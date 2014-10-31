The Rock Says He’s Never Done Steroids, Has ‘The Balls To Be Authentic’

In an interview with Fortune, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson spoke about his latest run with WWE, his critics, and the difficulties in transitioning from a superstar pro wrestler to the highest grossing star in Hollywood and back again.
It’s an interesting read, and we’d like you to bug out your eyes and dramatically turn your head to his comments about how he’s not on steroids.
“Training is my anchor. Being on a regimented schedule, setting a goal, failing at a goal. It’s the philosophies of being an athlete that carry me today… Sure, you get a lot of people out there who will suspect, and say sh*t. They want to negate the hard work you put in.”
We are in no position to comment on what the Rock has or hasn’t done and we don’t know the man personally, but it’s not a stretch or out of line to say it’s improbable for a guy to reach fully-mature adulthood and naturally go from this …
… to this.
To put it another way,
Note: the first pic should be “2003” instead of “1993,” but you get the idea.
If you’re mindlessly shouting HATER! HATER! at your computer screen and flailing for the page down button to leave a comment about jealousy, we’ll reiterate that hey, the man can do whatever he wants. It doesn’t really matter if action movie stars use performance enhancing drugs to look better. That’s probably 40% of their job. Nobody thinks Christian Bale went from The Machinist to playing Batman by following his macros. You also have to at least mention The Rock’s gynecomastia, which can be caused by genetics, but also by testosterone boosting supplements. He’s admitted to having breast reduction surgery for cosmetic purposes. Maybe you remember him wrestling in a track suit.
If “The Rock became The Rock by training and nothing else” seems totally reasonable, that’s cool. Here’s a quote that’ll even make YOU go, “haha what?” The Rock believes that he won WWE fans over during his recent WrestleMania appearances by being an authentic regular, and not because he’s an incredibly famous handsome guy wrestling fans know from movies and liked when they were younger.
“We set pay-per-view buy-rate records and attendance records each time… I think fans realized, ‘Wow, you’re back, and you committed for three years, and you don’t have to be here.’ I had the balls to be authentic.”
Gonna skip the diplomacy here and go straight for Rock Face Dot Gif.
I’d love to ask him how it feels to have become an unattractive monstrous mass of muscle. I mean good grief, dude, that looks excessive no matter how you get there.
I’m not the only one that thinks the first picture of The Rock (labeled 1993 when I think it is supposed to be 2003) looks way better than 2013’s Dwayne Johnson, am I?
I think thats a question better suited towards Scott Steiner.
@Immortal You can be the one to ask Scotty that question in person, I’m cool.
I think he’s still a pretty good-looking guy, but the tank top and weird pose aren’t doing him any favors in that picture. He also looked better with hair.
Committed to 5 matches in those 3 years. Authentic wrestler right there.
To be fair, you don’t tune in to see The Rock wrestle. It’s; “put your goddamned shirt on and pick up a microphone”.
@Krooner I don’t even enjoy that when he does it anymore.
I can count the number of times I enjoyed a promo of his since his come back in 2011 until this point in 2014 on my fingers if not on just the ones from one hand, while most others weren’t just normally bad or whatever but extremely lazy, childish and douchy.
I’ll never forget going to see Fast Six and people laughing and cursing in awe of Dwayne’s buttered up physique. It was too much for all of us.
Aren’t his tits fake?
I know that 1993 > 2013 > 2023 pic has been around a while, but I don’t think that can be 1993 Rock, can it? Looks more like it’s a 2003 Rock to me.
Pretty sure it is 2003 Rock. That looks like him around the time he did Walking Tall and the Rundown? Yeah. I think that is right.
This is like when Laron Landry DEFINITELY wasn’t on steroids.
He went from this: [nyrant.files.wordpress.com]
To this: [forums.steroid.com]
I’m going to go ahead and believe that he’s never taken steroids because there’s a big difference between ’03 when he has wrestling in different cities every week (or 5) and a bunch of movies to film, to 2013 when his job is to body build for a body building movie.
However, something he’s taking is causing brain damage. Really, you won fans over because you were a regular?
@RillBomanowski Thanks for adding to the discussion “brah”
Using the word brah seriously pretty much negates everything else said before it
I guess he had to get that mastectomy back in the Attitude Era because he was just worried people would be jealous about him not only having the biggest natural muscles but the biggest tits as well.
I think he is great in ‘Walking Tall’.
I believe it.
Yea sure he could be using, but hes been building his physique for a long time now.
That comparison pic is wrong also. Thats not him in 1993, thats like early 2000’s Rock. 1993 is him in the turtle neck.
The guy doesnt have to travel the world anymore wrestling 300 days of the year. He gets to train because thats his job now. Look amazing and he does it well. Hes a big ass dude and always has been. People dont realize how big he always was cause he was wrestling with guys who were 7′ tall.
I’m not 100% sold either way, but yeah it’s hard to wrestle 20 and 30 minute matches and be huge. Doesn’t make sense to be huge in that situation.
