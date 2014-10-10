The Rock Doesn’t Want To Compete At WrestleMania So He Can Protect His Best Asset

According to TMZ, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson” doesn’t think he’ll participate in WrestleMania, because he might get hit in the face.

Recently The Wrestling Observer reported that a match with Triple H was set to happen. So which non-committal speculation is to be believed?

The Rock — NO-GO FOR WRESTLEMANIA … Can’t Afford to Mess Up This Face!

Johnson has no less than eight films announced or in post-production, which leads you to wonder just how much time he’d actually have to devote to a match at WrestleMania. This is a staggering workload for anyone, let alone someone who seems to get gassed walking to the ring. With so much of his life devoted to film, it makes sense that he wouldn’t want to risk injuring himself again. Or maybe The Rock could stand to elicit a few tips from someone who works through similar concerns on a weekly basis:

tyler-breeze-fur-phone

