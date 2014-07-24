The Rock Will Cut Promos On People Who’ve Wronged You If You Call Them During An Interview

The Rock is doing press for Hercules everywhere he can, whether it’s The Tonight Show, Reddit or ESPN.
His latest stop is to talk to the cats at Screen Junkies … specifically one cat whose Rock fandom overpowers any journalistic intent he might’ve walked into the interview with. They’ve run into one another before (back when Rock was promoting Pain & Gain), so their talk quickly devolves into how the Rock’s his best friend and Rock cutting promos on people over the phone.
It’s delightful. Philosophically it’s like the Rock holding the Internet’s hand and helping them through tough issues like bullying and The Friendzone. He’s supposed to be the people’s champion, after all.
If the Rock ever stops by UPROXX to promote, I’m calling dibs on that interview. “Excuse me, Rock, I need you to threaten to turn something sideways and stick it straight up their candy ass. If they mention me talking shit about you, they’re lying, just keep turning and shoving.”
The rock can be entertaining, sadly he’s doing promo work for a movie that looks anything but.
Movie’s gonna be shit, but he’s The Rock. He makes anything tolerable.
Except this movie. Anything except this movie.
And the WrestleMania that he hosted. Also awful.
And “Once in a lifetime”.
@NitroHazelton I’m blissfully unaware of whatever that is.
@NitroHazelton “Once in a Lifetime” was still vastly better than “Twice in a Lifetime”.
If the Rock stops by and you don’t get him, that’d be a grave injustice.
But if were to happen, you might want to enlist his help in your feud.
You’re going to get him to call everyone who kept tweeting you around Slammy time last year, aren’t you?
I’m not sure he’s got time to talk to 6 million people.
Just make sure you call him “The” Rock. You don’t need an Samoan Psycho on top of your American Psycho.
+1
He said “it doesnt matter!” to the Bully. I love it. It brought back some good Rock memories
Meh. He said it doesn’t matter. He didn’t say IT DOESN’T MATTER. Huge difference.
It’s the Rock vs Lance Hoyt feud we’ve been waiting for all this time.
Rock always seems like he’s just “off” from “getting it”. He did a Reddit AMA and it bordered on, “Let’s talk about Rampart”.
I blame Brett Ratner for how terrible Hercules looks, not The Rock. Also, I’d love to see a Brandon interview with him:
“So, I won’t apologize for giving you crap about Vicki, but I will apologize for siding with CM Punk during your feud because…uh…apparently, you were right.”
I blame Brett Ratner for everything terrible.
Don’t make me like you Dwayne
Rock slow down, you’re sucking up all the ‘likable’ in the universe.
I wish my nickname was tripod. }}:>( {Irish/Klingon Kurse}
“I’ll call you collect” The Rock is pretty funny when he wants to be
I…weirdly love the Rock right now. He’s actually great as long as he’s nowhere near wrestling.
exactly.
Rock is about as likable as a “slightly out of touch due to self-involvement handsome millionaire jock” can get. He’s your favorite person you met at a party that you become Facebook friends with and then get kinda sick of.
also, exactly.
Teenage me still MARK THE F@CK OUT when his music hits or he gets on the mic. Adult me likes his music…..
Well, if you can make it happen, there’s your backup in your feud.
“After years of running The Rock down, Brandon Stroud receives the shock of a lifetime when none other than The Great One comes to his aid in his confrontation with The American Psycho, Lance Hoyt.”
Wrestling storytelling gold, right there.
It’s……it’s The Roooooooooooooock! *Jerry Lawler voice* I think I’d cry if my all time favorite pro wrestler showed up on a phone to tell me I suck.