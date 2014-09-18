The ‘Stone Cold Steve Austin Will Return And Wrestle At WrestleMania’ Rumors Have Started Up Again

Now that the Undertaker’s undefeated streak has been ended and The Rock’s had a trio of main-event appearances, two omnipresent WrestleMania fantasy booking questions remain: “when is Sting wrestling The Undertaker” and “when is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for one last match?”
With Sting campaigning to anyone who’ll listen, Austin’s the big What If. WrestleMania 31 is just six short months away. Is this the show where the biggest draw in WWE history shows up and does something besides drink beer, drive around on an ATV and Stunner people? The Observer brings us our first “will he or won’t he” of the season.
Many are taking the fact that WWE Hall Of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is talking about training hard right now as a sign that he is getting ready to work a comeback match at WrestleMania. The latest word going around within WWE is that an Austin return at WrestleMania is not out of the question, it’s just a matter of the right creative, opponent and of course, money.
In recent interviews, Austin has been open to a return match at WrestleMania. WrestleMania 32 will be held in Dallas, Texas, which is Austin’s home state while WrestleMania 31 takes place in Santa Clara, California.
There are really only three opponents:
1. CM Punk, who wore an Austin t-shirt during his most famous promo and is the antithesis of everything Stone Cold represents
2. Brock Lesnar, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion who once caused Austin to “take his ball and go home” (and who needs to get revenge for being shown up at WrestleMania 20)
3. John Cena, because John Cena
Of course, Austin could just be in training for his next direct-to-Target-shelves action flick and this (as it normally is) is all conjecture. Austin being in such good shape and looking exactly like he did 15 years ago keeps those return rumor fires burning, so if he doesn’t compete at Mania 31, we’ll most certainly hear this again before Mania 32. And before Mania 33. And every other Mania until the man’s in a nursing home. Probably the Manias after that.
That Punk/Austin feud would sure get people watching again, though, wouldn’t it?
But what about all of the guys there that show up week in and week out? Won’t anybody think about them?
hahaha no
BUT THEY ARE THERE EVERY WEEK!!!!!!!
They’ll need people to take his stunners every week. That’s the role Heath Slater was born for.
I thought Austin was going to come to Raw 1000 and Stunner Slater where Slater will sell it like he got blasted by a rocket launcher two years ago.
Stone Cold vs his deer season beer gut is the most compelling feud currently in wrestling. I predict their Wrestlemania match will feature runs from Hershey the wonder-dog, those rats from the Broken Skull Ranch and a heel turn from a Trader Joe’s parking lot.
Those damn rats have to pass their HGH tests if they wanna make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All.
BSR Rats are the best part of a very good podcast that Austin does
And maybe he’ll finally resolve the biggest question ever… should he shit, or wind his watch?
Or D. Adam Rose’s Bunny.
That was who I thought of, but a better match might be Austin vs. Pancake Patterson, a man who flattens fools and beer cans.
Or the bear on the JBL and Cole show. It’s the most dangerous bear of all time, it has killed elephants, crocodiles, snakes etc. Only Daniel Bryan can overcome this bear.
Austin looks exactly as he did 15 years ago? Really? You mean he’s still bald?
I might get heat for posting this since this has nothing to do with this article but Zack Ryder has fallen to a new level of low……
[a.disquscdn.com]
I think you get a pass for that one, buddy.
Thank you very much.
I was laughing at this yesterday. Poor, poor Ryder.
ツ
Even that smooth talking cat, Paul Heyman, couldnt drag anything out of him on his most recent SCSA Podcast appearance.
I guess something has to replace the “STING TO WWE???????” rumors
Austin’s my all-time favorite, but yea, this ain’t happening.
Not unless he goes to Planned Parenthood every day to get a gallon of stem cells rubbed on his neck and both knees.
Yeah, that Austin/Punk feud is probably my dream ticket at this point. I know it’s unlikely, but man, that would be a lot of fun.
The state that the main event is in.
“Maybe two guys who don’t work for the company will main event Wrestlemania!”