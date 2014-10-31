The Rock Says He’s Never Done Steroids, Has ‘The Balls To Be Authentic’

In an interview with Fortune, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson spoke about his latest run with WWE, his critics, and the difficulties in transitioning from a superstar pro wrestler to the highest grossing star in Hollywood and back again.

It’s an interesting read, and we’d like you to bug out your eyes and dramatically turn your head to his comments about how he’s not on steroids.

“Training is my anchor. Being on a regimented schedule, setting a goal, failing at a goal. It’s the philosophies of being an athlete that carry me today… Sure, you get a lot of people out there who will suspect, and say sh*t. They want to negate the hard work you put in.”

We are in no position to comment on what the Rock has or hasn’t done and we don’t know the man personally, but it’s not a stretch or out of line to say it’s improbable for a guy to reach fully-mature adulthood and naturally go from this …

… to this.

To put it another way,

Note: the first pic should be “2003” instead of “1993,” but you get the idea.

If you’re mindlessly shouting HATER! HATER! at your computer screen and flailing for the page down button to leave a comment about jealousy, we’ll reiterate that hey, the man can do whatever he wants. It doesn’t really matter if action movie stars use performance enhancing drugs to look better. That’s probably 40% of their job. Nobody thinks Christian Bale went from The Machinist to playing Batman by following his macros. You also have to at least mention The Rock’s gynecomastia, which can be caused by genetics, but also by testosterone boosting supplements. He’s admitted to having breast reduction surgery for cosmetic purposes. Maybe you remember him wrestling in a track suit.

If “The Rock became The Rock by training and nothing else” seems totally reasonable, that’s cool. Here’s a quote that’ll even make YOU go, “haha what?” The Rock believes that he won WWE fans over during his recent WrestleMania appearances by being an authentic regular, and not because he’s an incredibly famous handsome guy wrestling fans know from movies and liked when they were younger.

“We set pay-per-view buy-rate records and attendance records each time… I think fans realized, ‘Wow, you’re back, and you committed for three years, and you don’t have to be here.’ I had the balls to be authentic.”

Gonna skip the diplomacy here and go straight for Rock Face Dot Gif.