The Rock’s Mother And Cousin Were Hit Head-On By A Drunk Driver This Week

#The Rock #Pro Wrestling #WWE NXT #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.11.14 12 Comments

The Rock's mom and cousin in car accident

This weekend was full of depressing news about avoidable car accidents, so it’s nice to share a story about one with a relieving ending and a positive message.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed through social media this weekend that his mother and cousin were in a head-on collision with a drunk driver and had miraculously survived unharmed. I don’t know why people are still so f*cking stupid and drunk driving in 2014, but here’s what it directly caused:

According to the report, the drunk driver had a suspended license, was trying to evade police and ran through an intersection. The car crossed the median and collided with The Rock’s family’s car. His mother suffered bruising in her lungs and chest, and his cousin broke her collarbone.

The Rock opened up about how he felt in the accompanying message.

My mom and cousin were struck head on by a drunk driver this week – they survived. My first reaction was to find the person who did this and do unrelenting harm to them. But then you realize the most important thing is that my family lived thru this and we can hug each other that much tighter these days. Hug your own family that much tighter today and be grateful you can look them in the eyes and say, “I love you”. Bear hugs and gratitude. Drunk driving accidents are 100% preventable. #ChoicesMatter

If you aren’t familiar with her, The Rock’s mother is Ata Maivia Johnson. You might’ve seen her at ringside during one of his big matches. She’s the daughter of wrestling legend “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and her marriage to former tag team champion “Soulman” Rocky Johnson is responsible for The Rock’s 100% Samoan heritage. His cousin is Lina Fanene, part of the great Anoa’i wrestling family. She began training at WWE’s Performance Center and has worked as a ring announcer at live NXT shows.

Everyone involved (and everybody in the world) is happy they’re okay. Don’t drink and drive, stupid, and hug your moms.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock#Pro Wrestling#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSACCIDENTSCAR ACCIDENTSdrunk driversDRUNK DRIVINGDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONLINA FANENENXTPRO WRESTLINGthe rockWWEWWE NXT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP