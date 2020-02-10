The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Has Officially Started Training With WWE

Simone Garcia Johnson has made it clear for a long time that she wants to be a pro wrestler. As the daughter of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, grandaughter of Rocky Johnson , and great-grandaughter of Peter Maivia, she has an unusually impressive pedigree for the job. So now that she’s officially an adult — her 18th birthday was last summer — WWE has wasted no time in signing her and starting her training.

WWE announced today that Simone Johnson has reported to the Performance Center in Orlando to officially start training to be a WWE Superstar. Considering that this has been her goal for years, she probably got a head start on some of the training she’ll need, so it’s hard to say how long it will be before she debuts in the ring.

On the other hand, hopefully she doesn’t get pushed before she’s ready, because there’s a lot of pressure on her as a fourth-generation wrestler and the daughter of one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. Just look at the way some people talk about Charlotte Flair and you can see how hard a woman can work to become one of the best and still have people saying “she’s only here because of her dad.”

Simone seems to have a solid work ethic, though, and she’s definitely got the genes, so hopefully we’ll get to see great things from this chip off the ol’ Rock.