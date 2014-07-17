The Thread Count: A Fashionable History Of Wrestling Hippies

In last week’s inaugural edition of The Thread Count, With Spandex’s dedicated pro wrestling fashion column, Danielle Matheson and I took a look at the history of wrestling hillbillies, from its early days where everyone was dressed like a Country Bear to today, where it’s mostly people in Confederate flag shorts yelling about gays.
This week’s edition will be taking a look at wrestling hippies. Via Wikipedia:
The hippie (or hippy) subculture was originally a youth movement that arose in the United States during the mid-1960s and spread to other countries around the world. The word ‘hippie’ came from hipster, and was initially used to describe beatniks who had moved into New York City’s Greenwich Village and San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district. The origins of the terms hip and hep are uncertain, though by the 1940s both had become part of African American jive slang and meant “sophisticated; currently fashionable; fully up-to-date.” The Beats adopted the term hip, and early hippies inherited the language and countercultural values of the Beat Generation. Hippies created their own communities, listened to psychedelic music, embraced the sexual revolution, and used drugs such as cannabis, LSD, and psilocybin mushrooms to explore altered states of consciousness.
To clarify, a modern wrestling hipster is a wrestler who pisses off average people by doing and wearing what is popular now. A wrestling hippie is a wrestler who pisses off average people by doing and wearing what was popular 40 years ago.
I can’t remember– was “That 70s Guy” Mike Awesome a hippie? I kind of remember headbands and sunglasses, but I remember leisure suits too.
Nah. He was more of a disco bro, not hippie.
I don’t know, @Thatsamare – he had the feathered hair and whatnot from the disco era, but the set of the Lava Lamp Lounge show that he hosted was straight-up hippie.
[img368.imageshack.us]
Damien Sandow could pull it off.
Much like the Hillbillies vs Rednecks divide last week, I feel like there’s some significant crossover between Hippies and “Pothead” characters in wrestling.
Sure, but I made sure to stick to the potheads who had hippie tendencies. Like, Rob Van Dam is clearly not a hippie, but Daizee Haze is.
I have blocked most of WCW circa 2000 from my memory, so this might just be Wikipedia vandalism, but apparently Van Hammer objected to being a low-ranked kayfabe “Private,” so he demanded to be called Major Stash, pretty much ruining the joke. Granted, it wasn’t a good joke to begin with, but still.
Second thought: Vince is so removed from popular culture, he probably wouldn’t “get it.” It could work at NXT, though.
With the former Veganism and beard, Daniel Bryan has some hipster qualities. I have a feeling he’s definitely visited a few artisanal bread shops in his day. He’s not annoying though.
Rob. . . Van. . . Dam?
Dude wore tye-dye, smoked weed, has the ying-yang logo spray painted on his attire, pretty pacifist, had long hair, etc.
I have never once thought of Rob Van Dam as a hippie. Probably because of the original version of him, which was just a guy who looked like Jean Claude Van Damme and kicked people.
Hippy != Stoner.Like what makes Parker a hippy is his message much more than his gear.
We won’t get a wrestling hipster gimmick on the main roster for another 3 years when it’s incredibly dated.
I think that might be a little too high concept
I’m really enjoying these. Can we get a compedium on Goth characters next? I’ll be honest…it’s mainly for Daffney.
An Uproxx Q&A with Daffney would be great
Did they ever do a thing where when Delirious was “courting” Daizee that she got him stoned and and he became momentarily coherent? Because if not, that’s the biggest missed opportunity in the history of wrestling…
I do this move, it was invented by George Hackenschmidt, you’ve probably never heard of him
@Thatsamare – bullseye. Look for a flannelly be-shirted horn rimmed glasses wearing “too cool” prick character sometime around 2020. He’ll be the one making Coldplay references because that’s what WWE creative will dub “hipster”
There are a few on the independent circuit right now. Bobby Fish was great at it before ROH made him a mindless kicking guy. There were rumors that Sami Zayn was gonna do a gimmick like that before they realized he was just gonna be beloved no matter what they did.
The Bee Gees are not hippies.
Fun fact: The Bee Gees did, in fact, go through a psychedelic rock period in the late 60s, so for a short time, they were indeed hippies, or at least played hippie music. I get your point, though, as the song is clearly supposed to be 70s disco Bee Gees.
Yep! I love psychedelic rock (don’t think Janis Joplin, think The 13th Floor Elevators), and they were actually not bad as a psych group. I think Spinal Tap sort of spoofed them with their early foray in psychedelic music.
Yeah, the Bee Gees were surprisingly decent as a psychedelic rock group.
But seriously these columns are great. Keep em coming.
