitted to the internet. I’ll exercise more discretion in the future.
Come on now. Everybody knows the Alka-Seltzer fella is always right.
Do you know what this confirms? The Rock V CM Punk WM 31.
I’d love to see Punk come back just to lose to another old famous guy.
@Brandon Punk vs. Duggan. Let’s make it happen.
Not just any old famous guy, SAME old famous guy.
I’d love to see that purely to see Punk pull off an HBK/Hogan style troll. If you’re gonna burn a bridge, burn it magnificently.
OMG, just kick out of every Rock Bottom at 1, stand up during the People’s Elbow then fall back down in time for the Rock to hit his ribs on the mat, then get pinned off an Irish Whip. (never gonna happen for many reasons, but it’d be so awesome)
I rewatched Rock vs Punk at Royal Rumble last week. I’d forgotten he beat him with the People’s Elbow :/
Why would you do that to yourself!?
Punk vs The Shockmaster is confirmed for WM31.
Did the WWE go meta with the Miz character being the real life Rock?
To be honest I don’t know why he came back in the first place. Hell gets tons of movie offers and a box office star, why risk injury in the ring? I didn’t like the way he broke Punk’s reign, but I give him props for coming back.
Could a Fandango/Breeze tag team called the beautiful people work? I would prefer they merge the US/Intercontinental belts and make a lightweight belt, but since that won’t happen, I want to protect Breeze.
I’d like to see the Cruiserweight title be reinstated for the likes of Zayn, (who will use it as a launching pad until he moves up the ladder) Neville, Kofi, Cara, Kidd, Gabriel, Breeze etc. Especially now with the possibilities of Noble and Mercury wrestling again it would be useful.
He nearly missed the filming of Hercules after Wrestlemania 29 which I think was a pretty big wakeup call for him. He wants to wrestle, but not at the expense of his film career. While it would have been cool to see a Triple H/Rock match up for nostalgia’s sake, it’s probably for the best that he’s bowing out.
I thought the Rock loved the WWE and it was his home and he wanted to wrestle? WERE THOSE JUST LIES, DWAYNE?!
+1
I miss fat faced The Rock with sideburns. Now that was a face worth protecting.
That was the best Rock.