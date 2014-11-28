The Rock Recently Credited One Of His Classic Catchphrases To The Iron Sheik

#The Rock #Pro Wrestling #WWE
11.28.14 3 years ago 6 Comments
WLrocksheik

WWE/The Orchard

Hey, ever notice that, between the humbling threats, The Iron Sheik uses the term “jabroni” a lot? I always assumed he did it because The Rock does it, and Sheiky Baby wishes he was still a superstar like The Rock, but no, Rock only made the word famous. In a clip from upcoming documentary The Sheik (which we can’t post, but you can check out here) The Rock credits the pointy-booted one for giving him the word jabroni…

“I was very lucky to have coined the word ‘jabroni’ publicly, on TV, utilize it as part of my Rock speak and have it become part of pop-culture. When a lot of people think, ‘oh, jabroni, oh, yeah, yeah, it’s The Rock’s word.’ No, no, no, no. It’s not my word. It’s the Iron Sheik’s word.”

The Rock gives The Sheik credit for a lot more than a funny sounding work though…

“His impact on my career has really been profound. The wrestling business has always been a cutthroat business. There weren’t always a lot of guys at that time who took the time to bring me under their wings and share their insight and wisdom with me. I was humbled [ahem – ed] that he took such great time and care to mentor me. He was a hardass, but I appreciate that, and at that time, as a rookie, I needed that.”

Here’s a trailer for The Sheik, which actually looks refreshingly dignified and well-done for a late-career Iron Sheik project…

The Sheik hits various VOD platforms December 2nd, Bubba.

via The Post Game

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONPRO WRESTLINGSheiky BabyTHE IRON SHEIKthe rockThe SheikWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP