The Rock went from being the ideal pick for Ronda Rousey’s partner at WrestleMania 34 to apparently not being in the building at all on Sunday in New Orleans.

It was just three years ago that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H cut off an in-ring promo by the Rock, who brought Rousey into a WWE ring for the first time and set the wheels in motion for an eventual match by rag-dolling the King of Kings.