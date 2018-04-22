The Rock Thinks A Certain New NXT Superstar Will Be A Future WWE Champion

We didn’t see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at Raw 25 or WrestleMania this year (outside of a movie clip), but that doesn’t mean the People’s Champ is totally checked out from the wrestling world. He recently took to Twitter to issue some high praise to recent NXT signee Ricochet:

