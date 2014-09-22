The Truth Behind The ‘Hulk Hogan 1985 Wrestlemania Suplex’ Drew Brees Took On Sunday

As a professional wrestling and New Orleans Saints fan living in the Big Easy, its important that I communicate to the future mayor of my city how to properly describe what Captain Munnerlyn of the Minnesota Vikings did to him yesterday. Dear Drew Brees, that was not a “Hulk Hogan 1985 Wrestlemania suplex,” it was specifically a German Suplex. Let’s go to the tape:
At the press conference following the game, Drew Brees admitted that the hit fired up the Saints. It was the turning point in a much needed victory for the previously winless team. But it wasn’t a Hulk Hogan 1985 Wrestlemania suplex. On the WWE Network, there’s only two offerings from the year Drew Brees referenced. Even though the Saints quarterback only referenced Wrestlemania, I also watched The Wrestling Classic just in case. Hulk Hogan spent 13 minutes and 24 seconds of the Wrestlemania I main event in a match notching a total of 0 suplexes. It didn’t happen in 7 minutes of The Wrestling Classic, either.
A more accurate quote, Mr. Brees, would have been “that was a Brock Lesnar 2014 Summerslam German Suplex”. Or if he wanted to stick with the Wrestlemania 1985 reference, he could have said, “when the Vikings player sacked me the way he did, it really turned the game around for us, much like when Cowboy Bob Orton accidentally bonked Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff, who had Hulk Hogan in a full nelson, in the head with an arm cast from the top rope.”
Follow @ChrisTrew on Twitter
“Hulk Hogan spent 13 minutes and 24 seconds of the Wrestlemania I main event in a match notching a total of 0 suplexes.”
Poorly researched article; Hulk Hogan spent the last 61 years notching a total of 0 suplexes.
And even if Hogan did hit a suplex it would’ve been ALL American brother. None of that “German” garbage
[youtu.be]
Actually, I DID watch all 61 years of footage after the Saints/Vikings game yesterday.
The Bossman suplex did exist (the above is not a fake, I also researched this), it just did not take place in the 1985 Wrestlemania, rendering it useless for The Truth.
It needs to be pointed out that the Vikings defender is CAPTAIN MUNNERLYN, which is just a terrific name for a wrestler.
P.S. Would have loved it if Drew Brees went with the Gordon Solie pronunciation (“su-play”).
God, nothing grinds my gears like people flippantly making pro wrestling references that aren’t remotely accurate. It’s just such a lack of respect, not that pro wrestling deserves much sometimes, but I certainly care enough about it to be annoyed whenever my mom says, “HE LOOKS LIKE HULK HOGAN LOL!” at every single pro wrestler and pro wrestler facsimilie that shows up on TV.
He wanted to say Chris Benoit, but you know…Chris Benoit.
Can we keep the unimportant football posts off With Spandex, please? That suplex had no form. If that guy started in NXT tomorrow, we’d all bury him. Unless Baron Corbin runs onto the field at an upcoming NFL game and End Of Days a quarterback, I don’t want to read about football here.
Agreed, but I will dutifully watch every football video with overdubbed Jim Ross commentary.
Wait, there are people who watch trashy wrestling but not good ol’ American football? Are you TOTAL sadists?
Football is fake.
If only the WWE champion was a crazed suplex loving monster who had once played for the Minnesota Vikings…
YOU’VE EXPOSED BROCK’S SECRET IDENTITY AS THE NFL’S OWN “CAPTAIN MUNNERLYN!!!”
Sacking Brees is a new penalty…made just for him. Roughing the Pussy.
(Vikings or Falcons or Eagles fan)
God forbid anyone say anything bad about Brees. Believe it or not you don’t have to be a jilted fan of one of the three teams you mentioned to be “jealous” of Brees. The guy is an egomaniac and a sniveling bitch of a QB. Fuck him and his Arena League “records”.
Definitely a Falcons fan.
You could not be more wrong…tell Drew high for me when you are licking his butthole. That’s what all these famous people are into right? Let me know how his ass tastes.
At least he knew it was a suplex, unlike that football commentator who keeps calling it a body slam.
FYI When it concerns the Saints and the Vikings
[pbs.twimg.com]
To me, it really reminded me more of a Kurt Angle, Wrestlemania 2003, German Suplex.
(Vikings or Falcons fan)