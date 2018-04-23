The Rock Confirmed Vince McMahon Had WrestleMania 34 Plans For Him

Despite a solid opening weekend for The Rock’s movie Rampage, The Great One is still plugging away with media obligations.
A recent conversation turned to WrestleMania 34, which Rock insisted he wouldn’t attend (a promise he kept). Apparently, a prior engagement kept him from showing up, but discussions were in place for The Rock to take a break from promoting the film and get back in the squared circle.
Here’s what Rocky said, via KISS FM UK (h/t Fightful.com):
“Matter of fact, Vince McMahon and I were talking about two months ago trying to figure out what I was going to do if I went back to WrestleMania. He pitched me this really great idea that I’d get involved in a tag match with Ronda Rousey who is of course incredible and I’m very proud of her,” said The Rock. “We couldn’t make it work this time because I was in Shanghai. But, who knows down the line?”
