The Rock’s Mother And Cousin Were Hit Head-On By A Drunk Driver This Week

This weekend was full of depressing news about avoidable car accidents, so it’s nice to share a story about one with a relieving ending and a positive message.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed through social media this weekend that his mother and cousin were in a head-on collision with a drunk driver and had miraculously survived unharmed. I don’t know why people are still so f*cking stupid and drunk driving in 2014, but here’s what it directly caused:
According to the report, the drunk driver had a suspended license, was trying to evade police and ran through an intersection. The car crossed the median and collided with The Rock’s family’s car. His mother suffered bruising in her lungs and chest, and his cousin broke her collarbone.
The Rock opened up about how he felt in the accompanying message.
My mom and cousin were struck head on by a drunk driver this week – they survived. My first reaction was to find the person who did this and do unrelenting harm to them. But then you realize the most important thing is that my family lived thru this and we can hug each other that much tighter these days. Hug your own family that much tighter today and be grateful you can look them in the eyes and say, “I love you”. Bear hugs and gratitude. Drunk driving accidents are 100% preventable. #ChoicesMatter
If you aren’t familiar with her, The Rock’s mother is Ata Maivia Johnson. You might’ve seen her at ringside during one of his big matches. She’s the daughter of wrestling legend “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and her marriage to former tag team champion “Soulman” Rocky Johnson is responsible for The Rock’s 100% Samoan heritage. His cousin is Lina Fanene, part of the great Anoa’i wrestling family. She began training at WWE’s Performance Center and has worked as a ring announcer at live NXT shows.
Everyone involved (and everybody in the world) is happy they’re okay. Don’t drink and drive, stupid, and hug your moms.
Was it Tony Stewart? Nah, he would have revved his engine and killed them.
Ridiculous. Just a few weeks ago, we had this high school girl killed by a drunk driver at an intersection. It is still incredible that people think they can get away with that these days.
I start getting worried if I have to drive with any alcohol because I never want to be that asshole. Stupid decision that takes way too many lives.
Rikishi wanted for questioning
He did it for the Rock?
I think the car they were in was the one the Rock got his mom as a birthday gift.
Scary stuff, glad to hear they’re doing ok.
There’s been too many deaths this year, Mae Young, Big Daddy V, Ultimate Warrior, 298 people blown up in an Ukraine plane, Tony Stewart knocking down Kevin Ward and now a drunk driver was close to killing The Rock’s mother and cousin.
I don’t think I’ll be able to take this this anywhere but on the bright side at least The Rock’s mother and cousin were able to survive it thankfully.
Not to sound like a horrible person, but since we know the Rock’s ladies are alright, any chance the drunk driver didnt survive? Be one less drunk to drive…….
If hoping for that makes you a horrible person, I’ll gladly be horrible.
Drunk drivers are the biggest assholes in the world, and every time they cause a crash I hope they’re dead. Even if it makes me a horrible person.
They didn’t make it through unharmed if they had BROKEN BONES.
yeah i noticed that
Glad they’re both okay.
Rock’s mom is also the daughter of bad ass promoter, Lia Maivia.
Oh Scott Hall, you rascal!!