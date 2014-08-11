The Rock’s Mother And Cousin Were Hit Head-On By A Drunk Driver This Week

This weekend was full of depressing news about avoidable car accidents, so it’s nice to share a story about one with a relieving ending and a positive message.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed through social media this weekend that his mother and cousin were in a head-on collision with a drunk driver and had miraculously survived unharmed. I don’t know why people are still so f*cking stupid and drunk driving in 2014, but here’s what it directly caused:

According to the report, the drunk driver had a suspended license, was trying to evade police and ran through an intersection. The car crossed the median and collided with The Rock’s family’s car. His mother suffered bruising in her lungs and chest, and his cousin broke her collarbone.

The Rock opened up about how he felt in the accompanying message.

My mom and cousin were struck head on by a drunk driver this week – they survived. My first reaction was to find the person who did this and do unrelenting harm to them. But then you realize the most important thing is that my family lived thru this and we can hug each other that much tighter these days. Hug your own family that much tighter today and be grateful you can look them in the eyes and say, “I love you”. Bear hugs and gratitude. Drunk driving accidents are 100% preventable. #ChoicesMatter

If you aren’t familiar with her, The Rock’s mother is Ata Maivia Johnson. You might’ve seen her at ringside during one of his big matches. She’s the daughter of wrestling legend “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and her marriage to former tag team champion “Soulman” Rocky Johnson is responsible for The Rock’s 100% Samoan heritage. His cousin is Lina Fanene, part of the great Anoa’i wrestling family. She began training at WWE’s Performance Center and has worked as a ring announcer at live NXT shows.

Everyone involved (and everybody in the world) is happy they’re okay. Don’t drink and drive, stupid, and hug your moms.