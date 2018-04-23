The Rock Confirmed Vince McMahon Had WrestleMania 34 Plans For Him

#Wrestlemania 34 #Ronda Rousey #The Rock #WWE
04.23.18 2 hours ago

YouTube

Despite a solid opening weekend for The Rock’s movie Rampage, The Great One is still plugging away with media obligations.

A recent conversation turned to WrestleMania 34, which Rock insisted he wouldn’t attend (a promise he kept). Apparently, a prior engagement kept him from showing up, but discussions were in place for The Rock to take a break from promoting the film and get back in the squared circle.

Here’s what Rocky said, via KISS FM UK (h/t Fightful.com):

“Matter of fact, Vince McMahon and I were talking about two months ago trying to figure out what I was going to do if I went back to WrestleMania. He pitched me this really great idea that I’d get involved in a tag match with Ronda Rousey who is of course incredible and I’m very proud of her,” said The Rock. “We couldn’t make it work this time because I was in Shanghai. But, who knows down the line?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Ronda Rousey#The Rock#WWE
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYthe rockWrestleMania 34WWE

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 7 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP