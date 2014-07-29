The Truth About Impact Wrestling’s Cancellation And What It Means For The Future Of TNA

Since TMZ broke the story of Impact Wrestling’s cancellation by Spike TV, rumours have been swirling around what led to the severing of their business relationship. According to our sources, the reality of the situation lies somewhere in the middle of the speculation.
The idea that this is something that’s suddenly happened is most definitely false. Spike TV has known for months that their re-branding to a less guy-centric, more all-inclusive type of network wouldn’t necessarily be a great home for a Southern-rooted wrestling program steeped in cartoon violence and misogyny. While one can say that a show like Bar Rescue isn’t the most sophisticated new kid on the block, it’s of a much higher worth to a female demographic. If you’ve ever watched Bar Rescue, amidst the yelling about ice bin cleanliness and interpersonal relationships between bar staff, you’ll find a very pro-female vein running through it. The spin-off, Hungry Investors, features a strong female POC co-host, something that unfortunately still seems revolutionary on television in 2014. Seeds of this new direction have been planted, and Spike is ready to move forward.
The elephant on a pole in the room is, of course, Vince Russo. While he may not have been what spurred the initial decision, counting him out would be silly. Russo has long since been a “respected” name in the industry, but a tertiary knowledge of what took place during his tenure at WCW or TNA could tell you that. His burned bridges have a greater extension than one might think. For anyone who has followed Impact each week, the change in tone has been quite clear. Even on a show taped well in advance, the shift from Bruce Pritchard’s influence to Russo’s, with a brief but glorious (for Impact) period in between is easy to track. Anyone familiar with the work of Russo could sense what I’ve lovingly referred to as “Russo stink” in the Best and Worst column. The problem here is not that of a bald-faced lie, but rather a lie of omission. The non-disclosure of Russo’s involvement, nor the extent to which he was involved started not with Spike TV, but with Japanese partners Wrestle-1. While it is known that Spike TV President Kevin Kay is less than fond of Russo (to say the least), Russo is not an immediately cancelable offense. The idea that TNA could lie to one business partner, however, is extremely damaging. If they could deceive one business partner, what’s to stop them from being dishonest with another?
Of course, none of it was supposed to come out this way. These “negotiations” of which President Dixie Carter tweeted about are a false front. Spike had already informed TNA of the impending cancellation, giving them ample time to explore their options so as not to appear as a lame duck show. In fact, none of this was supposed to come out when it did. Whether the leak was on Spike’s end or TNA’s has yet to be determined, but now both are in the awkward position of being outed before a transition to a new broadcast partner could be made.
The most shocking thing about the rumours and so-called dirt sheet speculation is how accurate a lot of it is. While Spike is not looking to replace Impact with ROH TV, and the cancelation wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction to Russo accidentally (if not hilariously) outing his involvement by accidentally CC’ing the wrong person in an email, a lot of what my sources have confirmed is already out there. There’s going to be a lot of rumour-mongering from uninformed parties, and wrestlers piping up and parroting false circumstances, like Impact leaving due to a lack of promotion. At the end of the day, the situation is pretty cut and dry.
Going forward, those in charge of Impact need to take a long, hard look at the situation they’ve put themselves into. I’ve been told by sources on the TNA side of things that there is a plan in place, but what that plan is hasn’t been made clear. What is clear, however, is that if they hope to be successful in the future, they need to look inwards. If they walk away from this thinking that it’s simply a case of not fitting in with a network re-branding, and they are blameless victims of an unfortunate corporate shift, they’re more foolish than their reputation that precedes them.
They will never be successful as long as their company is called TNA.
Danielle,
FWIW, I wrote at the site I do wrestling columns for that TNA needs to A: stop focusing so much on skits and shift the bulk of programming to matches. So many good talents wasted by having to do things they aren’t good at and B: Stop wasting their talent by bringing in WWE “names.”
I don’t know what you’ve been hearing, but I would imagine they might be able to get a spot on FS1 if they agree to not take a rights fee and came to an arrangement on ad revenue instead. Any rumblings on who might be interested, if anyone?
I knew the return of the 6 sided ring was a bad sign. They need to cut their losses, dissolve the company, and send the following comprehensive list of wrestlers to wwe:
EC3.
@LUNI_TUNZ what about Kurt Angle? He still good enough for a part time high profile deal like Brock has?
I’d like to see an Invasion (just a couple of peeps like when Hall/Nash crashed WCW).
What ‘invasion’, though? Seriously. WWE doesn’t even acknowledge that TNA exists. And why should they? Back in the day WWE had to acknowledge WCW because a) Nitro was pretty solid stuff drawing big ratings numbers and b) WCW had wrestlers who’s individual popularity rivalled that of the top WWE guys. TNA has neither of those two things. TNA has guys who are so old and broken down that they should already be road agents or just making ‘legends’-type non-wrestling appearances and guys who would probably wash out of NXT. It’s the sad truth but TNA can’t sell out a pro arena anywhere in the US, so why should WWE give them the time of day? Actually, if I were WWE and I really wanted to rub the demise of TNA in, I’d write a LOLinvasion angle where some of TNA’s guys try to invade and got stomped like the scrubs that they are.
So I’m unfamiliar with some of the back story here, and while I appreciate the column it wasn’t as elucidating as I was hoping it would be. What’s up with Russo? He was secretly writing the show? For how long? And why a secret? I haven’t heard a lot of rumors and I don’t peruse the dirt sheets, so I don’t know what “in the middle” of those things might be.
Given that this was broken by TMZ, this was something clearly “leaked” by WWE. I’m sure someone got wind over there either from insiders at Spike or TNA for whatever reason. We know WWE is petty enough to do it too, particularly to make it more difficult to find a new TV deal.
TNA never provided them anything close to competition, but the McMahons clearly love to destroy anyone who attempts to touch the throne and then hang their entrails for everyone to see.
I don’t understand the WWE need to destroy all competition either – wrestlings biggest popularity in recent years was when there were two companies going head to head. Not to mention they provide a solid farm team system to produce new wrestlers.
TIL Vince Russo is still employed in the wrestling industry.
There is not a ton of talent for WWE to harvest if they were interested. EC3 , Magnus, Spud, Booby Roode. Maybe send Brittany, Taryn, Velvet, Brooke and Bromans to NXT? Outside of that given age and other factors I don’t see too much of the rest them doing much of anything beyond a Legends deal with WWE if at all.
Yes, he is/was Bateman. I wasn’t watching at the time but it illustrates my point of how lacking in talent their roster is, even though I enjoy him and Spud.
I think that honestly, executive or administrative decisions aside (talent, venues, etc.), one of the biggest strikes against TNA was their writing. It’s been said time and again by both Danielle and Brandon, than everyone on TNA is unlikeable; Dixie Carter (bless her heart) is evil and manipulative, Bully Ray is violent and misogynistic, EC3 is an arrogant prick, The Superkick of the Cowboy James Storm is a belligerent alcoholic…the list goes on and on. The wrestling is good, but it oftentimes sits as a reminder that, “Oh yeah, we’re a wrestling show.”
I would say it’s no better or worse than the writing on WWE overall . WWE has been coasting on it’s name recognition for over a decade now – basically functioning as a monopoly.
True enough. I just think it’s important to remember that WWE isn’t on top because it is objectively better but that there are other factors at play. WCW was going down when WWE bought it but it may still be limping along today if AOL hadn’t decided it didn’t want to be in the wrestling business.
If I wanted some backstory on TNA (because a lot of this isn’t crystal clear for someone who’s not followed the inner workings of the company or its broadcasting history), where should I look? Suggestions?
As someone who doesn’t really watch TNA ever, can someone break down what talent are worth bringing over to WWE if this goes to shit?
I would assume Angle, The Dudleys, and The Hardys could bring a good nostalgia value. I’ve heard good things about King, EC3 (can someone explain more about him tho because I only remember him as Derrick Bateman), Aries, Roode, and The Knockouts. I think considering WWE recently signed Devitt, Steen, and KENTA that they would be willing to bring a lot of these guys in to improve their roster.