Out of wrestling, it’s a lot easier and actually sensible to follow a bodybuilding regimen
If you think the explanation for The Rock’s body transformation is the fact that he is no longer wrestling full time, then when John Cena stops wrestling full time, he is just going to transform into a real life Incredible Hulk. Same with Ryback.
When John Cena stops wrestling full time, he’s going to become Galactus.
The Rock isn’t on steroids, and “gullible” isn’t in the dictionary.
Maybe he doesn’t consider growth hormone to be a steroid.
Think the giveaway’s the hair – Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson still has a full head of hair, while Rock’s has been in decline since before that 2003 pic
I’ve always been on the fence with this topic in pro-wrestling. I understand the arguments against them in competitive sports but this is essentially a performance art: if guys (or gals, for that matter) want to take stuff for, I’ll call it “increased expressive capabilities,” who does it hurt? What’s the actual problem?
I agree on the principle that wrestlers (at least nowadays) should be allowed to take whatever they want, whenever they want as long as it doesn’t dangerously impair them in the ring or risk them hurting their opponent. It’s their choice and they can live or die with the consequences.
But, really, the reason they have drug testing is mostly PR. They don’t want another steroid trial and they certainly don’t want another Benoit. True, Vince is probably more compassionate for his wrestlers than the owner of an NFL franchise is, but he’s a business man and thinks of himself as a “self-made” millionaire. It’s simply not in his nature to want to help Balls Mahoney or whoever get off the sauce ten years after he was last employed.
The reason I personally prefer that they do ban steroids and have a Wellness Policy is because there have been more useless, talentless meatheads that washed out of competitive bodybuilding in wrestling than there have been actually talented wrestlers. In that narrow sense, pro wrestling, at least at the WWE level, is a competitive sport. Since the 50s, promoters have tended towards larger wrestlers since they seem more spectacular and and are easier to see from the back row. But now WWE has 12 HD cameras. If one of their wrestlers can’t appear larger-than-life, then it’s Kevin Dunn’s fault.
Aaaaaaaaaaaannnd back around to a Kevin Dunn burn. Lol I love it. That guy… really, he’s a fascinating example of the cover perfectly revealing the book.
Well, HGH ain’t steroids, right?
Yeah, and Hulk Hogan just relied on vitamins and prayers, brother.
#Needles2Asses
The Rock in 2023? A big stone of rock.
Lol at the few people here who believe him. In real life Rock doesn’t give a shit about using (in fact he probably loves doing it), he just has to say these things to appease the sponsors. All fitness people have to, even freaking Phil Heath claims natty.
No way Phil is natural.
@Jay Greene I think that’s his point
Whatever the case the built up body mass and the time away from cardiovascular excercise(sp?) and away from the ring means all he does now in the ring is either talk or lie down. Bigger muscles -> Less stamina.
Bet he does HGH like Stallone.
I think he spent less time wrestling in three years than Cesaro or Ziggler do in a week (counting their house show stuff). Maybe two, depending on how in the dog house they are that particular week.
Hell, Ziggler had as many televised matches this week (one on Raw and two on Smackdown, technically) as Rock worked in the entire build to WM 29. So regardless of his juicing or not, he’s a fuckin’ clown if he thinks him “committing” for three years meant shit.
Look, I know that admitting to steroid use kills your career, but I also know that interviews and questions in said interviews are pre-planned, So if Ariana Grande has a clause saying she can only have film and photos taken from the left side of her face, then the rock can tell them “no steroid questions” ahead of time to.
Typical Uproxx taking Rock’s comments the wrong way.
As for the Steroids he didnt even say he never used him. Sure he dodged it but this title was bait. Plus not even the year thats wrong on that photo but the angle and positioning of Rock makes him look a lot bigger than he actually was. Plus his tshirt is puffy to emphasize the size of his character. Its a puffed out shirt. That was during Pain and gain. The picture below is from the same day. Doesn’t even look as big.
As for the wrestling part, Dont know why people always have a fit over what this man says these days. I highly doubt when he said coming back authentic he meant being a regular. Or even remotely talking about winning fans over this way
He was simply saying that he went out and committed to three straight years of WWE material all while juggling another full time profession in movies. He wrestled, he cut promos, he played the douchebag Rock character that MOST people loved and still loved till this day. He still pops in from time to time . Things he didnt do for 7 years. 7 years. Despite what Uproxx thinks. Its what fans had been wanting him to do. The general consensus was that Rock just needed to come back and do one more match and one more promo, but he went out and exceeded just that.
Thats what Rock is talking about why he feels he mostly won fans over. And he’s right.
The title of the post is completely misleading. In the actual article, he says he tried them when he was 18. I’m not that I’m saying that he hasn’t since then, but the title of the post should really be changed for the sake of accuracy.
Also, to assume that by saying he hasn’t done steroids since he was 18 means that he doesn’t do any performance enhancers is comical. There is no implication on his part or on the part of the author that he hasn’t and doesn’t do massive quantities of HGH.
